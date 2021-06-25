Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-24. Concern w/ safety of mRNA – get fired. Mark Sextons criminal complaint. No quarantine for VIPs

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,793 concerned citizens.

14,791 medical and public health scientists.

43,573 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

University Fires Surgeon Who Voiced (entirely valid) Safety Concerns About COVID Vaccines for Kids (link).

‘The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represents Dr. Francis Christian, clinical professor of general surgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a practicing surgeon in Saskatoon. Christian was called into a meeting Wednesday, suspended from all teaching responsibilities effective immediately, and fired from his position with the University of Saskatchewan as of September 2021’.

‘There is a recording of Christian’s meeting yesterday between Christian and Dr. Preston Smith, the Dean of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, College of Medicine, Dr. Susan Shaw, the Chief Medical Officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Dr. Brian Ulmer, head of the Department of Surgery at the Saskatchewan College of Medicine’.

‘In addition, the Justice Centre will represent Christian in his defense of a complaint that was made against him and an investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan. The complaint objects to Christian having advocated for the informed consent of COVID vaccines for children’.

‘Christian has been a surgeon for more than 20 years and began working in Saskatoon in 2007. He was appointed director of the Surgical Humanities Program and director of Quality and Patient Safety in 2018 and co-founded the Surgical Humanities Program. Christian is also the editor of the Journal of the Surgical Humanities’.

‘On June 17, Christian released a statement to over 200 doctors which contained his concerns regarding giving the COVID shots to children. In it he noted that he is pro-vaccine, and that he did not represent any group, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, or the University of Saskatchewan. “I speak to you directly as a physician, a surgeon, and a fellow human being.”’

‘Christian noted that the principle of informed consent was sacrosanct and noted that a patient should always be “fully aware of the risks of the medical intervention, the benefits of the intervention and if any alternatives exist to the intervention.”’

‘“This should apply particularly to a new vaccine that has never before been tried in humans … before the vaccine is rolled out to children, both children and parents must know the risks of mRNA vaccines,” he wrote’.

‘Christian expressed concern that he had not come across “a single vaccinated child or parent who has been adequately informed” about COVID vaccines for children’.

‘Among his points, he stated that:’

The mRNA vaccine is a new, experimental vaccine never used by humans before. The mRNA vaccines have not been fully authorized by Health Canada or the U.S. CDC, and are in fact under “interim authorization” in Canada and “emergency use authorization” in the U.S. He noted that “full vaccine approval takes several years and multiple safety considerations — this has not happened.” That in order to qualify for “emergency use authorization” there must be an emergency. While he said there is a strong case for vaccinating the elderly, the vulnerable and health care workers, he said, “COVID does not pose a threat to our kids. The risk of them dying of COVID is less than 0.003% — this is even less than the risk of them dying of the flu. There is no emergency in children.” Children do not readily transmit the COVID virus to adults. mRNA vaccines have been “associated with several thousand deaths” in the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S. “These appear to be unusual, compared to the total number of vaccines administered.” He called it a “strong signal that should not be ignored.” He noted that vaccines have already caused “serious medical problems for kids” worldwide, including “a real and significantly increased risk” of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart. Dr. Christian notes the German national vaccine agency and the UK vaccine agency are not recommending the vaccine for healthy children and teenagers.

‘The Saskatchewan Health Authority/College of Medicine wrote a letter to Christian on June 21 alleging that they had “received information that you are engaging in activities designed to discourage and prevent children and adolescents from receiving COVID-19 vaccination contrary to the recommendations and pandemic-response efforts of Saskatchewan and Canadian public health authorities.”’

‘Christian’s concerns regarding underage COVID vaccinations are not isolated to him. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had an “emergency meeting” early this week to discuss the growing cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) in younger males after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines’.

‘The CDC released new data today that the risk of myocarditis after the Pfizer vaccine is at least 10 times the expected rate in 12 – 17 year old males and females. The German government has issued public guidance against vaccinating those under the age of 18’.

