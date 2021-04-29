Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-29. 3rd wave will be 60-70% who had mRNA jab. 2yo died after Pfizer mRNA jab trial on 5-11yo

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

STUDY: ‘Third Wave’ Of Sickness And Death Will Be Dominated By Those Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated (link).

‘The next big wave of COVID infections, already hitting states such as Michigan, will be dominated by people who have been fully vaccinated’.

‘This was predicted by the authors of a scientific study published in a British medical journal’.

‘Between 60 and 70 percent of “third wave” COVID deaths and hospitalizations will be from people who were fully vaccinated, according to the study, Summary of Further Modeling of Easing Restrictions, published March 31 by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine’.

‘This may at least partially explain why Detroit-area hospitals are filling up with COVID patients’.

‘But you won’t read about this angle to the story from anyone in the mainstream media. They are reporting the story as simply a new wave of COVID hospitalizations and deaths caused by a UK-based variant of the virus that has nothing to do with the high rate of vaccinations. [See Detroit News, April 15, 2021, Beaumont nears COVID hospital capacity as experts warn of ‘new pandemic.’]’

‘Mainstream news outlets have yet to express the tiniest bit of curiosity as to why the big spike in COVID is taking place even as large percentages of the public have been vaccinated [Michigan is one of the most-vaccinated states in the nation with nearly 30 percent of Michiganders receiving the jab]. In fact, health officials quoted in the above Detroit News article are blaming “vaccine hesitancy” for the new wave, a diabolical falsification of what’s going on in Michigan meant to put more pressure on the people who refuse the unproven experimental injection’.

‘Apparently those health officials haven’t read the new British study, which states:’

‘“The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave respectively. This can be attributed to the high levels of uptake in the most at-risk age groups, such that immunization failures account for more serious illness than unvaccinated individuals.” [See page 10, summary point No. 32]’.

‘And what do the British scientists who authored the study say is the answer to this dilemma of the fully vaccinated coming down with COVID? Why, more vaccines and more lockdowns, of course!’

‘And Big Pharma is more than happy to comply. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced a “third dose” of its vaccine will be needed within 12 months of the second dose and likely another dose every year after that. As we predicted, the globalists planned all along to use COVID to scare people into getting annual injections. Nobody knows what’s in these injections or how they will affect human health in the medium and long term’.

‘The scenario taking shape is beginning to look like the one Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned us about in early March. Based on his years of experience in the vaccine industry, Vanden Bossche called for a halt to the mass vaccination programs being conducted “in the middle of a pandemic.” He said that if the jabs were not halted they would lead to the creation of stronger and stronger variants of the virus until a “super virus” takes hold and wipes out huge numbers of people. [See Top vaccine expert calls for global moratorium on COVID injections, LeoHohmann.com, March 17, 2021]’

‘Speaking to ChurchMilitant.com, academic and mental-health ethicist Niall McCrae noted that “the report’s prediction that 70% of COVID-19 deaths will be of dual-vaccinated people is quite startling.”’

Two Year Old Baby Died Within Six Days Of Taking Second Shot Of Pfizer Vaccine In Clinical Trials On Children (link, link).

‘A two year old baby has died within six days of taking the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the ongoing experimental clinical trials on more than 10,000 children under the age of 5 to 11’.

CoViD-19 post-vaccine menorrhagia, metrorrhagia or postmenopausal bleeding and potential risk of vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia in women (link, BMJ link).

‘Dear Editor’

‘Many women across the world after receiving CoViD vaccines are complaining of irregularities in their menstrual bleeding; some experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia), some bleeding before their periods were due or bleeding frequently (metrorrhagia/polymenorrhea), whereas some are complaining of postmenopausal bleeding’.

‘As of 5th April 2021, there have been ~958 cases of post-vaccination menstrual irregularities, including vaginal haemorrhages, that were recorded in MHRA’s adverse event reports. There were twice more cases of menstrual irregularities with CoViD Vaccine AstraZeneca than Pfizer (643 vs 315 respectively) [1]. It is anticipated that the actual numbers of cases are much higher than the numbers recorded in the pharmacovigilance systems as many women in different cultural context may have felt uncomfortable to talk about it, may not have thought that it was vaccine-related, or may have not been encouraged by their clinicians to make an official report into the adverse events reporting system’.

‘There have been recent reports of haemorrhage, blood clots and thrombocytopenia following administration of CoViD-19 vaccines that have raised concerns over the safety of genetic vaccines for people with pre-existing coagulation disorders or those on certain medications. Regulatory bodies have also issued warnings to the patients and healthcare professionals to be vigilant and seek prompt medical assistance if they experienced typical symptoms of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a potentially fatal clot in the brain [2,3]. European Medicines Agency has also revised the summary of product characteristics and listed thrombocytopenia (very low platelets) as a ‘common’ side effect (i.e., 1 in 100 to 1 in 10) of Vaxzevria, i.e., the CoViD vaccine AstraZeneca [4]. The pharmacovigilance data also suggests that thrombocytopenia is also a frequent observation followed by mRNA CoViD vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna’.

