Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-30. The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Since U20 at 0 risk, offering them mRNA pointless

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity” (link).

‘With foresight, this article by Peter Koenig was first written on March 12, 2020, the day following the March 11, lockdown. It was among the most popular GR articles in 2020’.

‘It reveals the hidden agenda behind the Covid-19 vaccination initiative, which is now being applied’.

‘Author’s Note and Update’

‘On January 29, 2021, The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament ratified the implementation of Agenda ID 2020. It still needs to go through the German Federal Council, The Bundesrat: little chance they will reject it’.

‘In Switzerland the same – Agenda ID2020 – all electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual will come to a vote on 7 March’

‘And that’s not all, the Swiss government wants to outsource the management of Agenda ID 2020 to the private sector — unbelievable!!! And now it’s the European Parliament. …’

‘Can you imagine a bank or insurance company dealing (and selling) your data!! — just imagine what will happen with our data – unthinkable’.

‘But living in a country of sheep, it is very possible if not likely that the Swiss government’s proposal will be accepted’.

‘Then, some of us, can only dream of fleeing — but where to?’

–

–

Why Are We Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19? (link).

‘In trying to understand what underlies the decisions to promote vaccination of children we have some other thoughts that might explain what’s going on. Do we do it for the children? Sometimes the answer is yes. But the first rule of medicine is first do no harm (Primum non nocere). For nearly all children under 20 years of age the risks from getting Covid-19 are exceedingly small and for children the risk is basically near zero in this population— it is the closest to zero we can get to — the cost-benefit argument against using an essentially untested vaccine is heavily in favor of risk and virtually no benefit. The potential risk of unknown and serious side effects from the brand-new and barely tested vaccines are — in truth — completely unknown. That’s because it is almost unheard of for a vaccine to be released to the public this quickly. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get the vaccine’.

Since children are at zero risk, offering them the mRNA jab is medically pointless.

–

–

CDC Adds 300+ More Deaths This Week — 2,050 DEAD Following COVID ‘Vaccines’ in USA (link).

–

–

Only an estimated 1% of vaccine injuries are ever reported, feast your eyes on this horror show of the 1%. (tweet, website).

–

–

Look into the eyes of the Whitty and Vallance plus Hancock, and read this from 1925. Eliminate the soul with medicine (tweet).

–

–

Ron DeSantis Shoots Down the Idea of Vaccine Passports and His Reasoning Is Pitch Perfect (link).

–

–

Governor vows ‘executive action’ against any Biden vaccine passport (link).

‘If so-called “vaccine passports” are required by the Biden administration or private companies, Florida Republian Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Monday he would take “executive action” in his state’.

‘”You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis said. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do.”’

–

–

New York’s Covid Vaccine Passport Makes No Sense (link).

‘Will this passport be efficacious, or is its purpose to get us accustomed to a “your papers please” way of life?’

‘Allegedly, the combination of people with vaccinations and those recovered from infection have, or are, bringing about “herd immunity.” If so, what is the point of a passport?’

.

–

REPORT: Biden Admin Working With Private Sector To Develop Universal Vaccine Passport (link).

–

–

Canadian Parliament Erupt Over Cover Up of Chinese Spies Stealing Coronavirus from Winnipeg Lab to Wuhan (link).

‘Recently, the Canadian parliament erupted over a heated debate regarding the cover-up of Chinese spies stealing coronavirus from the Winnipeg based BSL-4 lab to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’.

‘The Chinese espionage story was first reported by GreatGameIndia in Jan, 2020, for which we are being actively targeted by the NATO’s war propaganda arm – the Atlantic Council’.

‘The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been given until the end of the week to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory’.

‘Iain Stewart, the President of PHAC came under fire from parliamentarians after he repeatedly refused to explain why PHAC terminated the employment of the Chinese spy Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, in January’.

–

–

Which would you rather be. Normal people wearing hazmat suits or conspiracy theorists being pre-pandemic normal (tweet).

–

–

Just fifteen days I mean months until the vaccine I mean ankle bracelet. (tweet).

–

–

Lockdowns Cost More Lives Than They Save (link).

