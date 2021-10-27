Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-27. Harshbarger’s Natural Immunity Is Real Act. Social control costs lives. Build Back Better Billionaires

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

“Ample Scientific Data”: Congresswoman Introduces ‘Natural Immunity Is Real Act’ (link, link).

‘There is plenty of evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have protection against reinfection, Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) said’.

‘“There’s ample scientific studies that show that natural immunity is absolutely one of the best things you could have—and some studies even show that it’s more effective [than vaccination],” Harshbarger said during a recent appearance on NTD’s “Capitol Report.”’

‘Natural immunity refers to post-recovery antibodies that shield people against reinfection of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19’.

‘Multiple studies have indicated that natural immunity among past COVID-19 patients is strong and similar or superior to the protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Some experts have pushed for federal health officials to take natural immunity into account when issuing recommendations and rules. But federal authorities currently recommend virtually everybody get a vaccine, including the recovered, arguing the strong protection gets even better when those people have a jab’.

‘Harshbarger, though, says a number of Americans object to getting a vaccine while pointing out that natural immunity to other diseases is accepted as an alternative to vaccination’.

‘She and 10 other members of the House of Representatives late last week introduced the “Natural Immunity Is Real Act,” a companion to a Senate bill from Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)’.

‘It would require federal agencies to “acknowledge, accept, and agree to truthfully present, natural immunity pertaining to COVID-19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.”’

–

–

Public Health Or Private Wealth? How Digital Vaccine Passports Pave Way For Unprecedented Surveillance Capitalism (link, link).

‘The titans of global capitalism are exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to institute social credit-style digital ID systems across the West…’

‘The death by starvation of Etwariya Devi, a 67-year-old widow from the rural Indian state of Jharkhand, might have passed without notice had it not been part of a more widespread trend’.

‘Like 1.3 billion of her fellow Indians, Devi had been pushed to enroll in a biometric digital ID system called Aadhaar in order to access public services, including her monthly allotment of 25kg of rice. When her fingerprint failed to register with the shoddy system, Devi was denied her food ration. Throughout the course of the following three months in 2017, she was repeatedly refused food until she succumbed to hunger, alone in her home’.

‘Premani Kumar, a 64-year-old woman also from Jharkhand, met the same demise as Devi, dying of hunger and exhaustion the same year after the Aadhaar system transferred her pension payments to another person without her permission, while cutting off her monthly food rations’.

‘A similarly cruel fate was reserved for Santoshi Kumari, an 11-year-old girl, also from Jharkhand, who reportedly died begging for rice after her family’s ration card was canceled because it had not been linked to their Aadhaar digital ID’.

‘These three heart-rending casualties were among a spate of deaths in rural India in 2017 which came as a direct result of the Aadhaar digital ID system’.

This monstruous system should not only not spread to the rest of the world, it must be terminated in India. Social control costs lives.

–

–

DIABOLICAL: Bill Gates Digital ID Will Control Your Life (link).

–

–

JAB PASSPORT Shares Personal Data With AMAZON and MICROSOFT / Hugo Talks #lockdowns #lockdown (link).

–

–

Australian ‘national treasure’ cartoonist loses job after accurately comparing fake vaccine mandates to Tiananmen Square crackdown – Australia is now a colony of China which is a colony of the Global Cult and the brainless compliant Aussie media is as bad as anything in Nazi Germany (link).

–

–

AMAZING Speech Lords Last Night 👏 Baroness Claire Fox Gets It “Emergency OVER” (link).

–

–

Build Back Better Billionaires (link).

‘Before internet memes allowed for spontaneous sarcasm to go viral, work-based humor used to be based around coffee mugs and posters. The reigning king of these David Brent / Michael Scott media was: “You don’t have to be mad to work here – but it helps!”’

‘Yet what else is there to say of a day where a bankrupt meme trade US stock just a year ago was responsible for pushing the stock of another US firm – whose polarizing CEO is either the current Henry Ford or Barnum Bailey – up the equivalent value of an entire Ford company IN ONE DAY; and so taking its value into the “four commas” $1trn club mocked by ‘Silicon Valley’. Which, by the way, is still the most realistic program on TV, along with ‘Veep’’.