‘The World Health Organization posted an update to its website on Monday, June 21, which contained the statement in respect of advice for COVID-19 vaccination that “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.” Within 24 hours, this guidance was withdrawn and new guidance was posted which stated that “COVID vaccines are safe for those over 18 years of age.”’

‘Christian says there is a large, growing “network of ethical, moral physicians and scientists” who are urging caution in recommending vaccines for all children without informed consent. He said physicians must “always put their patients and humanity first.”’

‘Dr. Byram Bridle, a prominent immunologist at the University of Guelph with a subspecialty in vaccinology, recently participated in a Press Conference on Parliament Hill on CPAC organized by MP Derek Sloan, where he discussed the censorship of scientists and physicians. Bridle expressed his safety concerns with vaccinating children with experimental mRNA vaccines’.

‘Justice Centre Litigation Director Jay Cameron also has concern over the growing censorship of medical professionals when it comes to questioning the government narrative on COVID. “We are seeing a clear pattern of highly competent and skilled medical doctors in very esteemed positions being taken down and censored or even fired, for practicing proper science and medicine,” says Mr. Cameron’.

‘The Justice Centre represented Dr. Chris Milburn in Nova Scotia, who faced professional disciplinary proceedings last year after a group of activists took exception to an opinion column he wrote in a local paper. The Justice Centre provided submissions to the College on Milburn’s behalf, defending the right of physicians to express their opinions on matters of policy in the public square and arguing that everyone is entitled to freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, as guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms — including doctors’.

‘The Justice Centre noted that attempting to have a doctor professionally disciplined for his opinions and commentary on matters of public interest amounts to bullying and intimidation for speaking out against the government’.

‘Last week, Milburn also faced punishment for speaking out with his concerns about public health policies, as he was removed from his position as the head of emergency for the eastern zone with the Nova Scotia Health Authority. In an unusual twist, a petition has been started to have Milburn replace Dr. Strang as the province’s Chief Medical Officer’.

‘“Censoring and punishing scientists and doctors for freely voicing their concerns is arrogant, oppressive and profoundly unscientific,” states Mr. Cameron’.

‘“Both the western world and the idea of scientific inquiry itself is built to a large extent on the principles of freedom of thought and speech. Medicine and patient safety can only regress when dogma and an elitist orthodoxy, such as that imposed by the Saskatchewan College of Medicine, punishes doctors for voicing concerns,” Mr. Cameron concludes’.

–

–

Crimes against Humanity – UK Government release 21st report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines (link).

‘The UK Government / MHRA have released their 21st update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines which have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, and we’re left wondering whether the police will start to stand up and take notice of the shocking number and severity of adverse reactions being suffered now that a retired police officer has made a criminal complaint to the police with the support of Dr Tess Lawrie and lawyer Clare Wills Harrison’.

‘The MHRA Yellow Card scheme has been collecting reports on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines since the 9th December 2020, the day after the Pfizer jab was first administered in the UK under the emergency use authorisation it has been granted by the MHRA’.

‘Since that date up until the 16th June 2021 there have been 973,435 adverse reactions including 1,356 deaths reported to the Yellow Card scheme. This number of adverse reactions alone means that for every 74 jabs that have been administered in the United Kingdom an adverse reaction has been suffered’.

‘However, these numbers do not tell the whole story as an extraordinary amount of people are not even aware of the existence of the Yellow Card scheme, and the MHRA estimates that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported. This means the actual number of adverse reactions could be anywhere between 9.7 million and 97 million, whilst the number of deaths could be anywhere between 13.5 thousand and 135 thousand’.

‘Surely these numbers are enough to make the medicine regulator pause and re-evaluate their decision to grant emergency use authorisation of the experimental Covid jabs? It’s not as is they haven’t been offered assistance in evaluating the data.’

