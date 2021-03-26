Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-26. Mania wearing off. Lying about vax safety for over 30y. Aluminum & neurodegeneration

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

UK Column News – 26th March 2021. Establishing UK Health Security Agency: prevent, detect, analyse, respond, lead. Is COVID mania wearing off? At least half the country is finally reaching that Chicken Little end point. Yes, finally, thank god. Data shows lockdown increases drinking, smoking and obesity. Biden’s first press conference, 64 days into his administration, was a train wreck (website, youtube, bitchute, odysee).

–

–

Historic court case reveals that NO safety studies were conducted on any vaccine over thirty-two years, as was required by law (link).

’Prominent vaccine injury lawyer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined up with Del Bigtree of the Informed Consent Action Network to hold the federal government accountable on the issue of vaccine safety’.

‘In the 1970s and 1980s, there were mounting medical reports of vaccine injury occurring in children. The reactions were mild to severe and sometimes deadly. The reactions were often the result of a very reactive vaccine adjuvant that caused severe allergic reaction, seizures, or autoimmune conditions. The number of vaccine injuries was so compelling, the U.S. Congress took up the issue in the mid 1980s’.

‘Vaccine industry operates above the law, must be held accountable’

‘In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. The law put in motion two important legal precedents. First, it established a government vaccine court to handle specific vaccine injury claims that met certain criteria. This allowed the vaccine industry to continue developing new and existing vaccines, without being sued into bankruptcy. This also protected the vaccine industry from being held criminally liable for manslaughter and causing permanent disability to people. This immunity clause put vaccine companies above the law, allowing the industry to injure people with ineffective products without consequence. Since 1986, this vaccine court has paid out over $4 billion to select families of vaccine injury, with millions of dollars in settlements added each month. There is currently not enough money set aside to compensate all victims of vaccine injury, and multiple thousands of claims go ignored every year’.

‘This corrupt precedent also provided the vaccine industry with unlimited opportunities to expand the childhood vaccine schedule, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). After the vaccine industry got legal immunity in 1986, the childhood vaccine schedule ballooned as a result. Emboldened to profit, the vaccine industry pressured the CDC to expand childhood vaccinations to 56 or more doses by the 21st century. As federal authorities approved individual vaccines, one by one, no scientific body or government was studying the effect that multiple and compounding vaccine doses have on developing human beings. (Related: Pfizer is threatening governments around the world and demanding RANSOM to protect against future vaccine injury lawsuits.)’

‘The government has been lying about vaccine safety for over three decades’

–

–

University Shuts Down World-Renowned Aluminum Expert’s Research After Big Pharma Sets Up Shop on Campus (link).

‘Officials at Keele University in the UK have disabled world-renowned aluminum expert Christopher Exley’s website and prevented him from receiving any philanthropic/charitable funding to support his research in the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminum and neurodegenerative disease — essentially the group’s main research theme over the past 29 years’.

‘Sooner or later, anyone who is interested in aluminum — and especially its effects on human health and biological systems — is bound to come across the work and writings of Christopher Exley, Ph.D., FRSB, professor of bioinorganic chemistry at Keele University in the United Kingdom’.

‘Popularly known as “Mr. Aluminum,” Exley has devoted nearly four decades to a passionate “quest to understand aluminum in all living things,” driven by the belief that aluminum’s impact on health represents “the greatest untold story of science.”’

‘Unsurprisingly, the industries behind aluminum-containing products have sought to make the study of aluminum’s influence on human health “taboo,” and Exley concedes that he has had to “deal with the consequences of politics in aluminum research” for most of his career’.

‘Until around 2016, however, Keele University offered “unconditional support” that allowed Exley’s research group to pursue aluminum science largely unimpeded. No longer’.

‘As Exley explains in a chapter (discreetly titled “Politics”) of his 2020 book, “Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom: Discussions with Mr. Aluminum,” the institutional environment at Keele shifted “abruptly” about five years ago, concurrent with changes in the university’s senior management and roster of major funders’.

