Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-20. Data on your jabs but also your vehicle, national insurance nbr, family, lifestyle & other s**t

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link to website that appears to be offline).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

The NHS app has been updated to include far more than vaccine jabs. Julia: “Data relating to mental health, lifestyle, ethnic origin, biometric data and alleged criminal behaviour; what the hell does that have to do with proving you’ve had two jabs!?” @JuliaHB1| @silkiecarlo (tweet).

–

Your NHS app collects HUGE amount of personal data to unlock vaccine passport, says expert (link).

‘Describing the data collected Boiten said: “Starts out with what you’d reasonably expect. Then the shockers. Vehicle plate, NI number, employer, info on family and lifestyle, ethnic origin, biometric and genetic for identification, crime – most of them not ‘used in certificate’.”’

‘The cybersecurity experts also highlights how the privacy policy information for the Covid Status Certificate also alludes to how this data will be useful for other aspects of unlocking – such as “attendance at domestic events”’.

‘Professor Boiten said: “Its purpose is NOT just international travel (which I supported generally), but the broader ‘unlocking’, which has all sorts of surveillance and inequality impacts.”’

Data on your jabs but also your vehicle plate, national insurance number, lifestyle & other s**t – f**k that s**t.

–

Notice how snap one in the UK media or government have bothered to ask real people in #India whether or not their country is being ‘ravaged by #COVID’ and the allegedly ‘Indian Variant’… (tweet).

–

So we’re all dying in the streets, we thought it was India, oh but they thought it was the UK, oh but the Ukraine thought it was the UK too. Am I missing something here??? . Oh but its all BS!!!!!!! (tweet).

–

Please consider signing this petition. We must protect our children. Healthy children should not be vaccinated with an emergency use COVID vaccine. Healthy children are at almost zero risk from COVID. Do not vaccinate children against COVID-19 until Phase 3 trials are complete (tweet, website).

–

Texas COVID Deaths at Zero — Without a Mask Mandate (link).

‘One might recall that back on March 2, Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the Lone Star State’s mask mandate, which brought immediate condemnation from many public-health authorities. In fact, Biden harshly criticized the decision the next day. “The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask and forget it,” he told reporters at the White House. “It’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science.”’

‘Biden said Texas’ lifting of the mask mandate was a “big mistake.” He added, “Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference.”’

‘Despite Biden’s chastisement of Texas’ governor, the “science” seems to have supported Abbott’s lifting of the mask mandate. On Sunday, Texas recorded zero new COVID deaths. This is the first time that has happened since the pandemic began in March of last year. Not only did Texas’ death rate plummet after the lifting of the mask mandate, so did the state’s incidence of new cases’.

‘Similar drops in deaths and cases also occurred in Florida, where Republican Governor Ron DeSantis also lifted the Sunshine State’s mask mandate. Meanwhile, in sharp contrast to the great results seen in Texas and Florida, two states led by “progressive” governors, New York and California — states that imposed strong mask mandates during the same time period — suffered through stubbornly high rates of the virus’.

‘While Texas had no COVID deaths on Sunday, New York had 39 new fatalities attributed to the virus. While the governments in New York and California have insisted that they are “following the science,” they are defiantly keeping their mask orders in effect despite the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which advised that fully vaccinated people can go without masks’.

‘New York recorded 1,085 new infections on Monday, while Texas recorded less than 400, although Texas has a greater population than the Empire State’.

‘Biden offered no apology to the governor of Texas or the governor of Mississippi (he also criticized that state’s lifting of a mask mandate as Neanderthal thinking) for his March comments — and no one in the White House Press Corps considered it important enough to raise as an issue’.

–

Dems caught not wearing Masks. It’s not about your Health. It’s about Control. (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH Doctors Refusing to Take COVID Shot Despite Saying Safe & Effective (link).

‘Guest host Owen Shroyer discusses how a large portion of doctors at the National Institute of Health are refusing to take the experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccine despite the fact Dr. Fauci and the medical establishment are insisting it’s effective and perfectly safe’.

