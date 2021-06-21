Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-21. Inventor mRNa, Dr. Malone – Spike protein v. dangerous, cytotoxic. W6E6F6 Invest in Surveillance

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,423 concerned citizens.

14,783 medical and public health scientists.

43,556 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The GUY WHO INVENTED mRNa Tech – Spike protein is very dangerous, it’s cytotoxic (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein) (website, Full livestream now CENSORED on YouTube, odysee).

–

–

Inventor of mRNA Technology: Vaccine Causes Lipid Nanoparticles to Accumulate in ‘High Concentrations’ in Ovaries (link).

‘On the “Dark Horse Podcast,” Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, said the COVID vaccine lipid nanoparticles — which tell the body to produce the spike protein — leave the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues’.

–

–

Israeli/ UK Data Show That The Controversial Vaccines Increase Prevalence Of Variants & Death Rates (website, odysee).

–

–

IT’S OFFICIAL – Official Data shows more people have died because of the Covid Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 15 months (link).

‘We can officially confirm that the number of people to have died due to the Covid vaccines has surpassed the number of people who have died of Covid-19’.

‘However the numbers are most likely much worse than they appear due to the fact that the data on deaths due to the Covid vaccines has been taken from official data released by Public Health Scotland, and the number of deaths actually surpasses the number of people who have allegedly died of Covid-19 in England’.

‘The huge difference here? The number of people who have died due to the vaccines in Scotland has accumulated over 6 months, whereas the number of people who have allegedly died of Covid-19 in England has accumulated over 15 months’.

‘According to official NHS data which can be viewed here, as of the 2nd June 2021, 87,213 Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in England hospitals. Of these 83,624 all died of other serious pre-existing conditions but were added to the Covid statistics due to having received a positive test within 28 days of their death’.

‘When you consider the fact that testing is essentially compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they use the PCR test which cannot detect infection and can find anything it wants to find if conducted at a high cycle rate, producing false positives, it’s not hard to see why tens of thousands of people who have died of other causes have been added to the Covid death statistics’.

‘Thankfully the NHS data informs us that just 3,589 people have died OF Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test result in England hospitals between March 2020 and June 2nd 2021. A number which does not justify 15 months of dictatorial tyranny and medical fascism’.

–

–

Australia’s Medicine Regulator has never seen Pfizer Covid Vaccine study data despite deeming it safe for Australians (link).

–

–

New discovery shows human cells can write RNA sequences into DNA – I have been saying this for years and in the just released new book. This is how synthetic RNA in the fake ‘Covid vaccines’ is changing human DNA (link, link).

–

–

87,000 Dutch doctors and nurses refuse to be vaccinated (link).

‘Dr. Elke de Klerk says in an interview that 87,000 doctors and nurses in the Netherlands do not want to be vaccinated “because they are not guinea pigs.” Dr. Klerk is co-founder of the independent organization World Doctors Alliance, which was founded in the wake of the Corona propaganda’.

–

–

Report: Vaccinated Are Nearly 6 Times More Likely to Die From COVID Variant (link).

‘A briefing from Public Health England (PHE) shows that as a hospital patient, you are six times more likely to die of the COVID Delta variant if you are fully vaccinated, than if you are not vaccinated at all’.

‘The information shows up in Table 6 of the 77-page document, which the attendance to emergency care and deaths by vaccination status and confirmed Delta cases from February 1, 2021, to June 7, 2021’.

‘Of 33,206 Delta variant cases admitted to the hospital, 19,573 were not vaccinated. Of those, 23 (or 0.1175%) died’.

‘But, of the 13,633 patients who were vaccinated with either one or two doses, 19 (or 0.1393%) died, which is an 18.6% higher death rate than for the unvaccinated patients. Seven of the 5,393 patients who were partially vaccine with one dose died, or 0.1297%’.

‘Of the 1,785 patients who had both vaccine doses 14 days or more before admission, 12 (or 0.6722%) died. This death rate is 5.72 times higher than that for unvaccinated patients. Put another way, if all 33,206 patients had been fully vaccinated, there would have been 223 deaths’.

‘SOURCE: Public Health England June 11, 2021’

–

–

Scientists Warn of Mass Casualty Event of Vaccinated People in the Long-Run, Due to Hyper-Immune Response, Which Will be Blamed on New Strain of COVID to Justify Further Lockdowns and Mandates (tweet).

–

–

Sen. Ron Johnson on VAERS System, Vaccine Deaths and YouTube Censorship: “They’re Suppressing the information and American People are Paying the Price” (VIDEO) (link).

