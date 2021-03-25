Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-25. Lockdown a massacre. German lockdown cancelled. Deaths O80s vs 5-9 is 0.0066%. BCG

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The data shows lockdowns end more lives than they save (link).

‘Now that the 2020 figures have been properly tallied, there is still no convincing evidence that strict lockdowns reduced the death toll from COVID-19. But one effect is clear: more deaths from other causes, especially among the young and middle-aged, minorities and the less affluent’.

‘The best gauge of the pandemic’s impact is what statisticians call excess mortality, which compares the overall number of deaths with the total in previous years. That measure rose among older Americans because of COVID-19, but it rose at an even sharper rate among people aged 15 to 54, and most of those excess deaths weren’t attributed to the virus’.

‘Some of those deaths could be undetected COVID-19 cases, and some could be unrelated to the pandemic or the lockdowns. But preliminary reports point to some obvious lockdown-related factors’.

‘There was a sharp decline in visits to emergency rooms and an increase in fatal heart attacks because patients didn’t receive prompt treatment. Many fewer people were screened for cancer. Social isolation contributed to excess deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s’.

‘Researchers predicted that the social and economic upheaval would lead to tens of thousands of “deaths of despair” from drug overdoses, alcoholism and suicide. As unemployment surged and mental-health and substance-abuse treatment programs were interrupted, the reported levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts increased dramatically, as did alcohol sales and fatal drug overdoses’.

–

–

History may well conclude that the lockdowns were a dreadful mistake (link).

–

–

World’s Pre-Eminent Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Explains How Lockdowns Don’t Protect Anyone (link).

‘In Brief’

‘The Facts:’

‘Dr. Sunetra Gupta, an Oxford professor who is regarded by many as the world’s pre-eminent infectious disease epidemiologist explains that lockdowns have done nothing to protect people from covid, and that they have caused a great deal of harm’.

‘Reflect On:’

‘Do government health authorities really have our best interests at heart, or do they act in favour of measures that benefit the rich and the powerful? Why are so many of the world’s leading scientists being censored?’

–

–

The world demands its freedom back: Anti-lockdown protests sweep the globe (link).

‘‘Just decent, normal people expressing their will to live without global totalitarianism.’’

–

–

“I Take Full Responsibility”: Merkel Cancels Draconian Easter Lockdown Amid Backlash From Furious Germans (link).

–

–

Teachers Sue LA School District Over ‘Covid Vaccine’ Mandate (link).

‘Employees of the second-largest school district in the U.S. filed suit last week to prevent the district from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment’.

‘California Educators for Medical Freedom, with assistance from the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), filed a federal lawsuit March 17 against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)’.

‘In a press release, HFDF said LAUSD’s vaccine mandate violates federal law and basic human rights by requiring employees to take an experimental vaccine in order to remain employed’.

‘All COVID vaccines available in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are approved under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). By the FDA’s own definition, that makes the vaccines “experimental” until or unless the FDA licenses them’.

‘School employees alleged in their complaint that the statute granting the FDA power to authorize a medical product for emergency use, 21 U.S.C. § Section 360bbb-3, requires that the person being administered the unapproved product be advised of the benefits and risks, and of his or her right to refuse the product’.

‘The FDA issued a Fact Sheet for Health Care Providers and a Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers for each of the three vaccines approved for emergency use. The fact sheets state, among other things, that a provider must communicate information to the recipient prior to administering the vaccine — including that the recipient has the option to accept or refuse the vaccine’.

‘In their lawsuit, employees allege that Section 360bbb-3 recognizes the “well-settled doctrine” that medical experiments, or “clinical research,” may not be performed on human subjects without the express, informed consent of the individual receiving treatment’.

‘According to HFDF, the fundamental right to avoid imposed human experimentation has its roots in the Nuremberg Code of 1947, which was later ratified by the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki, further codified in the United States Code of Federal Regulations and adopted by the California Legislature. It says that “no person subject to this state’s jurisdiction may be forced to undergo the administration of experimental medicine without that person’s informed consent.”’

‘Since adoption of the Nuremberg Code, free nations have recognized that forced medical experimentation of any kind is both inhumane and unethical. “There is no “pandemic exception” to the law or the Constitution,” plaintiffs stated in their complaint’.

