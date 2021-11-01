Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-01. Burials up 15%, cremations up 10% in 2021. Immunity from jab plunges to ZERO. Protests growing

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Burials up 15%, cremations up 10% in 2021 compared to 2020 when there were no covid “vaccines” (link).

–

Bombshell Swedish study finds covid jabs provide no lasting protection, immunity plunges to ZERO in mere months (link).

–

Viral myocarditis results in 2 in 10 people dead after 2 years and 5 in 10 after 5 years. It’s not mild. It’s dead heart muscle. You can’t have “mild myocarditis” – in the same way you can’t be “a little bit pregnant”. (tweet, subtweet).

–

High Recorded Mortality in Countries Categorized as “Covid-19 Vaccine Champions”. The Vaccinated Suffer from Increased Risk of Mortality compared to the Non-vaccinated (link).

‘But the failure for 18 months of this so-called “health strategy” based on false simulations, innumerable lies, promises never kept, as well as the propaganda and fear campaign has become unbearable’.

‘In turn this has been followed by the extortion of consent to be vaccinated, by outright blackmail, while curtailing our freedoms to move and socialize, our right to work and engage in leisure activities’.

‘Are the current vaccines that they want to impose on us effective?’

‘Can they lead to a collective immunity or is it only a myth? To answer this question, we will make the current sanitary assessment of the most vaccinated countries according to the figures provided by the World Health Organization and the curves of OurWorldinData. (From Vaccine outset in December 2020 to September 15, 2021)’

‘Record mortality in Gibraltar, champion of Astra Zeneca injections’

‘Gibraltar (34,000 inhabitants) started vaccination in December 2020 when the health agency counted only 1040 confirmed cases and 5 deaths attributed to covid19 in this country. After a very comprehensive vaccination blitz, achieving 115% coverage (vaccination was extended to many Spanish visitors), the number of new infections increased fivefold (to 5314) and the number of deaths increased 19fold. The number of deaths increased 19-fold, reaching 97, i.e. 2853 deaths per million inhabitants, which is one of the European mortality records. But those responsible for the vaccination deny any causal link without proposing any other plausible etiology. And after a few months of calm, the epidemic resumed, confirming that 115% vaccination coverage does not protect against the disease’.

–

Scientist Whose Wife Was Injured by COVID Vaccine Tells FDA: ‘Please Do Not Give This to Kids’ (link).

‘Dressen is also the husband of Brianne Dressen, who developed a severe neurological injury during the Utah-based portion of the U.S. AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trial in 2020. After being injured by the first dose, Brianne withdrew from the trial’.

‘During his 3-minute testimony, Dressen, a chemist with an extensive background in researching and assessing the degree of efficacy in new technologies, told the FDA advisory panel Pfizer’s vaccine “failed any reasonable risk-benefit calculus in connection with children.”’

‘Dressen said:’

‘“Your decision is being rushed, based on incomplete data from underpowered trials, insufficient to predict rates of severe and long-lasting adverse reactions. I urge the committee to reject the EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] modification and direct Pfizer to perform trials that will decisively demonstrate that the benefits outweigh the risks for children. I understand firsthand the impact that you will or will not have with the decision you’re going to make today.”’

‘Dressen told the FDA how his wife was severely injured last November by a single dose of a COVID vaccine administered during a clinical trial. He said:’

‘“Because study protocol requires two doses, she was dropped from the trial, and her access to the study app deleted. Her reaction is not described in the recently released clinical trial report — 266 participants are described as having an adverse event leading to discontinuation, with 56 neurological reactions tallied.”’

‘He said he and his wife have since met participants from other vaccination trials — including Pfizer’s trial for 12- to 15-year-olds — who suffered similar reactions and fate’.

‘Dressen said:’

‘“Injured support groups are growing. Memberships number into at least the tens of thousands. We must do better. Those injured in a trial are a critical piece of vaccine safety data. They are being tossed aside and forgotten. The FDA has known first-hand about her case and thousands of others. The FDA has also stated that their own systems are not identifying this issue and that VAERS is not designed to identify any multi-symptom signals. The system is broken.”’

‘Dressen said his family’s lives have changed forever. “The clinical trials are not appropriately evaluating the data,” he said. “The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the drug companies continue to deflect the persistent and repeated cries for help and acknowledgment, leaving the injured as collateral damage.”’

