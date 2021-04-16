Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-16. Rep. Jordan(R): Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions vs Rep. Waters(D): shut your mouth

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,432 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,520 medical practitioners.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

“Shut Your Mouth” – Maxine Waters Blasts Jim Jordan During Angry Exchange With Fauci (link).

‘During a Thursday congressional hearing, SaraACarter.com’s Douglass Braff reports that a shouting match erupted between GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Dr. Anthony Fauci over COVID-19 restrictions when Jordan pressed Fauci on when Americans can expect things to return to normal, bringing up civil liberties’.

‘“When is the time?” Jordan asked during House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing titled “Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: Ending COVID-19”. “When do Americans get their freedom back? We had 15 days to slow the spread, turned into a year of lost liberties.”’

‘“When we get the level of infection in this country low enough that it is not a really high threat,” Fauci replied’.

‘“What is low enough? Give me a number […] what metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get their freedoms?” the Ohio Republican asked’.

‘Fauci replied that his message was to make sure as many Americans as possible get vaccinated quickly “to get the level of infection in this country low that it is no longer a threat.”’

‘Unsatisfied, Jordan continued to press him on this until Fauci took issue with the congressman’s framing of the issue as one of civil liberties’.

‘“You’re indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital,” Fauci said, adding that life will return to normal when people get vaccinated’.

‘“You don’t think Americans’ liberties have been threatened the last year, Dr. Fauci?” Jordan asked, raising his voice. “They’ve been assaulted!”’

‘Later on, the congressman brought up the various types of COVID-19 restrictions that have been put in place throughout the pandemic—such as those on houses of worship, having guests in one’s home, and curfews—arguing that they violated people’s constitutional rights’.

‘The Congressman implored Fauci for an empirical answer:’

‘“Are we gonna be here two years from now wearing masks …?”’

‘Dr. Fauci mumbled a shockingly disrespectful response:’

‘“You’re ranting again.”’

‘And that’s when Jordan lost what little cool he had left: “Here’s how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions.”’

–

–

Fauci Refuses To Be Tested Because He Has No Symptoms https://youtu.be/jDyJdYlrDtU via @YouTube (tweet).

–

–

Tucker Carlson Responds To Fauci Labelling His Basic Questions “Crazy Conspiracy Theory” (link).

‘Tucker Carlson responded to Anthony Fauci’s accusation that it is “a typical crazy conspiracy theory” to question why restrictions must remain in place even with a COVID vaccine by asking “If this stuff works, why can’t you live like it works?“’

–

–

Where’s Dr. Fauci As Another Corona-Myth Dies? (link).

‘ Oh well, apparently all that hand wringing about surfaces was a tad overdone. Last week the CDC announced that the risk of contracting the virus by touching a “contaminated” surface was somewhere in the neighborhood of 1 and 10,000. Another myth born of Covid-hysteria has bitten the dust’.

‘Since it has, the reasonable in our midst can only hope that Corona-celebrity Anthony Fauci is asked to comment on the new findings. They’re very telling, and not solely because what was once believed deeply has turned out to be so wrong’.

–

–

Norway’s Health Experts Recommend Banning AstraZeneca Jab As Nordics Get Cold Feet (link).

‘While the EU touted its latest milestone in its vaccine rollout earlier this week, leading public health officials in Denmark decided to ban the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 jab over the risks of rare but sometimes fatal cerebral blood clots. And in the latest sign that the Nordic nations are fixing to block the AstraZeneca jabs, as leading public health experts in Norway officially recommended that their government implement a similar ban’.

‘In a press release published Thursday, the agency announced that after examining the risks of the jab in concert with other government experts, they had determined that the continued use of the AstraZeneca jab – which, like the J&J jab, is based on the adenovirus platform – wouldn’t be appropriate’.

–

–

UK Column News – 16th April 2021. Youtube rules that UKColumn.org broke community guidelines on their report of personal testimony from the wife whose husband went into intensive care following the AZ mRNA injection. ‘Vaccine’ problems. blood clot risk up to 10 times higher with coronavirus itself than its ‘vaccines’, study suggests – is this propaganda? VAERS is overwhelmed, behind on reports, and hardly functioning. Moderna ‘Vaccine’ Trials has seen a 2 year old child die reportedly from a blood clot. Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. Rapid Covid testing in England may be scaled back over false positives. The fairly urgent need for decisions on the point at which we stop offering asymptomatic testing. A positive LFD result has at best a 25% chance of it being true positive, if it is a self-reported test potentially as low as 10%, optimistic, or 2%, pessimistic. Covid Green Certificates and a digital green certificate is not a precondition to exercise free movement until it will be. Poll: Would you like to see ‘vaccine passports’ introduced in Ireland? No 18271, yes 8990, I’m not sure/no opinion 808. Watch: Restaurant owners in Rome scuffle with police as Italy lockdown protests continue. Police in Rome blocked protesters from reaching the Italian Parliament as frustration builds among business owners over lockdown measures. Protesters want cafes and restaurants to be allowed to open. Italian PM Mario Draghi said restrictions would continue unless the situation quickly improves and vaccination improves. Business owners say the government’s financial aid is not enough to compensate their revenue loss. CNN the most trusted name in news exposed by Project Veritas whose focus was to get Trump out of office. Their next thing is going to be for climate change awareness. Twitter on Thursday suspended Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe’s account for violations. Dr. Leana Wen CNN Medical Analyst: CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out and say, ‘if you’re vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have’. A new threat to New York’s clean energy goals: bitcoin mining. Never mind the expense of the legacy financial system (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

