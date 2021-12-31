Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-31. Pfizer’s nano-octopus. 250 false positives? Report as spam the booster text msg. Our World Order

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

841,597 concerned citizens.

15,468 medical and public health scientists.

45,609 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

(At time of this blog post) 383 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 221 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

–

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

–

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

–

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Pfizer Injection Contents: La Quinta Columna Confirms Findings of Polish Scientist and Dr. Carrie Madej (link).

‘Using optical microscopy, La Quinta Columna finds the famous “nano-octopus” that appeared in the Pfizer vaccine vial analysed by Dr. Campra, observed by Dr. Carrie Madej under the microscope, and also found by the Polish scientist Dr. Franc Zalewksi’.

‘“It looks like an insect. It looks like an insect because of its leg-like shape,” Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna said’.

‘La Quinta Columna’s video also shows other microparticles moving in the Pfizer injection, likely carrying nanoparticles, “it’s as if whatever it is that we see is really self-assembling and assembling, as I say, more and more complex structures … it’s crystal clear that the background of all of this is very serious … science has been hijacked.”’

‘Everyone needs to watch the video below and be aware of the “things” that are being injected into people’s bodies’.

‘A few months ago, Dr. Franc Zalewksi, a Polish biologist and geologist, found “something” – in the Covid injections. La Quinta Columna called this “thing” a “nano-octopus”. Dr. Zalewksi’s lecture describing what he discovered is in the video below, with English subtitles as the original lecture was in Polish’.

‘“It seems to have one head and three legs. I did some tests and here are the results: aluminium, bromine and carbon. This means that “something” has legs of different colours. Here we have the test results of this “thing” … ”’

‘He measured the head of the “thing” made of aluminium as 20 microns and legs made of carbon as 25mm. To visualise what that means, multiply the components by 1000: if the head is 2cm then the ribbons are 25m and he held up a scaled model to demonstrate’.

‘“And I say to myself, ‘What kind of being is this? Does “the thing” look like that clawed creature that kills people? Or something shown in “Matrix” that flies, has tentacles, and attaches to other things?” Dr. Zalewski asked’.

–

–

French Tennis Star Benoit Paire Rages After Testing Positive For COVID For “250th Time” (link, link), tweet).

250 false positives?

–

–

Based Brits Mass Report Taxpayer Funded Boxing Day Booster Message As Spam (link).

I invite everyone to report as spam the booster text message they got – I just did.

–

–

“It’s Not Their New World Order, It’s Going To Be Our World” (Order) (link).

I 100% agree with the sentiment.

–

–

UK Mulls Door-To-Door Vaccination Squads (link).

‘The UK is considering a plan to send door-to-door vaccinations squads to the homes of unvaccinated Britons in an effort to reach an estimated five million people who haven’t taken the jab, according to the Daily Mail’.

‘The initiative has been discussed by the Department of Health, NHS England and No. 10 over the past week as part of a nationwide drive to send vaccine teams into areas which have the lowest vaccination rates – and are floating it as an alternative to lockdowns and other restrictions, as well as a solution to ‘encourage’ vaccination in rural areas or households where people cannot easily travel to a vax center’.

‘”I think anything that encourages the vaccine-hesitant is sensible,” said one Cabinet Minister, who then warned: “The mood in the country is hardening against people who refuse to be vaccinated.“’

‘In other words, get vaxxed despite the fact that Omicron laughs at the vaccine, and hardly anyone has died of it’.

‘This comes as SAGE warned the UK is about to be hit by a large wave of Covid hospitalisations and the peak could be even higher than last winter despite the reduced severity of Omicron’.

‘In minutes from a meeting on December 23 published last night, the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that the peak on hospital admissions ‘may be comparable to or higher than previous peaks’ – including the second wave in January’.

‘But MPs and hospitality bosses have warned Boris Johnson not to bring in new restrictions before New Year’s Eve or risk ‘devastating’ businesses. -Daily Mail’

‘While Boris Johnson and crew have said there are no plans to close schools in January, there has been pushback at any hint of lockdowns or other restrictions’.

