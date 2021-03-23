Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-23. Freedom saves lives too: Cali’s harsh methods didn’t make a bit of difference vs Florida

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Freedom saves lives too (link).

‘Now, a year into a global pandemic, politicians and public health officials have tried just about everything they could think of to stop the spread of Covid-19’.

‘They forced people to wear masks in public; locked up healthy people in their homes devoid of sunlight or exercise; isolated everyone from friends and loved ones; and destroyed countless jobs and businesses’.

‘Conversely, a small handful of places took a relatively light-handed approach to addressing the pandemic’.

‘Finally we have the data to compare the two strategies’.

‘And one of the biggest contrasts is between California and Florida’.

‘In California, kids have still not gone back to school, masks are still required even when you’re outside, and indoor activities are strictly limited. Californians are still only supposed to leave home for “necessary” government-approved reasons’.

‘Meanwhile in Florida, the Governor never issued a statewide mask mandate. Bars and restaurants have been back at full capacity since September. Florida schools have been open all school year. Families gathered for the holidays. And the state hosted the Super Bowl’.

‘In 2020, Florida’s beaches stayed open for Spring Break, while California closed most beaches’.

‘Disney World in Florida has been open since July, while Disney Land in California remains closed’.

‘But Florida has the disadvantage of an older population— 20.9% of Floridans are above the age of 65, versus 14.8% of Californians, according to US Census data’.

‘And since people over 65 account for the preponderance of Covid deaths, Florida has a much higher percentage of at-risk population’.

‘We’ve also been hearing from our media overlords for months about how wonderful and effective the harsh lockdowns in California are, and how dangerous things are in Florida’.

‘So it would be easy to think that Covid case rates and death rates in Flordia would be dramatically higher than in California’.

‘But that’s not the reality’.

‘CDC statistics show that the Covid-19 case rates and death rates since the beginning of the pandemic are nearly identical in both states’.

‘(Unsurprisingly, Florida’s death rate is a whopping 40% lower than in the State of New York, along with dozens of other states.)’

‘Yet despite California and Florida having nearly identical public health outcomes, their diverging strategies have had an enormous economic impact:’

In January 2020, California’s unemployment rate was 3.9%. Today, it is 9.3%.

In January 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate was 3.3%. Today it is 5.1%.

The national average unemployment rate is 6.7%, so Florida’s labor market is much healthier.

Leisure and hospitality jobs fell by 30% in California, and only 15% in Florida.

Twice as many people have started businesses in Florida, compared to California in the last year.

Comparing the third quarter of 2019 vs. 2020, California’s economic decline was 33% worse than Florida’s, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

‘The data is quite clear: California disregarded civil liberties, violated the Constitution, locked people in their homes, destroyed businesses, and ravaged the economy’.

‘But it turns out their harsh methods didn’t make a bit of difference’.

–

–

Worldwide Freedom Protests Millions Upon Millions of People Rising Up (link).

‘March 20th, 2021 has been a Worldwide Freedom March which of course the US Media IS CALLING as “far-right”or “MAGA” or “QAnon” related. The US press is so anti-Constitution or human rights they call anyone who disagrees with lockdowns as an “extremist” who they imply really should be imprisoned for daring to disagree with them. In London, where they cannot blame Trump, somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 people came out without masks to peacefully protest. Others who have been charged criminally for just protesting and £10,000 fines imposed, have had even their PayPal accounts closed to prevent others from trying to even donate money to help them. This is just ruthless behavior and any journalist who puts out this propaganda is no different than those who worked for Lenin during the Russian Revolution’.

‘Meanwhile, YouTube is hard at work at removing all videos that show peaceful protests around the world. Those in mainstream media have really become the enemy of freedom and the people. There were no links to QAnon worldwide. They just make this stuff up. The anti-Trump propaganda continues. Even in a local election for a Mayor, the Tampa Times called the Republican “a Trump Supporter” illustrating that there is no possible way Biden stands for unity. The only choice will end up with outright violence which is what our computer has been projecting for years’.

