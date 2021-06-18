Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-18. Known in 2007 that same vector used for many of jabs consistently caused thrombocytopenia

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,148 concerned citizens.

14,779 medical and public health scientists.

43,535 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Clotting and Covid ‘Vaccine’ “Science” (It was known in 2007 that the same vector used for many of the Covid ‘vaccines’ consistently caused thrombocytopenia, 2nd May 2021, link).

‘Even a cursory look at social media demonstrates that there are three main areas of concern around Covid vaccines at the moment: clotting disorders; abnormal menses; and the possibility that those that are vaccinated are shedding that vaccine material’.

‘There are of course other significant concerns not least neurological damage following receipt of the vaccine but, as you will see, that may be as a consequence of one of the other three’.

‘Only one of these concerns is recognised by governments and health agencies at the moment – clotting disorders; the other two are not’.

‘I’m going to try and sketch out what we know about the first; the other two will be for later articles. I’ll attempt to use the scientific and medical literature to help me to do that’.

‘Clotting Disorders’

‘The problem of clots after Covid vaccination was taken more seriously when a preprint paper appeared in Research Square investigating reports “of some vaccine recipients developing unusual thrombotic events and thrombocytopenia”’.

‘The researchers “investigated whether such patients could have a prothrombotic disorder caused by platelet-activating antibodies directed against platelet factor 4 (PF4), as is known to be caused by heparin and sometimes other environmental triggers”’.

‘In short: some of the patients were positive for antibodies to PF4 and the authors concluded that “The AZD1222 [AstraZeneca] vaccine is associated with development of a prothrombotic disorder that clinically resembles heparin-induced thrombocytopenia but which shows a different serological profile”’.

‘They proposed calling this new problem vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT). Something tells me that name is going to be changed ASAP’.

‘The authors’ conflict(s) of interest included receiving fees from AstraZeneca’s competitor, Pfizer. This is something we may have to forgive them for, as any help in unravelling this problem is much needed’.

‘Effectively we have two opposing problems here: thrombosis forming a clot that can block a vessel supplying blood to an organ; and thrombocytopenia reducing the number of platelets that are needed to form a clot, causing bleeding, aka haemorrhage. Either of these problems can be very difficult to manage and extremely dangerous, even lethal for the patient — but to have both at the same time!’

‘The combined thrombosis and thrombocytopenia linked to Covid vaccination is being considered as something new and very rare, and if clotting happens in a vital organ … well, we’re seeing the results: young people that should not be dying, are’.

‘At the time of writing this article, Reuters reported:’

‘In a weekly update on side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there were a total of 209 clots with low platelet counts following vaccination with AstraZeneca’s shot, compared to a total of 168 reported last week’.

‘Considering that adverse events are generally accepted to be massively underreported, that is very concerning’.

‘Clotting following vaccination — A surprise?’

‘If we were to rely on mainstream news and government reports, we might be led to believe that clotting problems with Covid vaccines were entirely unexpected and rare’.

‘Yet the first warnings about the Astrazeneca clotting disorder came before the preprint (above) was published: and long before they even started making the current Covid ‘vaccines’. Well over a decade before, to be precise’.

‘Adenoviral viral vector delivery systems that are being employed by Astrazeneca, Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson, for example, were known to be problematic in the past. In 2007 a research paper laid it out very clearly:’

‘Thrombocytopenia has been consistently reported following the administration of adenoviral gene transfer vectors. The mechanism underlying this phenomenon is currently unknown. In this study, we have assessed the influence of von Willebrand Factor (VWF) and P-selectin on the clearance of platelets following adenovirus administration. In mice, thrombocytopenia occurs between 5 and 24 hours after adenovirus delivery. The virus activates platelets and induces platelet-leukocyte aggregate formation. There is an associated increase in platelet and leukocyte-derived microparticles. Adenovirus-induced endothelial cell activation was shown by VCAM-1 expression on virus-treated, cultured endothelial cells and by the release of ultra-large molecular weight multimers of VWF within 1 to 2 hours of virus administration with an accompanying elevation of endothelial microparticles’.

