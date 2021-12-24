Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-24. 70% London’s COVID had gone in for other ailments. Jab & heart inflammation. BNW, 1984, F-451

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

841,597 concerned citizens.

15,468 medical and public health scientists.

45,609 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

70% Of London’s COVID Hospitalisations Diagnosed AFTER Being Admitted For Other Ailments (link, link).

‘The figure is important because a so-called ‘surge’ in London hospitalisations for COVID is being used as a justification to lobby for further lockdown restrictions on the British public’.

‘However, as Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson reveals, much of the panic is being driven by cases being counted as COVID despite the patient being admitted for other reasons’.

‘“Astonishing fact. 70% of London’s so-called ‘COVID hospitalizations’ are diagnosed several days after admission for other ailments,” she tweeted’.

‘“They are NOT COVID patients. A positive test 8 days after admission means the hospital basically gave the patient COVID.”’

‘Astonishing fact. 70% of London’s so-called “COVID hospitalizations”are diagnosed several days after admission for other ailments’.

‘They are NOT COVID patients’.

‘A positive test 8 days after admission means the hospital basically gave the patient COVID’.

‘— Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) December 23, 2021’

‘Pearson is trending on Twitter because she has upset serial bedwetters by asserting that, “It’s time for humanity to prevail over scientists.”’

‘However, her article, based on sources within the NHS, contains several interesting details’.

‘“Let me give you one example of the way that our scientist overlords operate,” writes Pearson’.

‘“On December 10, Professor Neil Ferguson pointed out that Covid hospital admissions were about 700 a day. What he failed to take into account is that such a worrying number would be balanced by around 600 Covid discharges each day. According to my source, the current seven-day average for Covid hospital discharges is 623 per day compared with average admissions of 780. While both metrics have, indeed, increased, hospital bed occupancy has stayed roughly the same.”’

‘The journalist goes on to underscore how only 5 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients in England and that “overall hospital occupancy currently stands at 89 per cent,” which is a decent figure for the NHS in winter’.

‘“According to my reliable NHS England source, admissions with Covid have actually been declining for the past week, if you look at the seven-day-rolling average. The number of patients in hospital for other ailments who test positive for Covid – but are sneakily counted as “Covid admissions” – is rising slightly but most of the increase is seen among those who have been in hospital for more than eight days. So – brace yourselves – those poor sick people have been given Covid by the very hospital where they went to get better. Save the NHS, eh?”’

‘Prime Minister Boris Johnson could still be set to impose more lockdown restrictions on the UK next week despite studies confirming that the Omicron variant is milder and causes significantly fewer hospitalisations than Delta’.

‘Pearson also reveals that she spoke to “a senior figure in the food supply chain” who told her that bosses at major supermarkets have already been told more restrictions will be imposed on December 28, despite this decision still supposedly being “in the balance.”’

Moderna’s COVID Vaccine 4 Times More Likely To Cause Heart Inflammation Than Pfizer’s: Study (link, link).

‘A study published in the British Medical Journal late Thursday suggests Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause heart inflammation—myocarditis or myopericarditis—than Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘“Vaccination with [Moderna’s vaccine] was associated with a significantly increased risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis in the Danish population,” and the rate was “threefold to fourfold higher” with the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, authors said in the study, which spanned almost 85 percent of Danes, or 4.9 million people aged 12 and older’.

The risk of heart inflammation can be cut to ZERO by not taking any of these injections.

Why are so many people going Blind after getting the Covid-19 Vaccine? (link).

‘Since the first Covid-19 vaccine was authorised for use in the United Kingdom, and administered on the 8th December 2020, there have been hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. But there is one particular adverse reaction which is both concerning and strange, and the number of people suffering from it is increasing by the week – Blindness’.

‘The MHRA Yellow Card scheme analysis print for the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab shows that since the first jab was administered on the 9th December 2020, and up to December 8th 2021, 132 people have reported suffering blindness due to the injection. Another 6 people have also reported central vision loss, whilst a further 3 people have reported sudden visual loss’.

