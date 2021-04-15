Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-15. Isn’t about a virus, it’s all about control. 3rd wave ‘scapegoats’. mRNA more dangerous

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Investigation – UK Government model states the fully Vaccinated will dominate Deaths in 3rd wave and they will blame Children and Unvaccinated for it (link).

‘A document produced for the UK Government entitled ‘Summary of further modelling of easing of restrictions – Roadmap Step 2’ advising them on the consequences of reopening the country has declared that a third wave is inevitable and that it will be the fault of children and those who refuse the experimental Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘It will also disappoint millions of naive members of the British Public who believe life will return to normal as of the 21st June 2021, that the document, prepared by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, confirms long term mitigations and guidance will remain in place beyond that date’.

‘The document which will undoubtedly be followed to the letter by the UK Government due to their constant admission that they are being “guided by the science”, uses two models to predict the outcome of the easing of restrictions alongside the vaccination programme throughout the year. One of the models has been collated by the infamous Imperial College, whilst the other model has been collated by Warwick University’.

‘Imperial College with the assistance of the notoriously wrong Professor Neil Ferguson were the ones who produced the extremely over exaggerated model used by the UK and the US to justify imposing draconian restrictions back in March 2020. However strangely this time their model is slightly more optimistic than the one produced by Warwick University’.

‘But whilst the numbers and dates slightly differ everything else remains the same, and that’s where things get slightly strange’.

‘Section 31 of the document states that both models are based on extremely high uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines and haven’t factored in any waning immunity or “escape variant” (this is a card not played enough and we can expect to see it played by the end of Summer 2021). But both models still predict a significantly damaging third wave despite using a best case scenario within the model, and guess who they’re going to blame? – Children and the Unvaccinated’.

‘The document states that “The resurgence is a result of some people (mostly children) being ineligible for vaccination; others choosing not to receive the vaccine; and others being vaccinated but not perfectly protected.”’

‘What can we take from this? Well let’s rewind back to the March 2020, this was when authorities told the British people they needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve”. Thirteen months later and counting the United Kingdom is still trying to “flatten the curve”, and the UK Government keep moving the goal posts. For instance let’s look at what the Heath Secretary Matt Hancock has been saying for the past few months – “The vaccine is our route back to normal”’.

‘Now that the most vulnerable to the alleged Coronavirus Disease are fully vaccinated let’s take a look at what Matt Hancock is now saying – “Regular testing is our route back to normal”. Moving the goal posts’.

‘The authorities have managed to con the public into falling for the Covid-19 facade for over a year, in which they have been given ultimate power over the British people, do you honestly think they’re going to give it up now?’

‘The next question that should be on everybody’s lips is ‘why do the authorities so desperately want to vaccinate every man, woman, and child?’. The data shows that the alleged Covid-19 kills just 0.2% of those it infects. It also shows that the vast majority of deaths are in those who are aged over 85 and have underlying conditions. Even between the ages of 60 and 85 the risk of dying is not significant unless the person already has a serious underlying condition. But the data also shows that anyone under the age of 60 has such a small chance of suffering serious disease and dying that the number is negligible. So we’ll ask again, why are the authorities so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman and child?’

‘Taking all of this into account and applying it to the statement made in the document that the predicted resurgence will be “a result of some people (mostly children) being ineligible for vaccination; others choosing not to receive the vaccine; and others being vaccinated but not perfectly protected“, can you not see that this is a ploy that will be used to justify vaccinating children? Even though there is almost zero risk of them even developing symptoms of Covid-19. It’s also a ploy to justify ostracizing those who refuse to take part in what is a mass human experiment due to phase three trials of the Covid-19 vaccines not ending until 2023 at the earliest. It is guaranteed this will be used to justify the roll-out of a “vaccine passport” system a.k.a freedom passes’.

‘The next part of the document states in relation to the predicted third wave that “the resurgence in both hospitalisations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60 – 70% of the wave respectively”’.

‘The illustrations clearly show that at the predicted peak of the third wave there will be around 300 deaths per day, with the fully vaccinated accounting for around 250 of them. They also show that the fully vaccinated will account for around 60-70% of hospital admissions due to the alleged Coronavirus Disease’.

