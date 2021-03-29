Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-29. Deceptive Construction: Mortality Stats. mRNA: Nearly 4k Dead In Europe & 162k Injuries

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

A Deceptive Construction – Why We Must Question The COVID 19 Mortality Statistics (link).

‘According to the UK Government, as of 27 March 2021, 126,515 people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, and an additional 21,610 people have died with COVID-19 on their death certificates’.

‘The government alleges, therefore, that a total of 148,125 people in the UK have died as a result of COVID-19. As we shall see, this claim is not credible’.

‘Justifiable Policy?’

‘Claims about mortality have been used by both the government and the mainstream media to justify the policy response’.

‘The pace of change driven by that policy response has been astonishing. With Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s recent announcement of the creation of the UK Health Security Agency and its commitment to take “action to mitigate infectious diseases and other hazards to health before they materialise,” it is clear the government’s new (ab)normal is here to stay’.

‘There is clearly an agenda; one entirely founded upon the idea that COVID-19 presents a significant threat. The primary evidence offered to substantiate this claim is suggested COVID-19 mortality’.

‘Age Standardised Mortality’

‘Just like nearly every other mortality cause, COVID-19 risks increase proportionately with age. Statistics for those of working age show a population mortality risk of between 0.0166% and 0.0046%, depending upon who you believe. The COVID-19 risk to the working age population is statistically insignificant. For the under 18’s it is statistically zero’.

‘Mortality risk disproportionately impacts men. In 2018 the average age of death for men was approximately 80, and 83 for women in England and Wales’.

‘The average age of COVID-19 death is just over 82. When we look at standard mortality distribution, there is no observable impact from COVID-19’.

‘UK all cause mortality doesn’t suggest any need to panic either’.

‘The ONS released data estimating a total of 607,173 deaths from all causes in England and Wales for 2020. Given demographic changes over time, the ONS use Age Standardised Mortality Rates (ASMR’s) to calculate relative death rates. The ASMR showed that 2020 was the worst year for mortality in the last decade’.

‘ASMR’s were in continual decline throughout the post war period. That decline stopped abruptly in 2009 as the economic impact of the global financial crisis took its toll on public health. Thereafter it showed a marginal rise to 2019. Mortality in 2020 and 2021 should be seen in the context of a global financial crisis that dwarfs the credit crunch of 2008’.

‘ASMR’s fluctuate annually and 2020 showed a significant increase above the 5 year average mortality rate. This was higher than most rises but by no means “unprecedented.” ASMR’s in England since 1938 show similar increases in 1947, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1963, 1970, 1972, 1976, 1985, 1993 and 2014’.

‘Most of these spikes in ASMR’s were in the region of 35 to 45 points. For example, in 2014 the ASMR rose by 40.2, in 1993 by 38.4 and in 1985 by 46.3 points. It rose by 90.5 in 1947, by 83.5 in 1963, it went up by 104.9 in 1970 and in 1951 by 216.3. So the 2020 rise of 118.5 is by no means the worst’.

‘The death toll in 1951 was attributed to the the influenza epidemic which struck some parts of the UK (most notably Liverpool) but left others relatively unscathed. To this day science has struggled to account for this’.

‘2020 not only didn’t have the highest mortality rate in the post war period, it didn’t have the highest mortality rate in the 21st century either. 2020 ranked 9th, out of 20 consecutive years, for all cause mortality in England and Wales. It was the 11th least dangerous year in the last 50’.

‘While there is no statistical evidence of an unprecedented global pandemic in England and Wales (nor in Scotland and Northern Ireland) this tells us little about how many deaths were genuinely attributable to COVID-19. Nor does it indicate at which point we should sacrifice our rights, freedoms, children’s educations and economy in the service of public health’.

‘We certainly didn’t sacrifice them in 1947, 1963, 1970, nor even in 1951. Why was 2020 different?’

‘PCR Does Not Mean COVID’

‘For the purposes of this analysis, we will use the government’s higher claim of 148,000 deaths. The vast majority of these deaths were attributed based upon a positive RT-PCR test. The UK Coronavirus Act makes a clear distinction between the virus and the disease. It states:’

‘Coronavirus means severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2); coronavirus disease means COVID-19 (the official designation of the disease which can be caused by coronavirus)’.

