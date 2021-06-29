Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-29. We should be hesitant of EUA + immunity f/ liability. IVM approved by 8/m Slovakia vs 216/m UK

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,100 concerned citizens.

14,796 medical and public health scientists.

43,578 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

-People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

I’m (Emergency Use Authorization + Immunity from Liability) hesitant. (tweet).

–

–

On Jan 28, 2021 Slovakia became the first EU nation to approve Ivermectin The arrogant English, rejected Ivermectin & pushed for mass jab Today the UK (one of most jabbed nations) has a new daily infection rate of 216/million, while Slovakia as new infection rate of just 8/mill (tweet).

–

–

Ivermectin isn’t dangerous to people because of side effects, it’s dangerous to big pharma because it’s cheap. (tweet).

–

–

This says it all!! Drug Adverse Event Comparison (tweet).

–

–

Thousands of flights cancelled as vaccinated pilots fall ill or die (link).

‘According to a 2014 study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, pilots suffer an increased risk of clotting issues due to frequent and prolonged air travel. Pilots are encouraged to be aware of the signs of deep venous thrombosis and clotting issues and take preventative measures such as compression stockings and stretching of their legs during long flights’.

‘Medical News Today published a study on June 15th, 2021 that showed an increased risk of blood clotting and low platelets in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients. Some scientists hypothesize that since the ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) in the shot causes a full body reaction, once the vaccine comes into contact with platelets inside the human body, the vaccine activates those platelets, causing them to change shape and transmit chemical signals to the immune system. Those platelets send out platelet factor 4 (PF4), which regulates blood clotting’.

‘However, in some people, after some undetermined amount of time, at random, PF4 latches onto the vaccine, and large “complexes” form. Since those complexes are “unknown,” the human body interprets those clusters as threats. Thus, immune cells in the body mistakenly attack PF4’s, prohibiting them from preventing the problematic clots seen in some COVID-19 vaccine recipients’.

‘Pilots have an increased risk of blood clots. COVID-19 vaccine recipients have an increased risk of blood clots. Reuter’s and Fact Checkers cannot hide the fact that an increased risk on top of an increased risk is potentially a disaster, but neither has any regard for human life or the truth, as evidenced by the propaganda they’re currently creating by the minute’.

‘Delta Airlines now requires the COVID-19 vaccine for all new employees, potentially putting Delta employees at risk of blood clots and death. American Airlines doesn’t require the vaccine but gives its employees one day off of work and $50 for getting the vaccine. No mention of the inherent risk for non air employees, let alone those who spend ample time in the clouds, is ever made by Delta or American’.

–

–

Why Won’t The Evil BBC Represent Us & Cover The London Freedom March??? 🤬 We Pay Their £3B Wages (link).

‘Just appalling contempt for the will of British people…’

The revolution against the establishment will not be covered by the establishment.

–

–

The Day After the Big One in London (link).

Legacy media … crickets.

–

–

Evil BBC & Gov GAME OVER 👏 Ignore Public 😝 Own Goal 🙏 There’s No Way To Prevent Our FREEDOM 💯 (link).

‘Those dopes will never learn. Now the public have spoken!’

–

–

Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated #vacines (tweet).

–

–

Official US government figures for ‘vaccine’ deaths (tweet).

–

–

Houston Methodist Hospital staff are told NOT to report vaccines adverse reactions 6-8-21 (link).

–

–

Facebook: Colorado Herald was right- people are dying of the COVID-19 vaccine…ban lifted (link).

‘There are clear incidents of people dying from the COVID-19 vaccine, just as there is clear evidence that COVID-19 is overblown. There’s also clear evidence that masks don’t work. But thanks to the fact that Big Tech controls the media, science, elected officials, and every aspect of our lives today, evidence no longer matters. Science is what the left says it is, and opinions are no longer wanted or needed’.

‘In fact, Colorado Senator Kerry Donovan attempted to criminalize and fine unpopular opinions or anything that the Governor’s Communist Commission on speech deems “dangerous, conspiratorial, or hateful.”’

‘Facebook apparently believed that vaccine deaths are misinformation. To date, 5208 deaths related to the vaccine have been reported to VAERS, a number far greater than the number of people who actually died from COVID-19 once comorbidities such as obesity, overdoses, and myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) are ruled out. Eerily, reports from across the nation paint a picture of hospital systems that are suppressing vaccine injuries and deaths. At Houston Methodist, the hospital that infamously forced its employees to become vaccinated in early June, nurses tell horror stories of the vaccine injuries they’re not allowed to report’.