‘But how can this be? The document clearly states that the third wave will be the fault of mainly children and those who have refused the vaccine, so surely the majority of deaths should be seen in those who have refused the vaccine. For this to not be the case what we have here is an admittance that these experimental vaccines are essentially redundant and do not work. But this again leads us back to the question of why on earth the authorities are so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman, and child’.

‘One of the possible reasons is their desperation to impose a digital identity disguised as a vaccine passport. Another is of course that the Government and its circle of scientific advisors all stand to make a fortune from the roll-out of the Covid vaccines due to having major shares in pharmaceutical companies’.

‘A “vaccine passport” will ensure millions who would otherwise say no to the experimental Covid vaccines will now say yes because they believe it will give them back their freedom. The variants of concern card will also see a boost in the authorities earnings through their shares in pharmaceutical companies due to the inevitable requirement of yearly or even twice yearly vaccine top ups’.

‘There are of course several other reasons that could explain why the authorities are so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman and child but we need solid evidence to back them up. (If you have it then please send it to contact@theexpose.uk). But we do have solid evidence to support the introduction of a digital identity disguised as “vaccine passports” and to support our claim that the Government and its circle of scientific advisors have major shares in pharmaceutical companies (See here and here)’.

‘We’ll end with our final piece of evidence to support our claims this will not end on the 21st June 2021. Section 51 of the ‘Summary of further modelling of easing of restrictions – Roadmap Step 2’ document states the following – “It is possible that a summer of low prevalence could be followed by substantial increases in incidence over the following autumn and winter. Low prevalence in late summer should not be taken as an indication that SARS-CoV-2 has retreated or that the population has high enough levels of immunity to prevent another wave.”’

‘It’s all their in black and white, seasonality will be used to create the illusion of a third wave of which children and those who’ve refused the vaccine will be blamed, in order to justify vaccinating children and imposing “vaccine passports” on society. But most deaths will occur in those who are fully vaccinated so a new “variant of concern” will be blamed in order to justify the introduction of annual or bi-annual Covid-19 vaccinations’.

‘The question is why? It’s because this isn’t about a virus, it’s all about control – haven’t you worked that out yet?’

–

–

BOOM! Study From Tel Aviv University: Coronavirus Variant Affects Vaccinated People 8 Times More Than Unvaccinated (link).

‘Stern said the study’s findings came as a surprise’.

‘“Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight,” Stern told the Times of Israel’.

‘“Obviously, this result didn’t make me happy.”’

‘He added,’

‘“Even if the South African variant does break through the vaccine’s protection, it has not spread widely through the population.”’

‘“These preliminary findings necessitates close continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant in Israel.”’

‘The South African variant accounted for less than one percent of all COVID-19 cases in Israel, reported AFP, citing the study’.

‘“This means that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, though highly protective, probably does not provide the same level of protection against the South African (B.1.351) variant of the coronavirus,” the study said’.

‘Recently, a shocking study revealed the terrifying dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines inducing prion-based disease causing your brain to degenerate progressively’.

‘The mRNA vaccine induced prions may cause neurodegenerative diseases because long-term memories are maintained by prion-like proteins’.

‘The study concluded that mRNA based vaccine may also cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases in the vaccine recipients’.

–

–

7 Reasons Why a Vaccine Passport (Pass, Certificate or Whatever They Want to Call It) Should Give Us Pause for Thought (link).

‘1. We still don’t know how effective or safe the vaccines are’

‘2. Vaccine geopolitics’

‘3. The potential for mission creep’

‘4. Creating a two-tier society/world’

‘5. Loss of bodily autonomy and integrity’

‘6. Most governments and tech giants have already shown they cannot be trusted with our most valuable data’

‘7. Whatever the politicians might say, a vaccine certificate will be permanent’

–

–

Vaccine Passports vs. Freedom Itself (link).

‘To reject the creeping totalitarianism and dictatorship is the lifeblood of all freedom-loving individuals across the world. Those under despotic control yearn for freedom. We need only to look at the failing state of Hong Kong, where once freedom reigned and commerce enjoyed an unprecedented expansion of wealth and enviable quality of life, and now finds its democratic pursuits thwarted while it cowers under the dictates of Chinese Communism’.

