Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-27. India: Unless you see it with your own eyes, don’t trust the media. First London.. now Italy

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,520 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,912 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Listen to this lady about India. People aren’t dying, they are just all locked down, a bit like the UK for the last 13 months. “Unless you see it with your own eyes, don’t trust what the media is saying” (tweet).

The unluckiest Women in India. First she died in the street during a gas leak in May 2020. Now she’s dead again in the street due to Covid in April 2021. Or is it just the MSM brainwashing you because you’re no longer fearful enough? (tweet).

First London.. now Italy This is a global movement of freedom (tweet).

Broadcaster Beverly Turner was at the anti-lockdown march on Saturday and says she saw at least 280,000 people. “There was not even a mention on the BBC website”. @mrmarkdolan (tweet).

Biggest Protest SO FAR #London​ #Freedom​ Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown (link).

APRIL 24TH 2021. 1 MILLION PEOPLE MARCH IN LONDON YESTERDAY. BBC NEWS SAYS NOTHING (tweet).

This total UK covid deaths figure is a fiction. Far fewer than this number have died BECAUSE of covid. Moreover, this is common knowledge. Yet, this fiction is maintained, presumably to keep driving the Govt’s vax campaign. How many have died BECAUSE OF cv? Less than 1/2 this? (tweet).

A daily reminder that @BillGates has remarkable clairvoyant powers. (tweet).

The Pfizer vaccine under microscope. (1/2) (tweet).

Very scary stuff. Fk right off with ALL the vaccines. #novaccines #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere (tweet).

So, this vax thing. My elderly neighbour (fit as fiddle) just rushed to hospital. He had his 1st yesterday. Vomiting, delirious and unable to stand. Nope, not for me… (tweet).

‘Fit and healthy’ engineer, 27, died three weeks after having first AstraZeneca anti-Covid jab and 11 days after he went to A&E complaining of headaches (tweet, website).

BREAKING – Two teenage girls have suffered Cardiac Arrest and sadly Died within days of having mRNA C0VI-D jab… (tweet, website).

Just found out a friend is in hospital after having the pokey thing. Lost feeling in one side of the body This is all such a ticking time bomb. (tweet).

75% of adverse deaths in India within 3 days of jab, says study (tweet).

Covid vaccine classified as POISON by Australian Government. Retweet! (tweet, website).

No Vaccine Passports, No Masks, Always Open… Fancy a quick one in the Fox and Tice? @LozzaFox and @TiceRichard begin their search for a Central London pub as part of their commitment to “Get London Moving Again” Read more here: http://bit.ly/3voK2Ti (tweet).

ROTHSCHILDS CCP USED CHINA AS ROLE MODEL FOR HIS AGENDA.. (tweet).

The day you stop looking to the government to save you from all the dangers in life, like a child looks to their mother, is the day you truly become an adult. (tweet).

The government scaremonger with the daily COVID deaths. Yet they are not prepared to provide deaths within 28 days of the vaccine. Why is no one concerned about this? (tweet).

Remember folks, the pseudo-science says keep your distance, wash your hands, wear as many masks as you can fit on and stay away from crowds or you’ll all die. Except of course in Florida or anywhere else where decades old science lives on free from scientific fraudsters. (tweet).

No lockdowns, no masks, no problem. #Florida = #Science. You’re all been propagandized, and deceived in the extreme. Poor docile cattle. The virus does what it does seasonally, then retreats – independent of lockdown/mask nonsense. Like FOR ALL OF HISTORY you gulls. (tweet).

Best Reason to Not Get The Vaccine “There is a greater risk of an adverse event from the Astra Zeneca vaccine than an adverse outcome from COVID” — Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer, Nova Scotia Government (tweet).

Rachel Elnaugh – An ex-Illuminati Insider Exposes the Deepupulat!0n Agenda of the Satanists ! (tweet).

“Using a façade of combatting climate change, or a virus, or social injustice, this criminal mafia intends to force us, our children & our children’s children into a miserable future of slavery, while they install themselves as undisputed world rulers” (tweet, website).