‘He added:’

‘“Until we appropriately care for those already injured, acknowledge the full scope of injuries that are happening to adults, please do not give this to kids. You have a very clear responsibility to appropriately assess the risks and benefits to these vaccines. It is obvious that isn’t happening’.

‘“The suffering of thousands continues to repeatedly fall on deaf ears at the FDA. Each of you hold a significant responsibility today and know that without a doubt, when you approve this for the 5 to 11-year-old’s, you are signing innocent kids and uninformed parents to a fate that will undoubtedly rob some of them of their life.”’

–

EXCLUSIVE: Why A Mother Changed Her Decision To Vaccinate Her Kids Against COVID-19 (link).

The Facts: An Alberta mother is reconsidering vaccinating her children after experiencing her own adverse event. Women are reporting changes in their menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from all over the world. The NIH has allocated 1.67 million dollars in grant money to look into this further.

Reflect On: If research is just starting on how the vaccines effect menstrual cycles, how can we trust with certainty the vaccine doesn’t affect fertility? If the adverse reactions experienced by women were not spotted in the drug trials or the information was withheld, what else has been overlooked or withheld?



–

The Vaccine is More Dangerous than COVID-19: Dr. Peter McCullough (link).

–

Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

Strange how many super-fit sports people suddenly have breathing and heart problems during games – Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is taken to hospital for heart tests after struggling with breathing and needing on-pitch treatment before being replaced during his home debut (link, link).

–

Harvard prof: Don’t give kids COVID-19 vaccines (link).

‘Coronavirus ‘is not a huge threat to children’’

‘As the federal government considers approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 to 11, a Harvard University epidemiologist is urging parents not to vaccinate their children’.

‘Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a biostatistician at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in an interview with EpochTV that the risks outweigh any benefit’.

–

German city stops tracking covid vaccine deaths in order to suppress the truth about how many people are being KILLED by vaccines (link).

‘The central German city of Weimar is no longer publishing data on residents who die from or have to be hospitalized because of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” because the extremely high numbers are fueling the narrative of the “corona deniers.”’

‘According to reports, Weimar does not want people who oppose or even just question with healthy skepticism the “safety” and “effectiveness” of Chinese Virus injections, which is why it decided to embrace a new policy of anti-science that exchanges reality for fantasy’.

‘By no longer publishing the statistical facts about Fauci Flu shot injuries and deaths, Weimar is attempting to create the illusion that all is well with the jabs. Peter Kleine, Weimar’s mayor, publicly announced that it is in the best interests of public health to no longer report the truth’.

‘“We want to be as transparent as possible in our number report,” Kleine stated. “However, the indication of the people who are treated with vaccination in the hospital clearly distorts reality and thus plays into the hands of corona deniers and opponents of vaccination.”’

–

I’m a nurse in a hospital and I’m seeing such an increase in Cancer, heart attacks , strokes and seizures. Vaccinated people. The ER is packed by 0800 every morning. (tweet).

–

Covid vaccinations ‘not sufficient’ in preventing Delta variant spread, almost equal to unvaccinated – UK study (link).

The virus needs only to mutate the spike protein part of itself that the jab is aiming to mimic and, boom, it’s escaped.

–

No scientific evidence for any benefit from masking children in schools. Florida’s New Surgeon General Asks People To Step Away From What You Hear On TV For A Moment… And Listen To What He Has To Say About School Mask Mandates & The Data… (tweet, subtweet).

–

Mum, 49, left in a wheelchair after Covid vaccine caused blood clot and stroke (link).

These side effects are looking less and less rare by the day.

–

What Explains Rising Cases Among the Vaccinated? (link).

‘In a prior article, this author has covered how mRNA Covid vaccine has been demonstrated to alter the function of toll-like receptors (TLRs). It was hypothesised that the functional change may be connected to anecdotal reports of both an increase and change in cancer presentation. In addition, because of the importance of TLRs in recognising foreign invaders in the body, including viruses, those changes may lead to an increased risk of infection, including SARS-CoV-2, and may hamper the safe resolution of said infection’.

‘This article will introduce to the reader the concept of Innate Trained immunity (ITM), and speculate how this may be playing an important but generally unrecognised part in the battle against Covid-19. By drawing on current infection data; vaccine-induced alteration of TLR function; and ITM, we will tentatively expand the original hypothesis’.

–

Question: what is causing all the deaths in under 45’s – it ain’t Covid? What is it? (tweet).

–

Lockdown fanatics should be ashamed of themselves (link).