‘CS Lewis said, “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies.”’

‘And it is with that in mind that we find ourselves both stunned and aghast concerning the fact that our Governments are even considering the issuance of what have become known as Covid-19 ‘vaccine passports.’ The very idea is anathema to our democratic principles and rights that are enshrined in the US Constitution as well as the Canadian Charter of Rights. The vaccine passports are being considered and/or introduced by various government bodies which will constrain the rights of citizens under the questionable guise of safety!’

–

–

Help us SPREAD THE WORD and save our MEDICAL FREEDOM! – Save Our Rights UK (link).

‘We oppose the idea that anyone should be refused access to services based on their medical status. That’s why we launched the Medical Freedom Bill campaign: to pass a law which actively protects the freedoms of every individual in this country and ensures that no individual can be discriminated against based on their vaccine status’.

It is already unlawful to discriminate on any ground or status thanks to the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination (link).

–

–

Only vaccinated pilgrims are allowed in to a disinfected Mecca and they must keep their social distance, Saudi authorities insist as month of Ramadan begins (link).

I can’t think that Saudi Arabia has anything like the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination.

–

–

18 Reasons I Won’t Be Getting a Covid Vaccine (link).

‘#1: VACCINE MAKERS ARE IMMUNE FROM LIABILITY’

‘#2: THE CHECKERED PAST OF THE VACCINE COMPANIES’

‘#3: THE UGLY HISTORY OF ATTEMPTS TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES’

‘#4: THE “DATA GAPS” SUBMITTED TO THE FDA BY THE VACCINE MAKERS’

‘#5: NO ACCESS TO THE RAW DATA FROM THE TRIALS’

‘#6: NO LONG-TERM SAFETY TESTING’

‘#7: NO INFORMED CONSENT’

‘#8: UNDER-REPORTING OF ADVERSE REACTIONS AND DEATH’

‘#9: THE VACCINES DO NOT STOP TRANSMISSION OR INFECTION’

‘#10: PEOPLE ARE CATCHING COVID AFTER BEING FULLY VACCINATED’

‘#11: THE OVERALL DEATH RATE FROM COVID’

‘#12: THE BLOATED COVID DEATH NUMBERS’

‘#13: FAUCI AND SIX OTHERS AT NIAID OWN PATENTS IN THE MODERNA VACCINE’

‘#14: FAUCI IS ON THE HOT SEAT FOR ILLEGAL GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH’

‘#15: THE VIRUS CONTINUES TO MUTATE’

‘#16: CENSORSHIP…AND THE COMPLETE ABSENCE OF SCIENTIFIC DEBATE’

‘#17: THE WORLD’S LEADING VACCINOLOGIST IS SOUNDING THE ALARM…’

‘#18: I ALREADY HAD COVID’

–

–

April 13th: Vaccine antibodies CAUSE blood clots in the brain, lungs and heart… FDA calls halt to J&J vaccine as deaths accelerate (link).

‘In the wake of accelerating deaths from vaccine-induced blood clots, the FDA has now called a nationwide halt to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine’.

‘In truth, all covid-19 vaccine cause deadly blood clots for the simple reason that spike protein structures are biologically active and lead to blood coagulation (clotting) inside the body. These blood clots travel to the brain, heart, lungs and other organs, causing strokes, heart attacks (rapper DMX was killed this way), pulmonary embolisms (blood clots in the lungs) and other similar causes of death, none of which are officially listed as “vaccine” deaths’.

–

–

Two open letters from a Doctor concerning COVID vaccines [Video] (link).

‘Dear Dr. Henry,’

‘The first dose of the Moderna vaccine has now been administered to some of my patients in the community of Lytton, BC. This began with the First Nations members of our community in mid-January, 2021. 900 doses have now been administered’.

‘I have been quite alarmed at the high rate of serious side-effects from this novel treatment.

