Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-23. BA jabbed 80% of pilots, 4 have died. Now BA’s insurance is balking cover. EU’s ARs 15k dead

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,641 concerned citizens.

14,788 medical and public health scientists.

43,563 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

BREAKING: British Airways vaccinated 80% of their pilots. 4 have died from it. Now BA’s insurance company says they won’t insure any of their pilots who’ve been vaccinated. (tweet).

EU’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots: 1.5 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) & 15,472 DEAD (link).

Dignity unveils turnaround plan as profits hit by falling death rate (link).

‘The firm said the number of UK deaths fell below the five-year average in April and May and were 7% lower’.

PARENTS REPORT THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN DYING FROM COVID VACCINE, MILLIONS OF ADVERSE EVENTS PILE UP (bitchute).

The Hydroxy-chloroquine Scandal (link).

‘Since, at the time of writing, COVID-19 is said to have impacted 0.1% of the global population, allegedly killing less than 0.006%, the WHO’s measure of success for a global vaccine being that it protect 70% of the global population from a disease that doesn’t affect 99.9% of the population, the chances of WHO approval for anything look pretty good — an inert saline solution should do the job. It is not surprising, then, that vaccine developers are so confidently looking forward to a global market and global profits’.

‘A cheap, widely available off-patent drug that achieves exactly the same thing as the vaccine must, therefore, be seen as a problem’.

‘Why Not Hydroxychloroquine?’

‘When the world is presented with a virus which is claimed to cause a potentially fatal disease for which there is no known treatment, and if our only claimed wish is to “save lives,” trialling any and all potential treatments makes obvious sense’.

‘Resistance to trials would suggest that saving life may not be the priority. If the evidence shows that powerful public health bodies and foundations have apparently colluded to stop trials, there can be little doubt another agenda has taken precedence over saving lives’.

‘When the WHO declared a global pandemic, chloroquine, and its modern form hydroxychloroquine, were the most obvious candidates for investigative clinical trials. Its possible effectiveness had, after all, been noted since at least 2005’.

‘Scientists and doctors around the world took note of early promising clinical trials in China. In France, Prof. Didier Raoult, one of the world’s most published microbiologists, announced his own trials. He stated that he thought it would be foolish not to trial chloroquine more widely’.

‘Scientists at Stanford University agreed, reporting apparent treatment success in both China and South Korea. The Stanford team also advocated more thorough clinical trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine’.

‘Yet resistance to trialling hydroxychloroquine was immediately evident. Raoult was attacked in France for suggesting hydroxychloroquine could work to prevent the most severe, life-threatening, symptoms of COVID-19. These attacks, which we would characterise as a disinformation campaign, came from the mainstream media, other scientists who worked for Inserm, and politicians’.

‘The persistent claim, repeated ad nauseam by the mainstream media, that hydroxychloroquine presents some sort of severe heart risk, simply isn’t true’.

‘The cardiovascular risks for hydroxychloroquine are overwhelmingly associated with acute poisoning, often intentional, when used in combination with other antiviral drugs, or with prolonged high-dosage use’.

‘There is virtually no cardiovascular risk at all to taking it, as recommended, for short-course treatments — as you would if you took it as a prophylaxis for COVID-19’.

‘The case fatality rate (CFR) for the oldest COVID-19 patients has been reported to rise to more than 14%. Raoult’s largest field study, of more than one thousand patients treated with hydroxychloroquine, showed that the CFR for the oldest patients dropped to 0.5%’.

‘Raoult is by no means the only scientist or doctor to have seemingly proven the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19; especially as a prophylactic’.

‘Doctors in New York found that hydroxychloroquine treatment increased survival rates; Brazilian doctors discovered that treating patients with hydroxychloroquine reduced their chances of requiring hospital treatment by nearly 300%, with no notable adverse events; Chinese doctors reduced fever duration and improved the clinical outcomes for patients treated with chloroquine; doctors in Spain used hydroxychloroquine to increase patient survival rates; researchers in the U.S. found that the addition of zinc further improved outcomes; doctors treating Chinese patients with hydroxychloroquine found no increase in adverse events for their patients; and a systemic review of the available evidence by Indian researchers concluded:’

‘There is theoretical, experimental, preclinical and clinical evidence of the effectiveness of chloroquine in patients affected with COVID-19. There is adequate evidence of drug safety from the long-time clinical use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine’.

‘However, if we were to rely on the MSM for our information, we would not know any of this. Why are they apparently so eager to convince us that hydroxychloroquine is harmful? Why are the WHO, Inserm and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) determined that hydroxychloroquine trials won’t proceed?’

‘The Problem With Hydroxychloroquine’

‘The leading scientific advocates of hydroxychloroquine recommend that it should primarily be used in the early stages of COVID-19, or even prior to developing the syndrome, as a prophylactic. Should the person develop the symptoms of COVID-19, they could, for example, begin a course of what has become known as the Marseilles Treatment: hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin (HCQ+AZ) plus zinc to aid absorption’.