‘How can anyone be expected to take an injection when the doctors promoting it wont even take it themselves?’

–

BOMBSHELL: Connecticut govt. secretly tells health care workers covid vaccines are DEADLY, but withholds the same information from the public (link).

‘Today we bring you a shocking true story about covid-19 vaccines, the government of Connecticut, and an open admission that vaccines contain dangerous, even deadly substances (spike proteins) that are documented and known to cause vascular damage to human beings’.

–

So here’s a little list of those who snouts are in the trough for his money. First, Imperial College London – that be many on SAGE, and Ferguson etc Now you know why they pushed for lockdowns for blackmail vaccine way out of it & suppressed ivermectin etc. Bill Gates: My ‘best investment’ turned $10 billion into $200 billion worth of economic benefit (tweet, website).

‘· Investing in global health organizations aimed at increasing access to vaccines creates a 20-to-1 return, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says’.

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines — They’re Experimental Gene Therapies (link).

–

COVID vaccine and genetic thunder nobody is listening to (link).

‘I’ve written about this before, and I’m sure I’ll write about it again’.

‘We’re told that the RNA COVID vaccines force the cells of the body to produce a foreign “spike” protein’.

‘There is a little thing you may have heard of called EVIDENCE’.

‘In other words, show me a well-done study, using a few thousand people who have been vaccinated, which proves that all these people’s cells ARE producing that foreign protein and ONLY that foreign protein’.

‘There isn’t such a study’.

‘But if there were—’

‘“Look, a few hundred people didn’t produce the spike protein at all. Wonder what they DID produce.”’

‘“I see a hundred people out of two thousand who produced a huge excess of the spike protein. Wonder what effect THAT is having.”’

‘“I see two hundred people who produced the spike protein plus a bunch of other foreign proteins. A few of those foreign compounds I’ve never seen before. That’s not good at all.”’

‘In fact, show me a large-scale study in which an injection is designed to force the human body to produce ANY specific protein. Let’s see the results’.

‘Can’t find that study, either?’

‘Believing what genetic researchers tell you is like believing what a grifter tells you about how to win at roulette’.

‘For example, are you aware that, after decades of genetic research and tens of thousands of studies linking genes to diseases, there isn’t a single gene-treatment that can cure a disease across the board?’

‘What there is, is a great deal of money that hustlers have raised for bio-tech firms. And there are many sky-blue promises’.

‘And oh yes, there are many examples of errors, in which experimental gene insertions yield unexpected results. Unintended and dangerous results. Unpredicted alterations in genomes’.

‘So the huge numbers of reported injuries and deaths from the COVID RNA vaccines are surely the result of more than just the production of the spike protein’.

‘Why is nobody talking about this?’

‘Because people assume the problem must be the spike protein and only that protein’.

‘The people of planet Earth are part of a guinea-pig vaccine experiment that is much wider than that. We are being subjected to an open-ended genetic spin of the roulette wheel’.

‘And there are no safeguards and no comprehensive follow-ups’.

‘For this reason alone, the entire effort to develop the RNA injections should have been banned from the beginning—until researchers demonstrated convincingly that the risks would be minimal. Of course, they couldn’t make that guarantee’.

–

HEADS UP!!! HORRIFYING BOMBSHELL MODERNA VAX CONTAINS DEADLY POISON SM-102 (ANTI-FREEZE)!! (link).

–

Moderna covid-19 vaccine: what is SM-102? (link).

‘Without lipids neither of the two mRNA vaccines that are currently being used in the fight against covid-19 would be possible, SM-102 is one of them’.

–

European database shows 405,250+ covid vaccine injuries, 10,570+ deaths (so far) (link).

–

Report: COVID Vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers (link).

‘A long-standing private organization, the National Vaccine Information Center [1] [2], has analyzed the US government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)’.

‘As of May 7, 2021, VAERS lists 192,954 adverse-event reports associated with COVID vaccines. [3]’

‘These events cover the spectrum from mild transient effects to death’.

‘VAERS has always has multiple problems’.

‘One: Doctors aren’t required by law to report adverse effects. Many of them wouldn’t risk blowback by doing so’.