‘The term “Black Friday” was not a reference to shopping. It was the Panic of 1869 when gold rallied to $162.50 an ounce and if you had deposited in the bank a $20 gold piece into your account and you went to withdraw it, the bankers refused to give you gold coins and handed you a $20 bill instead. The protests began with dragging bankers out to the street and hanging them that is the origin of “Black Friday” not shopping after Thanksgiving. The politicians had to send in the military to restore order’.

‘This is precisely what these politicians and the journalists are exposing themselves to. This political suppression all to aid Klaus Schwab’s and his Great Reset will fail and the rising protests will result in blood in the streets. You cannot offer Guaranteed Basic Income to convince people to just stay home after they have lost everything. This will NOT be a good time to be a journalist in the years ahead. They have chosen sides and that is not for human rights or to support freedom’.

–

–

Tens of Thousands Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Cities Across Europe (link).

‘Large protests occurred in European cities on Saturday, with citizens tired of endless COVID-19 restriction measures scuffling with police determined to forcefully break up any protest gathering against COVID restriction policies’.

‘As many as 20,000 people demonstrated against lockdowns in Kassel, Germany, in what may be the largest anti-lockdown protest to occur in Europe, if not the entire world’.

‘German police used water cannons and pepper spray in prolific fashion to break up the protest, refusing to recognize the right to free assembly’.

‘Germany’s COVID protests were among the strongest, with demonstrators scrapping with police in Dresden and Stuttgart as well’.

‘A similarly strong protest also occurred in London, with the demonstrations occurring across the continent. Protests in Zagreb, Croatia and Switzerland were particularly strong’.

‘London demonstrators chanted “Freedom” as they walked through the streets, appearing without masks in a rejection of the globalist vision of “Hospital Society” advanced by Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci’.

–

–

Vive la lockdown révolution! Growing rebellion against draconian Covid restrictions by easygoing Canadians shows the world the way (link).

–

–

NEW BREATHTAKING COST OF LOCKDOWN Insane Price EVERYONE is Paying = FREE US NOW BORIS (link).

–

–

Germany Orders Most Restrictive COVID Lockdown Yet Over Easter Weekend (link).

–

–

Sweden to Establish “Ministry of Truth” Ahead of Next Election (link).

Had the people who thought this was a good idea not read George Orwell’s 1984?

–

–

The New Normal “Reality” Police (link).

‘So, according to Facebook and the Atlantic Council, I am now a “dangerous individual,” you know, like a “terrorist,” or a “serial murderer,” or “human trafficker,” or some other kind of “criminal.” Or I’ve been praising “dangerous individuals,” or disseminating their symbols, or otherwise attempting to “sow dissension” and cause “offline harm.”’

‘Actually, I’m not really clear what I’m guilty of, but I’m definitely some sort of horrible person you want absolutely nothing to do with, whose columns you do not want to read, whose books you do not want to purchase, and the sharing of whose Facebook posts might get your account immediately suspended. Or, at the very least, you’ll be issued this warning:’

‘Now, hold on, don’t click away just yet. You’re already on whatever website you’re reading this “dangerous,” “terrorist” column on (or you’re reading it in an email, probably on your phone), which means you are already on the official “Readers of Mass-Murdering Content” watch-list. So you might as well take the whole ride at this point’.

‘Also, don’t worry, I’m not going to just whine about how Facebook was mean to me for 2,000 words … well, all right, I’m going to do that a little, but mostly I wanted to demonstrate how “reality” is manufactured and policed by global corporations like Facebook, Twitter, Google, the corporate media, of course, crowdfunding platforms like Patreon and PayPal, and “think tanks” like the Atlantic Council and its Digital Forensic Research Lab (“DFRLab”)’.

‘First, though, let me tell you my Facebook story’.

‘What happened was, I made a Facebook post, and a lot of people tried to share it, so Facebook and the DFRLab suspended or disabled their accounts, or just prevented them from sharing it, and sent them the above warning. Facebook didn’t suspend my account, or censor the post on my account, or contact me to let me know that they have officially deemed me a “dangerous individual.” Instead, they punished anyone who tried to “boost” my “dangerous” post, a tactic anyone who has been through boot camp or in prison (or has watched this classic scene from Full Metal Jacket) will be familiar with’.