‘Struggling to comprehend the seemingly inexplicable resistance to trialling HCQ+AZ, Prof. Harvey Risch, MD, from Yale University, argued that HCQ+AZ should immediately be used as an early therapy for COVID-19 patients. He wrote:’

‘Hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin has been widely misrepresented in both clinical reports and public media…..Five studies, including two controlled clinical trials, have demonstrated significant major outpatient treatment efficacy……These medications need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe’.

‘His is far from the only eminently qualified opinion questioning the irrational blocking of treatment with hydroxychloroquine. In Michigan, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) have launched an appeal against an FDA injunction to allow them to prescribe hydroxychloroquine for their COVID-19 patients’.

‘The WHO’s Solidarity Trials to test hydroxychloroquine were launched on 18 March. The WHO stated that four hundred hospitals in thirty-five countries had recruited 3,500 patients to take part. At the same time, the WHO launched its Solidarity Trial for potential vaccines’.

‘The UK government did not take part in the WHO’s Solidarity trials, instead running their own Recovery Trial and separate COPCOV and PRINCIPLE trials’.

‘The Recovery Trial’s core funding comes from the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust and Oxford University, among others. Oxford University is running vaccine trials, in partnership with AstraZeneca. The Recovery Trial was not investigating the prophylactic potential of hydroxychloroquine’.

‘The COPCOV trial was due to assess hydroxychloroquine’s prophylactic efficacy in protecting healthcare workers against contracting COVID-19’.

‘The PRINCIPLE trial was perhaps the most relevant of all. Vulnerable over-fifties, and people over 65, were to be offered hydroxychloroquine in a large-cohort study of patients in primary care (GP practices and community care settings)’.

‘In France, Inserm ran its own Discovery Trials in parallel with the WHO’s Solidarity Trials. Again, they were only assessing hydroxychloroquine in isolation, for the most ill patients. Only the UK’s COPCOV and PRINCIPLE trials were assessing potential preventive efficacy. COPCOV also had an international arm’.

‘However, none was trialling the recommended Marseilles Treatment’.

‘Initially Inserm refused point-blank to trial hydroxychloroquine at all. Four days before the launch of the WHO’s Solidarity Trials, Prof. Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of France’s health emergency rapid response committee (REACTing — REsearch and ACTion targeting emerging infectious diseases) stated that the Discovery Trials would exclude chloroquine (hydroxychloroquine) and would only trial patented drugs:’

‘We have not retained it [hydroxychloroquine] for the moment, in particular because of its undesirable effects. It also has frequent interactions with other drugs. However, intensive care patients are often treated with multiple drugs’.

‘This followed a decision on 15 January, made by the then French Minister of Solidarity and Health, Agnès Buzyn, to reclassify hydroxychloroquine in all its forms as a poisonous substance’.

‘Prior to this decision, for more than fifty years, the French had been able to buy hydroxychloroquine over the counter. Once demand shot through the roof, as the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, they suddenly could no longer get it without a prescription’.

‘With the WHO initially including hydroxychloroquine in their Solidarity Trials, Inserm had little option but to reluctantly include it in their Discovery Trials on Solidarity launch day, 22 March. Inserm stated in its press release:’

‘We analyzed the data from the scientific literature concerning the SARS and MERS coronaviruses as well as the first publications on SARS-COV2 from China to arrive at a list of antiviral molecules to be tested: remdesivir, lopinavir in combination with ritonavir…….and hydroxychloroquine. The list of these potential drugs is also based on the list of experimental treatments classified as priorities by the World Health Organization’.

‘This can be seen as little more than disingenuous back-peddling. The data from the scientific literature hadn’t changed in the space of a few days. If REACTing previously considered the hydroxychloroquine risks too high, no new evidence had emerged to alter that assessment’.

‘Hydroxychloroquine Trials Abandoned for No Reason At All’

‘Within days of the hydroxychloroquine trials starting, on 22 May The Lancet published a study by a team of four U.S. researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Advanced Heart Disease. The paper alleged that hydroxychloroquine presented too high a risk of ventricular arrhythmia and potentially increased mortality for COVID-19 patients’.

‘The WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine Solidarity Trials on 25 May. U.S. researchers did the same, as did German public health authorities, Inserm and many others. The WHO effectively triggered all the suspensions’.

‘The study published in The Lancet was not just a scientific fraud, it was a glaringly obvious scientific fraud. All the data for the Brigham study came from a single source, Surgisphere, which promotes itself as a medical data mining company and which was founded by one of the study’s authors, Dr. Sapan S. Desai’.

‘Scientists around the world immediately noticed significant problems with the Surgisphere data. The data were too homogeneous for a global study; it seemed impossible that four researchers could collate such a massive hoard of data. Claims that this had all been achieved in a matter of weeks were laughed at by many genuine scientific researchers’.

‘Surgisphere claimed it had a global network of participating hospitals, which would have required global ethics and data protection approval from every individual hospital. These claims were widely considered literally unbelievable’.