From this relatively small number of people vaccinated so far, we have had:’

Numerous allergic reactions, with two cases of anaphylaxis. One (presumed) vaccine induced sudden death, (in a 72 year old patient with COPD. This patient complained of being more short of breath continually after receiving the vaccine, and died very suddenly and unexpectedly on day 24, after the vaccine. He had no history of cardiovascular disease). Three people with ongoing and disabling neurological deficits, with associated chronic pain, persisting for more than 10 weeks after their first vaccine. These neurological deficits include: continual and disabling dizziness, generalised or localized neuromuscular weakness, with or without sensory loss. The chronic pain in these patients is either generalised or regional, with or without headaches.

‘So in short, in our small community of Lytton, BC, we have one person dead, and three people who look as though they will be permanently disabled, following their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The age of those affected ranges from 38 to 82 years of age’.

‘So I have a couple of questions and comments:’

Are these considered normal and acceptable long term side-effects for gene modification therapy? Judging by medical reports from around the world, our Lytton experience is not unusual. Do you have any idea what disease processes may have been initiated, to be producing these ongoing neurological symptoms? Do you have any suggestions as to how I should treat the vaccine induced neurological weakness, the dizziness, the sensory loss, and the chronic pain syndromes in these people, or should they be all simply referred to a neurologist? I anticipate that many more will follow, as the vaccine is rolled out. This was only phase one, and the first dose. In stark contrast to the deleterious effects of this vaccine in our community, we have not had to give any medical care what-so-ever, to anyone with Covid-19. So in our limited experience, this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19. I realize that every medical therapy has a risk-benefit ratio, and that serious disease calls for serious medicine. But we now know that the recovery rate of Covid-19, is similar to the seasonal flu, in every age category. Furthermore, it is well known that the side effects following a second shot, are significantly worse than the first. So the worst is still to come. It must be emphasised, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined. It is normally considered a fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated from the treatment under investigation. So my last question is this: Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this experimental gene modification therapy.

‘I have also noticed that these vaccine induced side effects are going almost entirely unreported, by those responsible for the vaccine rollout. I am aware that this is often a problem, with vaccines in general, and that delayed side-effects after vaccines, are sometimes labelled as being “coincidences”, as causality is often hard to prove. However, in view of the fact that this is an experimental treatment, with no long-term safety data, I think that perhaps this issue should be addressed too’.

‘Furthermore I have noticed, that the provincial vaccine injury reporting form, which was clearly designed for conventional vaccines, does not even have any place to report vaccine injuries of the nature and severity that we are seeing from this new mRNA therapy’.

–

–

South African variant found in Barnet. Police say it was hiding in a vodka bottle discarded by a Mr B. Johnson after a long and circuitous stagger from Central London and the variant is now being questioned at Barnet police station. It is understood the variant entered the country in a diplomatic bag at the request of Mr Johnson who is running out of excuses to prolong lockdown (link, youtube).

–

–

State Legislatures Are Finally Limiting Governors’ Emergency Powers (link).

‘Last week, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would limit gubernatorial authority in declaring emergencies. The bill would allow the General Assembly to call itself into an emergency session, with the idea that the legislature could then vote to end, or otherwise limit, a governor’s emergency powers. Although both the legislature and the governor’s office are controlled by Republicans, the legislature has apparently wearied of the governor’s repeated renewals of the state’s emergency status in the name of managing the effects of the covid-19 virus’.

‘The legislature could still override the veto. In Indiana, an override requires only a majority vote’.

‘If the legislature does so, it won’t be the first state to override a governor’s veto on this front. Last month, the Republican-led Ohio legislature voted to override Republican Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22, which gives lawmakers the authority to cancel any gubernatorial health orders that last longer than thirty days. The bill also creates a legislative oversight panel’.

‘These two states, however, offer only a small sampling of what state legislators have planned during 2021’s legislative session. In fact, lawmakers in forty-five states have proposed more than three hundred measures this year designed to expand legislative oversight over governors’ emergency powers’.

–

–

We Are Now Entering Full-Blown Tyranny In The Western World (link).

‘If we accept what they are doing to us now, they are just going to keep pushing the envelope. Over the past 12 months, authorities throughout the western world have used the pandemic as an excuse to impose Orwellian measures that we never would have accepted during normal times. They are promising us that these measures are just “temporary”, but the pandemic has already been with us for a year and there are no signs that it is going away any time soon. If those governing us are willing to go to such ridiculous extremes during a relatively minor pandemic, what are they going to be willing to do once things start getting really crazy?’