‘Dr Tess Lawrie, director at Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Limited and EbMC Squared CiC, has been a strong advocate of Ivermectin for the early treatment of Covid-19 patients, and she wrote to the chief executive of the MHRA, Dr June Raine on the 9th June 2021 offering her companies assistance in analysing the Yellow card database due to three questions she had determined as requiring urgent answers. Questions that Dr Lawrie had after analysing adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme up to the 28th May 2021 –‘

‘1) How many people have died within 28 days of vaccination?’

‘2) How many people have been hospitalised within 28 days of vaccination?’

‘3) How many people have been disabled by the vaccination?’

‘The response from the MHRA to Dr Tess Lawrie’s letter so far has been silence’.

‘On the 19th June 2021, ten days after Dr Tess Lawrie’s letter was sent to the Dr June Raine of the MHRA, retired police constable Mark Sexton made a criminal complaint to Warwickshire police against Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Nadhim Zadhawi. A complaint which included the shocking statistics on adverse reactions and deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines found in the MHRA Yellow Card data’.

‘Since then Mark Sexton has received further support with his criminal complaint. Firstly from Dr Tess Lawrie, who has provided outstanding evidence fully supporting the retired police officer which has been sent directly to Superintendent Pete Hill at Warwickshire police, and secondly from lawyer Clare Wills Harrison’.

‘Clare Wills Harrison, who has been working tirelessly for the past fifteen months gathering evidence of heinous crimes committed against the British people by the authorities, wrote to the the Superintendent of Warwickshire police on the 23rd June 2021, giving support and weight to Mark Sextons criminal complaint. The lawyer outlined the seriousness of the allegations made and the duty incumbent on the police to allocate a crime number and open an investigation into the allegations levelled at the UK Government by Mark Sexton, supported by the copious evidence he had gathered’.

‘Clare said in an official statement released to the public on the 24th June that –‘

‘“No one, including the UK govt is above the law. The law applies equally to all men. Dicey’s conception of the law as regards equality, a long standing principle within UK law, upholds this view. As such, the police must act from the basis that every man, whatever his rank or condition, is subject to the ordinary law of the realm, and amenable to the jurisdiction of the same. There are NO special privileges’.

‘“I remain in full support of Mark Sextons criminal complaint and demand a crime number be allocated and an investigation started immediately’.

‘“As Supt Hill will no doubt be aware, failure by the police to investigate the serious allegations made can be referred to the IOPC and a judicial review sought as to the decision not to investigate.”’

–

–

Dispatches from the War: the pharmaceutical/medical troops occupy planet Earth (link).

‘Many sources can be cited to confirm this assessment’.

‘On January 8th, 2001, the LA Times published an article by one of the best medical reporters in the business, Linda Marsa: “When Good Drugs Do Harm.” Marsa quoted researcher Dr. David Bates, who indicated that, in the US, there are 36 million serious adverse reactions to medical drugs per year. [4] [4a]’

‘On July 26, 2000, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the most stunning mainstream estimate of medical-drug damage in history: “Is US health really the best in the world?” The author was Dr. Barbara Starfield, a respected public-health researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. [5] [5a]’

‘Starfield concluded that medical drugs were killing Americans at the rate of 106,000 per year’.

‘That’s a million deaths per decade’.

‘This is a conservative sketch of the Trojan Horse that has been placed in the center of every country in the world’.

‘The pharmaceutical juggernaut will continue, no doubt about it. The only question is, how many people will wake up and seek another way?’

–

–

UK MP Says “Important People” Shouldn’t Need To Quarantine Under COVID Rules (link, link).

‘MP John Whittingdale was speaking about special measures that allow UEFA officials and multi-millionaire football players to enter the UK to take part in the Euro 2020 final on July 11’.

‘While ordinary Brits cannot even go on holiday to most destinations and have to quarantine on return, the government has changed the rules to enable VIPs with a “Euro 2020 invite” to avoid having to self-isolate or quarantine when they arrive in the country’.

