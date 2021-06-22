Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-22. Did Moderna on Dec 19, 2019 send covid ‘vaccine’ “samples” to UNC. WHO: do not jab children

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,545 concerned citizens.

14,784 medical and public health scientists.

43,558 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Did Moderna engage in bioterrorism by sending covid vaccine “samples” to UNC weeks before the pandemic was announced? (link).

‘A full 19 days prior to the official announcement of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic,” drug giant Moderna sent covid “vaccine” samples to the University of North Carolina (UNC), new evidence shows.’

‘A confidentiality agreement that recently came to light suggests that Chinese Virus injections were already being manufactured before anyone even started testing “positive,” proving once again that this whole thing was schemed long in advance’.

‘Prashant Bhushan tweeted information about the agreement, dated Dec. 19, 2019, between Tony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Ralph Baric, who we now know collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to conduct illegal gain of function research on bat coronaviruses’.

‘So, on Dec. 19, 2019, 19 days before the plandemic became official, injections for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) were signed off on for later release. That sure is a whole lot of 19s’.

‘According to Great Game India, the confidentiality agreement states that providers Moderna and the NIAID agreed to transfer “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates” jointly developed by the aforementioned entities to UNC, where Baric works’.

‘Baric was the first to sign off on it, followed by Jacqueline Quay, Director of Licensing and Innovation Support at UNC on Dec. 16, 2019. The agreement was also signed by two representatives from the NIAID, including Amy F. Petrik, a technology transfer specialist who signed it on Dec. 12, 2019’.

‘Another signatory was Barney Graham, an NIAID investigator. His signature, however, was not dated. There is also Sunny Himansu, a Moderna investigator, and Shaun Ryan, Moderna’s Deputy General Counsel, both of whom signed it on Dec. 17, 2019’.

World Health Organization Says Do Not Give Children Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Shots (link, link).

‘At its website, the WHO offers this advice regarding giving experimental coronavirus vaccines, some of which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of the term, to children:’

‘Children should not be vaccinated for the moment’.

‘There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults’.

If this government is “following the science” why are they ignoring the advice of the WHO who say children should NOT have the Covid Vaccine? (link).

‘The MHRA recently decided the Pfizer vaccine was proven to be safe and effective for use in children aged 12 – 15 despite the fact 86% of children taking part in the rushed trial suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious. The JCVI is now pondering whether to give the green light for it to be administered to children with Matt Hancock and friends prepping the public in the meantime with lies and propaganda to ensure uptake is high among children once the JCVI give the inevitable green light’.

‘You have to wonder why Matt Hancock and friends are so eager to ensure children receive the Covid-19 vaccine considering these eight simple facts –‘

The majority of alleged Covid-19 deaths occurred in people over the age of 85, whilst 3 in every 5 suffered a disability or learning difficulty.



The number of children to die OF Covid-19 is zero. The number of children to die WITH Covid-19 is in the teens, and even then, they already had extremely serious underlying conditions which were the real cause of death, they just so happened to test positive with a faulty PCR test twenty-eight days prior to their tragic deaths.

New Study Links Ivermectin to ‘Large Reductions’ in COVID-19 Deaths (link).

‘The use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin could lead to “large reductions” in COVID-19 deaths and may have a “significant impact” on the pandemic globally, according to a recent pre-print review based on peer-reviewed studies’.

‘For the study (pdf), published June 17 in the American Journal of Therapeutics, a group of scientists reviewed the clinical trial use of ivermectin, which has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, in 24 randomized controlled trials involving just more than 3,400 participants. The researchers sought to assess the efficacy of ivermectin in reducing infection or mortality in people with COVID-19 or at high risk of getting it’.

‘Using multiple methods of sequential analysis, the researchers concluded with a moderate level of confidence that the drug reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients by an average of 62 percent, at a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.19–0.79, in a sample of 2,438 patients’.

‘Among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the risk of death was found to be 2.3 percent among those treated with the drug, compared to 7.8 percent for those who weren’t, according to the review’.

I so hope this is true and can be used in evidence………. Reiner Fuellmich is in contact with a PCR machine manufacturer whistleblower who will testify in court that orders for 1000s of PCR testing machines started coming in around 2017/2018. It’s this kind of information that will ensure these people go to jail (tweet).

Fauci Pal Daszak Finally Fired From Commission Investigating COVID Origins (link, link).

‘The Lancet announces scientist who funded Wuhan lab is now “recused from Commission work on the origins of the pandemic.”’

‘The scientist who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s ‘gain of function’ research on coronaviruses, which many now believe to be the source of the pandemic, has finally been removed from one position of investigative authority’.

‘As we previously reported, Peter Daszak was tapped to head up The Lancet’s UN backed commission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused a global pandemic’.

‘The British scientist was picked despite the fact that he was intimately associated with the Wuhan lab, had repeatedly dismissed the lab leak hypothesis a ‘dangerous conspiracy theory’, and created a pressure campaign via a letter published by The Lancet to force the scientific community into avoiding looking into the lab as a potential source of the outbreak’.

Covid 19-the only pandemic in history in which the death rate actually falls, and is the lowest in 20 years, the only pandemic in which the avg age of death is 82 , higher than life expectancy in the UK 81 (tweet).

Lockdown Trauma Causing 5-Year-Olds to Suffer Panic Attacks as Disastrous Mental Health Toll Revealed (link).

Children are at the lowest risk from this virus but now they are at the highest risk of mental health.

Dr. Peter McCullough – COVID Vaccines Have Already Killed 50,000 Americans, According to Whistleblowers (link).