‘Maria Bartiromo: “What’s so absurd, Senator Johnson, is the way you continue to get censored. So now you’re banned from YouTube again, temporarily. YouTube suspended you again last week for what they say is a violation of the platform’s “misconduct policy.” What happened last week, Senator?”’

‘Senator Johnson: “Well, again, what I’ve been saying for well over a year. I’ve been trying to alert Americans to the fact that there are other early treatment options and try to find them. They pulled that up, and by the way, and Maria, if it weren’t for FOX Nation, if you had to rely on YouTube, this segment here would be censored immediately on YouTube. Think of that! The other thing Dr. Fauci and the media is ignoring right now, early warning signals of the Vaccine Adverse Affect Warning System (VAERS). We have close to 5,000 deaths. Over 1,700 from days 0-1-2 of getting vaccinated. We have thousands of people who have permanent disabilities, 20,000 hospitalizations. And that, quite honestly, compares to less than 200 deaths per year in the entire 30 year history of the VAERS system on vaccines. They’re not paying attention. They’re suppressing this information and the American people are paying the price.”’

–

–

WEF’s “Invest in Forests” Exposed: Global Surveillance Grid (link).

‘The World Economic Forum’s “Investing in Forests” program sounds great – who doesn’t want to plant more trees? But behind its philanthropic appeal lies a global surveillance grid, monitoring all activity on the planet — just as prescribed by Agenda 2030 and their 4th Industrial Revolution. Christian shares an unreleased document and reveals the truth in this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast’.

A tiny percentage spent on worthwhile works as a distraction while the vast majority is spent on the real agenda that would otherwise stay hidden if not for investigative journalists like the Ice Age Farmer.

–

–

Freedom Day Comes Early to Ascot 🐴 (link).

–

–

Ivermectin Could Have Saved ‘Millions’ of Lives — But Doctors Were Told Not to Use It (link).

–

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

–

How can the UK Gov. make these mandatory? – 20th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines shows 949,287 Adverse Reactions & 1,332 Deaths (link).

‘The UK Government / MHRA have released their 20th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines just days after announcing new legislation is to be brought in that will make it mandatory for anyone working in a care home to have two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine unless they have a medical exemption’.

‘But this does not just include carers. The legislation is also being extended to require anybody who comes into the care home to do other work, such as tradespeople, and hairdressers and beauticians. Can you see where this is going? It this law comes to pass it will not be long before you will be required to be fully vaccinated so you are able to visit your family member in their care home’.

‘After this they may decide hairdressers entering care homes who have clients outside of care homes are still a danger to those in care homes if their other customers are not vaccinated. Therefore, it will become a requirement to have two doses of one of the Covid vaccines to use a hairdressers’.

‘Make no mistake, mandatory vaccinations will not start and end at care home workers’.

‘But we must ask how on earth it is possible to make unlicensed, experimental treatments mandatory? Because that is exactly what they are. All of the Covid vaccines are still in phase three clinical trials, with the Pfizer trial not set to finish until 2023. It is for this reason that all of the Covid vaccines are not licensed, but instead have been granted emergency use authorisation’.

‘But perhaps more importantly, why on earth would a government, there to serve the people who elect it, want to make unlicensed, experimental treatments mandatory that have so far caused 949,287 adverse reactions and 1,332 deaths according to the 20th update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme?’

–

–

French Health Minister Considers Mandatory “Vaccines” As Only 41.9% Of Nursing Home Nurses Have Taken The Jab (link).

‘The French health minister is considering mandatory COVID-19 “vaccines” because only 41.9% of nursing home nurses could be persuaded to take the experimental gene therapy shot. The health minister has called on all workers to come forward and get their shot’.

‘Public Health France, the medical arm of the tyrannical dictatorship in the country published data on Thursday evening that it really didn’t like. Not enough of the slaves in France are submitting to the experimental gene therapy shot, SpF (Public Health France) stated that only 41.9% of people working in nursing homes in France had been fully vaccinated against the “deadly Covid-19 virus”, despite the country’s vaccination program being nearly six months old, and 55.3% had received one shot. Healthcare workers were among the first in the country to be offered the jab, according to a report by RT.’

–

–

‘World’s Smartest Man’ with 210 IQ Urges Resistance to COVID Vax, ‘Depopulation Agenda’ (link).

–

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘A new study on asymptomatic transmission of COVID not only proves it doesn’t happen it proves the panic promoted by the political class was meant to control the populations’.

‘In complete contradiction to the popular narrative used by Democrat politicians and governors across the United States, a new study of 10 million people in Wuhan, China – ground zero for the COVID virus, showed that asymptomatic spread of COVID does not occur, nullifying all reasoning for business closures and lockdowns’.