‘Consistently reported? In 2007?’

‘It was known in 2007 that the same vector used for many of the Covid vaccines consistently caused thrombocytopenia. But apparently, that did not deter the UK regulatory authorities from allowing an emergency authorisation for that technology to be released not just on the UK population but also many other countries around the world’.

‘In September 2020, another paper was published SARS-CoV-2 binds platelet ACE2 to enhance thrombosis in COVID-19, that outlined a problem with SARS-CoV-2:’

‘Our findings uncovered a novel function of SARS-CoV-2 on platelet activation via binding of Spike to ACE2. SARS-CoV-2-induced platelet activation may participate in thrombus formation and inflammatory responses in COVID-19 patients’.

‘Specifically, they noted:’

‘SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike protein directly stimulated platelets to facilitate the release of coagulation factors, the secretion of inflammatory factors, and the formation of leukocyte–platelet aggregates’.

‘But what has that got to do with the vaccine?’

‘This paper identified a spike protein as causal factor in clotting. And, of course, a spike protein is what is being produced by most of the Covid vaccines. Alarm bells should have been ringing with regulators, but nothing was done’.

‘It should also be noted that platelet-leukocyte aggregation was mentioned in both the 2007 and 2020 papers. How did the authorities and drug manufacturers miss that?’

‘Pseudovirons’

‘Of more concern was the fantastic work of Magro et al, available as early as October 2020, in a paper entitled Severe COVID-19: A multifaceted viral vasculopathy syndrome’.

‘They demonstrated brilliantly that in small blood vessels the spike protein, all by itself, can induce clotting by docking in various tissues’.

‘[V]iral spike protein without viral RNA localized to ACE2+ endothelial cells in microvessels that were most abundant in the subcutaneous fat and brain’.

‘We see immediately a reason why overweight people have a higher risk of a poorer outcome from SARS-CoV-2 infection. We also get a prophetic warning of what was to come post vaccination — brain clots and death’.

‘Dr Magro and her colleagues exquisitely demonstrated that the spike protein, even absent viral RNA, could cause thrombosis:’

‘It is concluded that serious COVID-19 infection has two distinct mechanisms: 1) a microangiopathy of pulmonary capillaries associated with a high infectious viral load where endothelial cell death releases pseudovirions into the circulation, and 2) the pseudovirions dock on ACE2+ endothelial cells most prevalent in the skin/subcutaneous fat and brain that activates the complement pathway/coagulation cascade resulting in a systemic procoagulant state as well as endothelial expression of cytokines that produce the cytokine storm’.

‘The above diagram depicts the virus attaching to the inner lining of small blood vessels, causing an immune reaction and destruction of the infected cells. That results in debris being released — pseudovirions — that travel to other areas, where the process repeats itself with some modifications’.

‘In the brain (below), those viral-free pseudovirions (including spike protein) induce a clotting response initiated by a part of the immune system called Complement. Specifically, the Mannose Binding Lectin Complement pathway’.

‘The key point to this paper in relation to Covid vaccines is that the spike protein, devoid of viral RNA travels to the brain and causes clotting. Once again, in case you needed reminding: Covid vaccines produce such a spike protein’.

‘Another paper by Nuovo et al, entitled Endothelial cell damage is the central part of COVID-19 and a mouse model induced by injection of the S1 subunit of the spike protein, which also featured Dr Magro, was available online from 24 December 2020’.

‘It concluded that:’

‘ACE2+ endothelial damage is a central part of SARS-CoV2 pathology and may be induced by the spike protein alone … including neurological damage in test animals’.

‘There seems to be a common theme developing here’.

‘Resistant clots’

‘The journey doesn’t end there. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 induces fibrin(ogen) resistant to fibrinolysis: Implications for microclot formation in COVID-19:’

‘Here we suggest that, in part, the presence of spike protein in circulation may contribute to the hypercoagulation in COVID-19 positive patients and may cause substantial impairment of fibrinolysis. Such lytic impairment may result in the persistent large microclots we have noted here and previously in plasma samples of COVID-19 patients. This observation may have important clinical relevance in the treatment of hypercoagulability in COVID-19 patients’.

