Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-06. GoF engineered virus to create thrombosis, prion. Elderly deaths f/ midazolam claimed as Covid

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,622 concerned citizens.

14,803 medical and public health scientists.

44,601 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Richard M Fleming PhD, MD, JD (link).

‘Evidence shows that this virus is engineered with Gain of Function (GoF) including mechanisms creating an Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT) into cell DNA with Prion-like structures present in the virus spike protein’.

–

–

“IT’S A BIOWEAPON.” — Dr. Richard Fleming (link).

‘”IT’S A BIOWEAPON,” says Dr.. Richard Fleming referring to the virus and the genome of the virus. Dr. Fleming also asserts that new research indicates that the genetic sequences that are in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not match the source code CoV-2 virus genome, but are spot on with the prion-like domain region which produces what the general public refers to as mad cow disease. This interview will chill you to the bone, please share it far and wide’.

–

–

Auto immune disease warning from Dr Bryan Ardis @WVWOnline “You will see millions, if not 100s of millions, of auto immune diseases over the next 18 months to 10 years” Similar to what we’ve heard from Luc Montagnier, Dolores Cahill et al (tweet).

–

–

SPANISH DOCTORS FIND GRAPHENE IN THE COVID VACCINES, SOME SCIENTISTS SAY IT CAN CONTROL YOUR MIND (website, bitchute).

–

–

LUCIFERASE BEING PICKED UP BY VACCINE VICTIMS USING A BLACK LIGHT? (website, bitchute).

–

–

Guardian 2016: ‘Magneto’ virus controls brains and behaviors “badass” study of “elegant virus” which is “cleverly designed to contain magnets” (tweet, sub-tweet, website).

–

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

–

Study: Rising CO2 IS a Deadly Problem — in Kids’ Bodies — Because of Face Masks (link).

‘Will we one day view masking children as akin to giving them, as was once done, radium candy? It increasingly seems so, and now yet another study has found that putting kids in masks to prevent COVID-19 is not only unnecessary, but highly dangerous to their health’.

‘Mask wearing to prevent SARS-CoV-2 contraction is an article of COVID Ritual faith among many and is still encouraged, if not mandated, by “health” authorities far and wide. This is despite indications that masks can become as pathogen-laden Petri dishes on people’s faces, that they can restrict oxygen intake, and that wearers may be inhaling unhealthful plastic microparticles from them. Now we hear about serious research out of Germany and Poland on one of these perils: dangerously high mask-induced carbon dioxide levels in children’.

–

–

I would die a thousand deaths before I would even consider sacrificing children to protect me. If you don’t feel the same way, there is something fundamentally wrong with you. (tweet).

Children are at ZERO risk for whatever this virus is whereas there are risks from the jab so that must mean children do not get jabbed.

–

–

Literally could not have said it any better. Every single word nailed on. Adults decide for yourselves but leave the kids alone. Brilliant speech (tweet).

–

–

Dr Peter McCullough reveals the C0V1-D jabs are “directly killing babies in the first trimester” as criminal push to vaccinate pregnant women continues (tweet, website).

–

–

Dr. Bret Weinstein: ‘Perverse Incentives’ in the Vaccine Rollout and the Censorship of Science (link).

‘“We are exposing a huge fraction of the population to what is in effect a scientific experiment, except that it isn’t a scientific experiment because we are deliberately avoiding collecting data that would allow us to evaluate the impact,” says Dr. Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist and co-host of the DarkHorse podcast’.

‘In this deep-dive with Dr. Weinstein, we discuss COVID-19 vaccine safety, the efficacy of repurposed drugs, the Wuhan lab leak theory, and this new age of censorship. What scientific data and information is currently being denied to the public?’

–

–

New Normal Newspeak #1: “Herd Immunity” (link).

‘The first entry in our new series looks at how the World Health Organization removed natural immunity from their definition of “herd immunity”’

–

–

Injured by a COVID Vaccine? Want Financial Compensation? Too Bad, Says Injury Compensation Law Firm (link).

‘A prominent vaccine injury law firm says it can’t help people injured by COVID vaccines because COVID vaccines are not covered under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, forcing many to raise funds for their injuries online’.

–

–

Clot risk to 18-39s from AstraZeneca vaccine is twice as high as Covid death risk, Euro study finds (link).

–

–

Children are noticing memory loss in their vaccinated parents. (tweet).

–

–

an estimate of 2 MILLION people gathered in central london last saturday and it wasn’t reported? a huge demonstration like that? 2 million people can’t all be wrong (tweet).

–

–

World Economic Forum releases guide on how to coerce and manipulate public into getting the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

–

Great Reset vs Great Awakening (tweet).

–

–

French Government Considers Making COVID (experimental) Vaccine Mandatory For Everyone Aged 24-59 (link, link).

