Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-19. Sir Keir Starmer kicked out of Bath pub- game over. The same is true for both parties

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

KEIR STARMER BOOTED OUT OF PUB BY ANGRY LANDLORD! (link).

I would think that this publican would have a very good case against Keir’s goons for assault and battery, etc.

–

–

Keir Starmer kicked out of Bath pub by furious landlord (link).

‘RED-FACED Sir Keir Starmer was today booted out of a Bath pub by its furious landlord’.

‘The Labour leader was turfed out of The Raven after trying to enter during a campaigning walkabout in the city centre’.

‘Landlord Rod Humphris appeared to be held back by bodyguards during the incident as he yelled: “That man is not allowed in my pub.”’

‘Sir Keir, wearing a black face mask, rushed out of the door a few seconds later and scarpered off down the street’.

‘The incident was caught on camera by reporters following the Labour leader’.

‘During a street confrontation Mr Humphris, who says he has been “a Labour voter my entire life”, can be heard saying he’s “incandescent” with Sir Keir’s performance’.

‘He tells him: “You have failed this country, you have seriously failed.”’

‘In video of the incident the pub landlord hands Sir Keir with a graph which he says shows that “the last time we had this much death was 2008″’.

‘He tells the Labour leader: “Do you understand we have f***** our economy because old people are dying?’

“You have failed to be the opposition, you have failed to ask whether lockdown was functioning’. ‘”Thousands of people have died because you have failed to do your job and ask the real questions’. ‘”You have allowed our children to wear masks in schools when there’s never been any evidence for it.”’

–

–

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS 😳 WATCH 🎥 KEIR STARMER END HIS POLITICAL CAREER 🤦‍♂️ Breathtaking Arrogance (link).

‘Game over for KEIR STARMER’

It’s also game over for Boris Johnson and the conservatives.

–

–

UK Column News – 19th April 2021. Do your own research, visit MHRA Yellow Card and Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data. Pfizer- Total reactions: 132,528; deaths: 314, AZ: Total reactions: 492,105; deaths: 521. It is estimated that only 10% of serious reactions and between 2 and 4% of non-serious reactions. Covid19 ‘Vaccine’ Victims And Families facebook page 95.8k members. The Pfizer AZ Health Assault: 635 ‘Vaccine’ Deaths, 624,633 Adverse ‘Vaccine’ Reactions including strokes, paralysis, heart attacks, debilitating skin rashes, blindness, deafness and many more serious life changing conditions, UK BBC & Wider Press & Media Reports? SILENCE. Twitter account @Albion_Rover censored for sharing official stats from adverse reaction website. The clinical trials of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ have shown them to be effective and acceptably safe; however, as part of its statutory functions, the MHRA is responsible for monitoring these ‘vaccines’ on an ongoing basis. Youtube says you are not allowed to tell the truth concerning ‘vaccine’ adverse effects even when those effects are reported in government MHRA data and include people dying. ‘Slow’ UK response to AstraZeneca side-effects alarms experts. MHRA ‘independently’ in bed with Bill Gates, an award over £980,000. U.S. states say that they are running out of people willing to take a covid ‘vaccine’. What is mask mouth? Patients struggle to see dentist. Sidestepping the facts the Times spins line that a mere 250 NHS workers are warning about ‘vaccines’. Jonathan Van Tam went for a curry on same day Boris Johnson told Londoners to avoid restaurants due to Covid risk (website, bitchute, odysee, not on youtube).

–

–

SMOKING GUN: The mRNA Vaccines Are USELESS and DANGEROUS! (website, bitchute).

–

–

43-year-old father of 7 paralyzed, can’t talk 3 hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine (link).

–

–

Medical student, 21, died a day after getting J&J vaccine leaving family devastated as officials open an investigation into his death (link).

–

–

Blood Curdling Clots Caused By Covid, or Shots, Or Some Other Mysterious Factor, Or Just A Vitamin B12 Deficiency? (link).

–

–

What The CDC’s VAERS Database Reveals About “Adverse” Post-Vaccine Reactions (link).