‘”I am all in favour of free choice but there comes a point when you cannot lock up 90 per cent of the country who are vaccinated for the ten per cent who refuse to be.”’

–

–

Aaron Rodgers: Science That “Can’t Be Questioned” Is “Propaganda” (link, link).

‘Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday took aim at the criticism he says he has received for his views on COVID-19 vaccines’.

–

–

More Than 400 Studies Show Lockdowns and Face Masks Don’t Work (link).

–

–

Facebook Fact-Checking Group Apologizes For Wrongly Flagging Article Questioning Face Masks In Schools (link, link).

–

–

YouTube Censors Bombshell Joe Rogan Interview With Cardiologist Peter McCullough (link, link).

‘In a move that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, YouTube is censoring clips of Joe Rogan’s interview with cardiologist Peter McCullough wherein the doctor laid out how early treatment of COVID is being actively suppressed by governments and big-pharma in favour of a blind pursuit to vaccinate everyone’.

‘Texas-based McCullough urged that treatments including ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies are being sidelined in order to “create acceptance for, and then promote, mass vaccination.”’

‘During the three hour long exchange, McCullough also spoke at length about vaccine side effects, including myocarditis in young people’.

‘McCullough tweeted out a link to a YouTube video of the interview, which has since been pulled down’.

‘Alright, we’ll see how long this lasts up, great chat with @JoeRogan on health & C19 #PeterMcCulloughMD https://t.co/cpoQI4Alan’

‘— Peter McCullough, MD (@P_McCulloughMD) December 15, 2021’

‘Trying to access the video results in the message “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” A “learn more” link re-routes to YouTube’s Community Guidelines overview, and the company’s COVID-19 medical misinformation policy’.

‘Rogan himself retweeted McCullough’s post, and later retweeted this post on censorship from Tim Dillon:’

‘You have to defeat bad ideas with good ideas. Censorship is a drug and once it becomes mainstream it will be wielded by both political extremes. How people choose not to see this is beyond me. But the idea of silencing ones enemies is powerful and apparently all consuming’.

‘— Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) December 14, 2021’

–

–

Florida Surgeon General: Biden Admin “Actively Preventing” Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (link, link).

‘Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Tuesday accused the Biden administration of actively blocking the sending of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients to Florida, according to a letter he sent to Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra’.

‘Both HHS and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in September the federal government would pause the distribution of antibody therapies manufactured by Regeneron and Eli Lily’.

‘The White House still supplies Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody from Glaxosmithkline, which reportedly works against the Omicron variant’.

‘But Ladapo, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis several months ago, contended that “federal agencies under your control should not limit our state’s access to any available treatment for COVID-19,” according to his letter to Becerra’.

‘“Florida can expand treatment options for patients by distributing therapeutics to providers working in areas with a low prevalence of Omicron or clinics capable of variant screening,” his letter read’.

‘Going a step further, Ladapo accused the administration of “actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S.” and remarked that the “sudden suspension of multiple monoclonal antibody therapy treatments from distribution to Florida removes a health care provider’s ability to the best treatment options for their patients in this state.”’

–

–

South Africa Health Minister Says Hospitalisations & Deaths “Remain Low” (link, link).

‘The statement is at odds with the reaction to Omicron in western countries, particularly the UK where hysteria is now running rampant despite the variant causing milder symptoms than Delta’.

‘“According to scientific studies, this virus is spreading quicker than in previous waves, but the rates of hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low,” said Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla’.

‘He went on to tell South Africans that they should practice reasonable safety measures and avoid “super-spreader” events, but that the Omicron variant should not prevent a “joyous Christmas, and prosperous New Year celebrations.”’

The country will also remain at level 1 of restrictions, which is the lowest level.

–

–

US IVF Clinics Say Miscarriages and Other Reproductive Abnormalities Surged Just After Covid-19 Vaccines Were Released (link).

‘Since March of this year, IVF clinics have witnessed a huge surge in miscarriages and other serious issues, all of which apparently stem from Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘According to American Entrepreneur, an informant told him that rates of miscarriage across the United States have essentially doubled ever since the Covid-19 vaccination program began’.

