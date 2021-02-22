Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-02-22. 1/3 Deaths Reported to CDC After ‘Covid Vax’ Occurred Within 48h of ‘vax’. Mass Death Event

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

754,468 concerned citizens.

13,705 medical and public health scientists.

41,458 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Your alternative updates on COVID-19 each weekday since April 2020

UK Column News – 22nd February 2021. Come in, we’re open but Variants of Concern (TM) can be used as the excuse to close us down again at a moment’s notice. Social distancing, mask wearing and lockdown rules kill natural immunity and therefore generate further waves of disease the reaction to which is going to be more social distancing, mask wearing and lockdown – this insanity is from a SAGE advisor. All leading to the magic kingdom of Davos and Disney but if you’re not in the club, you need not apply. Is COVID-19 a hoax? Three words: Follow the money (website, youtube, bitchute).

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After ‘Covid Vaccines’ Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination (link).

‘The numbers reflect the latest data available as of Feb. 12 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 929 reported deaths, about one-third occurred within 48 hours’.

Dr. Lee Merrit: The Vaxx Is Preparing World For Mass Death Event (Video) (link).

‘The following interview is an explosive one! It was so explosive, that like my interviews with people like The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Kevin Corbett and Dr. Carrie Madej, it was scrubbed by YouTube’s Ministry of Truth. However, The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Dr. Lee Merrit who warns that the COVID Vaxx not only failed in previous animal testing but is also setting the world up for a mass death event’.

‘First, Alex explains why the video was pulled and why supporting outlets like The New American is so important’.

‘The Covid Vaccines will allow future coronaviruses to enter your body and multiply without any resistance. So, when the Chinese military weaponizes the next coronavirus EVERYONE VACCINATED WILL DIE’.

‘This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS’.

‘This is their intent’.

‘All the vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese military agents and are compromised to prepare this’.

‘Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method and gives a lot of details about this new form of warfare’.

The unicorn vaccine for the unicorn virus – I’m out.

My Expulsion From Medical Practice (link).

‘Censorship and economic ruin threaten dissenting physicians’

‘It’s a very bizarre state of affairs when, as a doctor for over 30 years, I suddenly find myself completely isolated from people I know, and from humanity. In this situation, there seems to be no way to help with healing or caring or treating, because I have been expelled like a priest excommunicated from the church. I have been cancelled’.

‘This happened because I was not conforming to the religion of medicine. I said things that were against the perceived modus vivendi. I was immediately suspended and completely and utterly cut off, as if I were a dangerous, evil person’.

‘This sense of doing wrong eats into your guts. It is like you have done some kind of severe sin, where you have done something so bad and so awful, that you can never be recuperated or saved because you’ve gone against absolute authority’.

‘Now, this authority is determined and written by AHPRA, the medical board of Australia which produces the code of behavior. [1]’

‘This code of behavior was not something I had contradicted in public. I hadn’t attacked or injured a patient. I had posted on Facebook statements which were inimical to the system, because I criticized issues about the system which were not good’.

‘Looking outward into the world beyond medicine, I have learned that the best companies are run with their employees feeling a group spirit, where the team is heard, understood, and appreciated’.

‘But over the past two to three years, when working in medical practices, I’ve seen no such thing as a team spirit. I found modern medical clinics in Australia to be like workhouses, where the doctors are consumed with input and output of patients. The only thing that the practice owners care about is a throughput of patients to give an indecent profit’.

‘So doctors effectively become part of a cattle market that accepts as many patients as possible to be treated with a preset path of investigations, drugs, and referrals, and are quickly released. Beyond that, the doctors must also have good marks on social media to make sure that the patients return’.

‘This medical meat market lacks the previous dedication of the medical profession to treating or caring about patients. It seems that, the whole system has become so computerized and automated that it has become the “fast-food” modernization of medicine’.

‘Apparently, there is no such thing as medical practice in the absolute sense anymore. Caring goes out of the window. Nowadays, a patient arrives, and it’s in and out within five minutes, and all the patient gets is a drug – often an antidepressant!’

