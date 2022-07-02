Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-02. Moderna Myocarditis Risk 44X. Interstitial lung disease. Fertility rates fall. Trudeau, Acuitas & Pfizer. Eric Levy

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1157 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 768 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Moderna Vaccine Increases Myocarditis Risk By 44 Times In Young Adults: Peer-Reviewed Study (link).

Interstitial lung disease: It’s just a mask they say. ILD presentations are spiking. (tweet).

In Canada, there is speculation that Justin Trudeau and his family’s foundation holds 40% of Acuitas, which is a manufacturer of mechanic lipids used by Pfizer. Dr. Malone: “There appears that there may be a major financial conflict of interest on the part of Mr. Trudeau.” (tweet).

Nine months after mass jabbing, fertility rates fall off a cliff in countries all around the world. What could be happening??? 🤔🤔🤔 (tweet).

Condemned to Death by the NHS? (link).

‘Friends of Eric Levy, a 94-year-old protester and life-long human rights activist, protest outside UCL Hospital Euston in London. After being admitted to hospital for a fall, Eric is being kept in hospital against his will and doctors are attempting to give him ‘end of life care’ – despite Eric recovering from his initial injury, being of sound mind and strongly wishing to go home. His friends and fellow protesters, who have looked after Eric’s wellbeing for years, visit Eric regularly to give him good food and company, and report that he is being drugged and declining due to his treatment and confinement. Conversations follow about elder care, and the apparent euthanasia of people in state hospitals under the euphemistic guise of ‘palliative care’’.

UK Column News – 30th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

UK Column News – 1st July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

00.22 – Ukraine War

–

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,314,594 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines, including 29,162 deaths and 241,226 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 24, 2022. (tweet).

My 70 year old mother, father 77..said “no more fucking shots” keep speaking..their waking up! (tweet).

The unvaccinated are probably suffering more than the vaccinated, we are the ones sitting waiting for death or serious injury happening to our friends and family because of a decision they chose. (tweet).

New Analysis of 845 COVID Jab-Related Leukemia Cases Sheds More Light on Post-Jab Cancer Uptick Warnings (link).

‘American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, founder of Cole Diagnostics, discovered an abnormal increase in certain cancer cases after the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced. Among the disturbing trends, was an unusual increase in some rare cancer cases. He believes this may imply that the COVID-19 vaccines have altered the people’s natural immune system’.

‘Cole is a pathologist, whose job is to view large numbers of pathological sections and provide pathology reports to clinicians, so he is a “doctors’ doctor.” He found that there had been a recent increase in the number of adults with childhood diseases and rare cancers, and that these rare diseases are rising at an abnormal rate and in abnormal age groups. At the same time, he also noted an increase in all-cause deaths among vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals’.

‘With professional sensitivity, Cole is troubled by these phenomena. And he is absolutely right, as we need to pay attention to these messages from the microscopic world’.

EU warns boosters may destroy immune system (tweet).

THE DAM IS ABOUT TO BREAK Finally the ABC is starting to report on the vaccine injuries and deaths. Perhaps they realise they can’t cover them up forever. (tweet, Ian’s 34yo daughter Katie died after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, website).

‘Less than two weeks after Katie had her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in late July, she died from blood clots and a low platelet count, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)’.

‘On August 5, the day after she died, the Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed her death was a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine’.

The best way to follow the science is to follow the silenced (tweet).

Dr. Malone – inventor of the mRNA tech that was used by Pfizer and Moderna to develop their covid injections: “The more DOSES you receive…, the HIGHER your RISK for INFECTIONS, DISEASE and DEATH compared to the unvaccinated.” (tweet).

My friends cousin 19 has died in her sleep. Horrific for the family. They’ve ruled out viral meningitis & it’s now inconclusive. I did ask re vax status & the young girl had, had 2 severe reactions to the 2 shots she had. The day she died she went to bed with a migraine 😭😭😭😭 (tweet).

Yesterday we treated a previously healthy) 20 y/o for a massive heart attack, got him stabilized in CCU. Just found out he coded in the middle of the night (another heart attack) and died. 20 years old and 💉💉💉. So f’n tired of this and I know it’s only going to get worse. (tweet).

