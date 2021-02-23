Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-02-23. Diabetes 86% Parkinson 79% Cancers: prostate 53% breast 47% bowel 46% Save them NHS

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

754,468 concerned citizens.

13,705 medical and public health scientists.

41,458 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Since lock down diabetes victims up 86%, prostate cancer up 53%, Parkinson’s up 79%, breast cancer up 47%, bowel cancer up 46%. Hancock should have been arrested months ago. (tweet).

How will we know if the ‘vaccine’ is working. Will the survival rate go from 99.7 to 99.8%? (tweet).

Age standardised mortality rates are the gold standard for measuring and comparing mortality

On that basis 2020 was the worst year since …………..2008! (tweet).

Ri-dick-a-lus! Man who died after falling from 1 10-foot ladder was actually killed by COVID-19: doctors vs Ca woman, 78, gets COVID-19 vaccine, then suddenly dies of something else (gab).

10 years ago, Channel 4 News exposed the swine flu scandal (link).

‘Channel 4’s John Snow reports on the Council of Europe’s investigation into the manufactured swine flu hoax. The former Chair of the Sub-committee on Health of the Parliamentary Assembly Dr Wolfgang Wodarg had accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of lowering the definition of a pandemic in order for the pharmaceutical companies and their shareholders to rake in massive profits at the expense of taxpayers in targeted countries’.

INVESTIGATION: 110K Deaths? NHS Data shows only 3000 people have died of COVID-19 (link).

‘We examined a document titled ‘COVID-19 total deaths – weekly summaries’ which can be found on the NHS England website here. We took a look at the most recent release that shows data up to and as of 4pm on the 3rd February 2021, and went straight to a section titled ‘Deaths by Condition’’.

‘The table provides a breakdown of people who have died after receiving a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 and divides them into people who had a pre-existing condition and people who didn’t have a pre-existing condition. The table shows a total of 74,249 deaths have occurred up to 4pm on the 3rd February 2021. Now this isn’t the 100,00 plus that we’ve been told have occurred but this is because this data only covers England and only those who have died in hospital’.

‘Now we’re hope you’re sat down whilst reading this because the numbers we’re about to reveal are shocking. Of the 74,249 deaths occurring in people who have tested positive for “Covid”, 71,138 died from pre-existing conditions. Only 3,111 died with no known pre-existing conditions’.

‘What’s even more shocking about that is that this doesn’t mean the 3,111 who died with no known pre-existing conditions actually died of Covid-19. It just means they didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. This very small amount of people in the grand scheme of things could actually be even smaller, as it is entirely possible they still died of other causes, such as a bad car accident for instance. We cannot of course prove that but it is still entirely possible. But we can prove what some of the underlying pre-existing conditions were, as the NHS have told us’.

‘The data shows that of the 71,138 deaths that occurred in hospitals in people who received a positive test for SARS-CoV 2 and who had pre-existing conditions, 12,027 of these had chronic kidney disease. That’s makes up over 10% of the 100,000 deaths that have been used to justify the dictatorial tyranny of the past year’.

‘It also shows that 11,559 of the 71,138 deaths were due to chronic pulmonary disease. 11,935 had dementia, and over 7000 had heart disease’.

Spain: Second Pfizer Shots Halted After 46 Nursing Home Residents Die After the First Shot (link).

‘The Andalusian Health Service reported that at least 46 residents have died since January. For perspective, Our Lady has a maximum capacity of 145 residents’.

‘The Junta de Andalucía (regional government) intervened in early February to curtail the death count. But people continued dying. Spain’s Ministry of Health is now in charge of mitigation’.

‘The Ministry said in a statement:’

‘“In view of the imminent risk to public health, and in particular for the [residents] and workers of this center, as the current protocol for disinfection and isolation of positive cases cannot be guaranteed.”’

‘The situation remains dire, as at least 28 residents and 12 staff members were COVID-19 positive last week. Health officials halted all further mRNA shots as a result’.

‘The Federation of Public Services criticized Our Lady for not taking action sooner’.

Experimental mRNA vaccines cause 600 new cases of eye disorders and leave 5 people blind, according to UK Government (link).

‘The government of the United Kingdom has been collecting critical safety data on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, and the latest report doesn’t paint a pretty picture. The first dose of the experimental Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been introduced into the arms of 5.4 million citizens, with 500,000 of these people receiving a second dose. Up until January 24, there have been nearly 50,000 reports of vaccine injury for this specific vaccine, including the sudden death of one hundred seven UK citizens’.