–

UK Column News – 1st November 2021. World leaders summit COP26. The UK prime minister will host leaders from around the world to make clear their commitment to tackle climate change together and signal their ambition for COP26. Bilderberg 2013: the birth of a global tax system. ‘Guess the rules don’t apply to them’: Outrage as billionaire climate warriors Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos celebrate Microsoft co-founder’s 66th birthday on a $2M-a-week yacht off coast of Turkey where Amazon boss flew in on gas-guzzling helicopter. South African Energy Minister opposes coal ban for climate aid. Blanket bans on fossil-fuel funds will entrench poverty. (Tens of) Thousands of anti-vaccine passport protestors march through London over government’s ‘Plan B’ that could see Covid passes introduced in nightclubs and sports events. What explains rising cases among the vaccinated? (Neil Ferguson’s Calculator TM NF) I’m trying to help my friend, Jacinda settle an argument. She’s looking for any examples of political leaders who have segregrated society into 2 tiers and have later ended up on the right side of history. Let me know if you find any. Thanks. Sheriff warns vaccine mandate causing ‘mass exodus’ among personnel. (Ivor Cummins @FatEmperor) Question: what is causing all the (excess) deaths in under 45’s – it ain’t Covid? What is it? Lockdown fanatics should be ashamed of themselves (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Must Watch Very Powerful. “In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now. – Christine Anderson European Parliament.” WATCH: MEPs Protest Vaccine Passports (tweet, website).

Christine Anderson continues ‘never take anything any government tells you at face value, always question everything any government does or does not do, always look for ulterior motives and always ask cui bono, who benefits’.

–

MUST SEE press conference. EU Parliament Members expose shocking contract redactions (link).

–

A Tale Of Two Protests / Hugo Talks #lockdown (link).

A few dozen at a manufactured protest being hyped by the legacy media and tens of thousands at a proper protest being ignored by the legacy media. This is why we should look elsewhere than the legacy media if we want to see news that is not manufactured.

–

Incredible Defiance: HUGE Protest In Melbourne Australia Against Tyrant Dan & His Evil Communism (link).

–

HUGE Worldwide Anti-Mandate & Anti-VaxPass Protest for FREEDOM: AUS, NZ, France, Italy, Canada, US.. (link).

–

American Airlines Cancels 600+ Flights on Sunday (link).

–

American Airlines Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights in 24 Hours – Blames Staffing Shortages and ‘High Winds’ (link).

–

Southwest Airlines Pilot Says ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ To Passengers Over Intercom (link).

–

Biden is ‘Clearly Underestimating the Lack of Patience from Texas’: New Lawsuit Seeks to End Federal Vaccine Mandate (link).

–

South Dakota Gov. Noem Signs Order to ‘Protect’ State Employees From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate (link).

–

Biden Admin Blocked From Firing Unvaccinated Workers With Pending Religious Exemptions (link).

–

American Identifies as Mexican to Avoid Biden Vaccine Mandate (link).

–

72% Of Unvaccinated Workers Vow to Quit if Ordered to Get Vaccinated + More (link).

–

On the brink of losing my job, can’t travel, can’t eat out, can’t stay in a hotel, can’t go to the gym, can’t go in any shops except supermarkets (for now), family tell me they’re not willing to see me for fear of breaking the “rules”………… Is this “life” from now on? (tweet).

–

Humanity Is Sleepwalking Towards Medical Apartheid. We Need an Honest Debate Before It’s Too Late (link).

‘An astonishing thing happened this week that should have – were it not for a media industrial complex that coddles and cossets the powers that be – incited journalists to scream bloody murder around our increasingly imprisoned planet. What the world got instead was the deafening cacophony of crickets’.

‘When a reporter asked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the possibility of the Pacific island nation being fragmented into two distinct classes of citizens – the vaccinated and unvaccinated – Arden didn’t miss a beat as she responded with her trademark Cheshire grin, “That is what it is. So yep. Yep.”’

‘After being further prodded by the deferential journalist as to why she favored apartheid, Ardern, who has already mandated vaccines for government employees or else, responded, unscientifically, that “people who have been vaccinated will want to know that they are around other vaccinated people; they’ll want to know that they’re in a safe environment.”’