‘Loosely translated: the spike protein may contribute to clotting and those clots may be resistant to be being broken up by the body’.

‘Another one: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and 3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood-brain barrier:’

‘[in vitro] [e]vidence provided suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins trigger a pro-inflammatory response on brain endothelial cells that may contribute to an altered state of BBB function. Together, these results are the first to show the direct impact that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein could have on brain endothelial cells; thereby offering a plausible explanation for the neurological consequences seen in COVID-19 patients’.

‘Not only can the spike protein cause clots all by itself, that may well be resistant to being broken up, it also looks like it also may alter the blood-brain barrier, causing neurological damage’.

‘As if mocking the intelligence of those that still believe in science this, just published — SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone may cause lung damage:’

‘”These findings show that the genetically modified mouse together with just a segment of the spike protein can be used to study SARS-CoV-2 lung injury,” said Solopov. “We can use this tool to develop a better understanding of how the spike protein causes lung symptoms—even without the intact virus—in order to develop new targets and therapeutics for COVID-19’.

‘Using a newly developed mouse model of acute lung injury, researchers found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to induce COVID-19-like symptoms including severe inflammation of the lungs’.

‘The spike protein alone can be studied whilst it alone is causing lung injury … does that raise any alarm bells within the scientific community?’

‘A recent paper stated clearly that the risk of clotting from a Covid vaccine is far less than if you contract SARS-CoV-2. The message is that taking risk/reward into account, everyone should be vaccinated’.

‘Well, those pushing that narrative failed to take into account that to make that risk/reward calculation, the risk in the Oxford paper has to be multiplied by the risk of actually being (officially) diagnosed with Covid. Once that is done, the risk is much higher for those vaccinated’.

‘The image below demonstrates how successful the current crop of vaccines are at producing spike proteins. The white arrows point to spike proteins on the cell surface following the Astrazeneca vaccine. Those vaccine induced spike proteins were claimed to provoke an immune response to protect life — but, based on the literature I have referenced, we should now look at them very differently’.

‘In Conclusion’

‘Simply put, there is overwhelming evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (that is also synthetically produced by the Covid vaccines) is a central part of the mechanisms of morbidity and mortality of SARS-CoV-2, and therefore is also a risk of the vaccine. In regard to clotting, that risk is greater if you receive a vaccine’.

‘The data clearly demonstrate that the last thing you would ever want to do is make a vaccine that produces a spike protein. As the literature clearly showed, it would cause significant damage, including brain clots and death. And that literature, for the most part, was available before the release of Covid vaccines to the public’.

Pfizer & Moderna Fail To Respond To British Medical Journal About COVID Vaccine Safety Concerns (link).

‘In Brief’

‘The Facts:’

‘Associate Editor of the British Medical Journal Dr. Peter Doshi explains that both Pfizer and Moderna did not respond to questions about why bio-distribution studies were not conducted prior to the rollout of their COVID vaccines’.

‘Reflect On:’

‘Are these vaccines actually safe and effective? Why are so many people within the mainstream completely unaware of certain safety concerns and issues being raised with COVID vaccines?’