‘A minimum of 1 in 333 people suffer from serious vaccine adverse events in the UK’

‘Another 1.5 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine have been received in the arms of UK citizens, yielding another 21,032 adverse events. These adverse events were recorded up until January 24, 2021, in the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency‘s Yellow Card Scheme, and does not include all relevant, up-to-date injuries. The current rate of vaccine injury (being reported) is 1 in 333 people. This rate of vaccine injury is likely much greater because people are often hesitant and/or ashamed to report vaccine injury; many people see vaccination as 100 percent safe and effective solution and don’t dare to question it. Many doctors refuse to accept that vaccine injury is real’.

‘The adverse events are not minor issues that resolve in a day, either. These adverse events can be life-altering, causing stroke, inflammation of the heart, muscle paralysis, blindness, and anaphylaxis shock. Before experimental mRNA vaccines were unleashed, drug companies signed contracts with every major government in the world, to subvert the rule of law and indemnify their company from taking responsibility for all the inevitable vaccine injuries they knew would occur’.

‘The most shocking reports are eye disorders. At least 634 people were diagnosed with eye disorders after vaccination. One person lost central vision, another person lost visual acuity, thirty-one people report impaired vision, and five people went blind! The Pfizer/BioNTech has caused sixty-nine incidents of Bells Palsy, a condition that paralyzes muscles on one side of the face’.

‘Government continues to downplay rampant vaccine injury and death, perpetrating genocide’

This is soooo horrifying…what they are doing!!!???? (tweet).

Will the mRNA injectable also contain anti-GNRH a sperm specific mitochondrial antigen to cause infertility?

We Have Another Fauci Reversal…This Time on the COVID Vaccine (website, tweet).

‘BREAKING: Dr. Fauci now says the COVID-19 vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and will protect those who are unvaccinated. This is the complete opposite of his previous position’

Expert claims Britain could ALREADY have (*NATURAL*) herd immunity amid huge 82% reduction in Covid infections in just six weeks with 17million vaccinated and one in five carrying antibodies (link).

It’s so obvious to anyone with half a brain that you do. This could have all been over months ago… One word Nadine… Ivermectin (tweet).

Heroes of the pandemic -Didier Raoult -Anders Tegnell -Johann Giesecke -John Ioannidis -Dr Reiner Fuellmich -Robert Kennedy Jr -Sucharit Bhakdi -Martin Kulldorf -Sunetra Gupta -Jay Battacharya -Vladimir Zelenko -Mike Yeadon -Pierre Kory -Simone Gold -Stella Immanuel -Carrie Madej

(tweet).

The ‘ZeroCovid’ Movement: Cult Dressed As Science (link).

‘This past year has given rise to some strange and novel methods of disease containment, including lockdowns and mask mandates. It is unsurprising that the natural next step in this progression has been the development of a movement known as “ZeroCovid.” Its growing influence is, perhaps, predictable given that for nearly a year we have been inundated by the views of so-called experts seeking to legitimize their myopic worldview that public health is determined solely by prevention of Covid-19’.

‘Rather than acknowledge to a weary public that their approach has been a failure, they are doubling down and attempting to save their reputations by claiming that the problem is not that lockdowns do not work, but that they have not gone far enough’.

‘There is, apparently, some diversity of opinion among the ZeroCovid crowd as to whether the term is to be interpreted literally, as some of its most impassioned and vocal proponents argue, or whether it simply means a more extreme version of the ideology that has dominated societies around the globe for the past year: the belief that suppressing the coronavirus is a singularly important goal, to replace all others and to be pursued with no or only minimal consideration of the effects of doing so’.

‘ZeroCovid promoters appear to agree that much stricter border controls, lockdowns, and mask mandates are needed than exist in most nations today. Sam Bowman, one of the most prominent ZeroCoviders, claims for instance that the only way to address the coronavirus problem is with “lockdowns, school closures, travel bans, mass testing, contact tracing, and masks.” Likewise, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair’s think-tank has stated that the only way to avoid another lockdown is to bring coronavirus cases to zero. China, Australia and New Zealand are portrayed as successes by ZeroCovid proponents, and prove that suffering now brings with it the promise of eventual freedom’.

God save us from the ZeroCovid ers.

WHO Changes PCR Test Criteria To Cover-up False Positives (link).

‘In updated guidance published on Jan. 20, the WHO said that lab experts and health care practitioners should also consider the patient’s history and epidemiological risk factors alongside the PCR test in diagnosing the coronavirus’.

