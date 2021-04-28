Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-28. Dangerous hydrogel & lithium in test swabs. Test of whether we are free or slaves. More ARs

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,520 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,912 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

MUST WATCH: NEW REPORT CLAIMS COVID TEST SWABS PACKED WITH DANGEROUS HYDROGEL AND LITHIUM (link).

It is a very good thing that a lot of people have never taken these tests.

VAERS: HUGE SPIKE IN POST-VACCINE DEATHS RIGHT AFTER VAX COMPARED TO DAILY AVERAGE BY TIM TRUTH (link).

–

Why I’m Not Getting the Vaccine (link).

‘Whether we’re allowed to live by the decisions we reach freely within our rights as citizens—even when the decision may be wrong—is the ultimate test of whether we are free or slaves’.

‘If you’re in a high-risk group and you’d like to get the vaccine, go right ahead. I’m not a doctor and I have no wish to advise anyone in the matter—but, equally, I resent people throwing unsolicited advice at me’.

‘I am not in a high-risk group. I’m a young, healthy man. I have probably been exposed to coronavirus (early in the pandemic) and never came down with it. The chances of my getting the virus are extremely tiny, and the chances I’ll die from it are infinitesimal. Further, the Centers for Disease Control has published a paper that found no risk of asymptomatic transmission. So as long as I don’t feel sick (and as long as I stay home if I do) I am not going to give the virus to anyone else in the extremely unlikely case that I contract it’.

‘A friend of mine who is a medical professional points out that the safety profile of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is excellent, and their effectiveness impressive. She says that RNA is transient and unlikely to do harm in the long term. But she also admits that RNA vaccines are new and we do not have a full understanding of what the long-term effects might be’.

‘Known Unknowns’

‘It is this last point, which seems self-evident to me, that many of my friends dispute my right to consider: We cannot yet know the long-term effects of this type of vaccine. It’s not the vaccine’s fault. The issue is time: There hasn’t been enough of it’.

‘If this were a disease like polio, where the young and healthy were most at risk, I’d get vaccinated in a heartbeat. But with the coronavirus, a young and healthy person is balancing a very low and known risk, unvaccinated, against a probably very low but unknown risk with the vaccine. You can talk all you want about how we’re sure this vaccine is utterly, totally safe—but, if we’re being honest, only time will tell. Only time can tell. Common sense should be enough to make that plain’.

‘And frankly, I find it peculiar that all the people who told me they knew for certain that hydroxychloroquine was both dangerous and ineffective are now equally certain this vaccine is harmless and effective. Since I know they were lying before, their current proclamations don’t inspire confidence. There is a staggeringly massive financial incentive for the drug companies, and a staggeringly massive power incentive for the government, in having a safe vaccine. Even assuming that Big Pharma and the government are always strictly truthful, we might at least acknowledge a degree of confirmation bias may exist’.

‘But in the main, there is simply no significant downside to my waiting to find out if there are long-term side effects. And, yes, I know RNA vaccine technology has existed for some time. But it has never been used on a wide scale before now, and it doesn’t help to pretend that it has’.

‘The combined probability of me both getting the virus and being killed (or even having a severe case of it) is so low that it looks like zero unless you take it out to several significant digits. Judging from my own experience—which I’m entitled to do—I’m at much higher risk of getting an eye infection from the facemask shooting my breath into my glasses. And, really, rebreathing what you just exhaled plus all the microscopic garbage that collects in your mask over a day cannot possibly be good for you or your respiratory system’.

‘If getting the vaccine meant I no longer had to wear a mask in New York or on a plane, that would represent a real inducement. But no such inducement exists. And that would still be a poor substitute for a strictly medical argument for the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. It would at least demonstrate a level of practical confidence in the vaccine which the government has not shown’.

Secret May 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club”. “Billionaire Club in Bid to Curb Overpopulation” (link).

‘Flash back to May 2009, the Billionaires held a meeting behind closed doors at the home of the president of The Rockefeller University in Manhattan’.