‘Medical researchers and scientists from around the world wrote an open letter to The Lancet expressing their deep concerns about the study. The Lancet initially offered a minor correction, attempting, but failing, to account for the erroneous data’.

‘Consequently The Lancet issued a statement saying “serious scientific concerns” had been brought to their attention. When The Lancet requested that Surgisphere participate in a data audit, it seems Dr. Desai declined. At this point, the other three authors of the study requested that The Lancet withdraw the paper, which it did on 3 June. Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, said:’

‘This is a shocking example of research misconduct in the middle of a global health emergency’.

UK Column News – 23rd June 2021. UK Ivermectin “trial”. The UK halts trial of hydroxychloroquine as ‘useless’ for COVID-19 patients and the hydroxy-chloroquine scandal. Sydney isolated as COVID-19 clusters build (in NSW to more than 30 in a week); NZ tightens curbs in capital. Sydney’s 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling out of the city. Features of a 20-minute neighbourhood. Barnsley hospital declares ‘black alert’ as hundreds flood A&E. Four British men develop potentially deadly Guillain-Barry syndrome just days after having AstraZeneca’s Covid jab. UKColumn warned of Guillain-Barry Syndrome as an adverse effect of ‘vaccines’ in March 2021. 1 in 100,000 Guillain-Barry syndrome has affected, in the UK, 294 people who received the AZ jab, 3 the Pfizer jab, 1 the Moderna jab and 3 unspecified. Back in 1976, a few hundred cases of Guillain-Barry syndrome triggered the stop of the US ‘warp speed’ swine flu vaccination campaign. Unless a setting is switched, Sky Broadband Shield will automatically block the rumble website. David Davis: the idea we should force Silicon Valley companies to police Briton’s speech online seems out of Orwell’s 1984 and is not what our voters expect of us. One Britain One Nation: hive mind of the collective (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Healthy lifestyle may reduce poor Covid outcome risk – HIQA (link).

‘Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, being Vitamin D sufficient, moderating alcohol consumption and not smoking all have beneficial effects on general health and may reduce the risk of poor outcomes from Covid-19, the health watchdog has said’.

This is Toby, he has epilepsy and was having over 150 seizures / day until we eliminated all sugar, carbs and processed shit, I’d say “food” but it’s not food. He’s on keto and living lik e a rock star (minus the drugs and alcohol) he is our hero (tweet).

Vaccine passports, privacy-destroying digital IDs, persecution of dissidents, and a draconian crackdown on free speech. The government can no longer hide its police-state agenda. The government threat to YOUR free speech: Misguided Online Safety Bill will be ‘catastrophic’ for ordinary people’s social media, says MP David Davis – with tech giants able to ban posts for being ‘harmful’ that are perfectly legal (tweet, website).

California unveils new vaccine passport (link).

‘But they don’t want you to call it a “vaccine passport.”’

The whole of the South West has 44 COVID patients in hospital The entire South East has 64 COVID patients The East of England has 67 Time for Normal. (tweet).

The media Minister John Whittingdale has said that “People who are important,should be entitled to avoid tough quarantine rules when travelling to the UK” We are all important when they want our votes, aren’t we.. (tweet).

Exclusive: Teen Suffers Severe Heart Damage After Second Pfizer Dose, Mother Says Hospital ‘Clueless’ About Reporting to VAERS (link).

‘Laura Mallozzi, whose 18-year-old son developed myocarditis two days after his second Pfizer vaccine, said she would never have connected the dots between the vaccine and her son’s symptoms if she hadn’t read about the condition in The Defender’.

1/ THIS IS NOT OKAY. @cdcgov just posted its myocarditis/pericarditis update. They are now admitting that post-second dose risk in people under 25 could be over 200x the background rate (and that’s not accounting for underreporting). But the real news is even worse… (tweet).

2/ Here’s stratification by year of patient. As you can see, the post-second dose cases double from age 25 to 21, then double again in the 16-18 range. The younger you are, the higher the risk. HOW CAN WE JUSTIFY GIVING THIS TO ANYONE HEALTHY UNDER 25 – MUCH LESS 18? (tweet).

Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘Stop This Reckless Vaccine Roll Out Now’ (link).

Watch out for damage to the eyes with the new mRNA vaccines. Could be indicative of a much bigger problem. Ophthalmologists now ethically obligated to denounce covid-19 vaccines, as 20,000 new eye disorders are reported (tweet, website).

BREAKING… Matt Hancock announces that soon every individual will be able to have their own personalised variant. (tweet).

CAR CRASHES : Wrecks & Near Accidents When People Lose Control Of Their Bodies While Driving After Vaccine (website, odysee).

Is the Danger Covid or the Vaccine? (link).

‘Why is so much evidence being suppressed?’

Ticketed for Leaving the Windows Down, Doors Unlocked (link).

‘Turns out that it’s illegal to do that in Australia’.

When dismissing the case, the magistrate said this brings the law into disrepute.