‘Since the implementation of the gene therapy cocktail, over 275 reports of myocarditis in younger vaccine recipients have been received. The CDC isn’t overly worried about heart inflammation in younger people, at least not as worried as it was about COVID-19’.

–

–

Just out. Peer reviewed. COVID vaccine risk/benefit ratio Simply put: As we prevent three deaths by vaccinating, we incur two deaths. res.mdpi.com/d_attachment/va (tweet, website).

–

–

My sons partners friend and her mother have worked for the same company as carers for years, now, even though the young girl, in her twenties,has a rare blood disorder, they’ve been told no jab, no job. I’ve sent some info re legal advice etc, they will leave rather than have jab (tweet).

–

–

You never vaccinate for the purpose of protecting other people! That’s asking the individual to take the risk for somebody else! If you take your blood pressure medicine, how is that helping your neighbours not getting it? (tweet).

–

–

Bitterly sad loss Beautiful woman Just 51 I am all for people who want to have the vaccine having it for their own health But we have lost all informed consent https://inews.co.uk/news/astrazeneca (tweet, website).

–

–

My sons’ coworker, 23, had a stroke one week after the jab. My neigbors’ beat friends husband, 35, had a stroke 3 weeks after the jab. 59 year old at our church dropped dead of a heart attack, 3 weeks after his jab. Known to be healthy prior. (tweet).

–

–

Inventor of mRNA Technology: Vaccine Causes Lipid Nanoparticles to Accumulate in ‘High Concentrations’ in Ovaries (link).

‘On the “Dark Horse Podcast,” Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, said the COVID vaccine lipid nanoparticles — which tell the body to produce the spike protein — leave the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues’.

‘On June 10, Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, joined evolutionary biologist Brett Brownstein, Ph.D., for a 3-hour conversation on the “Dark Horse Podcast” to discuss multiple safety concerns related to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines’.

‘In this short outtake from the full podcast, Malone, Brownstein and tech entrepreneur Steve Kirsch touch on the implications of the controversial Japanese Pfizer biodistribution study. The study was made public earlier this month by Dr. Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist’.

‘They also discuss the lack of proper animal studies for the new mRNA vaccines, and the theory, espoused by virologist Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., that mass vaccination with the mRNA vaccines could produce ever more transmissible and potentially deadly variants’.

‘As The Defender reported June 3, Bridle received a copy of a Japanese biodistribution study — which had been kept from the public — as a result of a freedom of information request made to the Japanese government for Pfizer data’.

‘Prior to the study’s disclosure, the public was led to believe by regulators and vaccine developers that the spike protein produced by mRNA COVID vaccines stayed in the shoulder where it was injected and was not biologically active — even though regulators around the world had a copy of the study which showed otherwise’.

‘The biodistribution study obtained by Bridle showed lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine did not stay in the deltoid muscle where they were injected as the vaccine’s developers claimed would happen, but circulated throughout the body and accumulated in large concentrations in organs and tissues, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands and — in “quite high concentrations” — in the ovaries’.

‘The mRNA — or messenger RNA — is what tells the body to manufacture the spike protein. The lipid nanoparticles are like the “boxes” the mRNA is shipped in, according to Malone. “If you find lipid nanoparticles in an organ or tissue, that tells you the drug got to that location,” Malone explained’.

‘According to the data in the Japanese study, lipid nanoparticles were found in the whole blood circulating throughout the body within four hours, and then settled in large concentrations in the ovaries, bone marrow and lymph nodes’.

‘Malone said there needed to be monitoring of vaccine recipients for leukemia and lymphomas as there were concentrations of lipid nanoparticles in the bone marrow and lymph nodes. But those signals often don’t show up for six months to three or nine years down the road, he said’.

‘Usually, signals like this are picked up in animal studies and long-term clinical trials, but this didn’t happen with mRNA vaccines, Malone said’.

‘Malone said there are two adverse event signals that are becoming apparent to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One of them is thrombocytopenia — not having enough platelets, which are manufactured in the bone marrow. The other is reactivation of latent viruses’.