‘SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are not the same thing. The detected presence of SARS-CoV-2 does not mean the person has or will develop COVID-19’.

‘Therefore the attribution of mortality based solely upon a positive test result in no way proves the person died of COVID-19. The extent to which the disease caused or contributed towards a death is a precise medical assessment. The UK government created a death certification and registration process where this did not occur in an unknown number of cases. We need to know what that number is’.

‘COVID-19 has a distinct presentation that requires careful diagnosis. The unique symptoms are severe hypoxemia (low blood oxygen levels), hypercapnia (elevated blood Co2 saturation) and unusually no corresponding loss of respiratory system compliance’.

‘Measurement of gaseous exchange and fluid retention in the lungs appears normal, meanwhile the patient, in serious cases, struggles to breath. This is unlike other influenza like illnesses (ILI’s)’.

‘Yet the NHS describe a list of COVID-19 symptoms that could be attributable to any ILI. A high temperature, continuous cough and loss of taste and smell are associated with many. While this is public information, intended to guide our decision to seek medical advice or a test, the list of possible causes expands further given that the NHS state just one of these symptoms possibly indicates COVID-19’.

The Express: Climate of ‘fear’ prevents experts from questioning the handling of the pandemic (link).

‘Retired Supreme Court Lord Sumption told a podcast this week that he was a reluctant figurehead for questioning lockdown – but felt obliged because of the way critics had been treated’.

‘He said scientists and politicians had been: “subjected to an extraordinarily unpleasant campaign of personal abuse.”’

‘He added: “I know a lot of people that would prefer not to put their head above the parapet. From the very moment I started to make these points I began to get emails from politicians who agreed with what I had to say but that they themselves didn’t dare to speak out. That I think is a very serious state of affairs.”’

‘He added that he knew of one scientist whose family had also been targeted: “People ought to be entitled to voice their differences of opinion.”’

‘Sir Desmond Swayne, Conservative MP for New Forest West said: “Because of the stance I have taken over my lockdown scepticism I have received a large amount of correspondence from very eminent scientists and clinicians disagreeing with the conclusions that SAGE and the chief medical officer have come to’.

‘”What I find very worrying is that with few exceptions they say ‘please keep my details confidential’’.

There is a cult-like devotion to the narrative that should alarm everyone.

The Telegraph: The governments campaign of fear threatens our freedom (link).

‘Britain has enjoyed a world-leading vaccine rollout and most of the vulnerable are now protected – so why is freedom still being rationed?’

Our health is being used as an excuse to take away our freedoms.

–

UK Column News – 29th March 2021. The return of the rule of 6 like a turd that won’t flush. BBC Undermines ‘Vaccine’ Caution: Should you be worried if you don’t experience side effects? The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Reaction. Side effects are not covered by BUPA insurance due to experimental treatment exclusion. Establishing the Office for Health Promotion whereas the focus should be on nutrition, proper rest, clean water, excellent sanitation and sufficient housing. Mortality statistics: a deceptive construction. Climate of ‘fear’ prevents experts from questioning the handling of the pandemic. There is a cult-like devotion to the narrative that should alarm everyone. It empowers this dictatorial government of occupation. The governments campaign of fear threatens our freedom. The PCR test data is garbage and the official “covid numbers” are meaningless (website, youtube, bitchute, odysee).

Total Media Blackout: Nearly 4,000 Dead In Europe & More Than 162,000 Injuries Following Experimental COVID-19 Injections (link).

‘The complete media blackout of adverse effects and deaths following experimental COVID-19 injections is absolutely outrageous. Yet, they continue to peddle the fraudulent, unproved claim they are safe and effective. Nothing could be further from the truth. According to the European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines,” 3,964 people have died and 162,610 have been injured, and these are only the ones reported which are a very small percentage of the total’.

‘Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021’

‘Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021’

‘Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021’

You might want to check your insurance companies (car, health, life etc) to see if you are still covered after an experimental medical treatment. This Gym has done it’s homework! Have you? (tweet).

