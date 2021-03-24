Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-24. 1 year on, shattering price of lockdown. UK toll 126k, try 18k. mRNA exceptional scrutiny

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

–

UK Column News – 24th March 2021. One year on, the shattering price of lockdown: three million missed out on cancer checks; act now to avoid thousands of extra heart attacks and strokes; child suicides rising; almost half of young adults at clinical risk of mental health disorders. Mortality claimed to be 126,000 in the UK is more likely only 18,000. The mRNA jab is a black triangle that has to be under exceptional scrutiny and yet no one is talking about. Westminster effectively closed, unknown unaccountable government of occupation, covid 19 smoke screen: NHS restructured corporate killing machine; health severely damaged; economy destroyed; education destroyed; society curfew fragmented; police politicised brutalised; intelligence / security services politized turned against UK public; military emasculated (website, youtube, bitchute, odysee).

–

–

One Year To Flatten Life As We Knew It (link).

–

–

COVID Restrictions To Remain In Place For Years, Says UK’s Public Health Official (link).

We give them a tiny inch and they take a gigantic mile.

–

–

Israel 2 unmasked children asked to leave a flight about to take off, as they disembark the whole plain erupts in anger and decides to boycott the flight with them. UNITY will win this war. Long Live the People (tweet).

–

–

Irish Doctor Suspended for Refusing to Vaccinate Patients With Experimental COVID Jab (link).

‘An Irish GP who describes himself as a ‘conscientious objector’ has been suspended by the country’s medical licensing body for refusing to vaccinate his patients with the new experimental COVID-19 jab’.

‘Dr. Waters told The Irish Times, “My problem primarily is that I don’t think the pathogenicity of Covid is sufficiently severe to A) cause lockdowns or B) use a messenger RNA [vaccine],” expressing concern his over the unproven safety record of the new vaccines’.

‘The government agency is threatening to target any doctor which they deem to be spreading ‘misinformation’ or not following the government’s ever-changing and arbitrary guidelines relating to the ‘global pandemic’ or its mass vaccination campaign’.

–

–

The world’s deadliest pandemics (tweet).

Covid-19 is at the very bottom.

–

–

BREAKING – Adverse Reactions to Covid Jabs now include 3787 blood disorders, 3426 heart disorders, 36,356 intestinal disorders and a shocking 68,797 nervous system disorders including brain damage and stroke according to OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DATA!… https://theexpose.uk/2021/03/20/frig (tweet, website).

–

–

David Davis Rubbishes Covid Status Certificates During Parliamentary Committee (link).

Well done, David Davis.

–

–

The ‘no jab, no job’ for care workers is a start (down the wrong road) – but the government needs to go even further (link).

‘Incentives and penalties, taxes and fines, court orders and conditions of employment – restrictions on liberty – are commonplace in our daily lives; for the protection of the community as a whole. If we want to drive the wrong way down a motorway, then there are legal consequences for doing so’.

–

–

Coronavirus Act section 51 gave police powers to arrest “potentially infectious” people. It’s mainly been used to unlawfully detain healthy, innocent people. It’s due for renewal THIS THURSDAY 25 March. Write to your MP – template on our website: https://lawyersforliberty.uk/coronavirus-act/ (tweet).

–

–

Britain’s creeping authoritarianism no longer bears any relation to the risk of Covid (link).

–

–

This is disgusting. A Customer man handled by a security for not wearing a mask, then has his shopping forcibly removed. What’s worse is the masked up Sheep assisting security. That’s excessive force, Guaranteed case. The World is cooked (tweet).

This guy must sue.

–

–

Do people even realize where the large scale, constant & prolonged tension, fear, panic, strong disagreements & discrimination, shaming & dehumanization in the society leads to ? We will either need much more jails, psych wards, reeducation camps.. or a massive amount of ditches. (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Alessandro Santin, a practicing oncologist and scientist who runs a large laboratory at Yale, believes firmly that ivermectin could vastly cut suffering from COVID-19. @TrialsiteN

#ivermectin (tweet, website).

–

–

H.R.1 – Is It Really “For The People”? (link).

‘A lot has been written about H.R.1 — the so-called “For the People Act of 2021.” Former Vice President Mike Pence has opined on the bill. The Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal sounded the alarm back in January. The editors of National Review come right out and call it a “partisan assault on American democracy.”’

‘H.R.1 purports to, “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” The Bill is 791 pages long’.

‘Here are just a few of the more egregious federal power grabs in H.R.1 concocted against the 50 states that run elections under the U.S. Constitution:’

1. Ban voter ID laws and allow ballot harvesting;

2. Expand Election Day to “election season” by mandating mail-in ballots be counted 10 days after the election would normally be over;

3. Automatic voter registration of people who apply for unemployment, Medicaid, Obamacare and college, or who are coming out of prison.

‘There is a lot more, and it gets worse. Substantially worse. There are First Amendment restrictions on political speech and on the support or opposition of a bill and/or a candidate. Remember: This is supposed to be “fortifying our democracy.”’

‘If you are interested in a “through the looking glass” annotated analysis of H.R.1 — then head over to the Brennan Center for Justice. They are happy to explain how those pesky constitutional rights can be whittled down to something more “fair” for everyone. For example, the Brennan Center analysis confidently assures readers about how H.R.1 “affirms Congress’ power to protect the right to vote, regulate federal elections, and defend the democratic process in the United States.” It seeks to airbrush Article I, Section 4 — The Elections Clause — from history and practice. The Clause directs and empowers states to determine the “Times, Places, and Manner” of congressional elections. H.R.1 would federally strangle the Elections Clause’.

‘In order to find our way out, it is helpful to know how we got into this terrible predicament. The foundation for the madness of H.R.1 is legal positivism, a thesis, according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, which states “that the existence and content of law depends on social facts and not on its merits.”’

‘H.R.1 is nearly 800 pages of meritless, militant, social engineering targeting the foundations of the U.S. Constitution, voting rights and political free speech — all dressed-up as being “for the people.”’

–

–

Wall Street Hails Tesla’s Decision To Accept Payment In Bitcoin As “Seminal Moment” (link).

‘Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning that Tesla customers can now officially pay for their cars with bitcoin’.

‘The decision, announced in a series of early-morning (or late-night, depending on which coast you’re on) tweets from Musk, who said the option would only be available to American customers – though he said international customers would be able to use bitcoin as payment “later this year.”’

‘What exactly does Tesla plan to do with that Bitcoin? According to Musk, any bitcoin paid to the company will be retained as bitcoin, not converted to fiat. Musk added that Tesla is operating its own bitcoin nodes (so the company presumably won’t need to depend on a third party like Goldman Sachs with its crypto trading desk)’.

–