‘Two: There is no comprehensive effort to determine whether an adverse effect is actually caused by a vaccine’.

‘Three: Patients can make adverse-effect reports—but are often hesitant to do so’.

‘Four: By far the biggest problem is: most Americans aren’t even aware that VAERS exists’.

‘Therefore, on balance, UNDER-REPORTING adverse effects is the primary defect of VAERS’.

–

Former President Of Indian Medical Association Dr K K Aggarwal Dies Months After Taking 2nd Shot Of COVID Vaccine (link).

‘The former President of Indian Medical Association, Dr K K Aggarwal has died a months after taking the 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The 62 year old was admitted to AIIMS for the past several days and was on ventilator support since last week. However, the fact that he was fully vaccinated is totally buried by mainstream media’.

‘Dr Aggarwal took the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 22nd February, 2021’.

‘On 21st April, 2021, Dr Aggarwal tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking the second shot of the vaccine. He shared his experience with his followers on Twitter’.

–

How COVID Put An End To Your Right To Due Process (link, link).

‘In typical fashion, a government-mandated “temporary” usurpation of liberty turned into an indefinite infringement, as shown by the fact that we’re still under covid orders four hundred days later. Regardless of the length of time, the question remains that few have asked: What authority does the government have to lock us down and force us out of work?’

‘This brings us to the issue of due process, which at minimum requires the right to appear in front of a judge and represent oneself to a jury of his peers before being stripped of essential liberty. Did the thousands of businesses closed and millions put out of work get this opportunity? Of course not. They were unilaterally stripped of their ability to put food on the table and pay their bills without any opportunity to object’.

‘ Sick until Proven Healthy ’

‘The concept of “quarantine” has been well established in American jurisprudence for well over one hundred years. When an individual is sick, and at risk of infecting others, the individual could be put in quarantine or isolation by a court until they are no longer infectious. Quarantine still requires basic due process. The individual subject to potential quarantine is still entitled to a court proceeding and evidence must be established of the individual’s risk to public health’.

‘The past year has placed the entirety of the United States in de facto quarantine under the perceived threat of spreading covid. While quarantine is for the sick, most of those subject to the long list of restrictions have been healthy. Not a single person affected has had the opportunity to get in court and object. These blanket measures have denied every single citizen the constitutional right to due process they supposedly possess. Deemed sick until proven healthy, unfortunately, no one has had the opportunity to even prove their health. Governments have argued that “stay-at-home” orders are not quarantine as a way to end-run the issue. If that is the case, where do they get their authority? Neither the US Constitution nor that of any of the states provides an exception to due process in the case of a pandemic. Many states have relied on ambiguous statutes meant for use in a foreign invasion to justify these actions, but anyone who looks at the scenario objectively can see that there are no “pandemic exceptions” to due process of law. These powers were made up out of thin air, with absolutely no authority to grant itself this power’.

Shame on all of us for allowing this for so long.

–

New Zealand is the Poster Child for Schwab (link).

‘ COMMENT: Dear Marty, New Zealand has been the poster child for the WEF; now the corruption in the government is out there for all to see. A High Court challenge was mounted by a citizens group (Nga Kaitiaki Tuku Iho Medical Action Society Inc. v. Minister of Health and others [2021] NZHC 1107) challenging the pending rollout of the Pfizer jab. The court ruled today that the government was in breach of its own legislation, i.e. that it is reasonably arguable that the provisional consent for the Pfizer vaccine is unlawful’.

‘The government has responded by announcing it will rush urgent legislation through Parliament tomorrow to amend the Medicines Act without consultation or due process. This is not a minor technical change; it will protect Pfizer at the expense of public safety’.

‘This is the level of integrity we are dealing with’.

‘Last week an invitation-only symposium called “Auckland’s Future, Now” was opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and run by a team of senior executives. The message loud and clear was “The economy will not open until everyone has the jab” (not 80%, 100%!)– and no jab, no job, no travel, etc. The rollout begins next month, with plans to have everyone, 12 years and older, vaccinated by year end’.

