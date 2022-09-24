Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-24. Myocarditis: was rare, now being normalised – I’m out. Jabs neither safe nor effective, outright dangerous

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

After forcing millions of children to get the Covid vax and insisting it was “safe and effective,” hospitals are now normalizing a side effect they once called rare: myocarditis. (tweet).

–

–

Journal of Clinical & Experimental Immunology “An abundance of studies has shown that the mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective, but outright dangerous.” @P_McCulloughMD @PierreKory @chrismartenson @MartinKulldorff @DrAseemMalhotra @DrJBhattacharya @lawrie_dr (tweet).

–

–

Alright, let’s try this again. In addition to seeing numerous photos, I’ve spoken to a doctor and an embalmer that confirmed these tentacle-looking blood clots are real. They’ve been found in the bodies of people who were recently v_______. If you’ve been seeing them, DM me. (tweet).

–

–

U.S. Doctor confirms Pfizer defrauded the governments with mRNA injections. Anyone who took it has a higher risk of death. Insurance companies blowing up with deaths especially in the young. The mRNA injection accelerates death from all other causes. Blood clots causing death. (tweet).

–

–

Twitter CEO Agrawal pummeled by Senator Ron Johnson on censorship of vital safety data necessary to inform public on potential harms. Agrawal had no answers; better start coming up with some before investigations are launched into the disastrous impact of the false narrative. (tweet).

–

–

I’m embarrassed to be a doctor! A woman drops dead 7 minutes after getting a Covid shot and her death is ruled to be due to “natural causes”! (tweet, website).

–

–

“I was chatting to someone in the shop her husband lost 60% of his sight in 1 eye, fortunately she also knew other friends who’d suffered similar sight issues also after their jab,So many more cases occurring now” from Wayne Cunnington AstraZeneca injured & banished from here (tweet).

–

–

I had an anaphylactic reaction to the first dose of mRNA and continued neurological and other symptoms. I have been called killer, anti-vax garbage, fake-news, conspiracy theorist, liar, and more, just for sharing my story. All I am asking for is help to heal! 🥲🙏 (tweet).

–

–

One of my mate’s customers just got her Autumn booster last week. She’s now severely ill, bed-ridden, can’t eat or drink, losing a ton of weight and her husband is fearing for her life. People, these stories are getting more and more common. For heavens sake, do not get the jab. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 23rd September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

00.26 – Cut, Tax and Spend

Sources:

***************

Kwarsi Kwarteng Speech: – https://bit.ly/3DLsKXJ

Gov’t Plan: – https://bit.ly/3C5e58E

BoE Statement: – https://bit.ly/3R4rC4x

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3UuczUV

Free Assange Human Chain: – https://bit.ly/3UwWNbH

Were You Arrested Form: – https://bit.ly/3LKRAZR

12:47 – Liz Truss UN General Assembly Speech

Sources:

***************

LT Speech: – https://bit.ly/3dHlpxJ

Forbes Article: – https://bit.ly/3r3Bq4i

UK Gov’t Report: – https://bit.ly/3R8mtIE

PM Article: – https://bit.ly/3SfTWTa

NATO Strategic Concept: – https://bit.ly/3LBMfE0

24:28 – Ukraine Update

Sources:

***************

ABC Article: – https://abcn.ws/3S8YLO1

Ramzan Kadyrov Statement: – https://bit.ly/3UudmFn

Independent Article: – https://bit.ly/3xO94yO

RT Article: – https://bit.ly/3BFOh1B

TS Article: – https://bit.ly/3C76eHS

Euronews Article: – https://bit.ly/3LDA61u

Neil Bush Statement: – https://bit.ly/3LFEyg9

Foreign Secretary Speech: – https://bit.ly/3dBIUIy

WSJ Article: – https://on.wsj.com/3fibkbj

48:05 – Potential Nuclear Threat

Sources:

***************

Putin’s Speech: – https://cutt.ly/5VzS3Zf

Yahoo News Article: – https://bit.ly/3rlfMZD

Article: – https://bit.ly/3UC8s92

WP Article: – https://wapo.st/3Rnvm1r

ST Article: – https://bit.ly/3fc32l2

Economist Article: – https://econ.st/3BCUxqN

Conversation Article: – https://bit.ly/3ff2ZoG

Bloomberg Article: – https://bloom.bg/3xNP0fW

55.34: – Hybrid War Games

Sources:

***************

Hybrid CoE: – https://www.hybridcoe.fi/

HCoE Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3C41Ysj

EU vs Disinfo: – https://euvsdisinfo.eu/

Stratcom CoE: – https://stratcomcoe.org/

MC Website: – https://archive.ph/Insgp

59:20 – DoJ and FBI Go Full Steam On Jan 6th Nonsense

Sources:

***************

NYP Article: – https://bit.ly/3R2eNI0

–

–

Thierry Baudet continues to spread truths in the Dutch Parliament. (link).

–

–

Huge upset in the Netherlands / Massive blunder by German television (link).

–

–

So proud of our 6 YO son. He’s came out as a pirate. We’ve known since he was 2 months old. Children’s hosp. agreed to pop out an eye for his patch, slice off a hand for his hook and saw off a leg for his pegleg. His pronouns are P and irate. We ARGHHHH so proud. HIS CHOICE☠️ (tweet).

–

–

Facebook CAN’T Censor! Says Federal Court (link).

‘In a rare victory for the forces defending free speech, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas has ruled that Facebook cannot restrict what users post to the platform. In rejecting Facebook’s argument the court described the idea of social media platforms asserting the right to censor on free speech grounds as an “odd inversion” of the First Amendment’

–

–

Conservative Group Asks IRS To Deny Tax Exemptions To Zuckerberg For 2020 Election Grants (link, link).

‘CTCL alone distributed nearly $350 million in grants to local election departments with a stated mission of helping them conduct safe elections during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic’.

—-

‘Statistics published by CTCL show that the city of Detroit, a Democrat stronghold, received more than $3.5 million in grant money in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, while most Republican-dominated jurisdictions received $5,000 grants or nothing at all’.

–