‘A PhD was brought to the clinic where the informant reportedly works, her job being to look at “every possible variable” that might have caused this rapid spike. Of course, all possible variables except for one’.

‘The vaccines were reportedly completely excluded from the investigation, which led the PhD to claim that “nothing was common” to all of these women. She basically said that it was all just a coincidence, nothing to see here, folks’.

‘However, it cannot be ignored that the sudden spike of miscarriages and other problems occurs just as the vaccines are rolled out and put into arms’.

‘A 42-page report produced by the Health Independence Alliance explains that due to the vaccine, the miscarriage rate jumped from 28 percent to 40 percent, a 43 percent increase’.

‘Additionally, the report also contains stories about disabilities, deaths and a wide range of other adverse reactions clearly stemming from the vaccines’.

‘Kirsch writes about the report’s findings: “Conclusion: The vaccines should be immediately stopped.”’

–

–

UK Gov. cancelled Contract for only Vaccine Candidate that targets the entire Covid-19 Virus in September (link).

‘If you believe that vaccines are the answer to the worlds prayers in relation to the spread of the alleged Covid-19 virus, then know this. The UK Government may have had 100 million doses of the solution to preventing the spread of Omicron in the United Kingdom, but it cancelled that contract in September’.

‘The current vaccines available in the United Kingdom only target the S protein (Spike) of the alleged Covid-19 virus, and have been manufactured using computer models of the alleged spike of the original variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’.

‘It is for this reason why authorities have whipped up so much fear over the emergence of Omicron, as the variant allegedly has several mutations to the spike protein’.

‘Currently only the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna jabs are available for emergency use in the UK, and whilst the AstraZeneca vaccine differs slightly from the Pfizer and Moderna jabs they still all only produce an immune response against the spike protein of the Covid-19 virus’.

‘The Pfizer and Moderna jabs are both mRNA injections. They are a gene therapy that has never before been authorised for use in humans, and they work by instructing human cells to produce millions of copies of the Spike proteins of the Covid-19 virus’.

‘Theoretically the body then produces an immune response against the Spike proteins alone which means the body has antibodies it can use if it ever encounters the same Spike proteins again’.

‘The AstraZeneca vaccine is a viral vector vaccine, this again is an entire new technology that was never before used in humans until the emergency use authorisation of this injection. The injection works by using a chimpanzee adenovirus that has allegedly been modified to make it harmless to humans. The same genetic code of the S protein, which has been taken from a computer model of the alleged original variant of SARS-Cov-2, is then added to the viral vector (adenovirus)’.

‘The AstraZeneca vaccine then allegedly works by delivering the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the body’s cells, similarly to the mRNA vaccines. Once inside the body, the spike protein is produced, causing the immune system to recognise it and initiate an immune response. This allegedly means that if the body later encounters the spike protein of the coronavirus, the immune system will recognise it and destroy it before causing infection’.

‘Therefore the current available vaccines do not recognise any other part of the alleged Covid-19 virus other than the Spike protein, so if any mutations to the Spike protein occur, as has allegedly happened with the Omicron variant, then the immune response taught by the vaccines will not work’.

‘This is why the authorities claims that two doses of either the AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer jab do not work against Omicron, but a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna jab will, make absolutely zero sense’.

‘The vaccines have not changed, the Covid-19 virus allegedly has’.

‘The evidence is clear that the current available injections do not prevent infection or transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The manufacturers have not claimed this, the UK Government has not officially claimed this, and SAGE have not not officially claimed this’.

‘The only claims by Government officials, Scientists that they do prevent infection and transmission have been made on the television or in mainstream newspapers. This is because the claim is being used as propaganda to convince people to take an experimental injection, not because it is true’.

‘When a celebrity tells you that you must get the vaccine to protect others they are either doing this because the Government is paying them to say this with your money, or because they lack the mental capacity to know what they are actually talking about’.

‘However, what would be a good candidate to prevent infection and spread of the alleged Covid-19 virus is a vaccine that targets the entire virus. But it turns out the UK Government cancelled a contract for 100 million doses of the only vaccine candidate in Europe to do just that, back in September 2021’.