‘Under normal conditions – that is, before scientific inquiry was sent back kicking and screaming to the Dark Ages – Ardern’s outrageous remark would have been greeted by robust and vigorous debate from both the political and medical communities. After all, the vaccinated should feel absolutely at ease mingling among the unvaccinated in stuffy public places given that they are, supposedly, protected? Isn’t that the point of the vaccines, to protect the vaccinated and get us back to some semblance of ‘normal’? If not, then why the incessant push to jab every single person on the planet, and not just once, as initially promised, but multiple times? The answer, at least according to Queen Ardern, is so that everyone can feel “confident” once again among their fellow man. That makes absolutely zero sense, especially as new studies show no discernible decrease in infection rates among the vaccinated. So why hedge our bets when just the opposite seems to be happening?’

–

NHS Test and Trace criticised as ‘eyewatering’ waste of taxpayers’ money (link).

‘Scheme failed to prevent Covid lockdowns and enable return to normality despite £37bn funding, says report’

–

People in France are going inside stores that force vaccine passports, filling up shopping carts, and leaving them at checkout before leaving. (tweet).

–

It’s not the public’s job to ‘save’ the NHS (link).

–

This should explain how things work… Scott Gottlieb, former FDA is now with Pfizer; Stephen Hahn, former FDA is now with Moderna; James C. Smith, CEO of Reuters and who is also with Pfizer; Anthony Fauci, NIAID director under the National Institutes of Health and who also funded of bioweapons research on gain of function bat coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (tweet).

–

Pfizer-Connected FDA Panel Approves Pfizer EUA Covid Jab for Children 5-11 While Comirnaty Remains Unavailable and IA2030 Push for Life-Course Vaccines for All (link).

–

Not Only Are Former FDA Commissioners Working For Vaxx Makers, But FDA Committee Members Reviewing Kids Shots Worked For Pfizer Or Have Pfizer Connections (link).

‘Members include a former vice president of Pfizer Vaccines, a recent Pfizer consultant, a recent Pfizer research grant recipient, a man who mentored a current top Pfizer vaccine executive, a man who runs a center that gives out Pfizer vaccines, the chair of a Pfizer data group, a guy who was proudly photographed taking a Pfizer vaccine, and numerous people who are already on the record supporting Coronavirus vaccines for children. Meanwhile, recent FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is on Pfizer’s board of directors.’

‘HERE’S THE MEETING ROSTER: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee October 26, 2021 Meeting Draft Roster.’

–

Is Climate Alarmism an Establishment Attempt to Restore Social Control? (link).

–

85 cars flown in to Glasgow for the COP26 charade, For one delegate. 85 cars. No comment from . . . . @BBCNews (but at least they told us.) This is to consider the high levels of CO2 emissions and work out how to reduce them. How do we take them seriously ? Seriously ? How? (tweet).

–

Abp. Viganò warns US bishops about COVID jab: The Great Reset wants ‘billions of chronically ill people’ (link).

–

BREAKING: Archbishop Vigano Chastises Pope for Calling Joe Biden a “Good Catholic” and Aligning Church with Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Others Pushing Climate Change and World Depopulation (link).

–

OMG! Lost Joe Biden Nearly Pushed Off the Stage in Today’s G20 Rome Official Photo – Caught Talking to Himself (link).

–

United Nations Launching Their COP26 Climate Summit On The Devil’s Feast Day Of Halloween As New World Order Minions Gather For Their Coven (link).

–

Australia Confiscating Bank Accounts, Property, Licenses, & Businesses For Non-Compliance With COVID Fines (link, link).

‘Now the state is requiring all of those civil citations get paid, or else. And the enforcement actions to collect these fines from the State Penalty and Enforcement Register are quite extreme. Citizens who have outstanding tickets are finding their driver’s licenses suspended; bank accounts are being frozen and seized; homes and property are are being confiscated, as well as business licenses suspended for outstanding citations’.

‘“Queenslanders who received fines for breaking Covid-19 rules risk having their homes seized and bank accounts frozen in a government crackdown to collect $5.2 million in repayments.” (LINK)’

‘Brisbane Times – “SPER was undertaking “active enforcement” on another 18.4 per cent of fines, worth about $1 million, which a spokesman said “may include garnishing bank accounts or wages, registering charges over property, or suspending driver licences”. The remaining 25.2 per cent of fines were either under investigation or still open to payment without further action being taken’.

–

3. So, do they work…let’s ask 5-mask man also known as Dr Bridle who shows that even 15 layers of masks don’t stop aerosols from getting through… = masks are ineffective. Do masks work? Viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle performs a simple experiment. #Masks #masking #Science #covid (tweet, subtweet).