So my 26 year old son was incentivized by his employer to the tune of $500 to get the vaccine. So he did and it was Moderna. He went to the ER last night with chest pain. He is now in the hospital today and is diagnosed with Myocarditis and waiting to have a cardiac MRI! 🤬🤬🤬 (tweet).

An old friend.. Age 44. Double jabbed and boosted. Blood clot in his leg, travelled to the heart.. Died leaving behind 3 kids and a wife. Fit, didn’t smoke, looked after himself.. We are told this is normal.. I’m not buying it, it was cos of the jab. #VaccineDeaths (tweet).

Was the deceased recently vaccinated? Yes (tweet).

The Doctors have agreed today that this is due to covid 💉induced with blood clots previously been treating Him for Cellulitis but He’s been telling Them from start it’s 💉that’s caused it. (tweet).

The double boostered who have rolled their sleeves up 4 times, seem to be the ones complaining they’ve tested positive again for the rona. We know they’re in a deep state of mass psychosis, but will these diehard fanatics ever wake up to the reality of what’s really going on? (tweet).

In six minutes time I will be handing back my equipment and ID, I’m no longer working in the NHS. I don’t want to be part of that organisation any longer. 🙏🏻💜 (tweet).

I’ve been in healthcare for 15 years- ICU for the first 5, ER for the past 10, so I think I have a pretty current and relevant perspective- the amount of young, healthy individuals dying suddenly and/or in their sleep IS NOT NORMAL. (tweet).

Today, provisions in the Health and Care Act 2022 come into effect which sees decision-making about local health services handed over to democratically unaccountable third parties, including private companies. thread. (tweet).

BREAKING NEWS. Masks definitely work. They’ve masked the truth, they’ve masked the data, they’ve masked the facts, they’ve masked the alternative narrative, they’ve masked opposing views, and they’ve masked vaxx victims. (tweet).

lockdown ineffective: A study of 92 countries, states & provinces “did not find any statistically significant difference in the effectiveness between countries with and without lockdowns” but “higher mortality for lockdown countries was identified.” (tweet, Published: 30 December 2021, website).

I’ve seen many people on here say they’ve had covid multiple times! 3,4 and even 5! One common denominator is all of them have had multiple jabs! I am not aware of an unvaccinated person having this issue. Although they’re not neurotic enough to continually test for a cold 🤷🏻‍♂️ (tweet).

The Canadian freedom march is massive. (tweet).

May I present “the fringe.” (tweet).

Veteran James Topp arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, ending his 4000km march across Canada. (tweet).

LEGEND.

James Topp arrives at the war memorial to a thunderous applause. (tweet).

When the fact checkers are controlled by the same people doing the lying, what do you call it? (tweet).

“5 days after the Sociopathic Criminal Gates said his Prophetic Words…a few vials of Smallpox were found unsecured in a Merck Lab in Philadelphia…” -Dr. Zev Zelenko (tweet).

Grooming gang debate 😡 (tweet).

So much for keeping children safe.

Releasing Maxwell’s black book would probably clean out Washington and Hollywood of all the trash that infests both. Evil won’t allow that to happen. (tweet).

The fact that is considered legal for a corporation to compile perfect records of your private life simply because you had to “click OK to continue” to make your phone work is a perfect expression of who holds the power in society and why they should be cast into the sea. (tweet).

GERMAN journalist Alina Lipp faces 3 years behind bars for her reporting from eastern Ukraine. Explaining that Ukraine has been killing civilians in the Donbass region for years and calling it a genocide is deemed a crime, she says. (tweet, website).

‘In 2014 Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli was shot dead by Ukrainian soldiers in the east of the country’.

‘His photograph was later found in the offices of the Myrotvorets Centre with the word “liquidated” written over it’.

Ukraine was rated as the second most corrupt country in Europe so yes, I am slightly uncomfortable seeing our government send billions of pounds of our money to a country without proper evidence of how exactly is being used. (tweet).

–