–

–

4.7 Million Waiting For NHS Sugery 🤮 NATIONAL SCANDAL (link).

–

–

Top Causes of Death in 2020 (Results might surprise you) (link).

‘Last week the CDC reported the leading causes of death for 2020, let’s review what they were and how you can be protected’.

–

–

Adverse Vaccine Reactions Reported at Record Levels to CDC After COVID Jab — What Does It Mean? (link).

‘The most recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines reveals there have been over 56,000 adverse events reported. Of those adverse reactions, according to the CDC, 2,794 of them are deaths’.

‘According to the CDC, from December 14, 2020, through April 5, 2021 VAERS received 2,794 reports of death (0.00167%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘Before going any further, as not to set off the “fact checkers” it is important to point out that just because data is submitted to the CDC through VAERS, this does not in anyway mean that these reactions are related to the COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘“One of the main limitations of VAERS data is that it cannot determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event,” reads the CDC’s website. “This limitation has caused confusion in the publicly available data from VAERS WONDER, specifically regarding the number of reported deaths. There have been instances where people have misinterpreted reports of deaths following vaccination as deaths caused by the vaccines; that is not accurate.”’

‘As there were 167 million doses of the vaccine administered during that time frame, the death rate sits at 0.00167%. These numbers indicate that the overwhelming majority of people who receive the vaccine are completely fine. But ignoring the massive uptick in reports would be irresponsible. While this percentage is certainly minuscule, these report numbers are many magnitudes larger than the adverse reactions reported in 2020 and every year before it’.

‘The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) normally receives anywhere between 30,000 and 50,000 reports annually, with roughly 8% to 13% classified as serious (e.g., associated with disability, hospitalization, life-threatening illness or death) according to the CDC VAERS Master Search Tool’.

‘In just the first quarter of 2021, however, the CDC has received over 56,000 adverse vaccine reaction reports on the COVID-19 vaccine alone. Again, it is important to point out that just because an adverse reaction is reported to VAERS, this does not mean it was caused by the vaccine. What’s more, the CDC reports “anyone can file a report in the system” — although filing a false VAERS report intentionally is a violation of federal law punishable by fine and imprisonment’.

‘Is there some campaign of online trolls risking imprisonment and going into VAERS and fudging numbers in order to drastically alter the data? Maybe. More importantly, however, if they are doing this, shouldn’t it warrant an inquiry at some official capacity to dispel the half-truths online spread by people who are manipulating the data to misinform people? Unfortunately, to our knowledge, none of this is happening’.

‘According to the CDC data, archived here at Medalerts.org, of the 2,342 deaths reported as of April 1, 28% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 19% occurred within 24 hours and 42% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated’.

‘Medalerts uses the exact same raw data as the government but has an easier user interface and more powerful search capabilities. According to the most recent data:’

‘The sheer number of reports alone should be enough to set off some alarm bells. But this has not happened. Instead, the mainstream media “fact checks” those who merely try to point out this information’.

–

–

DARPA Is Working On An Implantable Microchip To Detect Virus (link).

And for other purposes, I have absolutely no doubt.

–

–

Vitamin D Benefits | 50% Chance Your Levels Are Low (link).

‘Vitamin D helps to make sure the bones are strong and calcium levels are optimal. However, more and more research is coming out about the other Vitamin D benefits. So let’s dive into the data to find out if vitamin D improves immunity, boosts muscle strength, and even protects against cancer’.

–

–

Australia 🇦🇺 CLOSED Until 2023? 🤬 Makes NO SENSE (link).

‘What’s the point following the rules when we still won’t have freedom?’

–

–

World Economic Forum Hints at Global Cyber ‘Pandemic’ this Summer to Facilitate ‘Great Reset’ (link).

–

–

Former Vatican Bank chief condemns new religion of ‘scientism’ regarding COVID response (link).

‘A Vatican whistle-blower and former Vatican Bank chief has condemned mainstream attempts to solve the COVID-19 pandemic as a harsh religion denying man’s faculties of reason’.