‘Another famous US billionaire’s stock went up despite disappointing earnings, a slew of attacks on it from politicians, and withering criticism from a whistle-blower (funded by another billionaire, says Glenn Greenwald) – because it decided to blow $50bn on a stock buyback, which is also around the equivalent value of a Ford motor company’.

‘Another billionaire is going to build a space station, not just a rocket, sorry a ‘business park. And again, we are back to David Brent / Michael Scott and ‘The Office’. Said billionaire is also going to be hosting secret data for British spy agencies. I am not sure how the latter sits alongside the vision for ‘Build Back Boris’ we tried to paint ahead of the UK budget this week (more so was the hike in the UK living wage), but Bond films really are over, aren’t they? Blofeld should just use a SPAC to buy MI6, or at least host its data’.

–

–

UK Column News – 27th October 2021. Julian Assange’s High Court fight against extradition. The rape of the constitution? Dan Andrews, Premier of Victoria: we said as the state of emergency and legislative arrangements fell due, we would introduce pandemic-specific laws. We would have a set of measures that were not written with a hypothetical in mind, but were the product of learning and the experiences that we’ve all been through of these last 20-plus months. Tim Smith, shadow Attorney General: it’s a disgraceful mistreatment of our democratic traditions giving the dictator dictatorial powers. Louise Staley, Victoria opposition MP: to be brought into this place and then be told they will be debating it later this day is a complete and utter assault on democracy. Actress Charlize Theron is working with a social justice organisation calling for countries to reassess their vaccine positions (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Confirmed: The Mater Hospital Was NOT Full of Unvaccinated 20/30-Year-Olds on Ventilators on the 22nd July (link).

–

–

BREAKING: NIH Today Corrects False Statements by Directors Collins and Fauci – the NIH Did Fund Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan – Fauci Lied Under Oath (link).

–

–

When you’re on the same side as the dude who approved beagle pups be locked in cages so their faces can be eaten alive by giant sandflies, with the dogs having had their vocal chords severed so they cannot cry out in pain… You’re probably not on the side of the ‘good guys’. (tweet).

–

–

Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations Plunge As Schools Reopen, Baffling Experts (link).

‘All summer long, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and other unelected federal bureaucrats have been warning that COVID cases will explode as soon as teachers and students return to classrooms in person this fall, which is why Dr. Fauci has been one of the loudest voices cheering on politicians like NYC’s de Blasio and others who have imposed such mandates on teachers and school employees (which has since been expanded to cover most, if not all, city employees). But just as Pfizer, Moderna and their allies in the federal bureaucracy prepare to declare mRNA vaccines safe for all students between the age of 5 and 11, Bloomberg has just pointed out a remarkable shift: hospitalizations involving US children (already extremely rare compared with the adult population) have fallen sharply as schools reopen’.

–

–

New evidence for infanticide in the creation of the fetal cell line used for COVID vaccine testing (link).

New evidence for infanticide in the creation of the fetal cell line used for COVID vaccine testing (link).

‘“To obtain embryo cells, embryos from spontaneous abortions cannot be used, nor can those obtained by means of abortions performed via the vagina: in both cases, the embryo will be contaminated by micro-organisms.”’

‘“The correct way consists in having recourse to Caesarian section or to the removal of the uterus. Only in this way can bacteriological sterility be guaranteed.”’

‘“In either case, then, to obtain embryo cells for culture a programmed abortion must be adopted, choosing the age of the embryo and dissecting it while still alive, in order to remove tissues to be placed in culture media.”’

‘“Given these premises, we face the dilemma of whether the deliberate systematic destruction of a human creature to obtain cell material can be justified, when it is recognized that this is of great interest to fundamental research and for the diagnosis of some human diseases. Are research and diagnosis of such great value that they justify the destruction of human beings?”’

‘“The Geneva Declaration affirms that the doctor has the duty to take the greatest care to safeguard the life of a human being from its conception and will not, even under threat, use his knowledge to infringe humanitarian laws.” (1986-04-26; Herranz, Gonzalo; Il Sabato, no.15…Professor Herranz was, at the time, president of the Committee of Medical Ethics of Spanish Doctors and vice-president of the Permanent Committee of Medical Ethics of the European Community.)’