‘Here’s the “dangerous” post in question. (If you’re particularly sensitive to “terrorist” content, you may want to put on your “anti-terrorism” glasses, or take some other type of prophylactic measures to protect yourself from “offline harm,” before you venture any further.)’

Sounds like another ‘Ministry of Truth’.

–

–

*FAUCI ON ASTRAZENECA: THIS IS VERY LIKELY A VERY GOOD VACCINE Translation: stick a fork in it (tweet).

–

–

AstraZeneca Admits Vaccine Efficacy Based On “Interim” Data, Vows To Release Update Within 48 Hours (link).

‘Pretty soon, maybe AstraZeneca can stop blaming European governments for stoking skepticism about the company’s COVID jab, and start blaming the US (or maybe the drugmaking giant might consider accepting some responsibility, considering the reaction to rare blood clots isn’t the first safety issue to mar the jabs reputation)’.

‘One day after proclaiming to the world that an extremely thorough and credible study based in the US (but carried out both in the US and across South America) had shown its jab to be 79% effective at preventing COVID (and 100% effective at preventing serious cases of the virus-caused disease) US officials are slamming the drug company and the data for possibly misrepresenting the vaccine’s efficacy’.

–

–

“It’s A Very Good Vaccine” – Dr. Fauci Tries To Rationalize AstraZeneca’s Latest “Unforced Error” (link).

–

–

The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity” (link).

‘With foresight, this article by Peter Koenig was first written on March 12, 2020, the day following the March 11, lockdown. It was among the most popular GR articles in 2020’.

‘It reveals the hidden agenda behind the Covid-19 vaccination initiative, which is now being applied’.

‘Author’s Note and Update’

‘On January 29, 2021, The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament ratified the implementation of Agenda ID 2020. It still needs to go through the German Federal Council, The Bundesrat: little chance they will reject it’.

‘In Switzerland the same – Agenda ID2020 – all electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual will come to a vote on 7 March’

‘And that’s not all, the Swiss government wants to outsource the management of Agenda ID 2020 to the private sector — unbelievable!!!’

‘Can you imagine a bank or insurance company dealing (and selling) your data!! — just imagine what will happen with our data – unthinkable’.

‘But living in a country of sheep, it is very possible if not likely that the Swiss government’s proposal will be accepted’.

‘Then, some of us, can only dream of fleeing — but where to?’

‘Peter Koenig, February 2, 2021’

‘***’

‘It seems, the more there is written about the causes of the Coronavirus – the more the written analyses are overshadowed by a propaganda and fear-mongering hype. Questions for the truth and arguments for where to look for the origins and how the virus may have spread and how to combat it, are lost in the noise of wanton chaos. But isn’t that what the “Powerful financial elites” behind this intended pandemic want – chaos, panic, hopelessness, leading to human vulnerability – a people becoming easy prey for manipulation?’

‘Today WHO declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a “pandemic” – when there is not the slightest trace of a pandemic. A pandemic might be the condition, when the death to infection rate reaches more than 12%. In Europe, the death rate is about 0.4%, or less. Except for Italy which is a special case, where the peak of the death rate was 6% (see below for further analysis)’.

‘China, where the death rate peaked only a few weeks ago at about 3%, is back to 0.7% – and rapidly declining, while China is taking full control of the disease – and that with the help of a not-spoken-about medication developed 39 years ago by Cuba, called “Interferon Alpha 2B (IFNrec)”, very effective for fighting viruses and other diseases, but is not known and used in the world, because the US under the illegal embargo of Cuba does not allow the medication to be marketed internationally’.

‘WHO has most likely received orders from “above”, from those people who also manage Trump and the “leaders” (sic) of the European Union and her member countries, those who aim to control the world with force – the One World Order’.

‘This has been on the drawing board for years. The final decision to go ahead NOW, was taken in January 2020 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos – behind very much closed doors, of course. The Gates, GAVI (an association of vaccination-promoting pharmaceuticals), Rockefellers, Rothschilds et al, they are all behind this decision – the implementation of Agenda ID2020 – see below’.

–

–

French survey reveals nearly 3 out of 4 people reject COVID vaccine passports (link).