The Lies Continue: People Who Recovered From COVID-19 Months Ago Tallied As “COVID Deaths” (link).

‘We all know by now that the government is intentionally inflating both the case numbers of COVID-19 and the deaths. In fact, we have first-hand evidence of it. Yet they continue to lie to us and most of us continue to swallow the lies and live in a state of fear’.

‘It is probably the ruling class that we should fear more than a statistically insignificant virus. Especially because they will not stop lying and enslaving us with manufactured consent to their tyranny’.

‘Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill is making waves in his home state of Illinois this week after he examined a portion of the list of possible COVID-19 deaths. What he found was utterly shocking and has led to calls for an audit of COVID-19 deaths in his state. According to the Center Square, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 19,893 deaths through the end of February in Illinois where COVID-19 was listed among multiple causes. Of those deaths, about 1,830, or 9.2%, had COVID-19 listed as the sole cause of death’.

‘That percentage is higher than it was in September 2020 when the rate was about 6%. However, Hill calls these numbers into question after reviewing many of the cases, finding that people who died from clearly non-COVID-19 issues are being counted as dying from COVID-19, writes Matt Agorist of The Free Thought Project. ‘

‘This is not the first time the CDC has been caught red-handed manipulating data when it comes to this COVID-19 hoax. Read and research these numbers for yourself and use your critical thinking and come to your own conclusion. The mainstream media and the ruling class are lying though, and it’s up to you to figure it out’.

‘Study Results: CDC Inflated COVID Numbers By 1600%’

‘Why would they do this? Because humans make better slaves when they are afraid’.

THE NEXT PHASE FOR mRNA “VACCINES” (link).

‘In 2007 actor Will Smith starred in a rather frightening movie titled I am Legend. In it, he plays the part of a virologist who is trying to develop a cure for a virus that was developed to cure cancer administered as a vaccine, but which ended up wiping out most of the human population, leaving the rest of the surviving human population a mangled group of mutants’.

‘Something like that may be in the offing, because the following article which was spotted and passed along by many people this week, indicates that we’ve not heard the last of mRNA “vaccines,” and in an ironic twist, they’re being considered as a solution to one of humanity’s most dreaded maladies: cancer:’

‘Scientist behind COVID-19 mRNA vaccine says her team’s next target is cancer’

‘Note what the article clearly states, for it is the subject of today’s high octane speculation along the lines of the Smith I am Legend film:’

‘The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and that the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer’.

Get Ready to Become a ‘Digital Asset’ of the Globalists’ Great Reset (link).

‘Few are aware of it but the digitalization of the human race is advancing at break-neck speed’.

‘Don’t look now but the world is racing down a path that has been interlaid with landmines of control and surveillance and yet almost no Western politician of any party seems concerned enough to even talk about the impact this will have on personal privacy’.

‘If you’re curious about what the near future holds, listen to technocrats like Bill Gates’.

‘One year ago, in March 2020, as governments were shutting down their economies citing a mysterious virus, Gates did a series of media interviews calling for a globalized “digital certificate” for every human being on the planet’.

‘He said this was the only way to keep up with who has the virus and who has been vaccinated. Note that no vaccine was known to be in the pipeline in March 2020, but Gates talked about the vaccine as if it was just around the corner. He knew’.

‘In a March 18, 2020 “Ask Me Anything” online forum sponsored by Reddit, Gates was asked what changes needed to be made to the way businesses operate to ensure public health without ruining the economy’.

‘Gates’ answer to the problem was digital certificates, which clearly drives once-free Western societies into a “show your papers” scenario that pre-COVID would have been considered a Nazi-like taboo [see screenshot below]:’

‘Gates was also known at the time to be investing in the ID2020 initiative, which seeks to connect people’s vaccine history to their purchasing actions’.

Science is amazing. It invented a vaccine that does not reduce fatalities, does not prevent transmission, and does not provide immunity. It is a new technology targeted to do almost nothing against nothing special, except the usual reactions to toxic pharma concoctions. (tweet).