‘According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), in September, UK health secretary Sajid Javid said that the country’s medicines regulator would not approve Valneva’s covid-19 vaccine. The comment caused confusion among the UK’s 4000 trial volunteers as well as those running the trial, as the data had not yet been reviewed’.

‘Valneva, a French biotechnology company, specialises in vaccine development with manufacturing sites around the world. Its VLA2001 vaccine is the only whole virus, inactivated vaccine candidate in clinical trials against covid-19 in Europe—unlike most other covid-19 vaccines, it does not just target the coronavirus spike protein, but rather the whole virus’.

‘Javid’s comments came as the UK announced it was cancelling its 100 million dose contract—a huge blow to the company as this was its only deal and one worth up to €1.4bn (£1.2bn; $1.6bn)’.

‘However, a month later, Valneva announced positive interim efficacy results, showing the vaccine produces significantly higher concentrations of neutralising antibodies than the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Adam Finn, the trial’s chief investigator, said the data “are pretty much as good as we could have hoped for in terms of the strategy towards authorisation that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) have set out. We are cautiously optimistic that we will indeed achieve authorisation in the UK.”’

–

–

Australian Whistleblower says Young Fully Vaccinated Citizens are dying due to Covid-19 Vaccine complications (link).

‘A doctor in the A&E department in Australia revealed that those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are dying in huge numbers.’

‘To protect his identity for fear of possible retaliation by Australian public health authorities and other government entities, the doctor’s face and voice had to be obscured. However, he proclaimed: “But I am blowing the whistle.”’

‘The whistleblower first raised his concerns after the Australian government began involving children in its mass vaccination program’.

‘He said: “I am increasingly perplexed at the continued government backing of a medical intervention marred by serious complications in the young when there are zero benefits this treatment offers them.”’

‘The doctor pointed out that the phase three drug trials for the covid jabs for children between the ages of five and 11 were rushed and not extensive enough. It only featured an estimated 600 subjects who were put through a six-month preliminary study wherein no adverse reactions were reported’.

‘The whistleblower added that the trial claimed that there may always be serious complications with any medication “but these are unpredictable.”’

‘However, since the vaccine was approved for administration among those under 18-years-of-age, the number of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the young has surged. According to the whistleblower’s experience as an emergency room doctor, a majority of these cases were either caused by either the Pfizer or Moderna covid-19 vaccine’.

‘The doctor stated that myocarditis is “virtually unheard of” for people under the age of 40. Many of the myocarditis cases involving the jabs that he witnessed led to other heart conditions and complications including shortness of breath, chest pains, heart attack, and even acute heart failure’.

‘In Australia, children as young as five up to the age of 11 are permitted to receive Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine. Whilst the government is encouraging young children to get vaccinated and promoting the jab as “safe and effective,” the whistleblower is concerned for the safety of young people’.

–

–

Police open criminal probe into U.K. vaccine rollout after medical dissenter’s legal challenge (link).

‘”You do not experiment on humans, and consent must be freely given without coercion and include a discussion about alternative treatments … and an individual’s material risk of developing covid-19 or actually coming to harm from it.” said English Dr. Sam White’.

‘English medical dissenter Sam White and his legal team on Monday presented what they claim is “significant and irrefutable evidence” of COVID-19 vaccine safety issues to London’s Metropolitan Police — and a criminal investigation has now been launched’.

‘Lawyers acting on behalf of Dr. White in his ongoing legal challenge to the British government and the National Health Service demanded the vaccine rollout be stopped immediately’.

‘”A number of government departments and in particular individuals in public office and government have been named as offenders and we have supporting evidence,” attorneys with PJH Law announced’.

‘One of the issues White’s legal team reported to the police is the government mandate that all NHS staff must be fully vaccinated by April 1. White calls this “blackmail” to force his colleagues “to take the vaccine or lose their jobs.”’

‘White reached notoriety back in February when he was suspended by the NHS for posting a video on Twitter which was very critical of NHS reliance on the not-fully-tested vaccines instead of using effective therapeutics such as ivermectin’.