–

–

Enough is enough: We can’t surrender our freedoms just because lockdowns have shown authoritarianism can curb society’s excesses (link).

‘Damian Wilson’

‘is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU’.

–

–

Proof that the quickest path to Covid immunity is to avoid MSM. Amish community in Pennsylvania becomes first in US to achieve herd immunity after reopening churches led to 90% of households being infected with the virus last year (tweet, website).

–

–

Does it make sense now? Anthony Fauci put $500 million of our dollars into that vaccine. He owns half the patent. (tweet).

–

–

WHO & leaders of 23 countries advocate global treaty to tackle future Covid-style health emergencies (all long-planned) (link, link).

–

–

WHO changed the definition of herd/community immunity fairly recently. Here it is. (tweet).

–

–

Ep 841 | Every Lie About COVID Treatment, Virology, and Immunology Debunked | Guest: Dr. Ryan Col‪e Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz (link).

‘Buckle up and take notes, because today you will learn more about the virus than you ever did before. Dr. Ryan Cole is a board-certified pathologist in Idaho who runs the largest independent laboratory in Idaho, where he’s overseen 100,000 COVID tests. He gives us the facts about Vitamin D deficiency, proper treatment of the virus, the natural geographical and seasonal trends, the concerns about the experimental vaccines, understand PCR testing, and much more. You will come away from this interview realizing that government blocked everything that should have been done against the virus, while implementing policies that should never have been done and for which we will suffer for years to come’.

–

–

The Covid-19 Pandemic Has Taken Thought Policing and Wokeness to a Whole New Level (link).

–

–

People shouldn’t be afraid of their governments, governments should be afraid of their people (tweet).

–

–

Flashback: Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research (4/28/20, link).

‘In 2019, with the backing of NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years for research that included some gain-of-function work. The program followed another $3.7 million, 5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses, which ended in 2019, bringing the total to $7.4 million’.

‘Many scientists have criticized gain of function research, which involves manipulating viruses in the lab to explore their potential for infecting humans, because it creates a risk of starting a pandemic from accidental release’.

‘SARS-CoV-2 , the virus now causing a global pandemic, is believed to have originated in bats. U.S. intelligence, after originally asserting that the coronavirus had occurred naturally, conceded last month that the pandemic may have originated in a leak from the Wuhan lab. (At this point most scientists say it’s possible—but not likely—that the pandemic virus was engineered or manipulated.)’

‘Dr. Fauci did not respond to Newsweek’s requests for comment. NIH responded with a statement that said in part: “Most emerging human viruses come from wildlife, and these represent a significant threat to public health and biosecurity in the US and globally, as demonstrated by the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, and the current COVID-19 pandemic…. scientific research indicates that there is no evidence that suggests the virus was created in a laboratory.”’

‘The NIH research consisted of two parts. The first part began in 2014 and involved surveillance of bat coronaviruses, and had a budget of $3.7 million. The program funded Shi Zheng-Li, a virologist at the Wuhan lab, and other researchers to investigate and catalogue bat coronaviruses in the wild. This part of the project was completed in 2019’.

–

–

NEVER EXPLAINED: NINE TIMES on 2020 Election Night on Live TV a Total of Nearly 400,000 Votes Disappeared From President Trump’s Column (link).

–

–

Joe Biden Is Lost – European Analyst Bravely Describes Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline “He’s Incapable of Being President of the United States” (link).

–

–

Biden Describes Filibuster As A “Jim Crow Relic”, Democrats Used It 327 Times Last Year: Report (link).

–

–

Oregon: Antifa Attack Driver Flying American Flag, Police Detain Victim For Pulling Gun In Self-Defense (link).

–

–

Far-Left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Blames Victim of Car Jacking and Brutal Murder by Teenage Girls (link).

‘Their Pakistani victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving for Uber Eats when the girls attempted to steal his car and tased him’.

‘A man was murdered in cold blood and instead of denouncing the horrific crime, Mayor Bowser shamed the victim’.

‘This woman is diabolical and should resign in disgrace’.

‘“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target,” Bowser said Sunday morning’.

‘Update: Bowser deleted her tweet!’

