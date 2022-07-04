Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-04. Injector doesn’t know what they are injecting. Testers: tests are inaccurate and s**t. None of your lives matter

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Straight from the horses mouth! End of discussion around informed consent when the injector doesn’t know what they are injecting!! Why this isn’t on the MSM is anyone’s guess (tweet).

–

–

Suddenly all the poorly Covid testers are saying the tests are inaccurate and shit!! We weren’t allowed to say that last year!!! (tweet).

–

–

None of your lives matter. The Rothschilds are pulling the strings. (tweet).

–

–

Read the Urgent Letter From 76 Doctors Telling the Government Why the U.S. Decision to Vaccinate Infants Must Not Happen Here (tweet, website).

‘We also strongly challenge the addition of COVID-19 vaccination into the routine child immunisation programme despite no demonstrated clinical need, known and unknown risks (see below) and the fact that these vaccines still have only conditional marketing authorisation’.

‘It is noteworthy that the Pfizer documentation presented to the FDA has huge gaps in the evidence provided:’

The protocol was changed mid-trial. The original two-dose schedule exhibited poor immunogenicity with efficacy far below the required standard. A third dose was added by which time many of the original placebo recipients had been vaccinated.

There was no statistically significant difference between the placebo and vaccinated groups in either the 6–23-month age group or the 2-4-year-olds, even after the third dose. Astonishingly, the results were based on just three participants in the younger age group (one vaccinated and two placebo) and just seven participants in the older 2–4-year-olds (two vaccinated and five placebo). Indeed, for the younger age group the confidence intervals ranged from minus-367% to plus-99%. The manufacturer stated that the numbers were too low to draw any confident conclusions. Moreover, these limited numbers come only from children infected more than seven days after the third dose.

Over the whole time period from the first dose onwards (see page 39 Tables 19 and 20), there were a total of 225 infected children in the vaccinated arm and 150 in the placebo arm, giving a calculated vaccine efficacy of only 25% (14% for the 6-23 months, and 33% for 2-4s).

The additional immunogenicity studies against Omicron, requested by the FDA, only involved a total of 66 children tested one month after the third dose (see page 35).

‘It is incomprehensible that the FDA considered that this represents sufficient evidence on which to base a decision to vaccinate healthy children. When it comes to safety, the data are even thinner: only 1,057 children, some already unblinded, were followed for just two months. It is noteworthy that Sweden and Norway are not recommending the vaccine for 5-11s and Holland is not recommending it for children who have already had COVID-19. The director of the Danish Health and Medicines Authority stated recently that with what is now known, the decision to vaccinate children was a mistake’.

–

–

UK Column News – 4th July 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

–

–

This careful report on an excellent study should rock the world but do the politicians and officials even care? (tweet, website).

‘So, what are the results? There were 139 AESIs among the 33,986 people vaccinated, one for every 244 people. That may sound bad, but those numbers mean nothing without comparison against a control group. There were 97 AESIs among the 33,951 people who received a placebo. Combining these numbers implies 12.5 vaccine-induced AESIs for every 10,000 people vaccinated, with a 95% confidence interval of 2.1 to 22.9 per 10,000 people. To phrase it differently, there is one additional AESI for every 800 people vaccinated (95% CI: 437-4762)’.

‘That is very high for a vaccine. No other vaccine on the market comes close’.

‘The numbers for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 10 and 15 additional events per 10,000 people, respectively, so both vaccines contributed to the finding. The numbers are similar enough that we cannot confidently say that one is safer than the other. Most excess AESIs were coagulation disorders. For the Pfizer vaccine, there was also an excess of cardiovascular AESIs’.

–

–

Israeli study in Nature reveals more than 25% increase in cardiovascular-related emergency calls in both male & female young-adults following rollout of COVID vaccines. Researchers say studies in Germany & Scotland mirror their findings. Thx @WalshEllen10 (tweet, 31.05.22, website).

–

–

This boy was 12 years old. He was boosted to attend a show. It has been confirmed that he died within minutes of a massive heart attack. Before virus vaccines, kids didn’t die of massive heart attacks. (tweet, subtweet).

–

–

Went for a drink last night with a double jabbed friend of 32 years. Said she’s getting no more jabs. Told me she felt the 2nd Pfizer jab running through every limb & organ for hrs after jab & it felt like hot metal in her veins. Said she has never been so terrified & regretful. (tweet).

–

–

Close to 180,000 died within 60 days of covid-19 vaccination – England stats office admission (tweet).

–

–

UK Gov. Quietly Published Data Confirming the Fully Vaxxinated Accounted for 92% of All C0VID-19 Deaths in March (April 14, 2022, link).