New CDC Data Reveals Lies About COVID-19 (link).

The CDC data shows that the flu has supposedly disappeared.

NANOTECH EUGENICS IN COVID ERA & BIDEN SPRAYS GLYPHOSATE THAT ‘ALTERS DNA TOWARD CHRONIC ILLNESS’ (website. bitchute).

93 year-old holocaust survivor compares masks to the yellow star but says the current situation is worse. It is insidious. She would rather exchange her life for the youth than suffer the hypocracy of govt and those who “defile” their children with masks. (tweet).

Situation Update, Mar 26: Vaccinated people are walking biological time bombs and a THREAT to society (link).

‘People who are ignorant enough to be injected with an experimental vaccine that accelerates the generation of highly contagious super strains in their own bodies are walking biological time bombs and a threat to society’.

‘The globalists know this, and consistent with their goals of global mass extermination, they are giving the most dangerous and most contagious people “vaccine passports” so they can freely roam across society, spreading their super strain viruses far and wide. Again, this is all by design’.

‘The safest people are those who have strong innate immune systems and have already built antibodies against the coronavirus, without needing any medical intervention. This is easily accomplished in most people with the help of vitamin D, zinc, nutrition, restful sleep and avoidance of toxic foods and medications’.

‘Yet the entire “science” industry refuses to recognize any role whatsoever for innate immunity, and antibodies that individuals create on their own are not recognized as serving any function whatsoever. For example, you can’t get an “antibody passport” from showing your own innate immunity, even though you have already defeated the pathogen thanks to your God-given immune system’.

‘Modern “science” — if we dare even call it that — wants you to believe you have no immune system at all and that your body must be hijacked by mRNA vaccines in order to function. This is a gigantic, dangerous lie, and it is repeated by nearly every media outlet, medical journal and medical “authority” around the world (most of whom are working for the CCP to destroy Western nations, of course)’.

Ivermectin Wins Landmark Court Battle. Justice is served and sick patients with COVID-19 should receive medications before the hospital and all efforts to reduce death after hospitalization. If it takes desperate families and a judge, then that’s it! (tweet, website).

Third of Danes Don’t Want to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Amid AstraZeneca’s Blood Clot Drama (link).

On 26th Jan, pro-vax expert immunologist Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD wrote to the FDA to warn of thromboembolic complications resulting from COVID vaccination of those already infected naturally. https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-war (tweet).

After Year of Lockdown, Every Coronavirus Act Prosecution Deemed Unlawful (link).

‘The latest CPS review of Coronavirus Act prosecutions, which was released on Tuesday — the anniversary of the implementation of the first lockdown in Britain — found that an additional six prosecutions were found to be illegitimate in February’.

‘The latest findings mean that 252 prosecutions under the act have been unlawful, with zero convictions. The review also found that 47 people were wrongly charged under various coronavirus regulations last month, representing nearly one-third of all charges’.

British Parliament to Extend ‘Draconian’ Virus Powers by Six Months (link).

‘Heath Secretary Matt Hancock said Parliament had had to take “extraordinary measures in response to this extraordinary threat.”’

‘But Conservative lawmaker Mark Harper, a leading lockdown sceptic, said he had not “heard a single good answer” as to why the British government needed to extend the “draconian” powers for another six months’.

Today’s lockdown protest in Bradford. A dispersal order was issued & arrests made 8 miles down the road is Batley. For 2 days crowds gathered outside a school over a cartoon – no dispersal order & no arrests But two tiered policing is a conspiracy theory (tweet).

Media Silence As Anti-Lockdown Protest Movement Grows – This Time In Bradford (link).

After A Year Under Lockdown, Will Our Freedoms Survive The Tyranny of COVID-19? (link).

‘One way or another, the majority of Americans will survive COVID-19’.

‘It remains to be seen, however, whether our freedoms will survive the tyranny of the government’s heavy-handed response to the COVID-19 pandemic’.

‘Indeed, now that the government has gotten a taste for flexing its police state powers by way of a bevy of lockdowns, mandates, restrictions, contact tracing programs, heightened surveillance, censorship, overcriminalization, etc., we may all be long-haulers, suffering under the weight of long-term COVID-19 afflictions’.