‘Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines revealed reports of blood clots and other related blood disorders associated with all three vaccines approved for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). So far, only the J&J vaccine has been paused because of blood clot concerns’.

‘VAERS is the primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed’.

‘Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received through a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 8, a total of 68,347 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 2,602 deaths — an increase of 260 over the previous week — and 8,285 serious injuries, up 314 since last week’.

–

–

Latest VAERS Data Show Reports of Blood Clotting Disorders After All Three Emergency Use Authorization Vaccines (link).

‘VAERS data released today showed 795 reports related to blood clotting disorders with 400 attributed to Pfizer, 337 to Moderna and 56 to Johnson & Johnson between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 8, 2021’.

‘Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received through a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 8, a total of 68,347 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 2,602 deaths — an increase of 260 over the previous week — and 8,285 serious injuries, up 314 since last week’.

–

–

Covid-19 injections are spreading new “variants” of coronavirus (link).

–

–

Exposed. The Celebrity vaccine. (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

Greatest Violations of Nuremberg Code in History – Catherine Austin Fitts (link).

‘Investment advisor and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts contends CV19 and the vaccines to cure it are more about control than depopulation. Fitts explains, “I think the bankers are trying to chip us. Moderna describes their injection, gene therapy as an ‘operating system.’ I agree with them. I think they are trying to download an operating system into our bodies. I don’t think it was an accident . . . the man President Trump appointed as head of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ was an expert at Brain-Machine interface. . . . Just like Bill Gates downloaded an operating system into your computer and made you update it regularly because of the threat of another virus, I think they are trying to play the same game with human bodies. It’s hard for people to fathom if they have not been following the advancements in biotech and to fathom how much money the bankers can make if they can achieve this. We just saw the Chairman of the Federal Reserve talking about the economy was getting better because the vaccination rate was going up. I think that’s code for the bank stocks are going up because we are downloading operating systems in more and more people, and our stock reflects that. We get a pop on our stock for every person we can remotely control with our operating system. . . . If you look at the deaths and adverse events, and the failure to provide true informed consent, we are talking about the greatest violations of the Nuremberg Code in history—now.”’

‘Fitts says don’t believe the hype on the number of CV19 vaccines being given. Fitts explains, “One of the things I have seen and gotten feedback on is that the resistance is much greater than anything they are indicating in any kind of official statistics. There are also indications that the deaths and adverse events (from the vaccines) are much worse, and that has to be spreading virally. If you look at the people most resistant, including healthcare workers and nursing staff, they are seeing the adverse events, and they are seeing the deaths. So, I don’t trust the statistics. . . . The top doctors I trust essentially say this is an experiment, and it’s true. These vaccines are not approved by the FDA. These are authorized under experimental use. So, this is a trial, a human trial. The doctors I trust say we won’t know for 4, 6, 12 or 18 months what the real impact is. These are not vaccines. It is gene therapy and downloading an operating system. I would argue that they are not vaccinations, but whatever they are, if it follows the history of vaccinations, what you are going to see is a tremendous diminution of people’s immune systems and a whole world of autoimmune diseases that can be explained away by other things. I would guess that the leadership’s goal is not necessarily to depopulate, and I could be wrong, but their goal is to install an operating system. To get that done, they don’t care how many people they kill.”’

‘In closing, Fitts says, “Naomi Wolf was giving an interview about the vaccine passports, and she said this is the end of human liberty in the west, and that’s right. If those things are allowed, along with the operating system, it is the end of liberty. We are talking about a slavery system. . . . The greatest navigation tool ever created is prayer.”’

–

–

The Covid Propaganda Continues Even in the Face of Vaccination Murder (link).