‘Considering our modern world, I realized that this new concept of medical practice is part and parcel of what is happening in the larger society. It seems that we no longer have a society that even cares about itself’.

‘In medical lectures and webinars I see health professionals giving lip service to the need for patients to be looked upon with a certain sense of care by the doctors — the therapeutic agents. Yet this seems an utter hypocrisy because doctors nowadays are more concerned about the efficacious use of investigational processes and therapeutic agents than a direct relationship with the patient’.

‘In fact, there’s no such thing as a partnership in medicine anymore, even in functional medicine. This has gone out the window because society and particularly the medical system frowns upon anything to do with mind, body, or with healing itself’.

‘People are eating the wrong kinds of food because doctors have not been taught nutrition in medical school, and have not learned that food is one of the most powerful therapeutic agents. People are eating themselves to death by the toxic foods that they get from their local stores’.

‘Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, marginalization, and alienation due to the need to keep separate have increased, and have accelerated to the extent that there is a significant increase in mental illness’.

‘This is because priority is placed on COVID-19 itself. In medical practices, other illnesses are being left behind and people are no longer being treated to the extent they were previously for chronic illness, heart disease, and cancer’.

‘In this COVID-19 epidemic situation, the simple nutritional supplements that could prevent COVID-19, such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, and hydrogen peroxide sprays are looked upon by the medical establishment as being useless and are banned. This is also the case with social media who rely on “fact checkers” who have not been educated in nutrition’.

‘Hippocrates said “Let food be your medicine and medicine your food.” This applies to an excellent diet that provides the essential nutrients while avoiding excess sugar and processed foods with empty calories, as well as safe and inexpensive vitamin and mineral supplements. It can also apply to drugs that are effective against COVID-19 and do little harm such as hydroxychloroquine/zinc and ivermectin. If everyone would take the vitamin and mineral supplements (vitamin C 1000mg 3x/day or more, vitamin D 5000IU/day, magnesium 400 mg/day, zinc 20 mg/day, etc.) we could end the pandemic in a month. [2-7] But any doctor who says these things in public will be cancelled’.

‘This epidemic has been handled as if the governments in charge are following rules from some unknown puppet master. Each knows how to follow the rules, and the rules are such that every government is being taken for a ride and they don’t even realize it. I am referring to individual governments who do not realize they are being taken for a ride by the profit-seeking medical establishment. Is it the WHO, the drug companies, or are we all responsible?’

Aus Oh no. This is insane. Scott Morrison gets the jab, the actual cap is on the syringe. Surely this is a joke. C’mon man..WTAF is going on (tweet).

BEL MOONEY: My dad Ted passed three Covid tests and died of a chronic illness yet he’s officially one of Britain’s 120,000 victims of the virus and is far from alone… so how many more are there? (link).

“We’re not actually detecting the virus when we do these tests” (website, tweet).

‘One in every 11 people in Britain say they trust David Icke’s take on the coronavirus pandemic, and people who believe covid conspiracies are much less likely to trust the vaccine too’, says system-serving to its DNA Bristol University expressing the increasing panic by those in authority that people aren’t all as stupid as they took them for (link, link).

‘One in every 11 people in Britain say they trust David Icke’s take on the coronavirus pandemic, and people who believe covid conspiracies are much less likely to trust the vaccine too’.

‘The full extent of the belief in coronavirus conspiracies and lockdown scepticism has been laid bare in research from the University of Bristol and King’s College London, who warned the prominence of such views and lack of trust in the official scientists constituted a ‘risk to public health’.

‘The research saw thousands of people quizzed over their views, attitudes and where they placed their trust during the covid pandemic, and showed a clear link between people who believed the virus was some kind of hoax, or the Government was overstating the covid risks as some kind of conspiracy with scientists, NHS staff, doctors and the media, were less likely to trust in the vaccine too’.

Cult-controlled Vatican says employees who refuse ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ could lose their jobs – how very Christian (link, link).

International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals (link).