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

‘The study was compiled by 19 scientists from the Huazhong University of Science & Technology in Wuhan, and highly respected scientific institutions in the UK and Australia’.

‘Titled Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly 10 million residents of Wuhan, China, the study thoroughly debunked the concept of asymptomatic transmission’.

‘Out of the nearly 10 million people in the study, results revealed “300 asymptomatic cases” were found. Utilizing contact tracing, of those 300, not a single case of COVID-19 were detected in any of them’.

‘“A total of 1,174 close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases were traced, and they all tested negative for the COVID-19,” the study concluded’.

‘Both the asymptomatic patients and their contacts were placed in isolation for a period of no less than two weeks and the results remained the same. “None of detected positive cases or their close contacts became symptomatic or newly confirmed with COVID-19 during the isolation period,” the study found’.

‘Further examination of the study subjects revealed that “virus cultures” in the positive and re-positive asymptomatic cases were all negative, “indicating no ‘viable virus’ in positive cases detected in this study’.

‘The age range of those found to be asymptomatic was between 10 and 89 years of age. The asymptomatic positive rate was “lowest in children or adolescents aged 17 and below” and the highest rate was found among people older than 60’.

‘The study also concluded with high confidence that due to a weakening of the virus itself, “newly infected persons were more likely to be asymptomatic and with a lower viral load than earlier infected cases.”’

‘In June of 2020, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organization’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, stated publicly that she doubted the narrative advanced by the political class on asymptomatic transmission’.

–

–

UK Column News – 21st June 2021. Boris Johnson in the Telegraph: we are injecting funds to restore Britain’s status as a scientific superpower. Had it not been for our scientists, we would not now be able to enjoy the most basic human freedoms. Projectile vomit. MoD’s Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm. Six million years of evolution to where we are today and now we have the tools in our hands to decide how our continued evolution should be shaped. Who is this ‘our’? Covid 19 Pandemic Scam. Cards on the table: Britain’s ‘Joker’ Prime Minister; Bill Gates Soiled Big Pharma Ace; June Raine MHRA CEO Devious Queen; Matt Hancock Jack the Lad; David Halpern Dark Ace; Tim Davie Director General BBC King of Hearts. Conservative ‘Government of Occupation’: Constitution Undermined & Destroyed, Behavioural Psychology Attack on Public Mind, Covid 19 Pandemic Scare to ‘ReSet’ Society & Establish ‘Nu Normal’. How to respond to vocal ‘vaccine’ deniers in public. No Smoke Without Fire – PCR Testing And The Genome Beast. Stand Up UK! London Sat, 26 June, 1pm. The Next Big One! Freedom from Vax Passport Enslavement. By order of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Restrictions will remain in place another month: no standing whilst drinking, masks to be worn, social distance and observe the rule of 6. Boris is the blonde chap in the picture standing up drinking, without a mask, huddled together with 30 other people (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

What I know (and don’t know) about SARS-CoV-2 (link).

‘After fifteen months of assiduous reading, study, observation, and research, I have come to some conclusions about what is called COVID-19’.

‘I would like to emphasize that I have done this work obsessively since it seemed so important’.

‘I have consulted information and arguments across all media, corporate and alternative, academic, medical, books, etc. I have consulted with researchers around the world. I have read the websites of the CDC, the World Health Organization, and government and non-government health organizations’.

‘In other words, I have left no stone unturned, despite the overt or covert political leanings of the sources. I have done this as a sociologist and writer, not as a medical doctor, although many of my sources have been medical doctors and medical studies’.

‘My succinct conclusions follow without links to sources since I am not trying to persuade anyone of anything but just stating for the public record what I have concluded.’

‘Life is short. I am going to say it now…’

‘I know that vast numbers of people have been hypnotized by fear, threats, and bribes to accept the corporate mainstream media’s version of COVID-19. I have concluded that many millions are moving in a trance state and do not know this. They have been induced into this state by a well-organized, very sophisticated propaganda campaign that has drawn on the human fear of death and disease’.

‘Those behind this have no doubt studied the high incidence of hypochondriasis in the general population and the fear of an invisible “virus” in societies where belief in God and the spiritual invisible has been replaced by faith in science. Knowing their audience well, they have concocted a campaign of fear and confusion to induce obedience’.

‘I do not know, but suspect, that those who have been so hypnotized tend to be mainly members of the middle to the upper classes, those who have invested so much belief in the system. This includes the highly schooled’.

‘I know that to lockdown hundreds of millions of healthy people, to insist they wear useless masks, to tell them to avoid human contacts, to destroy the economic lives of regular people have created vast suffering that was meant to teach people a lesson about who was in control and that they better revise their understanding of human relations to adjust to the new digital unreality that the producers of this masquerade are trying to put in place of flesh and blood, face to face human reality’.