‘The video went viral, attracting over a million views, even though Twitter took it down after just three days — but it also led to White getting suspended from the NHS. A successful Crowdfunder campaign enabled him to successfully appeal that decision’.

‘On Dec. 3, the U.K. High Court revoked White’s suspension and interim gag order and found that the General Medical Council had breached his human rights’.

‘Just two weeks later, on Dec. 17, White and his legal team applied for undertakings from the U.K.’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to withdraw the COVID vaccines within seven days. If they don’t comply, PJH Law intends to apply for a “High Court injunction without further notice” to force them to do so, White’s lawyers announced’.

‘The MHRA is a British Government agency that regulates medicines, medical devices, and blood components to ensure their safety and effectiveness. White believes it has failed miserably regarding the COVID vaccines’.

‘”These injections are unsafe, still in clinical trial, and should be withdrawn immediately,” attorney Philip Hyland wrote on behalf of White and two others to the chair of the MHRA in a summary of evidence prepared for an injunction application’.

‘”Your failure to investigate known concerns amounts to gross negligence in office,” Hyland continued, “and renders you and the executive board liable for serious misconduct in office, mal or misfeasance in public office and, or, rendering all the office holders potentially liable for corporate manslaughter in that you have been wilfully blind to the known harms of the SARS-CoV-2 injections. You have taken no action. You have a lawful duty to protect the public, and you have wilfully [sic] failed in that duty.”’

–

–

COVID Antiviral Pills Cause Life-Threatening Reactions With Many Common Meds (link).

‘Last week, the FDA authorized two much-hyped antiviral treatments for COVID (just in time for Christmas): Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid’.

‘Almost immediately after the first data were released, critics were questioning the drugs’ safety profile. But now that the first courses of these “miracle” drugs are finding their way into patients’ bloodstreams, the mainstream media apparently now feels it’s safe to share some of these criticisms with the public’.

‘To wit, NBC News reports that these medications will require “careful monitoring” by prescribing doctors. This could create problems and make doctors more reluctant to prescribe the meds as the omicron-driven winter wave “pummels” America’s supposedly creaking health-care system’.

‘As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid-19 promise desperately needed protection for people at risk of severe disease. However, many people prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists, and the antivirals may not be safe for everyone, experts caution’.

‘As a reminder, the FDA only authorized Paxlovid – the Pfizer drug – to treat “mild to moderate” COVID in people as young as 12 who have underlying conditions that raise the risk of hospitalization and death’.

‘Unfortunately, both Pfizer’s and Merck’s drugs come with some serious drawbacks, the biggest being that they can cause life-threatening reactions with widely used medications like statins – taken by people with high blood pressure – blood thinners, and even some antidepressants’.

‘What’s more, the FDA doesn’t recommend Paxlovid for people who have severe liver and kidney disease’.

–

–

NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Warns There’s Almost No Indication Of Asymptomatic Spread (link).

‘In the latest sign that “the science” promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the US government as justification for scaring half the country into staying home this Christmas really, truly, no longer applies, the NFL has changed its strategy for dealing with COVID to dramatically break from federal guidelines’.

‘ESPN reports that the league is suppressing the latest COVID surge with an understanding that symptomatic individuals are driving transmission within the team environment, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills on Thursday. Apparently, the League has taken its own look at the COVID Problem, and decided that asymptomatic players actually don’t spread COVID’.

‘Well, at least not in any meaningful way’.

‘Again, here’s Dr. Sills:’

‘”I think all of our concern about [asymptomatic spread] has been going down based on what we’ve been seeing throughout the past several months,” Sills told ESPN. “We’ve got our hands full with symptomatic people. Can I tell you tonight that there has never been a case when someone without symptoms passed it on to someone else? No, of course I can’t say that. But what I can say to you is that I think it’s a very, very tiny fraction of the overall problem, if it exists at all.”’

‘He clarifies further:’

‘”Clearly if you want to look at the overall pattern and concern about transmission, it is not being driven by people who have no idea that they are infected and they are infecting scores of others. This is being driven by people with symptoms and the exposures during that symptomatic period.”’