‘Instead of dealing with the headaches, fatigue and neurological aftereffects of the virus, however, “we the people” may well find ourselves burdened with a Nanny State inclined to use its draconian pandemic powers to protect us from ourselves’.

‘Therein lies the danger of the government’s growing addiction to power’.

‘What started out a year ago as an apparent effort to prevent a novel coronavirus from sickening the nation (and the world) has become yet another means by which world governments (including our own) can expand their powers, abuse their authority, and further oppress their constituents’.

‘Until recently, the police state had been more circumspect in its power grabs, but this latest state of emergency has brought the beast out of the shadows’.

‘It’s a given that you can always count on the government to take advantage of a crisis, legitimate or manufactured. Emboldened by the citizenry’s inattention and willingness to tolerate its abuses, the government has weaponized one national crisis after another in order to expand its powers’.

It’s officially an offence now to LEAVE England (link).

‘Are you ready for this week’s absurdity? Here’s our Friday roll-up of the most ridiculous stories from around the world that are threats to your liberty, risks to your prosperity… and on occasion, inspiring poetic justice’.

‘It’s officially now an offence to LEAVE England’

‘After four hours of debate yesterday in the House of Commons, the United Kingdom has approved an emergency measure that will, among other restrictions, fine Brits who LEAVE the country without a qualifying reason’.

‘Ironically, the British government insists they can legally impose these new rules because of authority that was granted to them under a law called the Public Health Act… which just happened to be passed in… 1984’.

‘Starting on Monday, anyone who leaves England must submit papers making a certified declaration of their reason for leaving. The authorities will then retain the discretion to fine travelers £5,000— nearly $7,000, if the reason isn’t valid’.

‘The government has provided a list of 14 valid excuses, such as a professional football team traveling for a match. This is totally fine’.

‘But someone who wants to attend a religious pilgrimage is forbidden to travel. So is someone who wants to visit an elderly parent they haven’t seen since 2019, unless it is a parent whom the traveler “reasonably believes is dying.”’

‘How magnanimous’.

‘By the way, these new rules come despite Members of Parliament acknowledging in debate yesterday that 95% of Brits over the age of 60 have been vaccinated’.

What is essential travel? ‘Reasonable excuse’ rules for travelling abroad explained amid £5,000 holiday fines (link).

To travel is a human right so anyone who wants to travel should do so.

UK Supreme Court Judge Expects People Will Be Forced To Wear Masks, Stay Home For Ten Years (link).

‘British former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption has warned that “social controls” brought about by the coronavirus pandemic may be kept in place by governments for up to a decade’.

‘“It’s politically unrealistic to expect the Government to backtrack now,” commented Sumption, who has been highly critical of the government’s ‘totalitarian’ lockdown policies’.

‘The judge compared the reaction to rationing after the Second World War, which went on for nine years, adding that this time “I think it may be even longer.”’

‘“An interesting parallel is the continuation of wartime food rationing after the last war. People were in favour of that because they were in favour of social control,” he said during a ‘Sketch notes on’ podcast’.

‘“In the 1951 general election, the Labour party lost its majority entirely because people with five years more experience of social control got fed up with it. Sooner or later that will happen in this country,” he added’.

‘Sumption’s warning comes in the wake of Public Health England officials stating that restrictions will remain in place for as long as other countries have not vaccinated everyone, a process likely to take years’.

‘England’s chief medical officer also recently asserted that the pandemic restrictions, which have been in place on and off for a year, have “improved life” for some people’.

‘Despite promising an end to restrictions in June, the UK government yesterday extended emergency COVID laws until October, with Health minister Matt Hancock refusing to say how long they will remain in place after that’.

‘Lord Sumption also noted during the podcast that scientists skeptical of lockdown policies have been “subjected to an extraordinarily unpleasant campaign of personal abuse”.’

‘“I know a lot of people that would prefer not to put their head above the parapet,” He continued, adding:’

‘“From the very moment I started to make these points I began to get emails from politicians who agreed with what I had to say but that they themselves didn’t dare to speak out. That I think is a very serious state of affairs.”’