‘Fifteen people have also reported an adverse reaction known as ‘blindness transient’ due to the Pfizer vaccine. This is where a person suffers visual disturbance or loss of sight in one eye for seconds or minutes at a time. And a further six people have reported an adverse reaction known as ‘unilateral blindness’. This is where a person is blind or has extremely poor vision in one eye’.

‘In total there have been 6,682 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab as of 8th Dec 21’.

South African Hospitalization Rates Plunge Despite Omicron Onslaught (link).

South Africa: Only 1.7% Hospitalised From Omicron (link, link).

‘South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said today that only 1.7% of COVID cases in the current Omicron wave are being hospitalised compared to 19% in the previous wave and that the vast majority of cases are “fairly mild.”’

Exactly Which Dystopian Novel Are We Living In? (link).

‘There’s a debate going on among the disaffected/terrified over which dystopian novel we’re now living in’.

‘As John Rubino remarks, some point to social media addiction and designer drugs to suggest Brave New World.’

‘Others see mass surveillance and pandemic lockdowns as putting us squarely in 1984.’

‘Still others cite online censorship and cancel culture as favoring Fahrenheit 451.’

‘Each of these opinions seems valid, which is confusing’.

‘A prisoner should know the shape of their cell. So it’s a relief to find out that someone (not sure who) has settled the argument by creating the following Venn diagram (Tweeted by our friend David Morgan)’.

‘Turns out we’re not in a single dystopian novel. We’re in all of them simultaneously’.

Klaus’ Great Narrative: Locking The Plebs Into Plato’s Cave For The 21st Century (link, link).

‘Unfortunately for the Davos Guardians, the reality of the New Great Narrative is a world devoid of those very principles that humanity requires to survive and thrive within our creative, reasonable universe…’

UK Government report admits there are 23.5 Million people in England who have NOT had a single dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘For months the British public have been deceived with tales that there are just 5 million people in the United Kingdom who have refused to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine. But today we can reveal that this is a lie’.

‘It is a complete fabrication that has no doubt been used to make those who have refused the jab feel as if they are part of a minority, because an official UK Government report proves that in England alone there are approximately 23.5 million people who have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine’.

16,000 Physicians and Scientists Agree Kids Shouldn’t Get COVID Vaccine (By Robert W. Malone, M.D., link).

‘COVID vaccines are “irreversible and potentially permanently damaging,” says Dr. Robert Malone, who explains why 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19’.

‘Before you vaccinate your child — which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging — find out why 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19’.

‘On behalf of these M.D.s and Ph.D.s, I have published a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision:’

‘My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct’.

‘I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I’m generally pro-vaccination’.

‘I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases’.

‘After this, I will be posting the text of this statement so you can share it with your friends and family’.

‘Before you inject your child — a decision that is irreversible — I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created:’

‘There are three issues parents need to understand:’

‘The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including:’

Their brain and nervous system.

Their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots.

Their reproductive system.

This vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system.

‘The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable:’

You can’t fix the lesions within their brain.

You can’t repair heart tissue scarring.

You can’t repair a genetically reset immune system.

This vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family.

‘The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested’.

We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks.

Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later.

‘Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history’.

‘One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie’.

Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents.

It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease.

‘In summary: There is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives’.

‘The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close’.

‘As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children’.

‘RW Malone, M.D’.

‘Chief Medical and Regulatory Officer, the Unity Project’

‘President, International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists’

‘More on the twisted logic of vaccinating the children to protect the elderly’

‘“Never in human history have old people required young people to take risks, make sacrifices and die to preserve older people. We have a fiduciary duty to our children. Old people sacrifice themselves for children in a moral society, in a robust society, in a society that we are proud of. We do not tell children to take risks to preserve old people. We need to stand up and take a moral choice and an ethical choice for our children.” — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testimony before Louisiana State Legislature’

UK Column News – 17th December 2021. 16,000 Physicians and Scientists Agree Kids Shouldn’t Get COVID Vaccine. Vaccine Passports, Medical Apartheid. Cornwall Thursday 16 December 2021. An old lady falls to the ground probably breaking her hip and waits hours for an ambulance. The nearby doctors refuse to get involved. Amazon Hot New Releases: #1 We are the 99%. UK’s MHRA continues to mask 1,314,639 vaccine adverse reactions and 1,822 deaths to help global pharmaceutical profits. Geronimo DIDN’T have TB: Tests show slaughtered alpaca that captured the nation’s hearts was wrongly put down by the government… and now his owner is considering SUING over the case. Anne McElvoy: The unvaccinated have become a lethal liability we can ill-afford (meet a vaccine fundamentalist) (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

UK Whistle-Blower – A&E Nurse Shares The Truth About The “Pandemic” (link).