‘Watching the events that have unfolded at a church in Edmonton in recent days has been a breaking point for me emotionally’.

‘Last Wednesday, the RCMP received global attention when it put up a three layer fence around GraceLife Church in an attempt to keep people out’.

‘I don’t know why they decided that one fence would not be sufficient. Apparently having Christians gather together is so dangerous that three fences were needed’.

‘Needless to say, this draconian move made a lot of headlines, and on Sunday approximately 400 Christians gathered to protest at the church. Most of them were just singing hymns or reading the Bible, but when a few of them started tearing down one of the fences, 200 heavily-armed riot police moved in’.

–

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

‘In the middle of Summer in 2020 the UK Government thought it would be a great idea to enforce the wearing of face masks in all indoor public settings. Why did they think it was a great idea? Because all respiratory viruses such as influenza and the common cold causing viruses such as rhinovirus and coronavirus are seasonal’.

‘So therefore the authorities no longer had the numbers to justify the reign of terror that they had subjected the British public to for the last five months. So they needed to find a way to reinforce the illusion of “a problem”. And what better way to do that than to enforce a policy that would serve as a constant illusion of there being “a problem” every time a member of the British public ventured out of their front door and found themselves surrounded by swarms of face nappy clad alarmists’.

‘Fast forward 7 months and the deputy chief medical officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van Tam said the wearing of face masks “may persist for many years and that may be a good thing”’.

‘But if we rewind just a few months before the heinous policy came into force you may or may not remember Professor Van Tam saying the following –‘

‘Van Tam told the British public that he had spoke with a colleague in Hong Kong who had carried out an evidence review for the World Health Organisation and stated they “were of the same mind that there is no evidence that the general wearing of face masks by the public affects the spread of a disease in our society, what matters right now is social distancing. In terms of the hard evidence, we do not recommend face masks for general wearing by the public.”’

‘The contradictions throughout this alleged pandemic are never ending, as is the UK Governments line that they are being “guided by the science”, a line which they have used throughout the past year to justify dictatorial, authoritarian tyranny’.

‘The problem with their claim as that when we actually look at the science it becomes pretty clear that they are lying. Because here’s what the science on mask wearing actually shows us…’

‘This 2020 meta-analysis published on the CDC website in the USA found that evidence from randomized controlled trials of face masks did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza, either when worn by infected persons or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility’.

‘This review carried out by the Norwich School of Medicine and the School of Environmental Sciences found that masks had no effect specifically against Covid-19, although face mask use seemed linked to, in 3 of 31 studies, “very slightly reduced” odds of developing influenza-like illness’.

‘This 2019 study of 2862 participants showed that both N95 respirators and surgical masks “resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory confirmed influenza.”’

‘This 2016 meta-analysis published on the Canadian Medical Association site found that both randomized controlled trials and observational studies of N95 respirators and surgical masks used by healthcare workers did not show benefit against transmission of acute respiratory infections. It was also found that acute respiratory infection transmission “may have occurred via contamination of provided respiratory protective equipment during storage and reuse of masks and respirators throughout the workday.”’

‘This review carried out health workers in Japan found face mask use was likewise found to be not protective against the common cold, compared to controls without face masks among healthcare workers’.

‘A study of 44 mask brands found mean 35.6% penetration (+ 34.7%). Most medical masks had over 20% penetration, while “general masks and handkerchiefs had no protective function in terms of the aerosol filtration efficiency.” The study found that “Medical masks, general masks, and handkerchiefs were found to provide little protection against respiratory aerosols.”’

‘In another study published on the BMJ, penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% and medical masks 44%’.

‘Honeywell is a manufacturer of N95 respirators. These are made with a 0.3 micron filter. N95 respirators are so named, because 95% of particles having a diameter of 0.3 microns are filtered by the mask forward of the wearer, by use of an electrostatic mechanism. The coronavirus is approximately 0.125 microns in diameter’.