‘Since that time, the university has progressed from spiking Exley’s press releases and downplaying or ignoring major scientific contributions by Exley’s research group to — perhaps most concerningly — sabotaging the research donations that are the “lifeblood” of independent-minded scientists’.

‘In the latest shocking assault on academic freedom, Keele has now disabled Exley’s website and prevented him from receiving any philanthropic/charitable funding to support his research in the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminum and neurodegenerative disease — essentially the group’s main research theme over the past 29 years’.

‘External agendas’

‘Exley and colleagues have studied, with great persistence, many different routes of human exposure to aluminum, including ingestion (dietary exposure and infant formula), topical application (cosmetics and other personal care products), inhalation (tobacco and cannabis) and injection (adjuvant-containing vaccines)’.

‘As a result of his insatiable scientific curiosity, Exley has become a “world authority on the link between human exposure to aluminum in everyday life and its likely contribution” to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases’.

–

–

Rejecting Rockefeller Germ Theory once and for all (link).

‘Note: In a number of articles, I’ve offered compelling evidence that the deaths attributed to COVID-19 can be explained without reference to a virus. Furthermore, whatever merits “alternative treatments” may have, I see no convincing evidence their action has anything to do with “neutralizing a virus.”’

‘The entire tragic, criminal, murderous, stupid, farcical COVID fraud is based on a hundred years of Rockefeller medicine—a pharmaceutical tyranny in which the enduring headline is:’

‘ONE DISEASE, ONE GERM’.

‘That’s the motto engraved on the gate of the medical cartel’.

‘—Thousands of so-called separate diseases, each caused by an individual germ’.

‘“Kill each germ with a toxic drug, prevent each germ with a toxic vaccine.”’

‘In the absence of those hundred years of false science and propaganda, COVID-19 promotion would have gone over like a bad joke. A few sour laughs, and then nothing, except people going on with their lives’.

‘The overall health of an individual human being has to do with factors entirely unrelated to “one disease, one germ.”’

‘As I quoted, for example, at the end of a recent article—’

‘“The combined death rate from scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough and measles among children up to fifteen shows that nearly 90 percent of the total decline in mortality between 1860 and 1965 had occurred before the introduction of antibiotics and widespread immunization. In part, this recession may be attributed to improved housing and to a decrease in the virulence of micro-organisms, but by far the most important factor was a higher host-resistance due to better nutrition.” Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis, Bantam Books, 1977’

‘And Robert F Kennedy, Jr.: “After extensively studying a century of recorded data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins researchers concluded: ‘Thus vaccinations does not account for the impressive declines in mortality from infectious diseases seen in the first half of the twentieth century’.”’

‘“Similarly, in 1977, Boston University epidemiologists (and husband and wife) John and Sonja McKinlay published their seminal work in the Millbank Memorial Fund Quarterly on the role that vaccines (and other medical interventions) played in the massive 74% decline in mortality seen in the twentieth century: ‘The Questionable Contribution of Medical Measures to the Decline of Mortality in the United States in the Twentieth Century’.”’

‘“In this article, which was formerly required reading in U.S. medical schools, the McKinlays pointed out that 92.3% of the mortality rate decline happened between 1900 and 1950, before most vaccines existed, and that all medical measures, including antibiotics and surgeries, ‘appear to have contributed little to the overall decline in mortality in the United States since about 1900 — having in many instances been introduced several decades after a marked decline had already set in and having no detectable influence in most instances’.”’

‘How the immune system (if it is a system) actually operates is beyond current medical hypotheses’.

‘“T-cells, B-cells, neutrophils, monocytes, natural killer cells, proteins,” are welded into a breathless story about a military machine that attacks germ invaders. Push-pull. Search and destroy’.

–

–

Question: if vaccines protect the vaccinated, why is there a political push for mandatory vax for all in various settings? I don’t understand the medical rationale. (tweet).