‘Danny Tommo is a freedom fighter who has spent many months reporting and sharing the truth that the mainstream media has failed to do. Tommo has the tagline of “Bringing you the Uncomfortable Truths Straight from the Heart” which is exactly what he has done today’.

‘During the week Danny has interviewed a nurse from Britain who has shared her experience of working in three separate hospitals as a frontline A & A nurse during the “Pandemic”. I have written about a few key points, however, the video can be found at the bottom of the article’.

‘Fighting Over Patients’

‘First and foremost, the whistle-blower nurse reveals, as many others have, that the hospitals were not at all busy during the height of the “pandemic” she says that’

‘“During the first lockdown we were fighting for patients, we literally …, we’d be sitting there waiting, I’ll see to that patient, I’ll have that patient”’

‘Tommo asked her “You’re a nurse, you’re surrounded by nurses, you’re saying that you’re fighting for people to go look at[..] as there were so many nurses compared to patients When you saw the TV screen what did you guys think as nurses”?’

‘The nurse replied, “I wondered what on earth was going on, I wondered where these hospitals were because they weren’t the three that I was working in, it must be London but why would London be any different from anywhere else”?’

‘She continues by saying that one of the hospitals that she worked in was supposed to be one of the worst according to statistics, “but it certainly wasn’t” she said’.

‘Some Key Points:’

According to the nurse most patients “sick with COVID” Grossly Overweight Obese people.

“News reports would have said “caught COVID” and that would have been it, it’s COPD, Chronic Asthma, Heart Failure, Kidney Disease. Diabetes….”

They were not ordinarily healthy fit and well people coming through the hospital doors with Covid.

2018 was a lot worse than anything the nurse saw in 2020/21 she said that people with the same illness were put into a bay so as not to infect others, they did the same with COVID

Masks do not work and are only worn to appease the patients

Neurological effects seen after the jab.

‘Interestingly, the whistle-blower said that those who are not speaking out due to the fear of losing their jobs, were in the minority, the majority were actually going along with it, “following the crowd.” Although they know that there is something going on, the staff are “automatons” they just get on with their jobs’.

‘Staff Are Not Allowed to voice opinions on Social Media’

‘The nurse revealed that an email was sent to the hospital staff to advise them that although they understand that everyone has their own views, they were not allowed to voice them, but were to direct people to the official sources’.

‘The hospital workers are being told not to share or offer their opinion on social media and that action may be taken against people that do’.

‘They are effectively saying, “We know you have an opinion, but you’re only allowed to voice your opinion if it agrees with ours, basically what that’s saying,” the nurse said. Thankfully she has found a platform to voice her opinion and experience’.

Sister just phoned me to say her ex-hubby collapsed and died Monday. I asked if he’d had the booster – yes a week ago. Sister was due to have it any day now. Hope I talked her out of it as don’t think she made the connection before, and hasn’t heeded my warnings so far. (tweet).

Tesla Owner Blows Up Car After Discovering Cost To Fix Battery (link).

‘Katainen said the fix would’ve cost him upwards of €20,000 ($22,500). He told the dealership that was absurd, and he donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to ‘Bomb Dudes.’’

‘Instead of fixing the Model S, 30 kg (66 pounds) of dynamite was strapped to the car for one explosive show. Showing his frustration, Katainen even had a doll of Tesla’s founder Elon Musk in the driver’s seat’.

‘Multiple angles of high-definition, slow-motion cameras captured the epic explosion (this time, it wasn’t spontaneous as we’ve noted before ((read: here & here))’.

NY Times Finds Obama’s “Most Precise Air Campaign In History” Killed Thousands Of Civilians (link, link).