‘“This is a very important case for educators all across America and is likely to set a precedent for all of us,” said Michael Kane, New York City teacher and founder of NY Teachers for Choice’.

‘“Sometimes all you need is someone to stand up and say ‘No’ to remind everyone that we are completely within our rights to resist government overreach. And that is what this is — government overreach.”’

–

–

The fascists are now after your kids …. Children ‘will be vaccinated from August with up to 11 million under 18s inoculated by the start of the autumn term’ as the government pushes for maximum ‘immunity’ (genetic modification) (link, link).

‘Children could receive covid vaccines from August as the government pushes for maximum immunity, sources have revealed’.

‘The plan leaked to The Telegraph means that up to 11 million under 18s could have jabs by the start of the autumn term, months ahead of when inoculations had been expected for children’.

‘The government awaits data from a major child vaccine study by Oxford University, with conclusions due in June or July, which will dictate the final decision on jabs for children’.

‘The proposal is bound to be controversial because the virus poses only a minuscule risk to children and there is constantly evolving data on vaccine safety’.

‘Figures from Public Health England (PHE) show the risk of dying from covid if infected is 1,513 per 100,000 people for over-80s, but for children aged five to nine, this is just 0.1 per 100,000’.

‘People who back the policy argue that it is important to minimise the risk of infection, despite academics who argue children do not contribute to the spread of covid’.

The ratio of over-80s deaths versus child deaths is 0.0066% – which is negligible.

–

–

New Research Points to Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots (link).

‘Researchers in Norway and Germany say they’ve identified antibodies that provoke immune reactions leading to the type of cerebral blood clots experienced by some people who received AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine’.

‘Researchers at the Greifswald teaching hospital in northern Germany said Friday they’ve discovered how the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could cause blood clots that could lead to rare thrombosis in the brain, public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk reported’.

‘The German team, led by professor Andreas Greinacher, said in a statement that AstraZeneca’s vaccine may, in some cases, prompt overactivation of platelets in the blood, which can lead to potentially deadly clots. As NPR reported, Greinacher said it’s similar to what happens with a condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia’.

‘Greinacher and his team analyzed 13 cases of cerebral blood clots reported in Germany within 4 – 16 days of administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Twelve of the 13 cases were women and almost all were under the age of 55. In four of the 12 patients, the team was able to isolate and identify the specific antibodies that provoked the immune reaction leading to the cerebral blood clots’.

‘The researchers found that AstraZeneca’s vaccine activates blood platelets, or thrombocytes, which typically only happens in the body when a wound is healing –– when the blood coagulates as the wound closes. In some patients, the vaccination activated a mechanism that caused blood clots to form in the brain, according to Deutsche Welle’.

–

–

The Real Science: Covid Vaccine, Don’t Mess With Mother Nature! (link).

‘The arrogance of the West to think they can control Mother Nature. Viruses, climate change, sexuality, speech, risk, eliminate death, the arrogance is stunning. The virtue signaling is shockingly ugly… really you think you know better than Mother Nature, the hand of God’.

‘Geert Vanden Bossche tells us how our mass vaccination policy will be our own undoing from our own arrogance and cotton wool filled nests, created by the virtual signaling socialists’.

‘How many masks does it take to stop a covid virus? non… they don’t! How many lockdowns does it take to stop the covid virus? non… they don’t! That has be proven beyond doubt’.

‘Instead you can help your immune system by taking vitamin D3, (most people are D deficient because you can only get it in enough quantities from strong sunlight between 10am to 3pm), Zinc, Quercetin and vitamin C. There are other treatments, if used early enough, that can help weaken the virility of the infection so you won’t need hospitalization, isn’t that the point of the lockdowns!?! Except the lockdowns don’t work, but treating the disease does, and not by using Tylenol alone! Ask India who provide all their citizens with access to a covid prevention kit as a prophylactic and a covid treatment kit costing $4’.

‘I am disgusted with our governments, who will know about these treatments, but because of lobbying from pharma, or political reasons they have chosen to withhold this information. They have been helped by the media, wall street, WEF and big tech, but why? Money!’

–

–

American Bus-Riding Students Required to Carry RF ID Tags So If One Tests Positive for COVID, School Can Contact Families (link).

Medically pointless.

–

–

Oregon wants to make COVID-19 restrictions permanent and track all vaccine refusers (link).

Medically pointless.