‘Malone found the ovarian signal perplexing because there is no accumulation in the testes’.

‘Malone said the original data packages contained this biodistribution information. “This data has been out there a long time” within the protected, non-disclosed, purview of the regulators across the world, he said’.

‘According to Malone, the FDA knew the COVID spike protein was biologically active and could travel from the injection site and cause adverse events, and that the spike protein, if biologically active, is very dangerous’.

‘In fact, Malone was one of many scientists to warn the FDA about the dangers of the free spike protein’.

‘Malone suggested autoimmune issues may be related to free-circulating spike protein which developers assured would not happen. To pick up autoimmune issues, a 2- to 3- year follow-up period in phase 3 patients would be required to monitor for potential autoimmune consequences from vaccines — but that monitoring didn’t happen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines’.

‘Pfizer and Moderna also didn’t conduct proper animal studies, Brownstein said. What the animal models give us is a signal that alerts us to what we need to follow up on in humans’.

‘Brownstein said:’

‘“We’ve got very alarming short-term stuff. We’ve got short-term stuff that is alarming on the basis of where we find these lipids, where we find the spike proteins — those things are reasons for concern because it wasn’t supposed to be this way. We’ve also got an alarming signal in terms of the hazards and deaths or the harms and the deaths that are reported in the system and there are reasons to think they are dramatic under-reports.”’

‘Vaden Bossche got it right’

‘One of the potential harms from the vaccines, Brownstein said, was made famous by Vanden Bossche, a vaccinologist who worked with GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle, and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization in Geneva’.

‘Earlier this year, Vanden Bossche put out a call to the World Health Organization, supported by a 12-page document, that described the “uncontrollable monster” that a global mass vaccination campaign could potentially unleash’.

‘Vanden Bosshe said a combination of lockdowns, and extreme selection pressure on the virus induced by the intense global mass vaccination program, might diminish the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the short-term, but ultimately, will induce the creation of more mutants of concern. This is what Vanden Bossche calls “immune escape” (i.e. incomplete sterilization of the virus by the human immune system, even following vaccine administration)’.

‘Immune escape will in turn trigger vaccine companies to further refine vaccines that will add, not reduce, the selection pressure, producing ever more transmissible and potentially deadly variants’.

‘The selection pressure will cause greater convergence in mutations that affect the critical spike protein of the virus that is responsible for breaking through the mucosal surfaces of our airways, the route used by the virus to enter the human body’.

‘The virus will effectively outsmart the highly specific antigen-based vaccines being used and tweaked, depending on the circulating variants. All of this could lead to a hockey stick-like increase in serious and potentially lethal cases — in effect, an out-of-control pandemic’.

–

–

PROOF that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that mRNA vaccines (#Pfizer, #Moderna) were constructed from accumulate in the ovaries in animal studies. Whoever denied this lied. And somebody at the regulators (MHRA, TGA, FDA) withheld the information. https://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/54/11/1996 (tweet, website).

–

–

Blaylock On Vaccines: What You Need To Know For Informed Consent (link).

‘Prior to taking any unapproved drug, you have the right to receive a broad and complete spectrum of information about the potential effects of those drugs on your body, in order for you to give “informed consent” or to refuse. Dr. Blaylock wrote this especially for this purpose’.

‘There are four major companies offering the COVID-19 “vaccines” (biological bioengineered agents); Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Two (Pfizer and Moderna) use a technology never before approved or used “vaccine” called a messenger RNA (mRNA) biological’.

‘The mRNA biologicals encase spike protein producing mRNA within a nanoparticle capsule–LNP [which contains nano-sized polyethylene glycol (PEG)] to protect the mRNA from enzymatic destruction by the vaccinated person’s cells. This prolongs the survival of the mRNA, allowing it to continuously produce the spike protein in your body. The latter two biologicals, from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, utilize a single vaccine technology involving the use of an altered, attenuated virus (Adeno26) to generate antibodies to the spike protein’.

‘This man-made virus literally infects the person with a spike protein-containing virus. You should know that the spike protein is the pathological part of the COVID-19 virus. In essence, you have a man-made virus, and mRNA biological that does exactly what the COVID-19 virus does to you—it exposes you to massive amounts of spike protein. Once in the body this spike protein can enter all tissues—including the heart, the brain, the lungs, the kidneys, the eyes, and the liver. The two main sites it invades with the spike protein are the liver and the spleen—both major immune regulating sites’.