‘This meta-analysis found that N95 respirators did not provide superior protection to face masks against viral infections or influenza-like infections. (13)’

‘This study found that surgical masks offered no protection at all against influenza. Another study carried out in 2018 found that surgical masks had about 85% penetration ratio of inactivated influenza particles and about 90% of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, although S aureus particles were about 6 x the diameter of influenza particles’.

‘A controlled study carried out in 1991 found that the use of masks in surgery were found to increase incidence of infection over not masking in a study of 3,088 surgeries. The surgeons’ masks were found to give no protective effect to the patients’.

‘This study found that “there is a lack of substantial evidence to support claims that face masks protect either patient or surgeon from infectious contamination.”’

‘In another study, that observed subjects while coughing, “neither surgical nor cotton masks effectively filtered SARS-CoV-2 during coughs by infected patients.” And more viral particles were found on the outside than on the inside of masks tested’.

‘Cloth masks were found to have low efficiency for blocking particles of 0.3 microns and smaller. Aerosol penetration through the various cloth masks examined in this study were between 74 and 90%. Likewise, the filtration efficiency of fabric materials was 3% to 33%’.

‘This study published on the BMJ in 2017 found that healthcare workers wearing cloth masks were found to have 13 times the risk of influenza-like illness than those wearing medical masks’.

‘This 1920 analysis of cloth mask use during the 1918 pandemic examines the failure of masks to impede or stop flu transmission at that time, and concluded that the number of layers of fabric required to prevent pathogen penetration would have required a suffocating number of layers, and could not be used for that reason, as well as the problem of leakage vents around the edges of cloth masks’.

‘The New England Journal of Medicine editorial on the topic of mask use versus Covid-19 assesses the matter as follows –‘

‘“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 20 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”’

‘Researchers are concerned about possible burden of face masks during physical activity on pulmonary, circulatory and immune systems, due to oxygen reduction and air trapping reducing substantial carbon dioxide exchange. As a result of hypercapnia, there may be cardiac overload, renal overload, and a shift to metabolic acidosis’.

‘Various respiratory pathogens were found on the outer surface of used medical masks, which could result in self-contamination. The risk was found to be higher with longer duration of mask use’.

‘Surgical masks were also found to be a repository of bacterial contamination. The source of the bacteria was determined to be the body surface of the surgeons, rather than the operating room environment. Given that surgeons are gowned from head to foot for surgery, this finding should be especially concerning for laypeople who wear masks. Without the protective garb of surgeons, laypeople generally have even more exposed body surface to serve as a source for bacteria to collect on their masks’.

‘This BMJ study found healthcare workers wearing cloth masks had significantly higher rates of influenza-like illness after four weeks of continuous on-the-job use, when compared to controls’.

‘The increased rate of infection in mask-wearers may be due to a weakening of immune function during mask use. Surgeons have been found to have lower oxygen saturation after surgeries even as short as 30 minutes’.

‘As you can see the science actually shows face masks to serve as instruments of obstruction of normal breathing, rather than as effective barriers to pathogens. Therefore the UK Government is not being guided by the science, and if they are they need to be asking to see the qualifications of these scientists’.

‘Stop worrying what the neighbours will think and take off the mask’.

–

–

WHO Data Shows Ivermectin Reduces COVID Mortality By 81%, But They Won’t Recommend It? (link).

‘We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there is ample evidence to support a completely different approach to treating COVID-19, yet it’s being ignored. We would likely not need any potentially harmful lockdowns, expensive drugs or vaccines if we used these treatments – and this might be exactly why they are not being talked about’.

‘What Happened: Last week the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines on COVID-19 and the drugs that go with treating it. A drug we’ve reported on in Dec 2020 called Ivermectin, shows, via meta-analysis, that an 81% drop in mortality was seen in those treated with Ivermectin as opposed to standard care. This also came with a 64% decrease in hospitalizations. These are powerful numbers given what’s happening in our world with COVID, yet the WHO still refuses to endorse ivermectin as it feels confidence is low in how effective Ivermectin might be’.

–

–

‘Cause It’s None Of Your F*cking Business’: Greg Gutfeld Torches Brian Stelter On Vaccination-Selfie Criticism (link).