–

–

Judicial Watch Obtains Emails Showing Fauci’s NIH Accommodated China’s Terms for Confidentiality Surrounding COVID-19 in February 2020 (link).

‘A WHO briefing package sent on February 13, 2020, to NIH officials traveling to China as part of the COVID response ask that the officials wait to share information until they have an agreement with China: “IMPORTANT: Please treat this as sensitive and not for public communications until we have agreed communications with China.”’

‘These revelations are puzzling. Why was Fauci’s NIH bending over backwards to accommodate China’s terms for confidentiality in regards to the China coronavirus and what was in the WHO’s ‘strictly confidential’ COVID-19 epidemiological analysis?’

Why would anything be kept secret during a public health crisis?

–

–

Fauci “Needs To Put Up Or Shut Up”, ‘America’s Doctor’ Dismantled In Scathing Op-Ed (link).

–

–

“Some believed that it was possible to eliminate disease transmission by shutting down society. We did not believe that and we have been proven right.” – Johan Carlson, Director, Public Health Agency of Sweden @CarlsonJFoHM (tweet).

–

–

MP’s To Vote On Another 6 Month Coronavirus Lockdown Law Extension Live (link).

Charles Walker appears at 1h7m saying 6 months from now this house will vote for yet another extension. He later protests about the price of milk and the authoritarianism of this government. Good man.

The MP that followed Charles Walker, Brent commented that he would not be voting for the government seeking this extension. Good man.

The MP that followed the MP that followed Charles Walker commented about common law being infringed by the coronavirus act but then will be voting for this extension. Bonkers.

Sir Ed Davey MP at 1h3130s said ‘put liberty first”. Good man.

Sir Desmond Swayne at 1h15m calls the vaccination certification and the coronavirus act of 2020 oppressive legislation.

The muppet MP at 2h27m30s said that the public health restrictions (on everyone) has been essential to protect the most vulnerable. Facepalm.

The MP at 2h42m20s said that we were right to trust the government with our freedoms. Facepalm. I beg to differ. He did redeem himself by slamming the vaccine certification idea and by coming out against the extension.

Another liberty loving MP at 2h49m tells the house that fundamental civil liberty belongs to the individual not to the government.

Another liberty loving MP at 2h53m35s tells the house that the welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants.

–

–

U.S. Data Reveals How Lockdowns Have Ended More Lives Than They’ve Saved (link).

‘New York Post reports…’

‘Now that the 2020 figures have been properly tallied, there is still no convincing evidence that strict lockdowns reduced the death toll from COVID-19. But one effect is clear: more deaths from other causes, especially among the young and middle-aged, minorities and the less affluent’.

‘The best gauge of the pandemic’s impact is what statisticians call excess mortality, which compares the overall number of deaths with the total in previous years. That measure rose among older Americans because of COVID-19, but it rose at an even sharper rate among people aged 15 to 54, and most of those excess deaths weren’t attributed to the virus’.

‘The Post’s report highlights how excess mortality has resulted from obvious lockdown-related factors, stating’:

‘There was a sharp decline in visits to emergency rooms and an increase in fatal heart attacks because patients didn’t receive prompt treatment. Many fewer people were screened for cancer. Social isolation contributed to excess deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s. Researchers predicted that the social and economic upheaval would lead to tens of thousands of “deaths of despair” from drug overdoses, alcoholism and suicide. As unemployment surged and mental-health and substance-abuse treatment programs were interrupted, the reported levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts increased dramatically, as did alcohol sales and fatal drug overdoses’.

–

–

Viruses come and go, but you only get one life. (tweet).

–

–

Denmark Extends Suspension of AstraZeneca for 3 Weeks (link).

‘On 11 March, Denmark alongside some other European countries halted the use of AstraZeneca due to rising safety concerns following reports of several severe cases of blood clotting after vaccination’.