‘As people are confronted with blood clots, auto-immune disease, stroke, heart attack, horrible allergic reactions and anaphylactic shock, and many other dilapidating effects from these virulent and even fatal ‘Covid’ injections, including immediate death, Pfizer is already calling for a third vaccine within the year. The push for all to be injected is going forward, even as many claim they will not take these shots. What will the government and its handlers do to attempt to get a high percentage of Americans to accept the unacceptable? What is coming to enhance the numbers of people willing to accept this jab? What possible set of events will be forthcoming to frighten the public into running to get this shot of poisonous, mind and body controlling, RNA/DNA altering inoculation? Will it be a variant lie, claimed mutations, or other reasons, and will this government purposely release toxins on the public to cause mass panic? As I have stated in the past, nothing will be off the table when it comes to gaining total control over this country’s citizens’.

‘The adverse reaction rate is supposedly calculated by a front organization for the CDC and FDA called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). This is akin to having the fox guard the henhouse, as the government desires all to be ‘vaccinated,’ regardless of the consequences, and then also is in charge of monitoring these events, and deciding what they want to report or not report. Less than 10%, possibly much less, of all adverse reactions and death due to ‘vaccines,’ are being reported, and the state through this VAERS system decides on its own which cases to report. Given the history of government monitoring and policing itself, these numbers are certainly only a tiny fraction of reality, and are manipulated by the promoters of this fraud. In fact, the CDC is basically a vaccine company, and gets most of its revenue from vaccines, and has many patents on the toxic concoctions. What a scam!’

–

–

Exploding Covid-19 “cases” in Michigan prove vaccines simply aren’t working (link).

–

–

Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

–

Germany: COVID sceptics stage ‘silent march’ against government restrictions (link).

We need to talk.

–

–

Lockdowns Didn’t Stop COVID-19 But it Did Cause Record Number of Overdose Deaths (link).

–

–

Now it’s confirmed by top scientists at Harvard masks have no defence whatsoever can you please stop wearing them, You look like idiots. Also confirmed there has been absolutely no one that has caught the covid in the fresh air. People its a beautiful day get out there enjoy (tweet).

–

–

“No Medical Science” Behind Michigan Mandate To Mask 2-Year-Olds, Doctor Warns (link).

–

–

Well it’s been over a week since I checked on the Neanderthal and science states and sure enough, the rate of new cases in the science states is still 340% higher The best part is that literally no one in media cares that the President, Fauci & the CDC were so unbelievably wrong (link).

Attach.

–

–

SHAMELESS 🤮 BBC News FINALLY ‘Clarify’ A Year Of LIES About Scaremongering Deaths (link).

Attach.

–

–

Covid deaths data skewed by other illnesses, says Mayo coroner (tweet, website).

–

–

The WHO have just released the full genome sequence for the new Indian double mutation variant: It is SARS-K0RMa2-T1kKa.231.M455aLa-WE.R.mAK1nG.tH1s.5H1t.uP.sToP-c0mPL1y1Ng-U.gULL18Le.5H33p (tweet).

–

–

Fauci: ‘Very Frustrating’ to Get Questioned about Freedoms without Mentioning COVID Deaths, Health and Safety ‘Higher Priority’ for Me (link).

Freedom comes first, always and forever.

–

–

Canadian Cops Refuse To Enforce Ontario’s New ‘Police State’ COVID-Lockdown Laws (link).

‘It sounds as if the provincial authorities are drawing their inspiration from China’s early response with drastic lockdowns. At least so far, they are not discussing welding doors shut to trap people inside. They might also consider the disaster across their own border in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s drastic lockdown regulations have led to one of if not the worst problems with COVID in the United States, while free states like Texas and Florida do much better’.

‘I’d be a lot more impressed if, instead of trying tom keep people indoors, where the virus spreads far more readily than outdoors, they focused in early therapeutic intervention in cases of COVID, using ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, both widely used and relatively benign pharmaceuticals, that inhibit reproduction of the virus and often have been shown to slow and even stop the effects’.

–

–

UK: Police Break Down Door, Arrest Man For Violating COVID Quarantine Rules (link).

How are we allowing this bulls**t to happen?

–

–

UK Government Advisors Call For More Lockdowns (link).

–

–

If Lockdowns Are Needed, Why Did More People Die In States That Locked Down Than Those That Didn’t? (link).