–

–

Bribing, Incentivizing, and Threatening Termination Over Covid Vaccines: Is It Legal? (link).

‘The question of the day: is it legal for companies and universities to be bribing, incentivizing, and downright threatening termination if someone doesn’t get the Covid-19 vaccine? Pushing the envelope doesn’t even begin to portray how these bought and paid for agencies are undermining our constitutional rights, skirting the law, and passing the buck to big corp’.

‘First, the Covid vaccines weren’t going to be mandatory. In fact, they are not even approved or licensed by the FDA, and are technically “investigational” with an emergency use authorization (EUA). Not only are they forcing these experimental vaccines on students, employees, and civilians if they want to keep their job or be a part of society, they are bribing and incentivizing you to get one. Step right up for your free vaccine and get a free sugary donut, $100 gift card, paid time off work, tickets to an NBA game, or enter a raffle to win cash prizes, and by the way… if you don’t get one by July 1st, you are fired!’

‘Getting to The Bottom of It’

‘This is the nutshell version of this mixed soup they have created, with the more detailed and critical information documented below. This breaks down who has the authority to do what, and what laws are in place or not in place. This entire report is a must read, plus there are tips on what you can do at the end’.

‘• The federal government cannot mandate these vaccines’.

‘• The court has never ruled on the federal government’s authority to mandate a vaccine. The only law in place is that the federal government has the ability to mandate vaccines to members of the military’.

‘• No state has mandated a Covid vaccine to date, but some are considering legislation that would prohibit employers from mandating vaccination. All states have the ability to prohibit vaccine mandates as a condition of employment. Here is a full list of the status of legislation in each state, as of March 5, 2021 . Some of these might surprise you – a lot of states are fighting to prohibit it. Be sure to review the details of the bills and make sure it’s not limited to an EUA vaccine. Contact your legislatures and stay on top of it’.

‘• Whereby states have mandated vaccines in schools in the past, they have not mandated vaccines for adults, with exception of the healthcare industry, nor have any states mandated the Covid-19 vaccination thus far, yet some schools and universities are taking it upon themselves to mandate it’.

‘• Dr. Amanda Cohn, Executive Secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices who has been with the CDC for 16 years, reminded everyone that “under an EUA, vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. Therefore, early in the vaccination phase individuals will have to be consented and cannot be mandated to be vaccinated .”’

‘• The EUA was created after September 11, and there has never been a legislative action to make EUAs mandatory. Only licensed vaccines have been made mandatory by legislation’.

‘• Some employers are mandating Covid vaccinations, despite the fact these are not approved or licensed by the FDA, and are EUAs. Therefore, states need to take charge, people need to step up, and lawyers need to get involved’.

–

–

Conspiracy Theory Comes True as Pentagon Creates Implantable Microchip to Detect COVID (link).

‘In 2004, the FDA approved the implantation of RFID microchips in humans, and while they are not widely used, there has been talk of them being used on soldiers and the conspiracy crowd has been warning about them for a decade. What’s more, in 2017 one company in Wisconsin began forcing their employees to get chipped in order to access company computers and fulfill daily activities’.

‘Fast forward to 2021 — following a full year of the bureaucracy ramping up the COVID-19 technocratic dystopia — and implantable microchips are being touted as a “check engine light” for COVID-19 on 60 Minutes.’

‘The current program is being funded by the Pentagon’s darling “research” arm Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) — who in 2017 was found to be spending millions on “genetic extinction technology” that can be used to wipe out entire species. Oh please, let them put a microchip in me!’

–

–

The CDC has been working WITH the CCP since the beginning of the covid-19 scandal (link).

–

–

Harvard-trained MD: Globalists are using COVID-19 to ‘crush the spirit’ of mankind (link).

‘Dr. Peter Breggin believes that what’s going on with COVID-19 is similar to what took place in Germany in the 1930s and in America during the 1770s’.

–

–

Cyber Polygon 2021: Cult Runs Simulation Of a Coming ‘Cyber Pandemic’ To Prepare For Economic Reset (link, link).

–

–

‘We Were Creating A Story — Our Focus Was To Get Trump Out’: CNN Director Busted By Undercover Veritas Operative (link).

–