‘Since no studies have been done on what happens to the spike proteins once they have been injected and most important, how long the mRNA will keep producing the spike proteins, we have no idea concerning the safety of these vaccines. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have never made a vaccine before this’.

‘It is also important to appreciate that biodistribution studies have shown that the mRNA injected into a person’s body has been found to deposit a small amount of the mRNA into several tissues, most importantly into the brain. This means that the mRNA from the vaccine is producing large amounts of the spike protein directly into your brain for what could be a prolonged period. In such a location as the brain, the spike protein will act as a continuous source of inflammation and excitotoxicity (immunoexcitotoxicity), known to be a central mechanism of several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease and ALS, among others’.

‘Most important, one should understand these are experimental vaccines and do not have the approval of the regulatory agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’.

‘In order to allow the population to use these entirely experimental biologicals the government had to declare this “pandemic” a medical emergency and utilize Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)—which emphasizes that the agents are not approved and are entirely experimental. The vaccine approval process for an experimental vaccine normally requires a period as long as ten years of intensive study before a vaccine is approved’.

‘In this case, these companies were studying these vaccines for only two months before they were released, despite the recommendation by the FDA they be studied a minimum of 2 years before approval. Meetings by the regulatory agencies were unable to come to a firm conclusion on the length of the studies needed, so EUA proceeded despite the inherent dangers to the public’.

‘You should be aware that the so-called “studies” by these makers of the vaccines were badly flawed, in that placebos and blinding of the studies were abandoned before adequate studies were completed. This prevents researchers and regulatory agencies from being able to determine if a product is actually safe or effective’.

‘As mentioned, the pharmaceutical companies did not conduct studies to see how the injected biologicals were distributed in the body or how long the immune stimulation would continue—which is absolutely vital as regard to safety and the risk of long-term side effects. The biodistribution studies were done independently’.

‘You should also be aware that research on mRNA vaccines in the past demonstrated many problems and unknowns. Among these concerns are:’

Possible injection site severe reactions, such as severe pain and swelling at the injection site.

Persistence of an intense immune reaction producing continuous tissue and organ destruction.

Induction of autoimmunity involving a number of tissues and organs (we known that the spike protein cross-reacts with over 28 human tissues and cell components.)

Induction of swelling of various tissues (edema)

Problems with coagulation, which can include bleeding and/or blood clots.

Induction of immune cell priming, which can set the stage for widespread inflammatory tissue destruction and agonizing death.

Triggering of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease and especially ALS.

Triggering transverse myelitis with permanent paralysis—either paraplegia or quadriplegia.

Triggering of multiple sclerosis

Worsening of reactions to wild type virus in vaccinated individuals, leading to severe immune reactions or death.

Myocarditis and sudden cardiac death or progressive heart failure.

‘Is a vaccine really needed?’

‘Vaccine manufacture has become the major profit maker for pharmaceutical companies, especially for vaccines that are recommended or mandated each year. This has already been proposed for this set of vaccines. This is especially so now that these corporations have been given legal protection from lawsuits by Congress’.

‘Of most importance, is that this virus is being treated as if it were a deadly pandemic of major proportions. Unfortunately, most people do not understand the concept of a “pandemic”. Most assume that any virus that spreads rapidly over the entire globe qualifies. If this were so, the common cold viruses would constitute a pandemic several times a year’.

‘Prior to this event, a pandemic must not only spread around the world rapidly, but it must cause a high death rate among all groups—the healthy, the elderly, both genders and the young. This virus is a danger in essentially one major group—the elderly having two or more major chronic diseases’.

‘Death and severe illness in younger age groups are among those who have immune deficiency disorders—obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, hereditary immunodeficiencies and HIV infection’.

‘Because this virus did not meet the accepted criteria for a pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) changed the criteria, dropping the necessity for the virus to be deadly for a significant percentage of the population or causing severe injuries to a mass of the population. This virus has never even come close to satisfying these criteria’.

‘Worse, to increase the perception that everyone was in danger, the public health authorities were instructed by the CDC to only use the RT-PCR tests to diagnose cases and specifically instructed these agencies to set the cycles far beyond what was standard for accurate testing (20 to 30 cycles). By doing this, the CDC, and other agencies, turned negative tests into false positive tests—making it appear that the infection was everywhere’.