–

–

On January 29th 2022, bereaved families gathered in Geneva, Switzerland They came together to show the world how deadly the Pfizer injections are – the death of a child is hard enough, but losing a healthy child to a deadly vaccine (tweet).

–

–

Doctors: If you’re so confident about the vaccine, accept liability for any harms that occur from the vaccine, IN WRITING. Otherwise, stop bullying people & let Pfizer market their own product- they spent billions for marketing, perhaps some of that money is going to you? (tweet).

–

–

Dr Paul Alexander: do not take it (tweet, tweet).

–

–

Hungarian MP links dramatic drop in birth rate to mass vaccinations against Covid19. The number of births in Hungary has decreased this year by 20% compared to the same period of the previous year. (tweet).

–

–

Since when does it take a coroner 20 days to release cause and manner of death, and it has still not been released? It appears that this is happening a lot recently. If children are dying suddenly, citizens have a right to know what is going on as a matter of public safety. (tweet).

–

–

From my former coworker; nurses are leaving in droves. The masking is only a small part of it. International nurses have been hired with 15k sign on bonuses & housing allowances. My unit has lost all but 2 experienced RNs in the last month. Healthcare demolition. (tweet).

–

–

Following my emergency exploratory surgery at 3am, when I lost approx 2m (6 feet) of my small intestines, due to a blood clot in my portal vein. The blue thing is a spacer, because they had to go back in for more. #vaccineinjuries #vaccine #vitt #bcpoli (tweet).

–

–

Jair Bolsonaro explains why he didn’t get the COVID vaccine and his approach to the virus. (tweet).

–

–

Among the most damaging legacies of Covid/lockdowns are neurotic risk aversion, an inability to judge trade offs, and an obsession with safety. These are hallmarks of a society in decline. We need to recapture a spirit of growth and adventure. Otherwise, what’s the point? (tweet).

–

–

The Dutch Farmers are not messing around. Amazing. #Netherlands (tweet).

–

–

Melbourne Freedom March today. ‘One shot, two shots three shots more. How many shots till you say no more’ The lady leading the chants is a legend 😁 (tweet).

–

–

Jacinda Arden has done really, really well, meteorically well during the ‘pandemic’ It must be a total coincidence, wise investments and the like. Nothing to see here (tweet).

–

–

Bill Gates is buying up the majority of American farmland and BlackRock is buying the majority of single family houses but I’m supposed to believe the biggest threat to us is Elon Musk buying Twitter? (tweet).

–

–

The wife of a Ukrainian politician was caught with $28 million in cash at the Hungarian border. This is where our hard earned tax dollars are going? Thanks Biden. (tweet).

–

–

Trudeau’s agenda! All by design. 😠 Page 195 “COVID-19: The Great Reset”. Draw your own conclusions. #aviation #GreatReset @OmarAlghabra #cdnpoli @TorontoPearson #airportchaos (tweet).

–

–

The painful truth is your air is toxic, food is poisoned, money is worthless, water is contaminated, politicians are criminals, soldiers are political pawns, government creates terrorist, and the media is conditioning you to blindly accept all of it as normal … (tweet).

–

–

DID YOU KNOW? Wind turbines hold up to 700 gallons of oil and hydraulic fluid and like car oil, these need replacing every 9 months. (tweet).

Doesn’t sound very sustainable to me and a lot of work is needed to make it sustainable.

–

–

Declassified Doc Shows UK Knew In Real-Time It Was Helping Terror Groups In Overthrowing Gaddafi (link, link).

‘The 17 February Brigade, also known as the 17 February Martyrs Brigade, was a hardline Islamist militia named after the date the uprising began against Gaddafi. Its ranks included Salman Abedi, who went on to murder 22 innocent people in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017’.

–

–

Who really started the war in Ukraine? 27 May 2014 George Soros: “I set up a foundation in Ukraine, before Ukraine became independent of Russia; and the foundation has been functioning ever since; and it played an important part in events now.” (tweet, website).

–

–

Germany Labels Journalist ‘Criminal’ And Seizes Her Bank Accounts For Reporting From Ukraine (link).

‘The controversy around Lipp began in March when one of her videos explaining the history and the context of the war went viral’.

‘In Lipp’s viral video, she said, “you need to understand that Russia has been asking for eight years that the Minsk agreement be upheld. Ukraine did not adhere to it, nor did they approach the Donbas region in an attempt to come to agreement.”’

‘“Instead, they have been bombing the outskirts of the Donbas region for eight years. They are shooting at civilians, who now also have to live in completely shot-up houses. Very many people have died here,” Lipp continued’.

–