‘What exactly happened in 1972 or 1973, in the Netherlands, where an infant girl was aborted, and her kidneys used to make a cell line that would be used, going forward, in the testing of vaccines?’

‘That cell line is called HEK 293 (HEK stands for human embryonic kidney), and it has been used to test COVID vaccines’.

‘I have already presented evidence for concluding the abortion involved removing the living infant from her mother’s womb, and taking her kidneys, which of course killed her’.

‘This evidence rests on the realization that, in order to extract viable and useful kidney tissue, the baby had to have a functioning blood supply, which meant she was alive’.

‘But the evidence ALSO comes from knowing many other abortions have been carried out, in order to harvest tissue for medical research, by murdering living babies’.

‘I have found a very informative article (2/9/2021) at the Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK, by Christian Hacking, titled, “What the HEK?!” by Christian Hacking. Quoting from the article:’

‘“HEK 293 is a human cell line created using a kidney from a dissected unborn baby in the Netherlands between 1972 and 1973. It is the second most common cell line and is used extensively in ‘pharmaceutical and biomedical research’. It is also used in vaccine creation and cancer research.”’

‘“It was used, along with other human cell lines, to develop a genetically engineered spike protein (that the mRNA vaccine codes for) in the original development stage of the vaccine. The ‘new technology’ Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna Vaccine were tested on HEK 293 before they began human trials. This testing is ongoing for all new batches. Finally the ‘old technology’ Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine grew a weakened viral strain in HEK 293 cell culture…”’

‘“The kidney in question was dissected from a healthy Dutch baby girl of unknown origin by the team at Leiden University in the Netherlands in 1972. Despite the inclusion of the term ‘embryonic’ in the title, the baby in question was probably 12-13 weeks old when she was killed so as to secure functioning kidney cells. The man in charge of the research was named Alex Jan Van der Eb; he is still alive and still based in Holland.”’

‘“When questioned on the matter by the FDA in 2001, Dr Van der Eb confirmed it was an intentional abortion of a ‘fetus’ but gave hazy details of the exact experiments.”’

‘“’So the kidney material, the fetal kidney material was as follows: the kidney of the fetus was, with an unknown family history, obtained in 1972 probably. The precise date is not known anymore. The fetus, as far as I can remember, was completely normal. Nothing was wrong. The reasons for the abortion were unknown to me. I probably knew it at that time, but it got lost, all this information’.”’

‘Author Hacking continues: “…extracting and growing living cells is incredibly difficult. In order to give oneself the best chance of success you need to ensure the child is healthy, fresh, intact and sterile. As one embryologist and Emeritus Professor of Anatomy confirms:”’

‘“’In order to sustain 95% of the cells, the live tissue would need to be preserved within 5 minutes of the abortion. Within an hour the cells would continue to deteriorate, rendering the specimens useless’.”’

‘[That statement was made by “Dr C Ward Kischer, embryologist and Emeritus Professor of Anatomy; specialist in Human Embryology, University of Arizona College of Medicine…”]’

‘[My comment: This suggests the abortion, in the Netherlands, in 1972, was planned and technicians were standing by. I would say that, to ensure the viability of the tissue, the infant had a functioning blood supply and was alive when her kidneys were removed, killing her.]’

‘Hacking: “In order for the organs to be at ‘optimal viability’, the child needs to be dissected and organs extracted within 5 minutes of delivery. Anaesthetic also cannot be used so as to not change the cellular activity of the organs the researcher wants to obtain.”’

‘“Acclaimed Doctor, Ian Donald, the pioneer of the ultrasound scanner, also claims to have witnessed the WI-38 [another cell-line] dissections [1962], conducted at the Karolinska Institute; he described them such:’

‘“’Experiments were being performed on near-term alive aborted babies who were not even afforded the mercy of anesthetic as they writhed and cried in agony, and when their usefulness had expired, they were executed and discarded as garbage’.”’