–

Freedom and liberty is NOT found in a syringe. It is a game of Russian roulette though #donotcomply (tweet).

–

You know what’s selfish? People expecting others to surrender their liberties so they can enjoy a false sense of security (tweet).

–

An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

Vaccine passports don’t control COVID but they will control you TOTALLY. (tweet).

–

How do we live with COVID? Protect the vulnerable and everyone else moves on with life. (tweet).

–

Swiss anti-Covid certificate referendum gets record number of signatures (link).

–

Don’t be afraid to die. Be afraid not to live. (link).

–

Canada: “Liberal” MPs support new internet censorship bill where “hurtful” content is targeted (link).

‘Attacking the new bill, Conservative MP Michael Chong said: “I can say clearly that we don’t support censorship. We don’t support restrictions on freedom of the press.”’

The very idea of this legislation is hurtful to me. To put another way, to say something is hurtful is not in any way objective.

–

From Press Freedom To Prison Systems, Everything Assange Touches Gets Illuminated (link).

‘Since Assange’s imprisonment there’s been a jaw-dropping deluge of revelations about the malfeasance of the power structures which rule over us which could not have been exposed to such an extent in any other way’.

‘It was revealed that the US power alliance will openly jail journalists for telling the truth with as much brazenness and despotism as any other tyrannical regime, giving US-targeted nations the ability to rightly call out the hypocrisy of Washington’s concern trolling about human rights’.

–

The Assange Persecution Is Western Savagery At Its Most Transparent (link).

‘The first day of the US appeal of the Julian Assange extradition case saw grown adults arguing in a court of law that the US government could guarantee that it would not treat the WikiLeaks founder as cruelly as it treats its other prisoners’.

‘I wish I was kidding’.

‘In their write-up on Wednesday’s proceedings, The Dissenter’s Kevin Gosztola and Mohamed Elmaazi report that the prosecution argued that “the High Court should accept the appeal on the basis that the U.S. government offered ‘assurances’ that Assange won’t be subjected to Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) or incarcerated in ADX Florence, a super-maximum prison in Colorado.”’

‘What this means is that in order to overturn the January extradition ruling which judge Vanessa Baraitser denied on the basis that the notoriously draconian US prison system is too cruel to guarantee Assange’s health and safety, the prosecution has established as one of their grounds for appeal the claim that they can offer “assurances” that they would not inflict some of their most brutal measures upon him. These would include the aforementioned Special Administrative Measures, wherein prisoners are so isolated that they effectively disappear off the face of the earth, or sending him to ADX Florence, where all prisoners are kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day’.

–

We Are NOT Alone! The Biggest Anti Communist – Pro Freedom Rally In Brazil? Why Didn’t You Hear About It? WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE MAJORITY!!! (tweet).

–

Freedom and liberty is NOT found in a syringe. It is a game of Russian roulette though #donotcomply (tweet).

–

You know what’s selfish? People expecting others to surrender their liberties so they can enjoy a false sense of security (tweet).

–

The Constitution is a piece of paper with some ink. It only means something if citizens are willing to make the hard choices required to defend it. History 101: You only keep the rights you’re willing to fight for. Govt will always encroach on the rest. (tweet).

–

Australian MPs form ‘Rebel Parliament’ after being BANNED over vaccine passport (link).

‘Catherine Cumming, David Limbrick and Tim Quilty invited me into the ‘rebel parliament’ where the three suspended members of the Upper House conduct their work’.

They consented to an antigen test for infection. That’s just as bad as being presumed guilty until proven innocent.

–

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for appearing at an event unmasked with footballer Mohamed Salah. The London mayor recently condemned “a selfish minority” of Londoners who refuse to wear masks. (tweet).

–

You won’t be “fully vaccinated” until you are dead. (tweet).

–

CDC Finally Recognizes Natural Immunity After Their Own Study Shows Vaccines Are Better (link).

‘Ever since Israeli researchers found in that naturally acquired immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection is 13x more effective than Pfizer’s vaccine at stopping the Delta variant in nearly 800,000 patients, US officials have been absolutely silent on the topic of natural immunity when it comes to making policy’.

‘That all changed on Friday, when a group of CDC scientists – looking at just 7,000 adults who were hospitalized with Covid-19, concluded that vaccines provide stronger protection against hospitalization than natural immunity’.

–

Sheriff Goes Hands On – Civil Rights Lawsuit (link).

–