UK Column News – 18th June 2021. Variant (scary word #1), mutant (scary word #2), strain (scary word #3). 1 February 2021 to 7 June 2021: ‘unvaccinated’ cases 19573, deaths 23, percent 0.117% vs ‘vaccinated’ cases 9344, deaths 19, percent 0.203%. 1 February 2021 to 14 June 2021: ‘unvaccinated’ cases 35521, deaths 34, percent 0.095% vs ‘vaccinated’ cases 17642, deaths 37, percent 0.209%. Between 7 June 2021 and 14 June 2021, the IFR for the ‘unvaccinated’ has declined from 0.117% to 0.095% while for the ‘vaccinated’ it has increased from 0.203% to 0.209%. Huw Merriman MP: why I voted against extending ‘freedom’ day. Dr. Mike Yeadon: people without symptoms can’t infect other people. Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2: A Systemic Review and Meta-analysis. Fauci in Q1 2020: asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. Dr Sarah Branch, MHRA: Our advice remains that the benefits of the ‘vaccine’ outweigh the risks in the majority of people vs June Raine, CEO MHRA: and that the benefits of this ‘vaccine’ outweigh any risk. Four British Airways pilots have recently died – and British Airways says none of these is linked ‘vaccines’. Did celebrities sing and dance when Thalidomide was marketed? Under recall California Gov. Newsom announces new ‘vaccine’ incentives. Return of holidays if you are ‘vaccinated’. The New Irish Soviet: State Bans Seniors from Traveling Until They’ve Had ‘Second Dose’ of AstraZeneca Jab. An iron curtain of medical tyranny is descending. Clotting and Covid ‘Vaccine’ “Science”: it was known in 2007 that the same vector used for many of the Covid ‘vaccines’ consistently caused thrombocytopenia). Spoof memorandum: permanent Lockdown of the UK (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Scientists Admit Lab-Leak Hypothesis Was Valid Last Year – But Kept Quiet Because Of Trump (link).

‘Last month, a group of 18 scientists published a letter calling for a deeper investigation into the origins of COVID-19 which would give serious consideration to the lab-leak hypothesis – which posits that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology’.

‘Now, several of those scientists, including MIT and Harvard geneticist Alina Chan, admit that scientists avoided the lab-leak hypothesis because they didn’t want to be associated with then-President Trump, according to NBC News’.

COVID-19 AND THE PCR TEST – NO PANDEMIC, ONLY JUNK DATA! (link).

‘The PCR test was invented by the late American Kary Mullis in the mid-1980s for which he received the Nobel Prize in 1993 in Chemistry. Mullis died in August 2019’.

‘One of the PCR’s applications is to increase genetic material found in crime scenes in order to help the police identify the criminal. The PCR test increases the amount of genetic material by using a Cycle Threshold (CT). Each CT rate doubles the amount of genetic material’.

‘The CT rate that PCR tests are run at relating to whether someone has SARS-CoV-2 in the sample, is vitally important. Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a pathologist knowledgeable in PCR, told me that PCR tests should be below 32 cycles. If you run a PCR at over 32 CT, you start to get a lot of false positives. The higher the CT the greater the likelihood of false-positive results’.

‘The importance of the CT value was shown in a landmark court case in Portugal in November 2020. Four German tourists were forced to quarantine in a hotel in the Azores after one of them tested positive with a PCR test. The Germans brought a court case stating that they were ‘illegally confined’ in the hotel’.

‘The Germans won their case when the Lisbon Appeal Court ruled that they were illegally held in a hotel based on a PCR test. The judges referred to a study of the PCR test by the Oxford Academic at the end of September. The study showed that any asymptomatic person being tested with a PCR test at a 35 CT or higher ‘’the probability of…receiving a false positive is 97% or higher.’’’

‘Although it is unknown exactly at what CT value the German tourist’s PCR test was run at, virtually all European and US labs are running PCR tests at 35 CT or above, often at 40 CT’.

‘The judges were also critical of the fact that the supposed infected person was never seen by a doctor. Only a doctor can make a medical diagnosis. This very important court case was totally ignored by the mainstream media (MSM)’.

‘Another problem with PCR tests is getting false positives from the DNA of other organisms, often referred to as cross-reactions. There are billions of different DNAs from the multitude of life forms on our planet. Some of the cells in other organisms will have parts of their genetic sequence that are identical to SARS-CoV-2. A PCR test can give a positive for a partial genetic sequence match with DNA contamination from a plant, animal or other life form’.

‘This was further verified by the late President of Tanzania John Magufuli. Magufuli wanted to test the reliability of the PCR test. His government randomly obtained samples from different non-human entities. Three that were tested was a goat, a sheep and a pawpaw (a type of fruit). The samples were given human names and ages. In May 2020 Magufuli stated that the pawpaw and goat tested positive’.

‘Due to the highly sensitive nature of PCR, it can also pick up viral fragments that may represent a recent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Let’s say you were sick with Covid 19 and then made a full recovery. Even 3 or 4 weeks later, you could still test positive, because the test cannot differentiate between a ’live’ or dead virus’.