‘“The list of those allowed to bypass the government’s quarantine restrictions include executive members of UEFA, members of the council of FIFA and senior executives of the companies sponsoring Euro 2020,” reports Sky News’.

‘Responding to the issue, Whittingdale told Sky News that ‘important people’ were exempt from the restrictions’.

Are a society of free people or a society of serfs and masters?

–

–

UK Lockdown Architect Apologizes For Breaking COVID Rules Over Affair With Aide, Won’t Resign (link).

‘As Summit News’ Paul Joseph Watson detailed earlier,yet another architect of the UK’s lockdown has been caught violating it as photos revealed Health Secretary Matt Hancock passionately kissing his mistress at a time when Brits were being told they shouldn’t even shake hands’.

‘“Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been having a secret affair with his closest aide,” reports the Sun. “He cheated on his wife with Gina Coladangelo, 43, who he hired last year with taxpayers’ money, as Covid gripped Britain.”’

‘The photos were taken on May 6, when restrictions that prevented people from meeting indoors and even shaking hands with each other were still in place’.

‘How serious is the virus when the very people warning us about how deadly it is repeatedly violate the very rules they impose on everyone else?’

–

–

When the media turn on Hancock you know the Cult has (link, link).

–

–

A&Es ‘overwhelmed’ by children with mild winter viruses, doctors warn (link).

–

–

‘Serial failure’: Former head of UK’s disastrous ‘Test and Trace’ programme draws ridicule and anger after seeking top NHS post (link, link).

‘Months after stepping down as head of the UK government’s much-derided Covid-19 contact tracing programme, Dido Harding has once again drawn public ire after news emerged of her pursuit of the top job at NHS England’.

‘The health service’s website confirmed on Thursday that Harding has left her position as chair of NHS Improvement – the body overseeing its hospital trusts – during the recruitment process for the next NHS CEO. She had held that position since October 2017’.

‘Her time at the helm of ‘Test and Trace’ (T&T) was highlighted by poor performance with a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report noting in March that the programme did not make a “measurable difference” in Covid-19 transmission despite its “unimaginable” £37billion budget’.

–

–

Cult-serving LinkedIn ‘censors David Icke videos’ (link).

‘Amber, LinkedIn Member Safety and Recovery Consultant,’

‘So – what am I allowed to post, and what am I not? Does your censorship include ALL “David Icke” and “Michael Jaco” videos /data, or just those items you claim go against your dictates of videos that can’t be posted on “LinkedIn”?? Sadly, I have been disillusioned regarding “LinkedIn” – far from it being a fair and transparent site I realise and have been shown now it is just another arm of those who want the truth, or even suggested truth suppressed and denied from reaching the public arena – reminiscent of places like North Korea and Germany from the late 1930’s where horrific Nazism flourished and took over there – to the demise of the people – everywhere’.

‘Our forefathers and relatives fought and died in two World Wars for the freedoms you so readily are now denying on “LinkedIn” via your dictates – it is shameful and a public scandal! Disgusted, and ashamed to be associated with LinkedIn, J. Graham UK’

–

–

UK government lie-fest fronted by fake ‘vaccine’ minister Zahawi, a chairman of elite Le Cercle secret society that locks into the Global Cult network. Just a coincidence, nothing to worry about (website, youtube).

–

–

Hey check this out https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/urgent-warning-from-israel-as-jab-death-toll-rises/ We conclude that the Pfizer ‘vaccines’, for the elderly, killed during the 5-week ‘vaccination’ period about 40 times more people than the disease itself would have killed, and about 260 times more people than the disease among the younger age class. We stress that this is in order to produce a green passport valid at most 6 months, and promote Pfizer sales (tweet).

–

–

CDC Confirms mRNA Jabs Linked To Rare Cases Of Heart Inflammation In Young Men (link).