–

–

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Vaccine Passports ‘Terrible Idea’; State Mandate ‘Totally off the Table’ (link).

–

–

DeSantis Says Florida Won’t Require COVID-19 Vaccine Passports (link).

–

–

CNN Forced to Admit Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Refusal to Lockdown Florida is “Paying Off” (link).

–

–

Cali Couple Who Paid $560,000 Cash For New Home Can’t Get Covid-Squatter To Leave (link).

‘He continued: “They have this case under a COVID tenant situation, of no evictions when it doesn’t fall under that at all. This transaction went through in January 2020 before any of that, it isn’t a renter who was getting thrown out. It’s the guy who collected all of this money.”

California is a lunatic asylum where the lunatics are in charge of the asylum.

–

–

Israeli Jews Petition International Criminal Court, Say Israel’s Mandatory COVID Vaccines Violate Nuremberg Code (link).

‘The group believes that Jews are being experimented on en masse, in a program similar to the Nazi regime in Germany’.

–

–

Coroner Calls for Audit As People Who Recovered 9 Months Ago Counted as COVID Deaths (link).

Every single one of the deaths supposedly with Covid needs to be autopsied.

–

–

Officer Brian Sicknick: A Mystery, No Toxicology Report, No Autopsy Results, No Cause Of Death and Who Order The Immediate Cremation? (link).

‘A major development broke this week in the Federal investigation into what exactly caused the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’.

–

–

Ivermectin: 70+ studies and counting. (tweet, website).

–

–

BOMBSHELL: USA Funded Virus Research and Used Outbreak Against Its Citizens (link).

‘Billions of people across the globe continue to live under COVID-19 lockdowns or heavily-restricted life. And for almost all of us, life amid the pandemic in 2020 was an isolating and difficult year. Yet doctors are warning that children in particular are experiencing grave mental health consequences as a result of the lockdowns—leading to an “international epidemic” of child suicide’.

‘The Associated Press interviewed Dr. David Greenhorn on the subject, who works in the emergency department at England’s Bradford Royal Infirmary. The number of mental health crises he has seen, such as suicide attempts, has gone from a couple per week pre-pandemic to now several per day’.

‘“This is an international epidemic, and we are not recognizing it,” Greenhorn said. “In an 8-year-old’s life, a year is a really, really, really long time. They are fed up. They can’t see an end to it.”’

‘Dr. Richard Delorme heads the psychiatric department at one of the largest children’s hospitals in France, and he offered a similar warning to the AP’.

–

–

It took $Hitler 20 years to achieve what Boris has in 15 months!! That should be chilling EVERY spine right now .. (tweet).

–

–

PCP Papers Laid Alleging Pandemic Fraud Against Hancock, Whitty, Vallance & Ferguson (link).

‘ER Editor: The Bernician below reminds us of the story we published on March 26, 2020 re. the Public Health Decision to downgrade Covid-19 from formerly being a ‘high consequence infectious disease’. ONE YEAR AGO. See UK: Public Health England Downgrades Classification of COVID Last Week, Media Silent [VIDEO]’.

‘Now, a case is being brought against the four key players of the Covid scam in the UK, for fraud by false representation and non-disclosure, including a requirement to perform autopsies and a temporary halt to the mass vaccination programme. A jury trial is being sought which, if nothing else, will bring out compelling evidence into the public realm. We wish them well’.

‘At 16:23 pm this afternoon (ER: Friday, March 19, 2021), one year after the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens’ decision to reclassify COVID-19 as no longer being considered a High Consequence Infectious Disease was published by Public Health England, the papers were laid electronically at a south London Magistrates Court in the People’s Union of Britain’s momentous Private Criminal Prosecution against Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson for pandemic fraud’.

–

–

A 2013 Rockefeller Paper “Predicts” Isolation & The DEATH Of Physical Interaction (link).

‘A paper written by the Rockefeller Foundation (the elitists that control the ruling classes of the world) predicted planned the isolation and death of physical interaction. It also planned for the formation of complete enslavement of mankind using the Global Health Police’.