‘The ‘heavy menstrual bleeding’ has been previously reported in females with underlying platelets disorders [5]. It is plausible that the vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia may be an explanation for the recent incidences of heavy menstrual bleeding experienced by women in different countries after the CoViD-19 vaccination. The significant loss of blood in many women may lead to severe anaemia, further exacerbate thrombocytopenia, and therefore may significantly increase the risk of haemorrhages and clots’.

‘Clinicians and front-line healthcare workers are advised to encourage women to report heavy menstrual bleeding or other extraordinary bleeding events post-vaccination formally into the vaccine adverse events reporting system and seek prompt medical advice. Public health agencies and regulatory authorities are also requested to investigate these incidences and issue further warnings, as this can, possibly be an early sign of potentially fatal vaccine-induced prothrombotic thrombocytopenia leading to rare CVST events in younger women. There may be some women with pre-existing conditions or those on certain medications that may be at increased risk of experiencing post-vaccination severe adverse events and early warnings will help saving lives’.

#INDIA: Villagers chase out the testing & vaccination squads. They see through the V-fraud! (tweet).

London 24.04.2021. We are the people we’ve been waiting for … humanity on its feet and in its heart (website, youtube).

(Laurence Fox) The absolute media blackout of this demonstration for freedom, when demonstrations of a more fashionable variety would be scrawled across your tv screen 24/7. Wake up. The battle isn’t for skin colour or gender. The battle is for all our freedom. One human race. (tweet).

This should make you think:

Swedish courts just ruled that

– PCR tests can’t detect actual infections.

– Masks can’t block out particles smaller than the wavelength of light.

– LDs clearly cause more deaths, than they prevent.

– There’s no long-term safety data for Covid Vax. (tweet).

This picture which the media claimed was Coronavirus victims in Italy last year was in fact the victims of the Lampedusa maritime tragedy in 2013 when a migrant boat capsized. (tweet).

Police take Court Action against Ontario Government over COVID Measures Enforcement Duties (link, notice of application).

CDC set CT threshold for examining post vax “breakthrough“ infections at 28. They set the threshold for counting a case prior to vaccines at 36-40. makes vaccine benefits look better and pre vax pandemic look worse ie. Biden good, Orange man bad (tweet, website).

We need a global abolitionist movement against biometric digital ID, human capital bonds, and the spatial web. (tweet).

Health passports should scare you more than the virus itself!! We can’t allow them to happen not for anything they don’t make any sense.. Don’t give them a platform in which we can be controlled on the amount of freedom we get depending on what hoops we jump through!! Say NO!! (tweet).

If you’re thinking our freedoms are coming back on 21st June then listen to @nadhimzahawi interview with @JuliaHB1 they aren’t coming back! He, like the rest, say one thing & do the opposite, they won’t give these powers up for years! This only ends when we, the people, say so! (tweet).

Ivermectin Ban: Did Hancock SAGE NHS Cause 60k UK Deaths? Dr Tess Lawrie Evidence Based Consultancy (website, youtube).

Don’t even know if I should bother posting another report from a country telling us Ivermectin works. Nobody seems to listen. (tweet).

Another anecdote: “Yesterday my husband and I were very sick with COVID. He told me he was not going to make it. Last night we took ivermectin and this morning we feel COVID free. No fever. No symptoms. We thank God for doctors like you.” @AAPSonline So is IVM now banned in MI? (tweet).

15 million profited and 7 million invested in Glaxo-Smith-Kline ‘vaccines’ – every shot in your arm this mans wealth grows and he makes the decisions. NOT A CONFLICT OF INTEREST (NOT) (tweet).

Ask the man donating the ‘Grants’!!!! Gates Foundation Grants since 2010: BBC $51m, WHO $750m+, Imperial College London $194m, Oxford University $186m, Patrick Vallance – UCL $39m, Patrick Vallance – GSK $65m, Chris Whitty – LSHTP $31m. Coincidence? Follow the money! (tweet, website).

Wow. Something for those of us with over-active imaginations. Why are certain 5G cell tower components labeled “COV-19?”5G component installers all around the world have reported similar markings on the equipment going into their towers. Wuhan had a 5G rollout in autumn 2019. ??? (tweet).

Vaccinated are ‘transmitting artificial intelligence synthetic ‘affliction’ to the unvaccinated’ with multiple effects including menstruation/fertility issues – a must watch as doctors speak out (website, rumble).