–

–

The vaccines are reasonable, effective and safe, trust us, multi-million mass murderers. (tweet).

–

–

On 29 May 2020 Gemma O Doherty exposed the Vaccine Passport. Everyone called her a Conspiracy Theorist and said “It will never Happen” (tweet).

–

–

Once you get your vaccine passport, in order not to lose it, you will be required many yearly booster shots. This will cause further autoimmune reactions & antibody-dependent enhancement which will require more pharmaceuticals to cure. It’s a spiral of medical misery. (tweet).

–

–

Bloomberg Op-Ed: “We Must Start Planning for a Permanent Pandemic” (link).

‘Bloomberg has published an article by Andreas Kluth which argues that new variants of COVID-19 mean the pandemic will be “permanent” and that there will be an “endless cycle” of restrictions’.

‘Kluth says that the idea the world will at some point go “back to normal” is “almost certainly wrong” and that SARS-CoV-2 will become “our permanent enemy, like the flu but worse.”’

‘The author cites “the ongoing emergence of new variants that behave almost like new viruses” which means that “we may never achieve herd immunity” because current vaccines are “powerless against the coming mutations.”’

‘“If this is the evolutionary trajectory of SARS-CoV-2, we’re in for seemingly endless cycles of outbreaks and remissions, social restrictions and relaxations, lockdowns and reopenings,” says Kluth. “At least in rich countries, we will probably get vaccinated a couple of times a year, against the latest variant in circulation, but never fast or comprehensively enough to achieve herd immunity.”’

‘Despite the fact the global population has been hit with worse pandemics which at the time it had far less medical expertise to deal with and eventually got over them, Kluth somehow thinks that won’t be the case with COVID’.

–

–

Why COVID Policies Are A War Against Humanity (link).

‘Time is running out for humanity quickly now unless we can find effective ways to defend ourselves. An effective strategy depends on a correct understanding of the situation — including the tremendous power shift away from the people, constitutional governments, and nation states to big banks, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Agra, global corporations, and unelected global bureaucrats like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab of the The World Economic Forum’.

‘Gates said the world cannot go fully back to normal until almost all 7+ billion people get his poorly-tested, gene-altering injection which does not meet the five criteria to qualify as a vaccine. It was illegally approved under Emergency Use Authorizations which do not apply to injections and cannot be used when there is an effective treatment. There were five proven treatments and cures for COVID in 2020 — at least one as early as March last year. More than a dozen nations have stopped using the vaccine because it is causing serious injuries and deaths — even in young people’.

‘Klaus Schwab, author of the 2020 book COVID-19: The Great Reset and the 2017 book The Fourth Industrial Revolution, is proposing a “Great Reset” and “new normal” by 2030 in which we will all be happy owning NOTHING and will rent everything (from whom?)! Presumably, the 1% will own everything — and will be even happier! Throughout history, people who owned NOTHING were called “slaves” or “serfs”. Will we be “happy” just to be alive because many people are not expected to survive the increasingly harsh COVID policies? Why is this destruction of our rights and economy happening?’

–

–

UN’s (Green) ‘Agenda 2030’ is Behind the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ — Follow the Money (link).

‘The top-down reorganization of the world economy by a cabal of technocratic corporativists, led by the group around the Davos World Economic Forum – the so-called Great Reset or UN Agenda 2030 – is no future proposal’.

–

–

Shrewsbury 24: Actor Ricky Tomlinson among trade unionists cleared at the Court of Appeal (link).

‘Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, trade unionists who challenged their convictions for picketing nearly 50 years ago, have been cleared at the Court of Appeal. They included the actor Ricky Tomlinson, before he became famous’.

‘”Whilst it is only right that these convictions are overturned, it is a sorry day for British justice. The reality is we should never have been standing in the dock…This was a political trial not just of me and the Shrewsbury pickets, but was a trial of the trade union movement.”’

50 years for this farce of British justice to get corrected.

–