–

–

We are working at the limit, they said. It’s the worst pandemic in human history, they said. Our profession should be taken more seriously, they said. Enjoy this awkward dance video of the University Hospital of @kieluni and @UniLuebeck financed with taxpayers’ money. (tweet).

–

–

YouTube CEO wins ‘Free Expression Award’ sponsored by YouTube, then boasts how platform censors content creators (link).

World’s biggest destroyer of free expression gets free expression award – up is down.

–

–

Germany: 170 Cities and Municipalities Now Have 5G (link).

‘Cities worldwide AND entire countries have taken action to ban, delay, halt, and limit 5G installation AS WELL AS issue moratoriums due to economic, environmental, health, and public safety risks’.

‘In fact, the majority of scientists worldwide oppose deployment. Nevertheless, it’s now operating in Germany’.

–

–

Hunger Strike in Italy to Stop 5G Deployment and Relaxed Cell Tower Radiation Limits; Includes Politicians, Doctors and Technicians (link).

‘Cities worldwide AND entire countries have taken action to ban, delay, halt, and limit 5G installation AS WELL AS issue moratoriums due to economic, environmental, health, and public safety risks. In fact, the majority of scientists worldwide oppose deployment’.

‘Since 2017, doctors and scientists have asked for moratoriums on Earth and in space (see 1, 2). Since 2018, there have been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after installation (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Doctors, scientists, and telecom whistleblowers have also endorsed a boycott on 5G phones’.

‘Opposition to 5G and more relaxed cell tower radiation limits in Italy has led to a hunger strike’.

‘As of April 17, 2021, there are now 100 people in a hunger strike in Italy against 5G !’

‘A hunger strike to stop 5G and to stop Italy from loosening their cell tower radiation limits was launched Tuesday 13 April 2021. It will continue until the final Italian parliamentary vote on wireless radiation threshold limits. Italy, along with countries such as China, India, Russia and Switzerland have far more restrictive wireless/cell tower radiation limits compared to the United States, Australia and Japan. However industry is agressively working to get these countries to weaken their more restrictive cell tower radiation limits in order to deploy 5G. The vote could change the Italin wireless radiation thresholds from 6 V / m up to 61 V / m’.

‘The initiative is promoted by the Italian Stop 5G Alliance and they also have a petition signed by over 62,000 people’.

‘Scientific research on 5G and 4G densification shows adverse effects from wireless proliferation. Hundreds of scientists are calling to halt 5G’.

–

–

Greenwald: Journalists, Learning They Spread A CIA Fraud About Russia, Instantly Embrace A New One (link).

That Russia placed “bounties” on the heads of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was one of the most-discussed and consequential news stories of 2020. It was also, as it turns out, one of the most baseless — as the intelligence agencies who spread it through their media spokespeople now admit, largely because the tale has fulfilled and outlived its purpose.

The saga began on July 29, 2020, when The New York Times announced that unnamed “American intelligence officials” have concluded that “a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops.” The paper called it “a significant and provocative escalation” by Russia. Though no evidence was ever presented to support the CIA’s claims — neither in that original story nor in any reporting since — most U.S. media outlets blindly believed it and spent weeks if not longer treating it as proven, highly significant truth. Leading politicians from both parties similarly used this emotional storyline to advance multiple agendas.

–

–

The CIA Used To Infiltrate The Media… Now The CIA Is The Media (link).

–

–

BREAKING: Documents Released in Ghislaine Maxwell Case Show DOJ Knew Years Ago that Epstein Abused Girls “As Young as 12 But Younger the Better” But Did Nothing (link).

–

–

Bitcoin Is ‘Store of Value’ Though Not Yet ‘Medium of Exchange,’ Dallas Fed’s Kaplan Says (link).

‘Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said bitcoin (BTC, -7.54%) is a “store of value” that’s not yet ready for wider adoption as a medium of exchange’.

