Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-19. Being open and transparent except for redactions. America’s CDC VAERS: 998k EU’s ARs: 405k

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link to website that appears to be offline).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

This is what we do about anti-vaxxers: No job. No entry. No NHS access (link).

‘What shall we do about the anti-vaxxers? A presumptuous question, I know, because they’re human beings, same as the majority of the population who choose to take the Covid-19 vaccines, and we’re all entitled to do what we will or won’t with our own bodies’.

‘But the time has come when the hard choices are looming closer. If we don’t want this Covid crisis to last forever, we need some new simple, guidelines: No jab, no job; no jab, no access to NHS healthcare; no jab, no state education for your kids. No jab, no access to pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas, stadiums. No jab, no entry to the UK, and much else’.

There is not but after saying we are all entitled to do what we will or won’t with our own bodies.

Anyone who thinks who thinks there is will be saying hello to a judge of a court room for being in violation of the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination on any ground (link).

UK Column News – 19th May 2021. Local Covid Alert Levels: medium, high, very high, very, very, very, very, very high. It’s all pretty much bulls**t. GPs are so inaccessible people are going to A and E but if it were minor problems they wouldn’t be admitted so the hospital wouldn’t be full. Something isn’t right. GPs are not getting paid until at least 90% of their registered patient population receive the covid ‘vaccine’. Impact of COVID ‘vaccinations’ on mortality by country. Dr. Bhakdi: parents are willingly allowing their children to be killed if they allow them to have the Covid ‘vaccine’. Dr. Bhakdi’s suggestion to family doctors: run a D-dimer test on patients before and 5-7 days after administration of an experimental COVID jab. Evidence that a sizeable minority of patients have elevated values after the jab is admissible in court as a prime facie indication of thrombotic causation. Buriram province to penalize high-risk groups refusing COVID-19 ‘vaccine’. Martin Ackermann, head of the Swiss Covid-19 Science Task Force (equivalent of SAGE), indicted by five organisations and seven private individuals for criminal attempted and actual intimidation of the people contrary to the Constitution. Applying behavioural insights to health: being open and transparent except for redactions; framing ambiguous messages negatively [e.g. 1 in 100 will develop disease; not 99 in 100 will not]. PHE’s exercise Cygnus report also contained a host of redactions including the name of the Director for Health Protection & Medical Director, and the name of the web-based platform used to simulate news output and all 30 people in the exercise planning team. Vaccines are safe so if you’ve had your first AZ vaccine join our study to see if it’s safe. America’s CDC VAERS: 998,726 EU’s ARs: 405,259. Biggest data grab in NHS history stuffs GP records in a central store for ‘research’ and the time to opt out is now. (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

10 stages of genocide. Looks like we’re at No 6 already (tweet).

The unconscionable misuse of #PCR testing is now fully documented, researched and reported. During the so called “emergency” period little will happen. However, full accountability will follow for all that were embroiled in this stew, if not legally then certainly professionally. (tweet).

Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ (link).

‘Legal proceedings have begun worldwide against various authorities, institutions and world leaders including the WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and so on and so on, for committing Covid fraud, crimes against humanity and genocide, and every single lawyer and medical expert proceeding with the prosecutions say they have the evidence they need to ensure convictions’.

‘Since July 2020 the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany has taken testimony from a large number of international scientists and experts’.

‘The committee led by Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, have since concluded the following –‘

The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal”

It is: The biggest tort case ever The greatest crime against humanity ever committed

Those responsible must be: Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity Sued for civil damages

Deaths There is no excess mortality in any country Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu 94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19 Autopsies showed: Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions Almost all deaths were very old people Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics

Health Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious

Tests: Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles



Two Months After Biden Blasted “Neanderthal Thinking”, Texas Reports Zero COVID Deaths (link).

‘Texas Gov. Greg Abbott elicited criticism from Dr. Fauci and a host of Democrats when he decided to drop all COVID-19-linked restrictions in the Lone Star State back in March. Now, as states across the country are falling in line with President Biden’s aggressive new mask guidance (clearly intended to encourage more holdouts to accept the vaccine) Texas is reporting a milestone that many of these critics once believed unthinkable: On Sunday, the state’s Department of State Health Services reported its first day without a single COVID-19 deaths since March 21, 2020’.

28 doctors & scientists write in Göteborgsposten that it’s inappropriate to vaccinate beyond 65+ & vulnerable groups, as “We risk repeating the fatal mistakes of the swine flu vx. program” (ie worse flu seasons to follow, hundreds of children/young suffer side effects/narcolepsy) (tweet).

“COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.” Pass it on. (tweet, website).

Every politician and trade unionist who demanded school should close and every pundit who cheered them on is responsible for this horrific outcome. We warned you repeatedly. You must never close schools and shut down childrens lives again. (tweet, website).

