Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-21. MHRA: ‘We didn’t need the clinical trial’. Shield/sword. Prepare 4 pathogenic priming deaths

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link to website that appears to be offline).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

UK Column News – 21st May 2021. Clinical trials day #CTD2021. UK’s MHRA: ‘We didn’t need the clinical trial’. As the above trial was not conducted in the UK, the MHRA did not assess its content. Matt Hancock with Behavioural Insights nudging & weaponized talking point: we’re in a race between the virus and the vaccine. Replace restrictions on freedoms with protections from the vaccine. Replace the shield of restrictions with the sword of the ‘vaccination’ programme. This makes the false assumption that we are all vulnerable when in fact it is only the actual vulnerable who should be shielded. Dr Vernon Coleman: I cannot see why anyone believes anything Hancock or any of the advisors tells us. Based on their history my assumption is that the government is lying to promote the ‘vaccine’. I think they’re using the Indian variant threat to cover up ‘vaccine’ deaths, to prepare us for more lockdowns and to prepare us for the deaths from pathogenic priming. The failure of the medical profession to ask questions is a huge scandal. Why BAME patients are hesitant about the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’. Tuskegee: could it happen again? The Tuskegee Syphilis Study is often paired with the horrific Nazi experiments as the prime examples of what happens when powerless subjects, the state’s coercive power, racism, and medical research are unmoored from ethical concerns. In the Tuskegee study, over 400 African-American men with late stage syphilis were never told they were in a 40 year long (1932-72) experiment sponsored by the United States Public Health Service to study ‘untreated syphilis in the male Negro’. The men were not directly offered treatment, even though they were told that the aspirins, tonics, and rubs were to help cure their ‘bad blood’.

W6E6F6 Survey: Will employees be required to get the COVID-19 ‘vaccination’? These employers should be sued for coercing someone into taking an emergency use authorisation only medication.

Now ‘vaccine’ refuseniks threaten freedom is one of many headlines that mistakenly believes that our freedoms belong to government when in fact they belong to the individual. Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland believes this way too. Dan Hodges equates the anti-vaxxer with the draft dodger. Does the available data on mortality suggest there is a pandemic? The extra number of bodies you would expect to see to suggest excess mortality simply isn’t there. Prof Luc Montagnier, Nobel prize winning French virologist warning of ADE: the new variants are created by the selection of antibodies produced by the (COVID-19) ‘vaccination’. It’s a huge mistake, it’s a scientific error and an inexplicable medical fault. A dissident’s guide to the constitution, episode 5, part II – a lawless lawmaker: democracy means the people get what they want; what if they’re made to want what they can’t have? (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtbe).

Why are India’s COVID numbers so high? Faulty tests, exaggerated deaths, media manipulation (link).

‘Mainstream media reports of surging COVID-19 case levels in India over the last few weeks reignited a wave of fear due to a supposed “far more deadly” variant. Hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed with patients, parking lots are turned into massive cremation sites, broad anger flares against the government due to a shortage of oxygen, and calls are increasing to lock down a nation of 1.4 billion people’.

‘One hint that we may be encountering a dose of media sensationalism occurred when a New York Post article stating in the title, “footage shows people dead in the streets” featured a picture of a suffering woman lying at a curbside from an incident later identified to be a May 2020 gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’.

–

Employers May Be Held Liable for ‘Any Adverse Reaction’ if They Mandate COVID Vaccines (link).

–

Shocker: Why is this substance in the Moderna COVID vaccine? (link).

‘It’s called SM-102’.

‘Verifying that it is in the Moderna COVID vaccine, I find a 12/30/20 CDC document titled: “COVID-19 Vaccines: Update on Allergic Reactions, Contraindications, and Precautions.” [1]’

‘If you scroll down halfway through the document, you’ll see a chart titled, “Ingredients Included in mRNA COVID vaccines.” (pg 20)’

‘The right-hand side of the chart shows ingredients in the Moderna vaccine. The fifth ingredient down is “SM-102: heptadecan-9-yl 8-((2-hydroxyethyl) (6-oxo-6-(undecyloxy) hexyl) amino) octanoate.”’

‘Now we go to a document published by the Cayman Chemical Company of Ann Arbor, Michigan: “Safety Data Sheet acc. to OSHA HCS.” (04/11/2021) [2]’

‘This data sheet lists the effects of SM-102. Here is the opening note: “For research use only, not for human or veterinary use.”’