‘Kaplan, a former Goldman Sachs and Harvard Business School professor, made the remarks Friday at a bitcoin conference hosted by Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School. He served on the Federal Reserve’s monetary-policy committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, before rotating off at the end of 2020’.

‘“Right now it’s clear it’s a store of value,” Kaplan said of the largest cryptocurrency. “It obviously moves a lot in value, which could keep it from spreading too far as a medium of exchange and wide adoption, but that can change.”’

–

–

A Battle For Monetary Supremacy… Gold, Bitcoin, And Fiat (link).

‘Nick Giambruno: Let me first say that I am all for free-market competition in money. I say let the best money win’.

‘To really understand what is going on here, it’s imperative to have a handle on the basics’.

‘Money is a good, just like any other in an economy. And it isn’t a complex notion to grasp’.

‘It doesn’t require you to understand convoluted math formulas and complicated theories—as the gatekeepers in academia, media, and government mislead a lot of folks into believing’.

‘Understanding money is intuitive and straightforward. Money is simply something useful for storing and exchanging value. That’s it’.

‘The way I see it, three primary monetary goods are competing against each other today: Bitcoin, gold, and fiat currency’.

‘Fiat currency is currently the dominant form of money in the world. But that status is rapidly fleeting as central banks are inflating their currencies at unprecedented and exponential rates’.

‘That’s why many millions—soon billions—of people are turning to sound monetary alternatives like gold and Bitcoin’.

‘Fiat currency is a fraud of historic proportions that causes incomprehensible damage. So I am rooting for both gold and Bitcoin’.

–

–

In Huge Reversal, China Now Calls Bitcoin “Investment Alternative” After Years Of Crackdowns (link).

–

–

Obama’s Chief Energy Scientist Disputes The Climate-Change Propaganda-Peddlers (link).

–

–

Report: Online Uyghur Slave Trade Booming in China (link).

–

–

The Problem with “Just Do What the Cops Say and You Won’t Get Hurt” (link).

‘New evidence has emerged in the case of 73-year old Karen Garner, an eighty-pound woman with dementia and sensory aphasia. Newly released video shows Garner was beaten to the point of having her arm broken and her shoulder dislocated while being arrested for an alleged attempted theft of $13.88. In June 2020, Garner had apparently attempted to leave a Walmart in Loveland, Colorado, with a bag full of small items but was confronted by store staff. She left empty-handed, and may have simply forgotten to pay’.

‘Minutes later, Garner was walking home when approached by police who demanded she stop and submit to arrest for the “theft.” Within minutes, two police officers threw the old woman—who was apparently confused—to the ground as she kept repeating “I am going home” over and over’.

‘Afterward, police refused to provide any medical attention to the woman, and while she groaned in agony, they threw her in a jail cell for two hours before then transporting her to the county lock-up for an additional three hours’.

‘The district attorney refused to press charges, since even a DA could see any that group of somewhat rational people—i.e., non–police officers sitting on a jury—was likely to conclude that this woman was of no real threat to anyone’.

‘Just Do What You’re Told!’

‘It’s not hard to imagine the predictable reaction to this video from those who reflexively defend police abuse. She “should have complied,” they’ll say. Some might insist that if she had her arm broken and her tiny body thrown to the ground, she was “asking for it” because, well, she may have tried to steal the equivalent of thirteen dollars’.

‘Indeed, defenders of police abuse and incompetence often attempt to console themselves with the idea that they would always comply with police orders, and therefore would never have to worry about being shot dead, beaten down, or otherwise abused by police’.

‘This might seem plausible for someone who has no family members with severe autism, mental illness, dementia, hearing impairment, lack of fluency in English, or any other condition that might be inconvenient to police officers’.

‘But for many people, the reality of “compliance” isn’t nearly as neat, clean, and black and white as defenders of police want to believe’.

‘Moreover, many innocent and unarmed victims of police shootings aren’t even given a chance to “comply.” They’re just shot dead without warning’.

–

–

Palo Alto To Pay $572,500 Settlement In Police Excessive Force Lawsuit (link).

–