‘This Secret Gathering was sponsored by Bill Gates. They called themselves “The Good Club”’.

‘Among the participants were the late David Rockefeller, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey and many more’.

‘The Secret Gathering was reported by the Sunday Times. as well as the Guardian.’

Urgent! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 mRNA Experimental Shots Are Bioweapons and Discuss What to Do About It (link).

–

India’s Health Ambassador Died One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine (link).

‘A well-known Indian actor and state health ambassador died just one day after getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), reports indicate’.

‘Vivekh, a comedian and the Tamilnadu state’s ambassador for public health messages, had pushed his followers to get the jab, touting it as “safe and effective.” He then got jabbed himself, only to die of cardiac arrest less than 24 hours later’.

‘The 59-year-old was said to be in critical condition at a Chennai hospital after being brought in unconscious around 11am the day after his injection. At the facility, Vivekh underwent a coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty’.

‘A medical bulletin explained that Vivekh was on ECMO support, which pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body. The next morning at around 4:35am, Vivekh died’.

–

Nashville woman PARALYZED after taking Pfizer’s experimental covid vaccine (link).

–

Report: Pfizer and Moderna COVID “Vaccines” Could Trigger Alzheimer’s, ALS, and Other Neurological Degenerative Diseases (link).

–

WATCH: Thousands Upon Thousands Rally Against Lockdown, Vax Passes in London (link).

–

Notices of Liability for COVID-19 Vaccine Harms and Deaths Served on All Members of the European Parliament (link).

–

Doctors and Scientists Write to the European Medicines Agency, Warning of COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers for a Third Time (link).

–

Fauci’s NIAID Scientists Attended Wuhan Lab Summit Now Scrubbed from Internet (link).

–

Marched off to the cells for preaching God’s word (link).

‘Pastor Sherwood then resumed preaching and spoke on the precious right to freedom of speech in this country reaching back to Magna Carta in 1215 and the Bill of Rights in 1689. One man amongst the onlookers, who said that he was bisexual, shouted out that Pastor Sherwood had made homophobic statements, and a woman in the gathering crowd, who said she was a lesbian, said that he was guilty of hate speech. The police took a statement from her’.

‘The conversation then resumed between Pastor Sherwood and two officers, and they asked him to come down from the steps on which he stood, saying that he was now under arrest. The minister refused, arguing that he was engaged in lawful activity and that no crime had been committed’.

‘An officer then took away the Bible in the pastor’s hand and pulled him from the steps. Three officers quickly gathered round to apply handcuffs behind the minister’s back. This dignified man of God, who is in his early 70s, was marched off to a nearby police car, as one of the helpers from my church cried out, ‘What has happened to us as a nation that a man can no longer preach from the Bible?’’