‘The lockdown « a global scientific fraud of unprecedented proportions »’

‘We bring to the attention of our readers, this important international statement by health professionals, medical doctors and scientists, which has been sent to the governments of thirty countries’

‘Below is the complete text which was sent to the governments’.

‘Link to original document: Very Urgent : International Alert message about COVID-19’

‘See here for list of governments to which the letter was sent’.

‘The text includes quotations from prominent scholars and health professionals’

‘Related Health Professionals Document (pdf version uploaded to GR)’

‘Selected Highlights’

‘Stay home, save lives » was a pure lie’.

‘Remove the following illegal, non-scientific and non-sanitary measures : lockdown, mandatory face masks for healthy subjects, social distancing of one or two meters’.

‘The lockdown not only killed many people but also destroyed physical and mental health, economy, education and other aspects of life’.

‘The natural history of the virus [the coronavirus] is not influenced by social measures [lockdown, face masks, closure of restaurants, curfew’

‘When the state knows best and violates human rights, we are on a dangerous course’.

‘Exclude your experts and advisers who have links or conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies :’

‘Stop the vaccination campaigns and refuse the scam of the pseudo-health passport which is in reality a politico-commercial project’

‘We are health professionals of the international collective : United Health Professionals, composed of more than 1,500 members (including professors of medicine, intensive care physicians and infectious disease specialists) from different countries of Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania and, on August 26, 2020, we addressed to governments and citizens of countries around the world an alert message regarding the COVID outbreak’.

‘First, let’s start with the conclusions of the 2010 report of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the management of the H1N1 epidemic :’

‘« The Parliamentary Assembly is alarmed about the way in which the H1N1 influenza pandemic has been handled, ot only by the World Health Organization (WHO) but also by the competent health authorities at the level of the European Union and at national level. It is particularly troubled by some of the consequences of decisions taken and advice given leading to distortion of priorities of public health services across Europe, waste of large sums of public money and also unjustified scares and fears about health risks…grave shortcomings have been identified regarding the transparency of decision-making processes relating to the pandemic which have generated concerns about the possible influence of the pharmaceutical industry on some of the major decisions….unregulated or secret lobbying may be a danger and can undermine democratic principles and good governance »’.

‘Know that the same mistakes made in the H1N1 epidemic are being repeated today in the COVID epidemic. You are the victims of the biggest health scam of the 21st century regarding the real danger of the virus, the measures to be taken, the figures, the tests and the treatments, and this was done with the same techniques of manipulation used during the epidemic of H1N1 or the Iraq war. Experts, professors of medicine as well as scientific and medical collectives began to alert others of this as early as March 2020’.

‘The countries of the world (except rare cases like : Sweden, Belarus or Tanzania), without thinking, have only imitated and blindly followed others’.

‘This epidemic is amplified, dramatized and instrumentalised by criminals who take advantage of it to achieve economic, political and ideological goals and agendas that are harmful to humanity and we will prove this to you. You must stop this global scam quickly (because it is a serious danger to your people and your country in terms of : health, economy, education, ecology and human rights) by immediately taking the following actions :’

‘1-Lift all restrictions’

‘Remove the following illegal, non-scientific and non-sanitary measures : lockdown, mandatory face masks for healthy subjects, social distancing of one or two meters. These crazy and stupid measures are heresies invented in 2020 that do not exist in medicine or public health and they are not based on any scientific evidence’.

‘This is not how we manage an outbreak’

Data Disaster: A Call for an Investigation Into the CDC’s Conduct During COVID-19 (link).

‘On Feb 16th, 2020, Stand for Health Freedom hosted one of the most important events of the decade. SHF co-founder Sayer Ji — joined by voices in the legal, educational, scientific, medical and policy-making communities — dove into the real-world consequences of the CDC’s actions throughout COVID-19’.

‘The replay from last night’s event, “Data Disaster: A Call for an Investigation Into the CDC’s Conduct During COVID-19,” is now available on SHF’s website and our YouTube channel’

‘It also includes an important call to action, to urge key congressmen charged with federal agency oversight to formally investigate the CDC, which you can do: JOIN THOUSANDS OF OTHERS IN TAKING ACTION HERE NOW’.