‘The new guidance could result in significantly fewer daily cases, the false positive cases that created an environment of panic and fear which experts have been warning since last year’.

Lockdowns, masks destroying mental health of children and young people (link).

Matt Hancock £5,000 donor Francis Stanley awarded £14m PPE contract (tweet).

(Richard Burgon MP) Matt Hancock broke the law over PPE contracts He needs to resign. If he won’t, he should be sacked. (tweet).

(Zarah Sultana MP) Matt Hancock should resign. (tweet).

The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda (link).

‘There is no scientific basis for the measures in place to deal with the alleged Covid Pandemic. Among experts the support for these measures are largely limited to those with financial links with pharmaceutical corporations. Public health bureaucrats, such as Fauci at NIH, are also linked with pharmaceutical corporations. Medical practioners take their guidance from approved authority, which means NIH, CDC, WHO, all compromised with conflicts of interest. Conforming with these compromised institutions provides liability protection that relying on independent expert advice does not’.

‘One thousand five hundred experts from around the world have come together to challenge the Covid measures as “a global scientific fraud of unprecedented proportions.” Here is their statement: https://www.globalresearch.ca/international-alert-message-about-covid-19-united-health-professionals/5737680’

‘Is it safe to assume that compromised public health bureaucries with links to pharmaceutical corporations know more and are more trustworthy than independent experts?’

‘What is the real agenda behind the Covid Deception? Clearly it is not public health’.

‘How was media orchestrated to deplatform and censor experts who challenge the obviously unsuccessful Covid measures? It should make you instantly suspicious when scientifically ignorant and totally compromised presstitutes dismiss dissenting independent experts as “conspiracy theorists.”’

‘Why is no public discussion of the situation possible? If the Covid measures could stand examination, there would be no censorship’.

‘Clearly, an undeclared agenda is being shoved down our throats’.

‘In this article Dr. Pascal Sacre explains why the PCR test results in a huge exaggeration in the number of Covid infections and thus serves the assertion of a pandemic and the creation of fear that causes people to accept tyrannical measures: https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-rt-pcr-how-to-mislead-all-humanity-using-a-test-to-lock-down-society/5728483’

‘That independent scientifc experts have been forced out of public discussion should tell you how utterly corrupt are the governments of the world’.

Two weeks to flatten the curve, but two minutes to wake up. (tweet).

Police IGNORE Party At £12,000 Per Week Mansion In London 🤬 One Rule For One… (link).

1000’s Of Fines Given Last Week 🇬🇧 ‘Great’ Britain CAN’T TAKE ANYMORE (link).

SACKED For Not Wearing Mask (In Truck BY HIMSELF) 🤬 First Case (link).

Prince Charles Visits Dad Philip In Hospital 🤬 Slap @ Face To 100,000’s Of Others Who R Not Allowed (link).

This health dictatorship is to control the lower classes, rich people will continue to live life normally.

Explosive! BACTERIA Killed People in the 1918 Pandemic & Fauci KNEW (Reuters Fact-Check Accidentally CONFIRMS Everything it Tries to Debunk) (link).

‘Brundage’s team culled first-hand accounts, medical records and infection patterns from 1918 and 1919. Although a nasty strain of flu virus swept around the world, bacterial pneumonia that came on the heels of mostly mild cases of flu killed the majority of the 20 to 100 million victims of the so-called Spanish flu, they conclude’.

‘“We agree completely that bacterial pneumonia played a major role in the mortality of the 1918 pandemic,” says Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease in Bethesda, Maryland, and author of another journal article out next month that comes to a similar conclusion’.

Scientists Find Carbon Nano Tubes In Lungs Of Everyone Tested & Possibly All Biological Life (I have been exposing this phenomenon for many years – it’s real, think ‘chemtrails’ and other sources, and watch this week’s videocast about the anti-human agenda to see why it is happening) (website, youtube).

If You Believe Life Will “Return To Normal”, You Have A Fundamental Misunderstanding Of The Times In Which We Live (link).

No autopsies in Wales 8th December 2020 – 11th February 2021. All deaths attributed to COVID19 Think about that one Just think about implications for Wales and the whole world @welshgovernment @pfizer – are these your instructions? We would like to know (tweet).

I just saw a video sent to me by a source I’m crying inside It’s a hidden video camera taping how organs are being stolen from family members of ppl claimed to have died of C-vid So many lost their loved ones and weren’t even allowed to say goodbye because they would notice (tweet).

–