‘Italian economist and theologian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, 76, wrote a critique of the new “scientism” that appeared in La Verità (“The Truth”) magazine on Sunday, ironically entitled, “Here it is! The real moral authority of this century has appeared at last: scientism.”’

‘Scientism is normally a belief that science has all the answers. Gotti Tedeschi thinks, however, that a new kind of scientism has appeared, one in which science not only has exclusive access to truth, but its scientists are allowed to moralize and be uncritically believed’.

–

–

Psychological Immunity During The Time of COVID (link).

‘In my previous article Plant Medicine vs. COVID Anxiety, I shared a few thoughts on how to gain control over your mind in the midst of the COVID insanity. I can hardly imagine a subject more important and relevant. It is relatable to anyone, anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic has become the focus of the world. And as I have previously suggested, it is certainly a time to defocus from it and focus back on your life’.

‘Taking your life back from the global chaos is the single, most important thing you can do for yourself and your family. Losing your mind to anything in life is pretty bad, but losing yourself into the COVID drama is much worse because it brings the fear of death into your daily life’.

‘Fear of death is an innate fear in all of us. I had my own journey through it which I detail in my first book PATH published in 2013. My shamanic initiation in Mexico with the Huichol Indians during a peyote ceremony took me to the edge of life from which I could stare at the abyss. I was stung by deadly scorpions at the peak of a Peyote ceremony and spent 3 days between life and death. You can read it in the book if you would like to hear more. Here I only mention it because I see that what drives people crazy is not the COVID itself but the fear of death that is usually suppressed in us by all means through our lives’.

‘· Now during the pandemic, these fear has been triggered and brought to the surface. People are scared to die. This innate, primal fear is now being used to destroy our world. For those who have drunk Ayahuasca, this fear is known from the experience. It is something you might experience during a ceremony. But even that is just an ego death, your physical body is safe. In my case, being full of deadly scorpion venom during that night, my physical life was threatened. I won’t share here about what all I learned from this deadly experience, as some of it I have already shared in the book. But I do want to talk about the reality we live in today which is now permeated by the fear of death. The point of this article is to help you see it from a higher perspective and thus harness your fear to a manageable size’.

‘I would recommend you read up on death statistics in your country. Have you ever actually done it before? Do you realize that people are literally dying around you all the time?’

‘Medical errors alone cause an estimated 250,000 deaths in the United States annually. Cancer claimed hundreds of thousands of lives during the time you were locked up in your home fearing COVID – 606,520 deaths in 2020 in the US alone, to be exact’.

‘Tuberculosis kills 4000 people per day around the world. Not to mention all of the deaths from car accidents, drug overdose, violence, and many other causes – none of which have shut down the world’.

‘It is actually mind blowing to learn about these facts. COVID, which has a 99.7% survival rate, is as bad as a bad flu, which we have annually all over the world. People die from the flu as well, but we never heard about shutting down human civilization because of it’.

‘When you actually open your mind to facts, things start looking differently and you begin to feel much more relaxed. Did you know that your chance of dying from COVID is less than being killed by a terrorist or eaten by a shark? Just think about it. It’s actually ridiculous! Now, this is not an article about COVID or the intent behind the scenes. I only lightly mention it to make a further point that fear is a ruling factor in your life’.

–

–

GOVERNMENT DISAPPEARING GROUPS & ROUNDING PEOPLE UP UNDER GUISE OF COVID W/ KEVIN ANNETT (website, bitchute).

–

–

Maddie’s Story – A 12 Year Old Girl Who Was Part Of ‘Vaccine’ Trial (website, youtube).

–

–

DISTURBING: Unvaccinated Women Claim Unusual Menstrual Cycles & Miscarriages After Being Near Recently Vaccinated Individuals (link).

It looks like the unvaccinated for their own safety need to stay away from the vaccinated.

–

–

Ruling Class Unites To Push The “Vaccines” (link).

–

–

“Health” Passports Are Here. Oppose Them Now (link).

‘Imagine being denied access to the community where you live or not being able to frequent the businesses there because you don’t have proper documentation showing that you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. This is precisely what’s happening in various parts of the world and our nation right now’.

‘Governments worldwide are rolling out vaccine passports, certificates showing proof of vaccination for COVID. The models differ from country to country, but the aim is the same — to afford certain basic privileges and living necessities to vaccinated individuals only; for example, the ability to work and travel, receive government benefits like food or rent assistance, or attend concerts and sporting events’.

‘Vaccine passports are already being used in countries like Israel, where the government was able to very quickly create a second-class citizenry though entitlements that are only extended to those who have been vaccinated. Some have dubbed it “a true medical apartheid” that’s disallowing healthy, law-abiding citizens from participating in society if they choose not to receive the experimental COVID-19 jab’.