‘This isn’t the first time that France has considered imposing draconian measures to make people take the vaccine’.

‘Back in December, a bill was proposed that would have banned unvaccinated people from being able to use basic services like public transport’.

‘The proposed law mandated that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or “preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine” in order to “access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities.”’

‘However, the legislation was dropped after fierce protests. One wonders if French people will have the same reaction to the prospect of mandatory vaccinations’.

–

–

French Senate considers mandatory Covid (experimental) vaccines for adults aged 24-59 in effort to curb potential fourth wave (link).

–

–

Spain’s Proposed ‘National Security Law’ Would Allow Seizure Of Citizens’ Property During Health “Crisis” (link).

‘The prominent Spanish daily El País is reporting a hugely alarming scenario in which Spain’s central government is mulling a national mobilization and “security law” which would compel citizens to “temporarily” give up their rights in instances of future public health crises or emergencies such as happened with the coronavirus pandemic’.

‘The law is currently at the level of a mere proposal but worrisomely it would elevate matters of public health to the level of ‘national security’ – as El País spells out based on a translation of its reporting: “Any person of legal age shall be obliged to carry out the ‘personal obligations’ required by the competent authorities, following the guidelines of the National Security Council, when a state of crisis is declared in Spain. In this case, all citizens without exception must comply with the orders and instructions issued by the authorities.“’

‘This sounds vague enough to suggest literally nothing would be off-limits in terms of state authorities’ massive legally enshrined reach into people’s personal lives on the mere bases of a national crisis. And further there’s little or nothing which establishes a clear threshold for what legally would constitute such a crisis’.

‘Throughout the pandemic we’ve already seen a number of places in Europe, also especially Canada, where government officials already essentially claim such far-reaching powers to force the citizenry to conform. Now Spain is looking to permanently enshrine this scenario into law’.

‘Consider just how far this Orwellian proposal goes, as reported on in El País:’

‘In the event that a state of crisis is declared in Spain (‘situation of interest to National Security’ is the name given by law), the authorities may also proceed to the temporary requisition of all types of property, at the intervention or provisional occupation of those that are necessary or the suspension of all kinds of activities’.

‘The backers of the future legislation are seeking to assure the public that “compensation” would eventually follow; however, it would clearly given permanent and endless powers to any ruling government which decided to enact it based on a real or manufactured “crisis”’.

‘Remember such insane recently enforced regulations like *outdoor* masks?…’

‘Here’s more on private citizenry being viewed as ‘militarized’ under the proposed legislation:’

‘The duty concerns not only all citizens but also companies and legal entities to collaborate with the authorities to overcome the crisis, through a provision of a personal or material nature. The text is based on article 30 of the Constitution, according to which “Spaniards have the duty and right to defend Spain.”’

‘It is the same article that regulates compulsory military service (suspended in Spain since 2001), although it does not refer to its 2nd section, which establishes the “military obligations of the Spanish”, but to the 4th, according to which, “by law, the duties of citizens may be regulated in cases of serious risk, catastrophe or public calamity”, a constitutional provision whose development has remained unpublished until now’.

–

–

A Funeral Director’s testimony. With permission to post. 1/2 (tweet).

Confirming yet again that last year the death rate was totally normal.

–

–

Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement (link).

‘For instance, mainstream media has had little, if anything, to say about the role of the vaccine developers’ private company—Vaccitech—in the Oxford-AstraZeneca partnership, a company whose main investors include former top Deutsche Bank executives, Silicon Valley behemoth Google, and the UK government’.

–

–

Deprogram Yourself From The Mistaken Belief You Have No Immunity Against Pathogenic Viruses of Any Kind And Must Totally Rely on Vaccination To Avoid Death (link).

‘Write the following on a chalk board, or type it at your computer, or write it out in long-hand fifty times so as to de-program YOURSELF from the false notion that you need to solely rely on vaccines to immunize against any and all pathogenic viruses and bacteria. Here is your deprogramming script:’

‘I (N A M E) have come to realize I have a built-in immune system that is able to respond to every strain of pathogenic virus or bacterium and will provide natural long-term immunity for me against the COVID-19 coronavirus and other pathogens that are now circulating in human populations around the world;’

‘… that all prior human societies would have vanished from the Earth if humans were not internally equipped with an overwhelmingly powerful immune system’.

‘…that the highly infectious laboratory-produced/ five-times gain-of-function/ coronavirus, which in reality is a bio-weapon, has already infected most societies and produced herd immunity with accompanying antibodies, which diminishes the value of vaccination, and as I now recognize, needlessly exposes me to problematic vaccine side effects;’

‘…and more important, that I probably have already developed long-term immunity against this pathogen and therefore may not require nor benefit from vaccination’.