–

–

Travel Reset: QANTAS Boss Confirms ‘No Vaccine, No Fly’ Government Mandates (link).

–

–

Transhuman 101: Moderna Declares COVID Vaccine to be an ‘Operating System’ (link).

–

–

CREEPY Bill Gates Strikes Again: Windows 10 Secretly Listens to Everything You Say and Records All Your Keystrokes with Hidden Keylogger that Uploads to Microsoft (link).

–

–

The Nasty Truth About COVID 19 (link).

‘An independent classified study of COVID 19 raises the strong possibility that the global pandemic was manufactured in order to serve multiple agendas favoring malign interests, financial, military, the pharmaceutical industry and dangerous political extremists’.

–

–

If You Absolutely Must Vaccinate Against Covid-19 Out of Fear or Coercion, Hold Out for This Already Proven Vaccine (link).

‘There is a reason why vaccine makers and bought-off politicians are racing to vaccinate 100 million Americans by July 4th. If prior population studies are any indication, by July 2021 it is likely a safer and more effective vaccine than RNA vaccines (Pfizer/Moderna) will be revealed in a large-group placebo vs inoculum study taking place in Canada’.

‘If you are in torment over whether to vaccinate against COVID-19 or not, or forced to mull over vaccination because your employer demands you submit to immunization as a condition of employment, hold on, at least till July 2021, when the results of a major vaccine study will likely be revealed. Though existing data is so compelling one would wonder why anyone fearful of COVID19 would hesitate to undergo immunization immediately’.

‘A major drawback of the RNA vaccines now being pushed upon wary Americans is that they pose the problem of antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) – – your own antibodies attack your lungs and other internal organs. ADE is usually a delayed reaction. And ADE is beginning to occur among vaccinated populations. ADE strikes younger populations. According to some reports, vaccine-induced antibodies against COVID-19 are not providing lasting immunity’.

‘Researchers suggest one answer to the problem of ADE is to design therapies that target T-cells rather than antibodies. RNA vaccines largely activate antibodies’.

‘T-cells are known to protect against severe infection and re-infection. T-cell memory provides lasting immunity. T-cell directed vaccines stimulate clearance of viruses and avoid antibody-dependent enhanced disease’.

‘These same researchers reveal there already is a proven safe and effective vaccine that protects against COVID-19 via activation of T-cells – – the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for another infectious lung disease — tuberculosis. It is derived from a mycobacterium (mycobacterium bovis) found in cattle. It is a “live” but attenuated bacterium’.

–

–

Israelis Cry Out to the World to Stop Mandatory COVID Injections as Lawsuit Is Filed in International Criminal Court Over Nuremberg Code Violation (link).

–

–

COVID Now Spiking in States With High Vaccination Rates (link).

–

–

Portentous Sign: Covid Cases Spike in a Dozen States With High Vaccination Rates Which May Signal a Feared Health Catastrophe (link).

–

–

Study: Covid Vaccines May “Sensitize Vaccine Recipients To More Severe Disease” (link).

–

–

GAVI Vaccine Alliance is the Source of Terror Behind Global Lockdowns and Vaccine Coercion (link).

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) is facilitating a global health dictatorship, commanding all member states to enforce totalitarian lock downs and far-reaching medical edicts that empower government authorities and the vaccine industry – not human health’.

‘WHO’s authoritarian recommendations were adopted in rapid fashion by almost every government on Earth’.

‘The behavioral controls and livelihood restrictions imposed by WHO have no basis in immune system health, mental health, or general well being’.

‘WHO operates like a global oligarchy, forcing all member states to carry out their orders. In 2020 and beyond, WHO has ordered populations into isolation, avoidance, and unlawful quarantines’.

‘WHO has forced perpetual oxygen restrictions, coercive DNA harvesting, and mRNA vaccines experiments, while instructing governments around the world to quash civil liberties and promote medical martial law’.

‘This dictatorship is giving rise to a medical apartheid – a system of segregation that punishes healthy people for not complying’.

–

–

Digital Health Pass: IBM and Moderna Hook Up to Capitalize on COVID Reset (link).

‘Using what have already become clichéd industry buzzwords like “transparency,” “trust,” and even “privacy,” IBM’s Digital Health Pass marketing describes the mass tracking app as a “smart way to return to society” that allows people to “return to the activities and things they love.”’