‘Worse still, they instructed all hospitals to sign out all hospital deaths as being COVID-19 deaths if at any time in the previous month they had a positive RT-PCR test. This included suicides, car accidents, deaths from a heart attack and many more such examples. Death certificates for people dying in their homes were also altered to imply they all died of COVID-19’.

‘The government also paid hospitals more if they listed their serious cases as being COVID-19 cases and making a pay scale to the hospital that paid more if the person was placed on a respirator’.

‘When examining the death rate by age, it is seen that this virus is hardly the 1918 flu virus authorities are implying it to be’.

‘Official data shows that the non-institutionalized fatal infection ratio for all age groups is 0.26%. For those less than age 40, the risk of dying from this virus falls to 0.01%, meaning these people have a 99.99% chance they will recover should they become infected. In Italy, which had the highest death rate from this virus in the world, they found that over 98% of the case fatalities occurred among those over age 80 years who had at least two prior major medical conditions’.

–

–

Revealed: Why the Oxford AstraZeneca Jab is Even More Dangerous than the mRNA ‘Vaccines’ (link).

–

–

Highly recommended interview with Sally Beck. Sally is one of the few investigative journalists covering the deaths & serious side-effects from these experimental drugs called vaccines. (tweet, odysee).

–

–

Lisbon court rules only 0.9% of ‘verified cases’ died of COVID, number 152, not 17,000 claimed (gab).

–

–

A GP in a practice of 4 GP’s told me they were told to “net 3 C19 patients daily” because if all 4 do so it brings an extra €6000 per week to the practice and all it takes is answering 3 calls and 3 rear referrals. (tweet, sub-tweet).

–

–

65 Studies Reveals Face Masks DO Cause Physical Harm (link).

‘Meta-Analysis of 65 Studies Reveals Face Masks Induce Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES)’.

‘A first-of-its-kind literature review on the adverse effects of face masks, titled “Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?,” reveals there are clear, scientifically demonstrable adverse effects for mask wearers, both on psychological, social and physical levels’.

‘Newly published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a team of German researchers acknowledge that theirs is the first comprehensive investigation into the adverse health effects that masks can cause — a surprising fact considering that many countries around the world introduced universal mask wearing in public spaces for containing SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 as a mandatory health policy without investigating nor communicating to their citizens the true risks of masks, hence violating informed consent’.

‘According to the German research team, their work is designed to “provide a first, rapid, scientific presentation of the risks of general mandatory mask use by focusing on the possible adverse medical effects of masks, especially in certain diagnostic, patient and user groups.”’

‘The researchers summarize their study as follows:’

‘“The aim was to find, test, evaluate and compile scientifically proven related side effects of wearing masks. For a quantitative evaluation, 44 mostly experimental studies were referenced, and for a substantive evaluation, 65 publications were found. The literature revealed relevant adverse effects of masks in numerous disciplines’.

‘In this paper, we refer to the psychological and physical deterioration as well as multiple symptoms described because of their consistent, recurrent and uniform presentation from different disciplines as a Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES)’.

‘We objectified evaluation evidenced changes in respiratory physiology of mask wearers with significant correlation of O2 drop and fatigue (p < 0.05), a clustered co-occurrence of respiratory impairment and O2 drop (67%), N95 mask and CO2 rise (82%), N95 mask and O2 drop (72%), N95 mask and headache (60%), respiratory impairment and temperature rise (88%), but also temperature rise and moisture (100%) under the masks’.

‘Extended mask-wearing by the general population could lead to relevant effects and consequences in many medical fields.”’

‘The researchers provided the following important context for their work:’

‘“The potential drastic and undesirable effects found in multidisciplinary areas illustrate the general scope of global decisions on masks in general public in the light of combating the pandemic. According to the literature found, there are clear, scientifically recorded adverse effects for the mask wearer, both on a psychological and on a social and physical level’.

‘Neither higher level institutions such as the WHO or the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) nor national ones, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, GA, USA (CDC) or the German RKI, substantiate with sound scientific data a positive effect of masks in the public (in terms of a reduced rate of spread of COVID-19 in the population) [2,4,5]’

‘Contrary to the scientifically established standard of evidence-based medicine, national and international health authorities have issued their theoretical assessments on the masks in public places, even though the compulsory wearing of masks gives a deceptive feeling of safety [5,112,143].”’