A former pupil and friend of mine aged 25 had the jab in Feb. She died from a blood clot. She had just had the jab. She had two children aged 2 years and 3 weeks. They are motherless. Not a mention in the paper. Not one … as if her short life did not count. (tweet).

30-Year-Old Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots After J&J Vaccine (link).

‘The Bay Area man’s case is the first instance of U.S. public health officials specifically acknowledging “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia syndrome” in a male who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’.

Vitamin D doesn’t induce any adverse health condition.

Coronation Street star Will Mellor, 45, left bedridden after first dose of AstraZeneca fake ‘vaccine’ – ‘I feel absolutely horrendous!’ Well that is what happens when you don’t think for yourself, mate, and believe an incessantly lying government. Lesson learned one can only hope and a warning to others (link, link).

Mississippi man suffers a STROKE four hours after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine (link).

A friend had a bad stroke 3 years ago. Age 42. Was recovering slowly. Last week 2 huge seizures, bad fall, cracked head, lost power in right leg. Hospitalised, 2 more seizures, on sedatives for spasms now. Super anxious. MRI scan. Lesion on liver. ‘Vaccinated’ last month. (tweet).

Someone who works in our local Sainsburys recently had the jab, following which her previously healthy legs were spontaneously fucked and she’s in a wheelchair. Felt a bit sorry for her, but apparently she’s still urging everyone to ‘get theirs’. Fucking clown. (tweet).

7 minutes of you won’t regret.. please share @lorrain00414525 @LSW12612672511 @white_arrow_uk @eileen_xo4 @SandraWeeden @samasjapi @earthing5000 @markjam88463456 @KurlyKrissy @estherKBF @ganais_anais @Kumarkush11 @itsjillgardner @Covid19Lies (tweet, rumble).

Nurses in nazi Germany following orders dispensed experimental shots on Jewish people. (tweet).

When did the world become nazi Germany?

Husband just got a call from the surgery saying its a follow up call as to why he hasn’t had jab. Then asks if he will answer a couple of questions as to why. So he told him, his dad was shaking 6hrs after & had a stroke 12hrs after it! That shut him up. (tweet).

My wife’s consultant has already said that without the jab, they won’t start her chemotherapy for leukaemia. If the threat is repeated at the next consultation next week, it’s solicitor time. (tweet).

So, we know how many people have died ‘of any cause within 28 days of a positive Covid test’. If we are comparing apples with apples, don’t we now have the right to know how many people have died within 28 days of the Covid vaccine? If not why not? (tweet).

“Mom And Pop” Landlords Dying On The Vine As Un-Evictable Tenants Enjoy Pandemic Protections (link).

Lockdowns are only great for financially ruining the non-establishment as part of the W6E6F6 Great Reset where the non-establishment will own nothing but somehow be happy.

Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan Apartment Raided By DOJ; Electronic Devices Seized (link).

‘A liberal watchdog group’s attempt to nail Rudy Giuliani has backfired in spectacular fashion after their FOIA request resulted in the US State Department releasing detailed accusations of corruption against the Bidens – based on interviews with former Ukrainian officials who were in charge of the investigations’.

‘Responding to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from the group American Oversight, the State Department on Friday night released almost 100 pages of records detailing efforts by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to investigate corruption’.

‘While American Oversight’s ‘gotcha‘ is that Giuliani had “multiple contacts” with Mike Pompeo and others while investigating Ukraine corruption, they completely ignore interview notes containing detailed allegations by former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin– who Joe Biden had fired, as well as his successor, prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko – who “believes Mr. Viktor Shokin the former Prosecutor General is honest.”’

‘ Viktor Shokin :

‘On a January 23, 2019 phone call between Shokin and Giuliani, Igor Fruman, Lev Parnas and George Boyle, Shokin said:’

‘”He was appointed to the position of General Prosecutor of Ukraine from 2015 until April of 2016, when he was removed at the request of Mr. Joseph Biden the Vice President of the United States.”’

‘”He [Shokin] became involved in a case against Mr. Mykola Zlochevsky the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine. The case was opened as a result of Mr. Zlochevsky giving himself/company permits to drill for gas and oil in Ukraine. Mr. Zlochevsky is also the owner of Burisma Holdings.”’

‘”Mr. Shokin stated that there are documents that list five (5) criminal cases in which Mr. Zlochevesky is listed, with the main case being for issuing illegal gas exploration permits. The following complaints are in the criminal case’.

‘Mr. Zlochevsky was laundering money’

‘Obtained assets by corrupt acts bribery’

‘Mr. Zlochevsky removed approximately twenty three million US dollars out of Ukraine without permission’

‘While seated as the Minister he approved two addition entities to receive permits for gas exploration’

‘Mr. Zlochevsky was the owner of two secret companies that were part of Burisma Holdings and gave those companies permits which made it possible for him to profit while he was the sitting Minister’.