‘In the United States, nearly 20 vaccine passport initiatives are underway, according to a recent Washington Post report. In New York, a pilot program, Excelsior, is being used to screen patrons for admittance into professional-league sporting events. In Los Angeles, in order to attend school, students now have to use Daily Pass, an app that tracks their daily health symptoms and that also schedules and tracks COVID testing and vaccinations’.

–

–

Denmark Introduces “Coronapass” To Enter Certain Buildings & Businesses (link).

‘The businesses that require a pass are ‘non-essential’ businesses like hairdressers, beauty salons, driving schools, restaurants, museums, theaters, and movie cinemas’.

‘The pass is available in digital form via a smartphone app, but it will also be available in paper format as well. Apparently, the pass is just a temporary measure, but how many temporary measures, which some consider to be “authoritarian” will remain temporary?’

‘According to Danish authorities, the pass will be required until the entire population has been offered a vaccination, but my question is, what if there is a large minority, or even a majority, that refuses to take the vaccine? I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out’.

–

–

UK Councils Bring Back “COVID Marshal” To Report People For Not Social-Distancing (link).

‘Images from London on Monday also showed masked security guards with attack dogs waiting to deal with any trouble caused by overcrowding as shops re-opened’.

‘This is all apparently part of the process of regaining our freedom!’

–

–

‘Rona Resistance is Growing (link).

–

–

Without the Coronavirus Act, it’s entirely possible that there would have been almost zero “COVID deaths”. CV Act has meant that the coroners office was NOT required to investigate a death by a notifiable disease. (tweet).

–

–

The view that the FDA, the NIH (and their equivalent in other countries) and the WHO are suppressing #Ivermectin for #BigPharma is not a conspiracy theory. It is the theory of regulatory capture, which I learned about in my first class on Government at Harvard about 35 years ago. (tweet).

–

–

She was fit and healthy and had ‘everything to live for’… but died suddenly having suffered alone without her family to hold her hand – she had 2 pricks (tweet, website).

–

–

One Question Before Us Is: Will We Be Destroyed in War Before We Lose Our Civil Liberty to the Establishment’s Orchestrated “Covid Pandemic”? (link).

–

–

What I Told a Doctor On Why I Refuse to Take the Vaccine (link).

‘In my time teaching research protocols at the university level. I primarily trained pre-med and future psychologists on research protocols and ethics associated with the process. I can state without hesitation, the process is engrained into my fiber and what we are doing with the vaccines, is a unethical and unscientific as well as the threat to health and safety to general public. This is medical malpractice at its worst’.

‘Along these lines, I recently had a discussion with a doctor that went like this:’

‘Doctor: “I am sure a bright person like you like you will be taking the vaccine.”’

‘Me: “Because I am bright, I will not be taking the vaccine. There were no animal trials. In effect, we are the animals. I need to wait to see how many of my fellow animals are dying from the vaccine. We know there have been deaths, but nobody is keeping statistics. Finally, there are no contraindications. How many medical treatments are without contraindications on who should not take a particular treatment of medicine? There are absolutely no contraindications with the vaccines. There are no statistics being published on how many people are having adverse reactions/deaths. When it comes to the coming covid passports, one size fits all. Everyone must take the vaccine, or one’s life is over. This is not medicine, this is political grandstanding.”’

‘Doctor: “I never would have ever figured you to be a conspiracy theorist. Where did you develop these unique ideas?”’

‘Me: “I developed these conspiracy theories from the same research protocols that trained you as a doctor. I taught research and statistics for several years in a university setting. For the research courses, we often used medical modeling as the basis for teaching the concepts because the concepts were uniform and reliable. And when it comes to the vaccine and lack of scientific honesty and research rigor, we have departed from accepted scientific processes. Again, I ask you, doctor, where are the contraindications for those who should not take the vaccine? Any TV ad for big pharma contains 30 seconds on how great the medicine is and 30 seconds on the contraindication. Where are the contraindications”’

‘Doctor: “There must not be any contraindications.”’

‘Me: “Thank you, you just made my point.”’

–

–

Former FDA Chief Warns US Will “Struggle” To Reach Herd Immunity As Vaccine Refusals Rise (link).

–

–

BBC disinforming ‘Disinformation reporter’, the child that is Marianna Spring, with more outrageous ‘vaccine’ propaganda while people across the world are dying and suffering serious illness from having untested vaccines that have been stopped by many countries. You are a disgrace Ms Spring and I dare you to debate with me live. Oh, thought not – DEFUND THE BBC (link, link).

–

–

In 2020 493 people became billionaires and 150 million people fell into extreme poverty. Billionaires gained $3.9 trillion while workers lost $3.7 trillion. It’s only because of intense brainwashing that people see this blatant theft as the natural symptom of a respiratory virus. (tweet).

–

–

New Poll Shows Biden Can’t Shake Voters’ Belief That Democrats Cheated In 2020 Election (link).

–