–

–

“Asymptomatic people should not be tested with PCR” “as more and more samples are tested, mistakes are bound to happen” C.Drosten 2014 (tweet, website).

–

–

Tanzania’s President Dies After Denying COVID Required Enslavement of Mankind (link).

‘Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country’s vice president announced in a televised address on Wednesday. He was 61 years old. He also was responsible for helping show that the way the PCR tests were being used were a scam in and of themselves’.

‘Does anyone remember this? The Tanzanian president was a part of showing that this was a scam. So is his death suspicious? We will let you decide’.

‘Positive For Coronavirus: Goats and Papayas’

‘President John Magufuli said during an event in the northwest of Tanzania that the test kits were imported from overseas, but did not say where according to the Independent. He said that in order to evaluate the quality of the kits, Tanzanian security forces randomly obtained non-human samples, including from a pawpaw (papaya), a goat, and a sheep. The random samples were assigned human names and ages and sent to a laboratory to test for coronavirus’.

‘A lot of these samples can back positive for COVID-19. Not too long after that test was conducted:’

‘The Tanzanian President was also kicked out of the World Health Organization after goat and papaya samples came COVID-19 positive’.

‘World Bank/IMF Exposed: COVID Aid Conditional On Imposing Extreme Lockdowns, Curfews’

‘Tanzania also helped expose the “COVID Aid” that was conditional upon imposing restrictive and enslavement measures on the populations of one’s country’.

–

–

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Location of Origin of COVID-19 Pandemic Identified – Between Two of China’s Biological Warfare Facilities in Wuhan (link).

‘According to China’s own data, the original hot spot for COVID-19 infections occurred in a residential area in the four miles between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Biological Preparations Institute of the China Biology Technology Group Corporation’.

–

–

BREAKING: More Evidence Suggests China Coronavirus (COVID) Outbreak May Have Come from Military Bioweapons Research Accident (link).

‘Now today it’s being reported that the China coronavirus was likely accidentally released in Wuhan during military research on bioweapons:’

‘A FORMER lead investigator at the State Department says he believes the coronavirus was accidentally released as a result of research done by the Chinese military into bioweapons’.

‘David Asher, a former Department of State employee who oversaw the task force into the coronavirus’ origins, said he believes the virus not only came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but that it also may have been a bioweapon potentially used by the People’s Liberation Army’.

–

–

Roy Williams, who retired from the Met Police in 2018, appalled by the current police state. This is a proper copper that the police are replacing with psychopaths and automatons (website, instagram).

–

–

‘I’m done, Britain’: When a copper pens a heartfelt resignation letter like this, it shows we live in a warped and broken society (link).

‘Kevin Hurley is the former Head of Counter Terrorism at the City of London Police and a reservist army officer. He has spent two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan addressing insurgency as both a police specialist and a soldier’.

‘An anonymous police officer has quit, publishing a searing indictment of how we treat our men and women in blue. Having worked in policing for nearly 40 years, I recognise the sentiments, and I despair’.

‘I urge you to read the disturbing words below, and if not weep, then think very carefully about them. They are a cry from the heart – and should be a wake-up call for all of us who want to live in a decent, harmonious society in which the law is upheld and we are safe to go about our business in peace’.

–

–

Maryland Lawmaker Unveils Bill to Block Firms From Imposing Vaccine Mandate (link).

Good for Maryland.

–

–

Vaccine: twenty countries suspend injections; does that make you “hesitant?” (link).

‘The Guardian: “Several European countries have halted using the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine…”’

‘The Guardian has a brand new definition of “several.” Their own article lists the following nations: Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Romania, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Cyprus, Sweden’.

‘Bulgaria and Thailand have also stopped the jab’.

‘The reason for the “pause?” A “small” number of people have developed blood clots’.

‘And now, as I write this, the Wall St. Journal is reporting that European Union medical regulators have decided everything is OK—“the benefits of the shots outweigh the risks.” Standard boilerplate language for: “we don’t have to explain the vaccine injuries or deaths.”’

‘If you believe just a few people with blood clots caused 20 countries to stop giving the jabs, I have condos on Mars for sale’.

‘Hidden behind the firewall of the vaccine establishment, MANY people are keeling over’.