‘Former PM Helen Clark gave an update on the WHO global response report she has been working on. Her message was we are too slow in vaccinating and getting passports deployed. The tone was harsh’.

‘Former PM John Key ended the day with the message that anyone who does not get vaccinated is just downright selfish, and they should feel the consequences of refusing.

There is a rising tide of anger at the Ardern government’s insistence on the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer jab and unwillingness to look at the VAERS, MRHA, and EMA sites which document hundreds of thousands of severe reactions and thousands of deaths in the past few months, and New Zealand deaths go unreported. We are headed into a very unhealthy situation here; there will be stout resistance, far beyond the government’s expectation’.

‘REPLY: New Zealand and Australia have been the most anti-human rights joining Canada and Britain. The more they push the people and disregard human rights all for a virus that is no more lethal than the seasonal flu has to make one wonder just how much these political leaders have been bribed. None of this makes any sense unless there is a corrupt motive behind it. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been influenced by both Gates and Schwab. Many people are reporting that world leaders have been bribed and if they refuse, as three did in Africa, they all amazingly died suddenly’.

–

Abp. Viganò offers considerations on the Great Reset (link).

‘It is our duty to uncover the Great Reset’s deception, because the same deception may be attributed to all the other assaults that have sought to nullify the work of Redemption and establish the tyranny of the Antichrist’.

–

Vaccine passports for domestic venue entry are one of the most illiberal and authoritarian ideas ever floated by a UK government. It risks creating discrimination, a two tier society and a huge infringement of our human rights. Please retweet if you agree. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

Leading Scientists: COVID ‘Booster Shots’ Are Unnecessary (link).

‘One of the most shocking developments of the whole COVID crisis has been the ease in which the current range of experimental COVID vaccines and mRNA gene therapy injections have been automatically waved through the normal regulatory processes in countries like the US and UK. The reason given last year was based on spurious claims that COVID-19 had become an unstoppable ‘raging global pandemic’ and therefore any medium or long-term research and safety testing had to be dispensed with in order to ‘save lives.’ What normally would take 5 to 7 years to develop safely by first conducting animal trials and only moving to humans after a careful long-established development process – had suddenly been compressed into a mere 7 months. This questionable move by governments may ultimately backfire as the public begin to realize that they have been unofficially enrolled in what has now become the largest human pharmaceutical experiment in history’.

‘In the past, an “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) would only be granted for a limited period, and only then for use within a specific section of the population who was deemed the most vulnerable to the disease in question. However, under this current EUA regime, vaccines being allowed to bypass regular safety protocols indefinitely, as well as for any ‘top-up’ vaccines’.

‘After months of silence, some high-ranking public health officials and qualified scientists are finally beginning to speak up and challenge the omnipotence of the dominant transnational drug firms which appear to be dictating global medical policy’.

–

WOMAN DIES WITHIN 15 MINUTES OF TAKING THE CONVID 1984 POISON (website, bitchute).

–

What if we discovered that the opioid crisis was caused by businesses seeking to profit from pain? (tweet).

–

Bad Pharma: how drug companies mislead doctors and harm patients I’ve witnessed it all my life. In fact you could call me a seasoned pro or. God forbid, an expert. (tweet, website).

‘Ben Goldacre’s book, Bad Pharma: how drug companies mislead doctors and harm patients, is the latest of several books and articles in recent years to level criticisms at the way the pharma industry and regulatory authorities operate; criticisms that need to be taken seriously, revealing faults that need to be corrected. It makes uncomfortable reading. Goldacre chooses his targets well and shoots at them with well-documented examples, some of them truly shocking, many of them uncovered only after persistent and tenacious probing of reluctant sources. These are tales of secrecy, dishonesty, bribery and corruption that make for a compelling read, couched in prose reminiscent of scandalous revelations in the tabloid press. To the question of style, we will – as Goldacre himself so often says, to keep his readers hooked – come back later’.