‘It’s also incorrect to assume that a positive PCR test equates to a clinical diagnosis of a disease in people. Positive results are not ‘cases’, they are simply positive results, many of which are actually false positives. Never in the history of medicine would a medical diagnosis be based solely on a PCR test. You need the skill and expertise of a doctor to evaluate symptoms and examine the patient. Dr Hodkinson added, “in medicine we don’t treat the numbers, we treat the whole patient”’.

PFIZER VP: “THE THING TO BE TERRIFIED OF IS YOUR GOVERNMENT” (website, bitchute).

–

Why Is The Official Narrative About The Origins Of Covid Suddenly Changing? (link).

‘Recently, the official narrative concerning the origins of the Covid pandemic underwent an abrupt change. The social media giants stopped automatically censoring stories pointing to the lab in Wuhan as a possible ground zero for the virus, as President Biden ordered an intelligence investigation into the possibility of the virus coming from what is being termed “a lab leak.”’

‘At the same time, revelations appeared in the mainstream press, after months of such stories circulating in independent media, stating that Dr. Anthony Fauci had funded gain of function research in the Wuhan lab, contrary to his public assertions. Fauci’s emails, which ramp up further concern as to the veracity of his public statements about the genesis of the virus and any potential personal involvement with the Wuhan lab, were FOIAed by Buzzfeed and circulated widely’.

‘This article intends to focus in on the reasons for the shift in the narrative and what it may portend’.

‘When one narrative appears to be failing, very often another will take its place. However, it is possible that Narrative One and Narrative Two both have fatal flaws, which serve to protect an ongoing and underlying agenda’.

‘The official story about someone eating a sick bat in a food market in Wuhan China and thus jump-starting the worldwide so-called pandemic has come under considerable scrutiny. Scientists of the level of Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier have appeared on mainstream media challenging the veracity of this narrative, stating instead that the virus appears to be bioengineered’.

‘Not only is the sick bat story under scrutiny but the solution offered by the powers-that-be, universal vaccination, has also resulted in considerable non-compliance. Only 43% of the American population has been fully vaccinated as of June 15th. Israel has vaccinated 63% of its population while Germany lags significantly behind, with 48% vaccinated. Netherlands and Spain are both slightly shy of a total of 45% of their populations fully vaccinated’.

‘Noting the general reluctance to follow the Pied Piper on this one, Bill Gates expressed bewilderment at the lackadaisical response to his vaccine insistence and “says he has been taken aback by the volume of ‘crazy’ and ‘evil’ conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.”’

‘Enter Narrative Two—The Wuhan Lab suffered a Leak’

‘As suggested in a recent article by Dr. Daniel Gerstein, formerly of the Department of Homeland Security and currently with the Rand Corporation, we should avoid a binary, either/or choice as to the origins of the virus. Unfortunately, in his recent article in National Interest, Gerstein only develops the binary choices and fails to consider the elephant in the room, that the virus was repurposed and intentionally released’.

Vaccine Passports: Are Business Rights More Important Than Personal Freedom? (link, link).

The formation of totalitarianism is often insidious in that it is almost always sold to the public as “humanitarian”; a solution for the greater good of the greater number. But beyond that, tyrants will also exploit the ideals of the target population and use these principles against them. Like weaknesses in the armor of a free society, our ideals of freedom are not necessarily universally applicable at all times and in all circumstances; we have to place some limits in order to prevent oligarchy from using liberalism as a tool to gain a foothold.

This battle for balance is the defining drama of all societies that endeavor to be free. It might sound hypocritical, and your typical anarchist and some libertarians will completely dismiss the notion that there should be any limits to what people (or companies) can do, especially when it comes to their private property. But at what point do private property rights encroach on the rights of others? Is it simply black and white? Does anything go? The bottom line is, in the wake of covid controls and mass online censorship, it is time for those of us in the liberty movement to have a frank discussion about where the line is for the rights of businesses.

The problem went mainstream initially a few years back when Big Tech companies that control the majority of social media sites decided that they were going to start actively targeting conservative users with shadow bans and outright censorship.