‘Last night’s event was our most attended event in history with almost 2,000 live simultaneously, full of inspiration and vital perspectives. Dr. Peter Breggin, a world-renowned psychiatrist and medical ethicist, spoke about the global issues at hand and their impact on humanity’.

‘Dr. Breggin was passionate in his message: Public health policy does not take into account that human beings are social creatures and does not factor in the collateral damage policies have on the social fabric of humanity’.

‘Since our broadcast, we have heard from advocates across the United States thanking us for the clarity, insight and hope they received from Sayer Ji and the other experts who were a part of the conversation; this includes state and local lawmakers, scientists, doctors, a school superintendent and a trial attorney’.

Rich Business-Class Flyers Now Exempt From Wearing A Mask (link).

‘No Jab, No Job’ – UK Firms Set to Make Vaccines Mandatory (link).

‘Companies in Britain have been tasking law firms to craft “no jab, no job” contracts that would bar prospective employees from being hired unless they have been vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus’.

‘While the government has publicly claimed that it has no intentions of requiring domestic vaccine passports, ministers have admitted that private businesses may take up the mantle of imposing it on the British public’.

‘Speaking to the Financial Times, law firms said that they have already been contacted by companies, including care homes and multinational corporations, which are looking to draw up contracts that would require employees to be inoculated against the virus’.

‘One unnamed attorney told the paper that such requirements could be risky as they might trigger discrimination claims from people who refuse to take the vaccine on religious grounds, pregnant women, or those who have health conditions, such as allergies, which prevent them from taking the jab’.

‘The lawyer did note that in sectors in which employees are surrounded by at-risk people, such as in care homes, so-called “no jab, no job” contracts may ultimately be defensible’.

‘Some of the law firms contacted claimed that businesses have also begun inquiring about how to require that those already employed receive the vaccine’.

‘However, companies seeking to change the contracts of people already employed would need to gain the consent of the worker, a partner at the law firm Lewis Silkin, James Davies, cautioned’.

The UK has the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination based on any status (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/42/schedule/1/part/I/chapter/12) which would include test or vaccination status so I say to all the tyrants in the UK bring on your discrimination and we will see how my lawsuit against anyone you tries to discriminate me goes.

Demand the UK Government gives regulatory approval to Ivermectin to TREAT Covid-19 (link).

‘We the undersigned demand the Government focuses on obtaining regulatory approval of Ivermectin as a TREATMENT for Covid-19, the drug which has been shown to reduce mortality from Covid-19 by 83% as well as reducing severity of symptoms and transmission’.

‘A WHO-sponsored review of Ivermectin trials indicates an 83% reduction in Covid mortality. ( WHO Meta-Analysis of Ivermectin Research )’

The Covid Pandemic Is The Result of Public Health Authorities Blocking Effective Treatment (link).

‘Why are all the countries in the world following the same unsuccessful and irresponsible response to Covid? The masks and six feet “social distancing” are ineffective, and so are the vaccines. Unless the mask is a N95, the mask does not prevent transmission of the virus. As the virus is airborn or areosol spread, six meters between persons dies not prevent spread. The lockdowns are more damaging to people and economies than Covid’.

‘Why are authorities enforcing ineffective measures while ignoring proven successful measures that greatly reduce the Covid threat and perhaps eliminate it altogether? Is it because the proven measures are inexpensive and offer no opportunity for large profits from vaccines? Is it because the “Covid pandemic” is useful for mandating control measures that curtail civil liberties? Is it because the lockdowns decimate family businesses and enable further economic concentration? The answer is “yes” to all three questions’.

‘The Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford Univesity, Sir John Bell, has revealed that Covid vaccination causes more mutations of the virus, requiring new vaccines in an endless chase. https://www.rt.com/uk/515824-covid19-vaccines-variants-oxford/’

‘I asked a distinguished virologist if the Oxford professor was correct, and was told: “Yes, Covid vaccination does and will cause more mutations.” There already are a number of varients, and the South African government has reported that the vaccine it has purchased is not effective against the Covid strain in South Africa’.