‘European health authorities have more or less confirmed that adenovirus-vector vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and J&J can, in rare instances, cause potentially deadly cerebral brain clots in patients with low blood-platelet counts. These findings, which were hinted at during the late-stage trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine (which saw its US trials halted for a month over safety issues) have led to some European governments imposing restrictions on the vaccines.’

‘Fortunately for the US, there hasn’t been any evidence of potentially serious (and rare) side effects – until a few weeks ago, when it was first reported that the CDC was scrambling to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a problem.’

‘As the number of cases of heart inflammation popping up in the VAERS database of complaints of potential vaccine-related complications, the agency was being forced to look into it.’

–

–

CDC Finds ‘Likely’ Link Between Heart Inflammation and Pfizer, Moderna ‘Covid Vaccines’ (If the CDC says ‘likely’ it means absolutely solid gold certain) (link, link).

–

–

Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future There is a strong possibility that this has been weaponized against us. Listen from ~30 min to 50 min https://youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60 (tweet).

–

–

Mad World Of Tyranny: Technopopulism Enables The Very Thing It Hates (link).

‘From this American’s point of view, the original Brexit movement was driven by England’s populist movement. The people wanted loose from the Technocrats running the EU. In ignorance, they elected another Technocrat, Theresa May, as Prime Minister in 2016 to deliver them. Citizens and critics alike often referred to her as “Big Sis” as a nod to Orwell’s Big Brother in the book Nineteen Eighty Four ’.

‘ It’s no wonder that she didn’t deliver the goods. Rather, she took Britain down the slippery slope of Technocrat tyranny’.

‘When British citizens realized that their “conservative” champion had sold them out, they turned to another “conservative” Technocrat, Boris Johnson. Now it is seen that Johnson has not only betrayed the populist dream, but has thrust the entire nation into a quagmire of Technocratic tyranny – the polar opposite of what the populists wanted in the first place’.

‘Populism plus Technocracy equals Technopopulism and will always lead to disastrous results. I have written rather extensively about Technopopulism over the last several years. In 2019, I noted that “the curious attraction between populists and Technocrats is akin to a moth being attracted to the flame: Populists cannot prevent being ultimately dominated and burned by Technocrats.”’

–

–

Urgent warning from Israel as jab death toll rises (link).

‘The following article makes harrowing reading’.

‘The Israeli government “led the world” with the roll out of its Pfizer vaccine to “protect them” from a bug that is not life threatening to the vast majority’.

‘It should now alert the world as to the consequences because it presently leads the world in the resultant slaughter of its own citizens’.

‘No vax in history comes close to the scale of deaths and adverse reactions associated with the experimental Covid jabs and many in the past have been pulled for far less’.

‘This should at least prompt caution and a suspension of the program until the matter is fully, impartially and responsibly investigated. There is plenty that can be done to protect the small percentage of (in the mainl, very old) people truly at risk’.

–

–

Rose McGowan exposes the shocking abuse of Britney Spears – what anyone with eyes could see all along now coming to light and it’s the tip of the tip of the iceberg in the sickening Satanic world of Hollywood and the ‘entertainment’ industry (website, youtube).

–

–

Netflix and Amazon must follow same rules as BBC: Anti-Culture Secretary Dowden says Ofcom will ‘level playing field’ by forcing streaming giants to curb product placement, ban harmful content and introduce complaints system – censorship-obsessed Dowden wants to turn Ofcom into a Ministry of Truth for his masters (link, link).

–

–

The government threat to YOUR free speech: ‘Misguided’ (Cult-sponsored) Online Safety Bill will be ‘catastrophic’ for ordinary people’s social media, says MP David Davis – with tech giants able to ban posts for being ‘harmful’ that are perfectly legal. It’s actually still more calculated fascism to allow government censorship tyranny Ofcom to target the alternative media and anyone who questions authority. Hitler would have been drooling (link, link).

–