–

–

Zombie Apocalypse: what you think it looks like, what it really looks like (tweet).

–

–

Cameras rolling…actors playing bit parts…wakey wakey sleepyhead. Shaking my head! What is wrong with this picture? (tweet, tweet, tweet).

Attach.

It‘s like a Benny Hill skit.

–

–

The covid19 denial cycle (tweet).

–

–

So PCR test is them harvesting our complete genome without our consent- why would they do this..? (tweet).

–

–

Protest organizer treated like political dissident, charged more than $13,000 (link).

‘Sydney Fizzard speaks to Sharon Vickner, a Manitoba resident who organized and attended protests against the province’s public health orders. Sharon says that the treatment she received from the authorities made her feel like a political dissident in a communist or fascist country’.

–

–

Stop organizing protests? “They’d have to kill me” says Manitoba man (link).

‘Sydney Fizzard talks to Patrick Allard, a Manitoba man who police have taken aim at for his role in organizing protests against Premier Brian Pallister’s strict lockdown in the province. After racking up numerous fines for helping organize these events, Allard became a client of Fight The Fines’.

Civil rights don’t get screwed over by the public health act and we should consider it blasphemous to suggest that obeying the public health order should be the 11th commandment.

–

–

WOW 😮 Andrew Marr FAIL 🎙 PROOF Denying Our Freedom Is Scientifically Ludicrous & Pointless (link).

‘This was extraordinary. In other words Andrew ‘grow up and get on with it’…’

Our freedom belongs to each and every one of us individually, it is not something that any government can take away at the drop of a hat.

–

–

Too many people did not get the vaccine for their health, but for the false promise of freedom. (tweet).

–

–

On June 26, as hundreds of thousands marched against lockdown in London, “stay at home orders” took effect in Sydney. Language from the lexicon of martial law. Because of 1 death. In Australia. All year – an 80 y/o man in Qld. In Sydney – 0 This is not about a virus. (tweet).

–

–

Court Hearing in Canada to challenge all unscientific CV-19 measures (tweet).

–

–

Times I have been mildly scared of covid: once, March 2020 (hey it was new and scary then) Times I have been terrified of government reaction to covid: every day since March 2020. (tweet).

–

–

It’s official! USA’s Nationwide Blood Donor Seroprevalence Survey shows huge NATURAL herd immunity was achieved BEFORE mass jab rollout. 49.1% of population had antibodies by 21 Mar 2021 (yet only 13.9% had jab). Natural immunity halted the pandemic – not jabs. @FatEmperor (tweet).

–

–

Patient today in for routine yearly scans. Clots found in lung, recent Syringe. His brother, saddle PE a month ago, after Syringe Sister, thrombosis in portal vein & infarcted mesenteric vessels after Syringe and died. NONE of these were reported to VAERS. Docs didn’t “make a connection” (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: New Emerging Cases Post-Injection full body blood blisters — 3 in one month. Stephens-Johnson Syndrome “Wheelchair-bound for the foreseeable future” “months of physical therapy” “Test results normal” #itsnotavaccine #justwait (tweet).

–

–

The question asked: “Can you guarantee Australians that all the vaccines that you have obtained are 100% safe?” …. Listen to the answer (tweet).

–

–

WHY ARE DOCTORS GETTING INDEMNITY FOR A SAFE VACCINE??? Are we AWAKE YET AUSTRALIA (tweet).

–

–

We need a slogan to oppose “6uild 6ack 6etter”. Any thoughts? (tweet).

–

–

Javid would’ve been the man that delivered klaus Schwabs Great Reset message back to the Government after Davos. The only member of parliament that attended. The real Trojan horse? (tweet).

–

–

There is something very, very wrong with a political system which appoints a (Sajid Javid) former banker as a health minister during a time in which there is a strong debate about a pandemic and a strategy for it. It is frankly an insult to the entire population of Britain (tweet).

–

–

Read this we are slightly ahead of this WEF. All stage managed….. (tweet).

–

–

A step in this direction by some psychopaths. They see US as a virus. (tweet).

–

–

COVID: Martyrdom Meets Fascism (link).

–

–

Snowden declares ‘end of case against Julian Assange’ after newspaper reveals LIES by key witness in US extradition case (link).

–