‘The judge also argued that governments are using the virus politically, noting “They have consistently tried to maintain that the virus is indiscriminate when it is perfectly well-established that it primarily affects people with identifiable vulnerabilities, particularly in the elderly.”’

‘Speaking about the draconian crack down on anti-lockdown protesters, Sumption said “People ought to be entitled to voice their differences (of opinion),” adding “If the only way you can enforce distancing is by beating people over the head with truncheons then it’s not worth it.”’

‘Now that Brits have allowed society to be permanently deformed, with polls routinely showing vehement support for lockdown and other pandemic rules, things are never going to be the same again’.

New Universal Basic Income Program In Oakland Excludes Low-Income White Families (link).

‘The city of Oakland, Calif., has just launched a universal basic income program, providing low-income families $500 per month, with absolutely no strings attached regarding how they must spend it. According to a report from CBS News, this program, which is privately-funded, “is the latest experiment with a ‘guaranteed income,’ the idea that giving low-income individuals a regular, monthly stipend helps ease the stresses of poverty and results in better health and upward economic mobility.”’

Racist and a tool for social control – a double whammy.

Congress, In Five-Hour Hearing, Demands Tech CEOs Censor The Internet Even More Aggressively: Greenwald (link).

‘We are taught from childhood that a defining hallmark of repressive regimes is that political officials wield power to silence ideas and people they dislike, and that, conversely, what makes the U.S. a “free” society is the guarantee that American leaders are barred from doing so. It is impossible to reconcile that claim with what happened in that House hearing room over the course of five hours on Thursday’.

Elite Philanthropy Mainly Self-Serving (link).

‘Philanthropy among the elite class in the United States and the United Kingdom does more to create goodwill for the super-wealthy than to alleviate social ills for the poor, according to a new meta-analysis’.

‘A group of U.K. researchers reviewed 263 journal articles, books and studies on elite philanthropy to better understand the role it plays in this new age of inequality. In the United States, the wealth gap between richest and poorer families has more than doubled since the 1980s, and in the United Kingdom, the incomes of the richest fifth are 12 times as much as the incomes of the poorest fifth’.

‘The researchers’ paper, published in a special issue of the International Journal of Management Reviews, lays out how on the whole, the elite class mainly donates to causes that provide themselves with some type of benefit. The researchers defined “elite philanthropy” as “the preserve of wealthy individuals and close family members” who became rich through entrepreneurship, either by starting a new business or expanding an inherited one. These individuals generally have extensive local, national and international business networks, the researchers said, and occupy positions with the “field of power,” a social space at the top of society that allows them to impact policy and practice’.

The Evil of John D. Rockefeller – King of the Robber Barons (website, youtube).

VIDEO ANALYSIS: Georgia Voter Integrity Bill Is HUGE WIN for Rule of Law and Monstrous Blow to Democrat Election Fraud (link).

‘The Georgia Senate passed legislation in February requiring an ID with absentee voting’.

‘The bill passed 35-18 and is a huge win for election integrity in the red state that saw their votes stolen in the 2020 election’.

‘John Fredericks broke this news at the time on The War Room with Steve Bannon’.

‘Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping bill that overhauls his state’s election laws that includes new restrictions on mail-in voting’.

‘The legislation was pushed through Georgia’s House and Senate after Kemp and the crooked Secretary of State handed Georgia over to the Democrats in TWO separate elections’.

Media Starting to Admit Federal Prosecutors Have Scant Evidence Against January 6th DC Protestors as Judges Start Asking Questions (link).

EXCLUSIVE: MASSIVE LAWSUIT ANNOUNCED TO CHALLENGE PRIVATE FEDERAL RESERVE SECRECY (website, bitchute).

FED CHAIR AND TREASURY SEC CALL FOR END OF BITCOIN AND NATIONAL DIGITAL TRACKING ID (website, bitchute).

Good luck with a bitcoin ban, fed.

Veteran Investor Says Governments Are Planning to Totally Outlaw Bitcoin (link).