UK Column News 28th April 2021. (1) ‘Vaccine’ passports in the UK will be in the form of the NHS app Test & Trace. I think we should all support Professor Dolores Cahill’s freedomairway.com which will bypass this and all other nonsense. (2) Almost 10 million people die in India every year. Almost 27,000 die every day. 3,000 died with Covid-19 yesterday. Why have we never covered India’s deaths 24-7 before? Combat ‘vaccine’ hesitancy & provide global credibility to the AZ mRNA. (3) BBC fake news: Sore arm is most common Covid ‘vaccine’ side effect but the BBC lies to the public by deliberate calculated omission of the true facts. MHRA AZ adverse reactions 548,495 & deaths 627, Pfizer 143,034 & deaths 334. (4) CNN: woman paralysed after 1st injection of Pfizer mRNA and all the tests run by Doctors can’t explain what is wrong. (5) Care home resident forcibly restrained by Carers and ‘vaccinated’ against her will with experimental Covid jab. In Professor Dolores Cahill’s opinion, they have committed assault with a deadly weapon. (6) EU’s Green Pass infringes on fundamental rights, including freedom of movement, respect of private life, protection of personal data and equality before the law. It also results in discrimination against anyone not vaccinated. (7) Doctors 4 Covid Ethics: Notice of Liability for COVID-19 Vaccine Harms and Deaths Served on All Members of the European Parliament. (8) Doctors 4 Covid Ethics: Doctors and Scientists Write to the European Medicines Agency, Warning of COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Dangers for a Third Time. Cardinal symptoms of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) dominate the list of adverse reactions. (9) Mental health emergency being caused by the long-term impacts of the pandemic ‘lockdown’. 7,766 DEAD 330,218 injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’. (10) Fauci’s NIAID Scientists Attended Wuhan Lab Summit, Now WIPED From The Internet. However, the internet has an archive. (10) #Allesdichtmachen (Lock everything down), #Niewiederaufmachen (Never open up again), #Lockdownfurimmer (Lockdown for ever more). (11) So it seems that the attack from the police on the Freedom protesters April 24 was instigated by Antifa infiltrators. No doubt this muppet was from #LondonAntifascistAssembley. (12) David Attenborough caught photoshopping as a split photo of the Himalayas is presented on ITV’s #Lorraine in a segment called ‘How the earth changed in lockdown’. Where is the journalism? (13) Provision of Covid marshals via contract which starts July 2021 and is scheduled to end in January 2022. (14) Alex Belfield is serving a 2 week ban from youtube and Alistair Williams has had one of his channels removed from youtube. (15) Marched off to the cells for preaching God’s word on Uxbridge High St because there is no freedom to make statements which offend people vs the Queen’s promise, with a Bible in her hand, to uphold the Coronation Oath and govern us in accordance with our laws and values. (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

Top Scientists Debunk COVID Lockdowns and Masks With (Florida governor) DeSantis (link).

‘In this episode of Behind the Deep State host Alex Newman highlights the findings of top scientists from around the world debunking the lock downs mask mandates, and other abusive measures imposed by governments under the guise of COVID. Popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis convened the prestigious panel of medical experts from Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, and more— and was promptly censored by YouTube and other Big-Tech companies. Ironically, one of the topics discussed was the danger of censorship when it comes to medicine and science. Experts on the panel included Stanford Medical School Professor of Medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Stanford Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas, and Oxford University Professor and infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupta’.

CDC now admits:

1. PCR TESTS ARE WILDLY INACCURATE

2. ONLY 6% OF COVID DEATHS WERE FROM COVID

3. SURFACE SPREAD IS NOT A THING (DISINFECTANT SPRAYS NOT NECESSARY)

4. 6 FEET APART IS ARBITRARY AND HAS NO BASIS IN SCIENCE

5. LOCKDOWNS KILL MORE THAN THEY SAVE (tweet).

6. ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD IS NOT A THING

7. VACCINES DON’T STOP INFECTION OR SPREAD

8. OUTDOOR SPREAD IS MINUSCULE

Don’t be triggered do your own research (tweet, website).

Vail School Board Flees, Parents Elect New Board, Vote To End Mask Mandate (link).

This is how it’s done.

WOW: Canadian provincial leader actually admits officials “got it wrong” with widespread COVID lockdowns in tearful apology (link).

‘The leader of one of Canada’s provinces has put his American political counterparts to shame by actually stepping up and taking responsibility for getting a lot about the COVID-19 pandemic response wrong and harming people in the process, to include the enduring, draconian lockdowns that destroyed economies and livelihoods for no good reason’.

‘Doug Ford, the prime minister of Ontario, who is currently in self-imposed quarantine at his late mother’s house in Etobicoke after a staffer tested positive for the virus, told a news conference he wanted to “address the events of this past week” following the implementation of new measures his government put in place following “extremely troubling modeling,” the CBC reported’.

‘The objective was to curb mobility, Ford said, but it wasn’t the right decision’.

‘“We moved too fast,” he said, adding that some of the implemented measures went too far in curbing Canadians’ rights and freedoms’.

‘“Simply put, we got it wrong. We made a mistake. These decisions, they left a lot of people really concerned,” Ford said. “For that I am sorry, and I sincerely apologize.”’

–