–

–

Update Regarding The Criminal Complaint. (link).

‘The Expose previously published an article informing readers of a complaint that has been filed with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on December 6th, 2021 by a team from the UK on behalf of the people, which can be seen here –‘

‘The team is alleging crimes committed by UK government officials and international world leaders of various violations of the Nuremberg Code, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression perpetrated against the people of the UK’.

‘We are now bringing you an update in the case, as shared by a member of the team retired police constable Mark Sexton, which can be seen below’.

‘Update:’

‘1, A Detective Sergeant and Police Constable have been allocated to assess the complaint. We will need to provide them with a huge amount of evidence and we have made it clear we are all available to attend The Metropolitan Police at short notice in order to do’.

‘2, The Superintendent, assistant to Commissioner Cressida Dick is aware of the complaint and acknowledged as such to me by email this morning. He is leaving his current post but has forwarded the details onto his successor’.

‘3, The Metropolitan Police and the allocated officers have been provided details of the ICC application. The Met Police have a duty to carry out a full and competent criminal investigation as detailed in the ICC’s guidelines’.

‘4, likewise lawyer Hannah Rose has provided the details of the criminal Investigation by The Met, including the notifications sent to all Chief Constables to the ICC investigation department. This was also sent with an urgent request to serve an injunction on the U.K. Government to stop all V’s immediately’.

‘5, All 43 Chief Constables in England and Wales have been contacted by email to advise them of the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation and the ICC application. (Late addition, Scotland and Northern Ireland Chiefs emailed also absolutely not forgetting you amazing people). They too have all been requested to stop the V program and make a public announcement in their local force areas’.

‘6, Lawyer Lois Bayliss (see previous post) has received a large number of emails from those damaged by the V. She is working tirelessly to get as many statements as possible and has now enlisted help from a number of lawyers and retired police so please bear with her’.

‘7, There are a large number of people working flat out behind the scenes to assist in stopping the V program. We are pushing the police and the ICC at every opportunity demanding the V’s are stopped and treating this as the national emergency that it is. When we get any further details we will provide an update. The crime number will be made public as soon as possible once we get the go-ahead from the head of the investigating team. (Still to be determined)’.

‘Be reassured, as a collective we will not stop and ask everyone to continue emailing, calling, sharing, serving notices and liability orders, yellow boards, leaflet drops, SITP, outreach, petitions, and protests’.

‘Thank you, to all of you for your hard work and for fighting for my children’s future and our country’.

–

–

Moderna Began Developing Covid-19 Vaccine Weeks Before First Official Outbreak Recorded (link).

‘Conservative and political commentator Glenn Beck recently revealed to Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the Covid-19 vaccine was already in development since December 2019, months before the United States felt the full effects of the pandemic and at least two weeks before China confirmed its first official outbreak of coronavirus’.

‘Beck drew attention to the fact that gain-of-function research involving bat coronavirus samples began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China as early as 2015. It is a known fact that these experiments were being partly funded by White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci and other organisations that have links to the lab’.

‘Beck added that his investigation revealed that around the time that the research began in 2015, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) began a partnership with Moderna to create an mRNA vaccine against the coronaviruses being studied in the Wuhan lab’.

‘Dr Ralph Baric, a professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health in North Carolina, is leading the investigation. Records show that Baric worked with Dr Shi Zhengli, known as the “bat doctor,” for her extensive research into bats and bat-borne coronaviruses’.

‘In 2018, Baric and Shi submitted a proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to conduct high-risk coronavirus research. Among the tasks, Baric, Shi and their colleagues wanted to do is to create more infectious clones of the coronaviruses, DARPA rejected this proposal’.

‘Following the rejection, a year after the first coronavirus outbreak was recorded. According to documents smuggled out of China and obtained by Beck, the first outbreak occurred in October 1029, two months earlier than official reports claimed’.

‘Beck’s informants state that by that time, at least 10 hospitals in the area around the Wuhan lab had patients showing symptoms of Covid-19’.