‘Moreover, the vaccines themselves have not undergone long-run testing, and many serious reactions and more than 1,000 deaths are associated with the vaccinations. Some scientists are concerned that the untested technology in some of the vaccines will have adverse effects on the immune system and result in a jump in the overall death rate. However, we look at it, we are flying at least partly blind. Why as there is a far superior way to proceed?’

‘First, begin with prevention. Vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and NAC are effective and inexpensive immune boosters that ward off infection and reduce the severity of infection. Jonathan Cook gives a report on the latest research here: https://www.unz.com/jcook/why-politicians-and-doctors-keep-ignoring-the-medical-research-on-vitamin-d-and-covid/’

‘Then turn to cures. Both the HCQ/zinc/antibiotic treatment and the Ivermectin/zinc/antibiotic treatment are proven, safe, and inexpensive. Yet the evidence has been kept from the public. Even the most knowledgeable experts are deplatformed when they say anything that is in conflict with the vaccination/lockdown agenda. The media are complicit in keeping the public uninformed. Why is this? How does information suppression help deal with an alleged world pandemic? Clearly, it does not help’.

“There’s No Chip In The Vaccine” Brits Told During Prime-Time Ad (link).

It doesn’t matter to me one little bit what is or is not in this mRNA injectable because there are much better alternatives for combating whatever is causing this illness than to have it injected into my body.

Blackballed alderman loses fight for his seat (17 March 1995, link).

‘An elected City of London alderman yesterday failed in his High Court battle to overturn a medieval custom which enabled the privileged men who rule the Square Mile to blackball him’.

‘Malcolm Matson, a millionaire businessman, was elected last November with 78 per cent of the vote to join the exclusive world of the 25 aldermen, who – as well as wining and dining with the livery companies and ancient trade groups – are responsible for policing, roads and schools in the City. They automatically become magistrates and ultimately are eligible to serve as Lord Mayor for a year’.

‘But under charter, law and custom, set out in the 14th century, the aldermen have the right to interview those elected to decide if each is a “fit and proper” person to join them. And they decided that Mr Matson, 51 – who had unseated a sitting member in an election campaign in Bread ward in which he questioned the “moral integrity” of the City – was not. He was given no reason for his exclusion, which means that another election will have to be called’.

‘City watchers have described it as a clash of cultures between the grammar school pupil turned wealthy telecommunications pioneer and the predominantly Eton, Harrow and Charterhouse educated aldermen. Others suggest it has more to do with Mr Matson rocking the establishment’s boat’.

‘Mr Matson himself says he has no idea of the reasons’.

‘The right to exclude elected members was first challenged in the courts 150 years ago by Michael Scales, elected three times and thrice rejected by the court of aldermen’.

‘Like Mr Matson, Mr Scales lost. Since then, the aldermen have refused admission to 10 others, none of whom has mounted a challenge through the courts until now’.

‘Mr Matson launched an application for judicial review in an attempt to overturn what he says are archaic, “secretive and undemocratic” rules. His lawyers argued that his exclusion without giving reasons affronts natural justice and a duty to be fair’.

‘But Mr Justice Latham ruled that he could not conclude the decision to exclude was perverse: the Court of Aldermen had to make a decision based on Mr Matson’s personality, understanding of the City and his judgement. And in what amounted to an appointment interview, there could be no requirement to give reasons’.

‘The judge said he accepted that this may leave Mr Matson feeling he had “suffered an injustice” and that electors would be deprived of the opportunity of knowing what motivated the Court of Aldermen to reject their choice, but that was not the law. The judge put a stay on the holding of a new election pending an application by Mr Matson for an appeal’.

‘Mr Matson, who was ordered to pay costs, said he was determined to take the matter “all the way to the House of Lords if necessary”. People had voted for a change in culture and had been refused. “I find it extraordinary . . . Here we are in the centre of one of the greatest financial markets in the world, supposedly based on liberty and democracy. And here, at the heart, we have seen a collapse and denial of democracy,” he said’.

It’s a big club and you and I are not in this big club.

–