‘Is it just an odd coincidence that the elitists who seek ultimate permanent control over humanity seemed to know exactly what would happen in 2013? I’ll let you decide. But here’s the information:’

‘At the 2013 Global Health Summit in Beijing, China, 112 key individuals from governments, the private sector, international organizations, and other groups, met to discuss how the next 100 years of global health may look. The summit released a white paper, titled: Dreaming the Future of Health for the Next 100 Years, which was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. -Insight History’

‘If you can stomach it, read the entire thing. It’s their road map to convince all humans around the globe to accept their enslavement to the elitists, using the ruling-class puppets to institute draconian restrictions that many in the public find acceptable. This is just one more reason to wake up to the fact the government is slavery. Anyone who thinks they have the right to take from you or control you in any way is your master and you are their slave. We have to wake up, folks. This is the end game’.

–

–

We Don’t Need The Great Reset, We Need The Great Rebalancing (link).

‘Perhaps we have collectively “lost our mind.” Perhaps what we need is not a new technology but a new way of living that uses existing technologies to echo “old ways” that worked rather well on much lower energy consumption’.

‘The Great Reset is much in the news–the proposed top-down plan for combating climate change designed by the global elites, who then as now will be jetting around in private aircraft while dictating exactly how the rest of us will reduce our carbon footprints’.

–

–

Bistro Owner Who Defied Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Shutdown is Jailed (link).

‘Manke is overwhelmed by the incredible amount of support he has received from the community due to his patriotic stand against Whitmer’s tyranny.“’

‘Michigan’s Democrat regime may be the worst in the nation as small business owners are punished for wanting to make an honest living’.

–

–

VACCINE AFTERMATH: “I’m still not right” say the victims of the Covid-19 dirty vaccine series (link).

–

–

Mass Media Cover-Up As MSM Again Busted ‘Reporting’ Fake News, And They Wonder Why Their Ratings Are In A Freefall (link).

‘Two major news stories, both of course anti-Trump, have now been debunked, as we see that the use of anonymous sources, and claims by multiple media outlets that they independently verified the information, blow up in the MSM’s collective faces’.

‘Throughout the Trump presidency we saw example after example of fake news reports, citing anonymous sources go viral, then inevitably when the stories were debunked, sometimes weeks later, a small correction was added to a story no one was clicking on again anyway, leaving readers/viewers with the initial fake news to spread’.

‘We saw the media spend years on the Russian collusion hoax, saw three career journalists at CNN lose their jobs, saw retractions, corrections, edited stories, entire articles changed along with headlines, and last but not least, complete deletions’.

‘Note: Those were just a few examples of CNN stories, but in many cases the entire liberal media complex jumped on the bandwagons, then were forced to issue corrections when their anonymous sources lied’.

‘Of course their corrections saw far less virality than the original lies did, so many liberals out there are still pushing narratives that were retracted by the MSM’.

‘FAKE NEWS LIVES ON IN THE MSM’

‘Apparently the media, that is tanking BIGLY since Trump left office, is still unable to give up their penchant for reporting fake news, especially in regards to anything Orange Man Bad’.

‘We’ll see the cable news data lower in the article’.

‘The first example of massive journalistic malpractice started with Washington Post, who also had a serious problem with pushing fake news during the Trump presidency, where they claimed to directly quote a source regarding a telephone call between Trump and Georgia officials’.

‘In their initial story they claimed that President Trump told GA elections officials to “find the fraud.”’

‘Two months later, Washington Post adds a correction negating the entire claim. They also changed their story text as well. (Archive.is link here)’

‘Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump’.

‘A number of things followed that fake, viral story’.

‘One: Democrats used that story and their “quote” which was fake, as part of their impeachment papers’.

‘President Trump’s campaign to reverse the election results—and to keep himself in the White House—lasted through the days immediately preceding the assault on the Capitol. On December 23, for instance, President Trump reportedly called one of Georgia’s lead election investigators, urging him to “find the fraud” and claiming that the official would be a “national hero” if he did so’.

‘One of the impeachment managers also used the fake quote her oral argument before the Senate impeachment trial’.

‘Two: Perhaps even more egregious is how many other outlets ran with the fake story, with some claiming they had verified it with their own anonymous sources’.

–