‘Far from comforting’.

UK Government To Send Private Security To Homes Of Returning Holidaymakers To Enforce Quarantine (link).

The myth of asymptomatic spread causing more casualties.

–

Gates & Epstein (link).

‘The egotistical Bill Gates apparently wanted the Nobel Peace Prize like Al Gore for his climate change efforts, or perhaps for his zero CO2 and reducing the population arguments. Gates apparently would send employees to the Nobel ceremonies just in case he was to be awarded some honor. It turns out that Gates believed that Jeffrey Epstein had the connections to get him the prize. Interestingly enough, Epstein may have helped Al Gore get his Nobel Prize. Even one of Epstein’s sex slaves said she met Al Gore through Ghislaine Maxwell’.

‘Epstein cultivated elites clearly for power. Epstein even had Nobel Prize winners Frank Wilczek, Gerald Edelman, and Murray Gell-Mann in his list of elites. Despite reports of abuse of underage girls, Gates and others were always happy to accept funding from Epstein and/or meet with him for favors. Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates met with the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Claims that Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to Epstein are not true. Obama did give Gates the Medal of Freedom’.

‘Once again, I believe that Epstein used the underage girls as a honey trap to buy influence through blackmail. I believe that Gates was attracted to that power, and the more this divorce unfolds, the greater the details may yet emerge’.

‘Obscene to put profits before saving lives’: 9 new Big Pharma billionaires emerge amid Covid-19 vaccine rollout (link).

House Republicans Release COVID-19 Origins Report As Biden CDC Director Admits Lab-Leak ‘Possibility’ (link).

‘Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee led by Devin Nunes (R-CA) say there is “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a Wednesday report released obtained by Fox News’.

‘According to the report, the federal government needs to put “more pressure on China” to allow a “full, credible investigation” into the source of the pandemic, adding that it’s “crucial for health experts and the U.S. government to understand how the COVID-19 virus originated” to prevent “or quickly mitigate future pandemics.”’

‘Hell has a greater chance of freezing over, but we digress’.

‘”International efforts to discover the true source of the virus, however, have been stymied by a lack of cooperation from the People’s Republic of China,” wrote the Republicans. “Nevertheless, significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.“’

‘Republicans pointed to China’s “history of research lab leaks resulting in infections,” and warnings from U.S. diplomats in China as early as 2017 that the Wuhan lab was conducting “dangerous research” on coronaviruses without following “necessary safety protocols, risking the accidental outbreak of a pandemic.”’

‘Republicans also pointed to public reports that “several researchers in the Wuhan lab were sickened with COVID-19-like symptoms” in Fall 2019, and the Chinese military’s “involvement in the Wuhan Lab.”’

‘”By contrast, little circumstantial evidence has emerged to support the PRC’s claim that COVID-19 was a natural occurrence, having jumped from some other species to human,” they wrote, saying Chinese authorities “have failed to identify the original species that allegedly spread the virus to humans, which is critical to their zoonotic transfer theory.” –Fox News’

‘Fauci has some explaining to do’

House Intel Republicans: “Under the Leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci” US Likely Engaged in Dangerous Research in China, Covid-19 Escaped Wuhan Lab (link).

New Hampshire Police Arrest Maskless Parents Attempting to Confront School Board – Following Arrests Board Cancels Meeting To Avoid Parents (link).

‘Comrades, it is interesting -some would say disturbing- to watch law enforcement arrest people for not violating laws. The requirement to wear a mask is a local school board policy, created by random fiat, not a law. The arrested maskless parents were proactively accused of ‘disturbing the peace’, before any disturbance could be identified’.

The myth of asymptomatic spread causing more casualties.

World Health Org. calls for global system of surveillance, more authority over nations, billions more in funding (link).

Why The Zombifying Effects Of Vaccines Threaten Our Future And Transform Once Free People Into Obedient Slaves, Following One Another Blindly Like Sheep To Their Doom (link).

They’re Really Sinking Their Teeth Into Us Now As The ‘Tinfoil Hat Wearing Conspiracy Theorists’ Are Proven Right Once Again (link).

‘- Vaccine Passports, Social Credit Scores And ‘The Great Reset’ Being Unveiled Before Our Very Eyes’

WATCH: Did CNN Finally Admit That Biden’s Presidency Is a Disaster? (link).

Israel is deliberately obliterating media buildings in Gaza to cover up the war crimes that will follow (link).