‘I know that the PCR test invented by Kary Mullis cannot test for the alleged virus or any virus and therefore all the numbers of cases and deaths are based on nothing. They are conjured out of thin air in a massive act of magic’.

‘I know that the belief that it can so test began with the unscientific PCR Corona protocol created by Christian Drosten in Germany in January 2020 that became the standard method for testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. I am sure this was preplanned and part of a high-level conspiracy. This protocol set the cycle threshold (amplification) at 45 which could only result in false positive results. These were then called cases: An act of fraud on a massive scale’.

‘I do not know if the alleged virus has ever been isolated in the sense of being purified or detached from everything else aside from being cultured in a lab. Therefore I do not know if the virus exists’.

‘I know that the experimental mRNA “vaccines” that are being pushed on everyone are not traditional vaccines but dangerous experiments whose long-term consequences are unknown. And I know that Moderna says its messenger RNA (mRNA) non-vaccine “vaccine” functions “like an operating system on a computer” and that Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, says that the lipid nanoparticles from the injections travel throughout the body and settle in large quantities in multiple organs where the spike protein, being biologically active, can cause massive damage and that the FDA has known this’.

‘Additionally, I know that tens of thousands of people have suffered adverse effects from these injections and many thousands have died from them and that these figures are greatly underestimated due to the reporting systems. I know that with this number of casualties in the past these experimental shots would have been stopped long ago or never started. That they have not, therefore, convinces me that a radically evil agenda is under way whose goal is harm not health because those in charge know what I know and much more’.

–

–

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link).

‘First published on December 10, 2020. Last update: June 19, 2021’

‘This E-book consists of a Preface and Ten Chapters’.

‘We are dealing with an exceedingly complex process’.

‘In the course of the last 17-18 months starting in early January 2020, I have analyzed almost on a daily basis the timeline and evolution of the Covid crisis. From the very outset in January 2020, people were led to believe and accept the existence of a rapidly progressing and dangerous epidemic’.

‘I suggest you first read the Highlights (below), the Preface and Introduction before proceeding with chapters II through X’.

‘Alternatively you may wish to View the Global Research Video entitled: The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis (released in February 2021), which provides a 25 minutes summary’.

‘Each of the ten chapters provides factual information as well as analysis on the following topics:’

‘What Is Covid-19, what is SARS-CoV-2, how Is it identified, how is it estimated?’

‘The timeline and historical evolution of the Corona Crisis,’

‘The devastating economic and financial impacts,’

‘The enrichment of a social minority of billionaires,’

‘How the lockdown policies trigger unemployment and mass poverty Worldwide,’

‘The devastating impacts on mental health’.

‘The E-book also includes analysis of curative and preventive drugs as well as a review of Big Pharma’s Covid-19 “messenger” mRNA vaccine which is an “unapproved” and “experimental” drug affecting the human genome. (It is a dangerous drug. See Chapter VIII)’

‘Also analyzed are issues pertaining to the derogation of fundamental human rights, censorship of medical doctors, freedom of expression and the protest movement’.

–

–

The global elites’ exemption from travel restrictions will become a problem for the Tories (link).

‘They think nothing of gathering on a Cornish beach for a barbecue while the rest of us risk £10,000 fines for doing the same’

‘We commit to beating Covid-19 everywhere and building back better for all,” began the 14,000 words of guff which made up last week’s G7 communique. Those last two words are a blatant lie. There is no ‘for all’ about the society that our leaders are building in the wake of Covid. Rather it is one in which the gap between the powerful and people over whom they wield their power is growing wider than it has been for decades….’

–

–

The Next FALSE FLAG Will Be A CYBER ATTACK ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS!! Cyber Polygon EXPOSED!!! (website, youtube).

–

–

NO MORE GAS 🔥 £10,000 Bill to Change Your Boiler 👀 BEFORE You Can Sell Your Home (link).

It looks like this government thinks the owner of a house is not the owner of the house.

–

–

AMAZING NEWS 👏 CHARGED👨‍⚖️ So Happy 👮‍♂️ I’ll Finally Get My Day In Court And The Truth Will Out (link).

–

–

IT WAS A VOTER FRAUD FACTORY: 2nd Carter Jones Report Describes Complete Breakdown of GA Election Systems — BALLOTS EVERYWHERE, NO CHAIN OF CUSTODY, COMPLETE DISARRAY and WE HAVE THE VIDEO (link).

–

–

WATCH: Cop Knocks on Man’s Door, Kills His Dog, Then Kills the Man for Being Angry (link).

–