Here’s the thing: If we are talking about smaller websites run by private individuals, then yes, I would argue in defense of their right to remove anyone from their site for almost any reason. Their website is their property, and much like their home they can do whatever they want within it. Denial of access to an average website is not going to damage the ability of a person to live their normal lives, nor will it fundamentally restrict their ability to share information with others. There are always other websites.

But what if we are talking about massive international conglomerates? Should these corporations be given the same free rein to do as they wilt? Do private property rights and free markets extend to them as well, even if their goal is the destruction of the very principles of freedom we hold dear?

Beijing Retaliates After EU Excludes China-Made Vaccines From Digital COVID ‘Passport’ (link, link).

‘All EU member countries, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, are included in the scheme that will streamline information about the COVID-19 health status of travelers like COVID-19 test results, recovery status, or vaccination status, to help them move more efficiently around EU countries, which all still have different entry requirements. The digital certificates contain a QR code and are issued by individual EU countries. All EU countries are required to recognize the certificates issued by other EU countries’.

Where is the more efficient movement if someone is not willing to surrender their right to security of person, their right to liberty?

Matt Hancock hints NHS has a decreased duty of care for anti-vaxxers (link).

It would not appear to be your body, your choice.

Whatever happened to equality before the law?

Would such a thing be a violation of the Nuremberg code of medical ethics?

PANIC SETS IN: Last-Standing Dem In Trio Of Tyrannical Governors Makes Announcement On Crippling COVID Restrictions [VIDEO] (link).

‘Gretchen Whitmer is the last economy-destroying, COVID-positive nursing-home-packing, hypocritical, Democrat governor to lift restrictions on suffering Michiganders’.

‘100 PERCENT FED UP – Yesterday, with help from the dishonest mainstream media, two of the Democrat governors who are part of the trio of terror against the citizens of their states announced with great fanfare that they would be lifting COVID restrictions on their citizens’.

What If The Mainstream Media Had Told The Truth? (link).

‘ 1. The Russia Hoax ’

‘ 2. Hydroxychloroquine ’

‘ 3. St. John’s Church and Lafayette Square ’

‘ 4. Hunter Biden ’

‘ 5. Wuhan Lab was the origin of COVID ’

‘ Conclusion ’

‘The damage caused by the media’s fraudulence is far reaching and undeniable. But perhaps the most significant harm they have caused has been to their own credibility. The press has long been referred to as ‘The Fourth Branch of Government,’ and for good reason. A thriving democracy must have a vibrant and trustworthy press. While the Judicial, Legislative, and Executive branches strive to hold each other accountable, the media should be there to shed light on those checks and balances by informing the citizenry’.

‘We need a believable and reliable press, but we don’t have one. And unless we get one soon, problems such as those we’ve examined will not only persist, they’ll worsen’.

POLL WORKERS CONFESS UNDER OATH THAT THOUSANDS OF BIDEN BALLOTS WERE FAKE (website, bitchute).

Georgia investigator’s notes reveal ‘massive’ election integrity problems in Atlanta (link).

‘In a nationally televised interview in January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rattled off an impressive list of measures his state used to ensure the November election count was accurate. “We had safe, secure, honest elections,” he declared to “60 Minutes.”’

‘That rosy assessment, however, masked an ugly truth inside his agency’s own files: A contractor handpicked to monitor election counting in Fulton County wrote a 29-page memo back in November outlining the “massive” election integrity failures and mismanagement that he witnessed in the Atlanta-area’s election centers’.

‘The bombshell report, constructed like a minute-by-minute diary, cited a litany of high-risk problems such as the double-counting of votes, insecure storage of ballots, possible violations of voter privacy, the mysterious removal of election materials at a vote collection warehouse, and the suspicious movement of “too many” ballots on Election Day’.

Gal stranded with $0.00: Major bank cancels Trump supporter’s account without warning (link).

‘The bank said in a statement the decision was not because of “political views.”’

Translation: the decision was because of “political views”.

The bitcoin network cannot be made to cancel anyone’s public addresses.

