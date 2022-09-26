Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-26. Israel Pfizer Leak: they know they are causing l-t adverse effects, etc. Italian election: people 1, W6E6F6 0

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Tonight on @GBNews: Israel Pfizer Leak with Dr. Yaffa Shir Raz. Israeli Health Ministry knows the pfizer jabs are 1) causing long-term adverse effects, 2) introducing “re-challenge”: adverse effects repeat with each dose, 3) exposing them to liability @YaffaRaz @thecoastguy 2 >> (tweet).

Massive peer reviewed Covid 💉 bombshell from @DrAseemMalhotra. So will any of the mainstream media dare to report this? (tweet, Suspend All COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Until Side-Effects are Fully Investigated, Says Leading Doctor Who Promoted Them on TV, website).

VAERS Whistleblower Nurse Speaks Out on the growing number of Pediatric Myocarditis Cases “Pediatric Charge nurse of 13 years was fired for asking ‘why aren’t we reporting to VAERS?” Regarding the influx of children with myocarditis. (tweet).

HART Members Dr Clare Craig, Dr Ros Jones & Dr Liz Evans visited 10 Downing St today They delivered numerous letters written over the past 18 months and supporting evidence outlining why vaccines should be stopped for all healthy under 18s @trussliz we urge you to reconsider (tweet).

Today the people of Italy won, and the Great Reset lost. (tweet).

Italy’s election results are what happens when you have single day voting, make people show ID to vote and only count each vote once. (tweet).

A landslide for the anti-globalist party.

#Italy Italians rise up against Ursula von der Leyen. 📍The people of the country are chanting: “We are not afraid of the threats of Ursula. We are ready to die for Italy! Get up Italy! (tweet).

Prime minister of Italy? Far right fascist. Libertarians? Far right fascists. Republicans? Far right fascists. Parents? Far right fascists. Family? Far right fascists. 75 million voters? Far right fascists. Babies in the womb? You won’t believe this but also, Far right fascists. (tweet).

#BREAKING: The people of Italy have voted and decided to embrace far-right extremism, better known as freedom and liberty to most of us. (tweet).

I don’t know much about Meloni, but it is quite funny that a democratically elected leader is essentially being called fascist by the unelected German president of a European superstate. (tweet).

Nothing to see here, just the second largest food distribution centre in the world on fire in France right now, to go with the rest of the coincidences, move along now. (tweet).

UK Column News – 26th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News

“Aluminium nanoparticles are in childhood vaccine’s & can enter the brain causing neurological disorders & chronic inflammatory conditions” Dr. Larry Palevsky – Paediatrician (tweet).

Why Polio Is Making A Comeback Will BLOW Your Mind!! (link).

‘New York has declared a state of emergency over an outbreak of polio that many fear is going to get much worse in the near future. That’s right, polio. And the reason, if you can believe it, has to do with the fact that there are two different types of polio vaccines, one that employs a dead strain of the virus and another that employs a weakened version. The latter vaccine is delivered orally, and is widely distributed in poorer, third world countries. But somehow a “vaccine-derived” form of the disease has made its way to New York and, well, all bets are off about where it goes next’.

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know (link).

‘The news, announced September 13, comes after the identification in July of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County in New York. Public health officials found the case was caused by what’s called a vaccine-derived poliovirus (find out more about this kind of poliovirus below)’.

‘Widespread vaccination efforts helped eliminate wild polioviruses from the United States in 1979, but public health officials are still working toward eradicating the disease globally (SN: 9/12/19). The new worries about polio in the United States are driven by vaccine-derived versions of the virus spreading in areas with low vaccination’.

—-

‘These viruses are related to the oral vaccine. Since the viruses used in the vaccine can replicate, they can spread but they’re too weakened to cause serious disease. The problem comes when an attenuated virus from the oral vaccine spreads among too many people and regains its ability to cause paralysis, says Adam Lauring, a virologist and infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. “Because it can replicate, it will evolve.”’

—-

‘In a community with low or no vaccination against polio, such vaccine-derived polioviruses can cause disease’.

—-

‘Vaccine-derived polioviruses are largely a problem in communities where not enough people are vaccinated. “That’s one piece of the puzzle of what’s been going on in New York,” Lauring says. Low immunization rates mean vaccine-derived viruses can spread, largely among unvaccinated people, and circulate silently before someone gets sick’.

‘Places that have sanitation issues or struggle with other intestinal diseases are also hot spots for vaccine-derived polioviruses. When there’s not enough immunity to stop poliovirus from circulating, the virus can evolve further’.

The California bill AB2098 aims to silence doctors who dissent against destructive public health directives. Its supporters like @NLFD_org slander doctors and dissidents and seek to jail those who disagree with them. (tweet, website).

Why Orwell Matters (link, link).

‘Orwell could see this mindset flourishing among Britain’s intellectual elite, from the eugenics and top-down socialism of Fabians, like Sidney and Beatrice Webb and HG Wells, to the broader technocratic impulses of the intelligentsia in general. They wanted to remake people ‘for their own good’, or for the benefit of the race or state power. They therefore saw it as desirable to force people to conform to certain prescribed behaviours and attitudes. This threatened the everyday freedom of people who wanted, as Orwell put it, ‘the liberty to have a home of your own, to do what you like in your spare time, to choose your own amusements instead of having them chosen for you from above’’.

Since when do #PayPal get to tell us who people can and can’t support. This is online tech control on steroids! And bear in mind you can literally destroy your life gambling online with PayPal, I don’t think they’re in any position to censor the rest of us @UsforThemUK 💪🏻💪🏻 (tweet).

Here’s a clip of Nancy Pelosi being booed as she tries to push a climate change narrative at a music festival (tweet).

This audience have gone to this music festival to listen to music, they have not gone there to listen to any politician.

I see that Zelensky just bought his parents an 8 million dollar villa, complete with salt water pool & 3 brand new vehicles. But let’s just keep on sending billions of our tax dollars for “foreign aid to Ukraine”. (tweet).

–