‘In an extraordinary interview last week, Dr. Peter McCullough, an American professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University, declared that the world has been subjected to a form of bioterrorism, and that the suppression of early treatments for COVID-19 — such as hydroxychloroquine — “was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine.”’

‘Dr. McCullough made the explosive comments during a webinar on June 11, with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a German trial lawyer, who believes the pandemic was planned, and is “a crime against humanity.”’

‘Nuremberg Trial 2.0 is in Preparation: W.H.O And World Leaders Will Have To Answer For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’’.

‘McCullough said he believes the bioterrorism has come in two stages—the first wave being the rollout of the coronavirus, and the second, the rollout of the dangerous vaccines, which he said may already be responsible for the deaths of up to 50,000 Americans’.

‘Dr. McCullough practices internal medicine and cardiology, is the editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, senior editor of the American Journal of Cardiology, editor of the textbook Cardiorenal Medicine, and president of the Cardiorenal Society. ‘

‘“The first wave of the bioterrorism is a respiratory virus that spread across the world, and affected relatively few people — about one percent of many populations — but generated great fear,” McCullough explained during the Oval Media webinar with other doctors. He noted that the virus targeted “mostly the frail and the elderly, but for otherwise well people, it was much like having the common cold.”’

‘Dr. McCullough later elaborated that he has treated many patients with the disease, written papers on it, had the disease himself, and has also seen a death in his own family due to COVID’.

‘The doctor said he believes that fear of the virus was used very quickly to generate policies that would hugely impact human life, such as the draconian lockdowns’.

‘“Every single thing that was done in public health in response to the pandemic made it worse,” he pointed out’.

‘McCullough explained that early on, as a doctor treating COVID patients, he came up with an early treatment regimen for those struck with the virus, which reduced hospital stays by about 85 percent, and said he began publishing papers on what he had learned. The doctor noted that he was “met with resistance at all levels” in terms of actually treating patients and publishing his papers’.

‘“Fortunately I had enough publication strength to publish the only two papers in the entire medical literature that teaches doctors how to treat COVID-19 patients at home to prevent hospitalization,” he said’.

‘“What we have discovered is that the suppression of early treatment was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine, and the entire program — and in a sense, bioterrorism phase one — was rolled out, [and] was really about keeping the population in fear, and in isolation preparing them to accept the vaccine, which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation.”’

‘McCullough explained that both the coronavirus and the vaccines deliver “to the human body, the spike protein, [which is] the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research.”’

‘He acknowledged that he couldn’t come out and say all that on national television because the medical establishment has done such a thorough job of propagandizing the issue’.

‘“What we have learned over time is that we could no longer communicate with government agencies. We actually couldn’t communicate with our propagandized colleagues in major medical centers, all of which appear to be under a spell, almost as if they’ve been hypnotized.”’

‘“Good doctors are doing unthinkable things like injecting biologically active messenger RNA that produces this pathogenic spike protein into pregnant women. I think when these doctors wake up from their trance, they’re going to be shocked to think what they’ve done to people,” he said, echoing what he, and Dr. Harvey Risch, professor at the Yale School of Public Health, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview last month. ‘

PREGNANCY LOSS After Covid Vaccine, Many Reports In VAERS: 500+ Miscarriages & Stillbirths (website, odysee).

You heard it on BBC Radio News this morning; autumn booster jabs will depend on the data from the CLINICAL TRIALS ONGOING. (tweet).

Hundreds of VACCINATED Indonesian Health Workers Test Positive For Covid-19 (link).

‘Over 350 doctors and medical workers in Indonesia have tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated’.

‘According to reports, the affected individuals had received the Sinovac Covid vaccine, which was manufactured by a Chinese pharmaceutical company’.

‘The mainstream media have reported that most of these workers do not have any visible symptoms of the virus, and are therefore classed as asymptomatic, despite the possibility that many of these testing kits may be creating false positives and the fact that asymptomatic infection has been disproven.’

Amazon dumps Frontline Doctors site for ‘misinformation about vaccines’ (link).

‘Amazon’s internet hosting service took down the website of the group of doctors known for promoting proven treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin’.

‘America’s Frontline Doctors was accused of “hosting misinformation about vaccines and was reported as objectionable content to AWS.”’

‘The Gateway Pundit reported Amazon shut down the site on about May 31. The doctors’ website has since been restored through another host’.

The narrative needed both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to be seen as ineffective against covid-19 so anyone who could show that are both effective gets censored.

I’d like to think if was older and “vulnerable”, I’d still value the future prospects of my children over my own need to feel slightly safer. The last year has shown us there are a lot of cowards out there prepared to sell their own kids down the river. It’s pathetic. (tweet).

Google Accused Of “Force-Installing” COVID Tracking App On Phones (link, link).

‘As we have previously noted, COVID tracking apps have been used by the State in China as an excuse to ramp up surveillance, in combination with the onerous social credit score system. There are signs that this system is being adopted by Western governments as a method of further controlling their populations’.

Macron, Le Pen Suffer Setbacks In French Regional Elections Amid Lowest Turnout On Record (link).

‘An unprecedentedly high rate, 68%, of the population didn’t vote. This is the highest abstention rate under the Fifth Republic’.

The highest abstention rate under the fifth republic sounds like it is time for France to have direct democracy.

Thermostats In Texas Homes Are Being Accessed Remotely And Turned Up Due To An Energy Shortage (link).

‘His wife received an alert on her phone shortly thereafter saying their thermostat had been changed remotely due to an “energy saving event”’.

‘“Was my daughter at the point of overheating? She’s 3 months old. They dehydrate very quickly,” English said’.

This energy saving event could easily have become a life taking event.

–