‘Following this, Baric signed a deal with the American government to help it review Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. This vaccine was made with technology transferred to the company by the National Institute of Health (NIH)’.

‘According to the deal, whatever mRNA vaccine Moderna develops will be jointly owned by the big pharma company and Fauci’s NIAID’.

‘“These are the same group of people that, at the end of January [2020], begin to have meetings and they shut down and begin to smear anyone who’s looking into the lab-leak theory,” said Beck. “It appears to be a collusion. Dr. Fauci has some answers to give,” Beck said’.

‘“Something very wrong is happening here. Moderna had been turned down for any kind of vaccine research by everyone publicly over and over again. And now, this test is being done on our children. This is the only time that anybody will admit they were doing any kind of testing on coronavirus research for a vaccine with Moderna.”’

–

–

Boris Johnson admitted to ICU, fights for life Apr 2020, then in May 2020 attends a pizza party whilst we were in lockdown! That’s some hospital ICU to pizza party in a matter of weeks? (tweet).

–

–

Seen at a doc’s office: On February 10, 2020 one of the worst days so far, 108 people died of Coronavirus in China. But, on the same day… 26,283 people died of Cancer, 24,642 people died of Diabetes. Suicide, unfortunately took more lives than the virus by 28 times. Mosquitoes kill 2,740 people everyday. Humans kill 1,300 fellow humans everyday. Snakes kill 137 people everyday. TAKE A BREATH, AND WASH YOUR HANDS! (tweet).

–

–

(UK’s) Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 (link).

‘Power to stop, question and detain’

‘1(1) An examining officer may question a person for the purpose of determining whether the person appears to be a person who is, or has been, engaged in hostile activity’

I don’t answer questions and there is that pesky right to remain silent.

–

–

Russia Withdraws 10,000 Troops From “Drills” Near Ukraine In Christmas De-escalation (link).

‘For weeks Kiev officials and many corners of Western media and the Washington national security establishment have hyped the Russian troop build-up in regions of Russia that are within 400km of Ukraine’s border, accusing the Kremlin of planning an invasion of Donbass sometime in January. This month started, for example, with The Washington Post citing US intelligence to claim this would involve a whopping 175,000 Russian troops mustered near the border’.

‘But like with prior similar instances (such as failed predictions last spring that never materialized), it’s looking like the opposite is set to happen, with on Saturday Reuters reporting a draw down of at least 10,000 troops back to their permanent bases. It’s being widely perceived as the clearest sign yet that the “invasion” being talked about for the past nearly two months is not going to happen. Maybe we could chalk it up to a “Christmas miracle” – or perhaps from the start it was all about Putin using the maneuvers to get what he’s wanted all along: security and legal guarantees from NATO pledging no more Eastward expansion. And Putin got his talks, which are planned for next month, likely in Geneva’.

‘”A stage of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, squads at motorized units… has been completed. More than 10,000 military servicemen… will march to their permanent deployment from the territory of the combined arms’ area of drills,” the Russian army announced this weekend, according to Interfax. The Kremlin has been describing extra troop movements as “drills” and “training exercises” throughout the heightened standoff’.

‘The defense ministry described this as the conclusion of large-scale drills which took place among Southern Military District forces, in regions that included Crimea, Rostov, and Krasnodar – and additionally in Stavropol, Astrakhan, and some in North Caucasus republics. “The defense ministry said the troops were returning to their permanent bases and that stand-by units would be readied for the New Year’s holidays,” European media reports indicated further’.

‘There are additional signs that de-escalation is in the air, as we reported on Christmas Day based on Reuters that according to a German government source, senior German and Russian government officials agreed to a rare in-person meeting next month in an effort to ease political tensions over Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia’s Ukraine negotiator Dmitry Kozak agreed to meet after a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday’.

‘The Reuters sources added that “Berlin doubts more than Washington whether Russia actually wants to attack Ukraine” and is keen to de-escalate tensions. This much should have been obvious the whole time, in what’s been largely a manufactured crisis which Western media was eager to hype, also as the Pentagon repeatedly demanded that Moscow explain the presence of Russian troops… on Russia’s own soil’.

–