‘And why wouldn’t they? Governments and pharma companies have rushed a new experimental RNA technology into use, for the first time in history. Prior to the COVID injection, all attempts to force approval of RNA tech had failed; dangerous and deadly over-reaction of the immune system was the reason’.

‘Since I seem to be one of the only people saying this, I’ll say it again: Bill Gates, Fauci, and other rabid vaccinators are in love with RNA tech. It allows vaccines to be produced far more quickly, easily, and cheaply’.

‘For any purported virus, at the drop of a hat, companies can come up with a vaccine. It doesn’t take four years. It takes three months’.

‘“We just discovered a virus that crossed over from geese. And here’s a new one from Easter bunnies. And another new one just drifted in from Jupiter. We’ll have vaccines ready by Christmas. The seventh mutation of SARS-CoV-2 has its own vaccine as of yesterday. If you want to take the kiddies to Disneyland, find one of those pretty pink vans parked in your town, take the shot and receive your updated Immunity Certificate…”’

‘Then there is this: the COVID vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna are completely ineffective at preventing serious illness. BY DESIGN’.

‘Months ago, a NY Times piece, by Peter Doshi and Eric Topol, spelled it out’.

‘September 22, 2020: “These Coronavirus Trials Don’t Answer the One Question We Need to Know”:’

‘“If you were to approve a coronavirus vaccine, would you approve one that you only knew protected people only from the most mild form of Covid-19, or one that would prevent its serious complications?” [Clue: “most mild” means cough, or chills and fever, which cure themselves without the need for a vaccine.]’

‘“The answer is obvious. You would want to protect against the worst cases.”’

‘“But that’s not how the companies testing three of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, whose U.S. trial is on hold, are approaching the problem.”’

‘“According to the protocols for their studies, which they released late last week, a vaccine could meet the companies’ benchmark for success if it lowered the risk of mild Covid-19, but was never shown to reduce moderate or severe forms of the disease, or the risk of hospitalization, admissions to the intensive care unit or death.”’

‘“To say a vaccine works should mean that most people no longer run the risk of getting seriously sick. That’s not what these trials will determine.”’

‘The COVID shot: dangerous AND ineffective’.

‘Trump’s coronavirus task force knew the truth. Biden’s task force knows the truth. But they don’t care’.

‘The CDC and the WHO know. They don’t care, either’.

‘But these authorities are very nervous, because droves of people are avoiding the vaccine. It’s not “hesitancy.”’

‘It’s utter rejection’.

‘Sensible rejection’.

‘It began soon after the initial rollout of the Pfizer vaccine. NBC News, December 31, 2020’:

‘“A large percentage of front-line workers in hospitals and nursing homes have refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine…”’

‘“About 50 percent of front-line workers in California’s Riverside County have refused to take the vaccine…”’

‘“Anecdotally, an estimated 60 percent of Ohio nursing home employees have refused the vaccine already…”’

‘“A survey of 2,053 New York City firefighters found that more than half said they would refuse the Covid-19 vaccine when it became available to them…”’

‘And all that was long before 20 countries suspended the injection’.

‘I’ll close, for now, with two statements about the role vaccines have played in eliminating deaths from diseases—because true history matters:’

‘“The combined death rate from scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough and measles among children up to fifteen shows that nearly 90 percent of the total decline in mortality between 1860 and 1965 had occurred before the introduction of antibiotics and widespread immunization. In part, this recession may be attributed to improved housing and to a decrease in the virulence of micro-organisms, but by far the most important factor was a higher host-resistance due to better nutrition.” Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis, Bantam Books, 1977’

‘Robert F Kennedy, Jr.: “After extensively studying a century of recorded data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins researchers concluded: ‘Thus vaccinations does not account for the impressive declines in mortality from infectious diseases seen in the first half of the twentieth century’.”’

‘“Similarly, in 1977, Boston University epidemiologists (and husband and wife) John and Sonja McKinlay published their seminal work in the Millbank Memorial Fund Quarterly on the role that vaccines (and other medical interventions) played in the massive 74% decline in mortality seen in the twentieth century: ‘The Questionable Contribution of Medical Measures to the Decline of Mortality in the United States in the Twentieth Century’.”’

‘“In this article, which was formerly required reading in U.S. medical schools, the McKinlays pointed out that 92.3% of the mortality rate decline happened between 1900 and 1950, before most vaccines existed, and that all medical measures, including antibiotics and surgeries, ‘appear to have contributed little to the overall decline in mortality in the United States since about 1900 — having in many instances been introduced several decades after a marked decline had already set in and having no detectable influence in most instances’.”’