‘The main target in the Goldacre cross-hairs is nondisclosure of data, particularly data from clinical trials. It is well recognized that negative or unfavourable clinical trials results are much less likely to be published than positive findings. The blame lies not only with the pharmaceutical companies, but also with journal editors, who judge that reports showing no significant benefit of a treatment compared with placebo do not deserve journal space. It proves difficult even for regulatory authorities and official advisory bodies, such as the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, to unearth unfavourable data from company-sponsored trials. Goldacre cites the example of the antidepressant reboxetine, on which only one trial was published, out of seven in which it was tested against placebo. The published trial showed it to be effective; the other six, on many more patients, remained unpublished. Other unpublished trials, in which it was compared to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, suggested, contrary to the conclusions of the few published trials, that it was less effective, and had worse adverse effects, than these drugs. This is the best chapter in the book and is forceful, well argued and backed by detailed examples’.

‘Powerful voices, such as BMJ‘s editor Fiona Godlee, are supporting the need for all trials data, not only collated and processed summaries, on currently used drugs to be available publicly, and it will surely not be long before this happens. GlaxoSmithKline has already signed up to it, so that is an important victory in sight. However, it must be remembered that the full patient data for even a modest trial run to thousands of printed pages. It will, of course, be in electronic format, but even so the task of editing out confidential patient data, collating and analysing it for only one drug will be substantial, and for the backlog of a thousand or so in the British National Formulary, which need to be reviewed, massive and very costly. As with any medical resource, the benefit will need to be balanced against the cost. Neither seems to have been determined’.

–

NIH established a “public health emergency” loophole, enabling Chinese scientists to exploit moratorium on gain-of-function coronavirus research (link).

–

Fauci admits wearing mask after vax is theatrical even though he denied it under oath in March (link).

–

India “will increase the production of Ivermectin, a Covid protocol drug, by five times, from 15 million 12mg tabs last month to 77 million this month.” Enough to treat all patients. (tweet, website).

–

Report: Government Scientific Advisors Admit They Used ‘Totalitarian’ Fear Tactics To Control People During Pandemic (link).

–

FALSE FLAG GAS CRISIS: PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING FOR DAVOS CYBER POLYGON (website, bitchute).

–

BREAKING HUGE: Windham Audit Team Will Look at New Hampshire US Senate Race This Week — After Finding Local GOP Candidates Consistently Shorted Votes (link).

‘Audit results in Windham, New Hampshire show voting machines consistently undercounting Republican vote tallies’.

‘Dr. David Strang M.D., is the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, with the New Hampshire GOP. On Sunday Dr. Strang examined the latest results coming from the Windham, New Hampshire elections audit. He was stunned with the results’.

‘Dr. Strang believes the state has a huge problem on its hands. The totals from the Windham machines cannot be replicated. Only the hand recounts are reliable. And the machines are shorting Republicans in Windham at a consistent rate while Democrat results are barely impacted by the machines’.

–

HUGE! Maricopa County Audit Team Admit Files Were Deleted but THEY WERE ABLE TO RECOVER THOSE FILES (VIDEO) (link).

–

COVERUP OF MARICOPA COUNTY ELECTION FRAUD EXTENDS BEYOND THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO THE COUNTY RECORDER AND THE SHERIFF AND THERE IS NO END IN SIGHT (link).

‘The Maricopa County election audit is the first real “official” review of a fraudulent election connected to the 2020 election theft in the United States. This audit has the potential to wake up ignorant Americans who still trust a corrupted election system that has rigged key election races around the country for a long, long time’.

–

‘It’s Too Late, Dominion’: Mike Lindell Hired Auditors in Multiple States to Uncover Fraud (website, rumble).

–

“COWARDS! New Board! New Board!” – Scottsdale Unified School District Board Shouted Out of the Building Over COVID Restrictions (VIDEO) –UPDATE (link).

–

UK jails schizophrenic for refusal to decrypt files (24 Nov 2009, link).

‘His given reason for not cooperating with CTC – the fact that a section 49 notice overrides the right to silence – echoes the original debate over RIPA and encryption. When the law was drafted at the end of the last decade it sparked protests from civil liberties groups and security experts’.

Like f**king hell the right to silence can be overridden.

–