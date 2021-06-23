Internet outage June 8, major internet failure June 17. Shoulda Used Theta

by paulthepaperbear in Theta, Uncategorized

(CNN) Beyond bitcoin: These altcoins are super popular (link).

‘One of the better performing pairs of cryptos this year are two related tokens that are geared toward online content creators — Theta and Theta Fuel. Theta has soared almost 400% in 2021 while Theta Fuel is up an astounding 1,700%’.

Hollywood Powerhouse CAA Joins Blockchain Video Network Theta (link).

‘”We believe that blockchain technology and the rise of digital collectible NFTs will bring unprecedented opportunities to our family of storytellers, trendsetters, icons and thought leaders in the entertainment industry,” Michael Yanover, CAA’s head of business development, said in a statement’.

$500 million asset manager joins Theta Network as Enterprise Validator (link)..

‘“We’re thrilled to expand our support for Theta as an enterprise validator and governance council member, taking a direct role in securing its blockchain,” said Ali Farahanchi, Managing Director at DHVC’.

‘He added, “Theta has made massive progress since we led the Series A equity round in 2017, and we expect another 100x growth as the protocol transforms the media and entertainment industry through blockchain and decentralized technologies.”’

Widespread internet outage impacts major websites (June 8, link).

Airline and bank websites go down in another major internet failure (June 17, link).

13 Days Left: Theta & TFuel Get A Huge Publicity Boost! (link).

11 Days Left: “Shoulda Used Theta!” Why the world NEEDS Theta and how you can be a part of it (link).

‘Two MASSIVE Internet outages less than 10 days apart due to failing CDNs (Fastly & Akamai) reveals why the world NEEDS Theta’

Why Are Streaming Platforms Crashing Before Popular Finales? (link).

‘Showtime, HBO Max and Disney+ all had service outages ahead of season finales or live events, but user volume isn’t always to blame’.

10 Days Left: Video Streaming Platforms Crashing? Shoulda Used THETA! (link).

(NFT) Non-fungible token (link).

‘certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable’

‘provide the owner with a proof of ownership that is separate from copyright‘

It’s not NBA Top Shot, Beeple or a tweet, but IBM is about to turn patents into NFTs (link).

NFTing a NBA top shot and a tweet represents amateur hour but when someone like IBM thinks of NFTing anything, it represents the arrival of the professionals.

THETA TOKEN PARTNERS WITH IBM?! 1 TRILLION-PLUS NFT OPPORTUNITY!!! THETA TOKEN BULLISH NEWS!!! (link).

‘Theta token rumors are spreading like wildfire lately regarding a possible partnership bettwen IBM and Theta, this might happen as there are some news indicators suggesting the two might be up to something, the biggest of them all is the fact that Jieyi Long has been selected to present his work on “Off-Chain Micropayment Pool for High-Throughput Bandwidth Sharing Rewards” at the @IEEEorg International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency on Thursday, May 6th!’

APPLE AND THETA TOKEN POSSIBLE PARTNERSHIP?! (link).

The theta token started life on January 17, 2018 with a value of $0.16, and when google came along back in May 2020 and bought 5 million theta tokens and began staking them onto their theta validator node, it was still that value and on March 24,2021 it hit an all time high of $14.82, nearly 100X for the OGs.

Do I think that the theta token can do another 100X from where it is now? Heck, yes. It only remains to be seen if IBM, Apple or both have theta validator nodes beforehand.