‘…Furthermore, I realize zinc-dependent T-memory cells produced in the thymus gland, predominate over antibodies and are the chieftains of immunity;’

‘…and that dietary supplementation with the trace mineral selenium will help thwart any mutant strains of this and other viruses;’

‘…and that I realize the immune system does not work optimally without essential nutrients such as vitamins (A, D, C, and trace minerals (zinc) which should supplement a healthy diet;’

‘…and that the amino acid L-lysine serves to stop the replication of most viruses (herpes, corona, influenza, others) and may be used prophylactically to prevent infection or therapeutically to quell active infection’.

‘…Therefore, I do so solemnly pledge to myself that I will overcome my misplaced fears and recognize exposures to all pathogenic microbes are beneficial in regard to development of natural immunity (no one is dying of COVID, but everybody who is dying is succumbing to a weak immune system, not lack of immunization), and therefore, social distancing and face masks are of little importance and even counterproductive;’

‘…Additionally, it is possible that my immune system may over-respond or never shut off (autoimmunity), therefore, I have learned to augment my diet with vitamins A, D, zinc and resveratrol to normalize my immune response’.

‘…I do testify I am of sound mind and am not an anti-vaxxer, but realize even the best vaccines don’t work without a functional immune system;’

‘… and furthermore, I am a victim of a medical/political complex that has conflicts of interest in perpetuating the now antiquated cow-pox-like mandatory vaccination programs that pervade our schools and society at large; and that I personally embrace what I have written today on this ___ day of 2021. Signed: ____________________’

‘Now write, type or say this 50 times. Undo the brain washing’.

‘According to a report by Children’s Health Defense, The Centers For Disease Control’s aggressive efforts to vaccinate every American is uncalled for given that most people have already acquired natural immunity’.

‘According to a report posted at LifeSite News, previously infected Americans are “unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination.”’

‘Unexpectedly, a study in Israel, a well-vaccinated country, found natural immunity from infection was superior to protection offered by currently available vaccines’.

‘Among healthcare workers who experience more than average exposure to COVID-19, there is zero risk for reinfection after natural immunity is developed. “Not one of 1359 previously infected subjects who remained unvaccinated had a COVID-19 infection over the duration of the study.”’

‘Drs. Jeffrey Klausner and Noah Kojima, writing in an OP-ED column, state it is time to quit ignoring natural COVID immunity’.

‘The New York Times even concedes “natural immunity lasts for years, maybe forever.”’

‘Another headline report reads: “Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for the rest of your life.”’

‘Even the National Institutes of Health posts a report saying “Lasting immunity found after recovery from COVID-19.”’

–

–

New research suggests ivermectin works (link).

‘Another conundrum is whether many more lives could have been saved by the early adoption of ivermectin, a repurposed drug, with a long track record of safety for use in parasitic diseases but also shown to have antiviral properties. In the specific case of COVID-19, the mode of action appears to be two-fold: it acts by docking to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding domain bound with ACE2 (thus blocking the virus from entering cells), and also acts as an anticoagulant, which protects against the clotting associated with the viral spike protein. Numerous articles summarised by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance have reported successful use both in treatment and prevention of COVID-19 but have been criticised for lack of peer reviewed RCT data’.

‘Last week Dr Tess Lawrie from the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy and colleagues published a peer reviewed systematic review and meta-analysis in the American Journal of Therapeutics that showed moderate-certainty evidence of large reductions in COVID-19 deaths. ‘Moderate-certainty’ may sound like an ‘average’ result, but it in fact represents one of the highest certainties possible and the stringent data filters used in this kind of meta-analysis mean that only the most robust RCT data are included. With mild to moderate disease, ivermectin reaches the threshold for ‘high certainty’ of efficacy meaning it appears to be of immense benefit in both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Being out of patent, it is incredibly cheap (cost of production is around 3 cents a tablet) and very safe, particularly in comparison to COVID-19 vaccines’

–

–

I bet you thought it was just Madeleine Mccann that went missing. The usual figures are 150,000+ each year in the UK. Human trafficking is modern day slavery and a multi billion industry that goes under the radar. We need to create awareness even if the media won’t. (tweet).

This tweet is being blocked from retweeting by twatter.

–

–

Do you get it yet! This is the simplest way to explain this to the sheep. If there were a real deadly pandemic, then two of the heirs to the British Throne probably wouldn’t be allowed to join 50,000 other football fans inside a stadium (tweet).

–

–

“Working for the Company”. (Rolling Stones, 1970s). Sadly Nothing Has Changed (link).

‘It’s the Super Rich, meaning those within a fraction of the 1% of us, who pull the strings of this horrendous puppet system’.

‘How cunning they have always been to offer us Serfs the appearance of democracy’.

–

–

Tennessee town says profane anti-Biden flag is protected by Constitution (link).

–