–

–

U.S. GOVT LOSES LANDMARK VACCINE LAWSUIT (19 November 2018, link).

‘Forced vaccinations now can be legally stopped-no quality control for 32 years’

‘Wide ramifications for Australia’

‘Go to: Update from Doctor in Georgia 20/05/2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JG5b8Qt_CY&feature=youtu.be

‘https://www.aimintegrativemedicine.com/aim-integrative-medicine-blog/why-kennedy-sued-the-government-over-vaccine-safety-won’

‘http://icandecide.org/governments/’

‘Case 1:18-cv-03215-JMF Document 18 Filed 07/09/18’

‘Vaccine injury lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,& Del Bigtree, producer of the suppressed anti-vaccine documentary, Vaxxed and the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) are credited with this victory. They demanded the relevant government documents proving that all federally approved vaccines had been tested for quality over the past 32 years — and there were none’.

‘Here are the huge legal and practical implications in this legal victory for the American people:’

‘A recent US court case revealed there has been no quality control over vaccines manufactured by big-pharma for at least 32 years. Autism rates are excepted to drop dramatically now that parents can stop the poison being injected into their kids’

‘o This means that the US Department of Health and Human Services and all vaccine makers have been lying to the American people for over 30 years about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines; this may ultimately mean that continuing the existence — at least in their current form — of five US “healthcare” agencies are now in doubt: the CDC, the FDA, the IOM, the NIH and the “Health” part of DHHS itself; this may also threaten the existence of state medical boards and exclusive medical guilds like the AMA:’

‘o This means that vaccine makers have been fraudulently exempt from what all other pharmaceutical drug makers have been forced to do concerning biannual recertification for quality and effectiveness — meaning that that their vaccines have never been tested for quality and have had no proven safety or effectiveness for over 30 years;’

‘o This case can now be legally cited by all parents fraudulently mandated by any government/organizational regulation/requirements that they must vaccinate their children for school or any other activity to stop the forced vaccination of their children;’

‘o This case can now be legally cited by all employees being mandated by their employers to be vaccinated in order to retain their jobs;’

–

–

Lessons from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ (link).

‘“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” — George Orwell’

‘Some fictional literature is so profound as to be relevant for decades. George Orwell’s timeless 1984 is one such literary work. One of the most influential books of our time, its message resonates today as much as it did when it was first published over 65 years ago — as shown by its recent surge to the #1 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list’.

‘So what can 1984 teach us about the modern day?’

‘At its core, 1984 is a post-WWII interpretation of the relationship between individuals and institutions. It changed the course of social history by spawning new language relating to the structure and mechanisms of our society, expanding the scope of human language and thought, and therefore, humanity’s understanding of itself. And that legacy seems perfectly fitting, for in the story of 1984, the world is controlled by so many restrictions that even the expressiveness of the official language, “Newspeak”, is deliberately narrowed by the ruling institutions in a way that limits the ability of individuals to express “thoughtcrime” — that which is deemed illegal by the “Inner Party”, the State’.

‘As a work of fiction, 1984 provides a stark view of a burgeoning culture of totalitarianism. As a work of symbolism, however, it stands as a reflection of modern fact in The U.S.A. and the world today. Within its narrative, the five freedoms of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution were infringed and removed; in particular, the freedom of speech was so restricted that there was only one source of news operated by the official governing body and an entire branch of government was dedicated to steadily eliminating language deemed detrimental to the State’.

‘ Orwell created new phrases like “Newspeak” (the official, limited language) and its antonym “Oldspeak”, “Goodthink” (thoughts that are approved by the Party) and its antonym “Crimethink”, and “Doublethink” (the normalized act of simultaneously accepting two contradictory beliefs). The new language allowed his narrative to portray and expose age-old structures of thought and language manipulation – structures that have exponentially escalated in the modern day’.

–

–

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: FBI and DHS Attempt To Recruit Former Green Beret to Infiltrate and Spy on Oath Keepers, Proud Boys – But He Recorded The Conversation! (link).

–

–

Comrades, DHS is Preparing to Monitor Travel of Americans They Alone Define as ‘Domestic Extremists’ (link).