Here are Ten Things We Have Learned During the Covid Coup: 1. Our political system is hopelessly corrupt. Virtually all politicians are hopelessly corrupt. No political party can be trusted. They all can be, and have been, bought. (tweet).

From the beginning, health officials have treated children as superspreaders when they are actually microspreaders. I haven’t heard an admission of error, let alone an apology. (tweet).

National BBC Six O’Clock news just interviewed a man who was concerned that his son’s development was affected because he wasn’t “used to seeing people’s faces”. This is criminal of you, @cabinetofficeuk @DHSCgovuk @CMO_England @uksciencechief @BorisJohnson @10DowningStreet (tweet).

Lockdowns are a crime against humanity. Lockdowns are a form of child abuse. If lockdowns are child abuse, the witch doctors and lying politicians responsible for them are child abusers, plain and simple. There must be a day of reckoning for them. (tweet, website).

So the UK government are advertising for the employment of Covid Marshalls with a contract start date of July 1st – after the restrictions are supposed to end. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? (tweet).

Spoke to my sister in law yesterday who works in the NHS. She said wards are emptying out, overtime is way down and staff are being sent home early. It’s over. (tweet).

4.7m people waiting for operations. I’m one of them. I spoke with my consultant surgeon today hoping for a date, instead she informed me she has resigned in protest – not one single covid patient in ICU in her hospital, but her lists are cancelled. She’s decided #EnoughIsEnough. (tweet).

Medical practice refused entry for appointment to someone with heart condition who is exempt from face covering. Also asked reason for exemption. Person concerned now looking for a good lawyer. (tweet).

We are NOT ARRESTING HIM but will ASSAULT HIM and cause him to have a seizure!!! HORRIFIC! (link).

Trump Expects “Startling Results” As Arizona Legislators Take Possession Of All Ballots, Voting Machines From Maricopa County (link).

Another State Abolishes Home Equity Theft – Ep. 7.439 (link).

Foreclose on a property for a few dollars of property tax not paid then sell the property and keep both what was owed and all the rest of the proceeds of the sale.

I am reminded of the slogan ‘Don’t steal, the government hates competition’ on the desk of a certain Texas congressman namely Ron Paul.

Apple Sued: Terminated Account and $24K in Content – Ep. 7.440 (link).

When ‘buy’ doesn’t mean ‘buy’, it means ‘license’ which can be revoked.

Cop Loses It – Then Loses In Court (link).

This police officer said ‘I can pull you over if I want’ – LOL. Hey chump, there has to be a reason.

Tased While Cuffed — Retaliatory Punishment — Lawsuit Incoming (link).

This guy tells the officers he has had a heart operation and they carry on regardless – FFS.

ID Refusal Becomes A MAJOR Lawsuit. (link).

Unlawful Arrest For Offending People (with a sign saying ‘f**k your property’ to protest eminent domain) (link).

Police called on Nigerian student sleeping in her Yale common room (link).

The Reasons Why Leftists Will Never Successfully Disarm Americans (link).

‘Gun confiscation has always been the Holy Grail of totalitarian regimes. Without disarmament, fully centralized control of a population is not possible. And though it is true that not every evil regime seeks to disarm every single citizen (at least not right away), they always disarm the people they specifically intend to hurt the most’.

‘For example, gun control advocates today like to point out that the Third Reich in Germany did not disarm the entire German population. This is a rather bizarre position for leftists as they continually wail and scream about Nazis around every corner and behind every tree, but they will STILL defend their gun grabbing policies by arguing that the Nazis were not as bad as conservatives assume. Of course, what they rarely mention is that the Nazis DID disarm millions of people; most of them Jews and political opponents under 1938 German gun laws’.

‘The National Socialists disarmed the people they planned to destroy. It’s not hard to figure out why; they didn’t want their targets to be able to fight back. They allowed their political supporters to keep their weapons legally; this is not a relaxation of gun laws, in fact, it’s the reverse – It is selective enforcement of gun confiscation based on ideological loyalty’.

–