‘“In his dense book ‘The Foetus As Transplant Donor the Scientific, Social, and Ethical Perspectives’, immunologist Dr Peter McCullagh relays detailed descriptions of the methods used on dozens of ‘fetal tissue donors’ from the 1970’s onward, including the deaths of babies between 7 and 26 weeks gestation by decapitations, exposure, dissection and drug testing. Gynaecologist and ex-abortionist Dr Bernard Nathanson, relaying his own understanding of abortion, and citing McCullagh’s book claims the Swedish experiments took place thus:’

‘“’…in Sweden they have been puncturing the sac of a pregnant woman at let us say 14 to 16 weeks, and then they put a clamp on the head of the baby, pull the head down into the neck of the womb, drill a hole into the baby’s head, and then put a suction machine into the brain and suck out the brain cells….. Healthy human fetuses from 7 to 21 weeks from legal abortions were used. This is in Sweden. The conception age was estimated from crown rump length and so on. Fetal liver and kidney were rapidly removed and weighed. Now at 21 weeks, what they were doing, or 18 weeks, or 16 weeks, was what is called prostaglandin abortions. They would inject a substance into the womb. The woman would then go into mini-labor and pass this baby. 50% of the time, the baby would be born alive, but that didn’t stop them. They would just simply open up the abdomen of the baby with no anesthesia, and take out the liver and kidneys, etc.’”’

‘“A research paper from the University of Toronto from June 1952 commenting on the method of their experiments suggests that these techniques were universal with researchers working in close proximity to the abortions.”’

‘“’No macerated [softened after death] specimens were used and in many of the embryos the heart was still beating at the time of receipt in the virus laboratory.”’

‘“According to Gonzalo Herranz, former head of the Committee of Medical Ethics of Spanish doctors, the best way to prevent ‘contamination by microorganisms’ is to deliver the child by caesarean section or the removal of the uterus.”’

‘“A 1982 review of a history of tissue donation affirms this, and much of the above evidence:”’

‘“’Fetal tissue for transplantation must be “harvested” within a few minutes of delivery. Ideally this is by hysterectomy, with the fetus delivered in utero. Drugs which reduce fetal physiological activity need to be avoided. The fetus is therefore in as alive and aware a state as possible when being opened’.”’

‘From Hacking’s article, it’s quite clear how the standard procedure of infant-murder is carried out’.

‘It’s entirely reasonable to assume fetal cell line HEK 293—used for COVID vaccine testing—was originally produced, in 1972, by the murder of an infant. Refusal to take a COVID vaccine on the basis of conscience and religion is more than justified’.

‘Given the weight of the circumstantial case, I would say that for all people of faith, refusal is essential’.

‘Lunatic medical murderers and their allies will say anything to avoid blame and the application of true justice to themselves. They will invent “science” at the drop of a hat and couch it in humanitarian terms. They will claim the ends justify the means. They will commit gross forgery to pretend those ends are vital’.

‘But we don’t have to stand by and passively believe them’.

‘Billions of people of faith can stand against them’. Sacrificing an innocent human life sounds satanic to me.

–

–

Doctor: Pulmonary Hemorrhage Killing Newborn Babies of Vaxxed Moms (link).

–

–

Outrage & Investigation as Teachers Reportedly Taping Masks to the Faces of Children (link).

–

–

Healthy, Fully ‘Vaxxed” KISS Guitar Tech Dies Of… “COVID” – Or Was It The Shot Itself? (link).

–

–

Massachusetts Police Sergeant Ends up in Intensive Care After Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

–

Comparison of Official Government Reports Suggest Fully Vaccinated Are Developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

–

–

Pfizer and BioNTech announce their vaccine is USELESS 11 months after dosing… (link).

–

–

Numerous Studies Show That The Changes Made To “COMIRNATY” Can Be Dangerous & Cause Lasting Effects (link).

–

–

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Triggers Mass Walkouts, Protests in Businesses Across America (link).

–

–

Decoding the Proposed New Invasive IRS $600 Bank Reporting Rule (link).

‘The right to privacy is a fundamental human right in any democratic country’.

‘It is also recognized by the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and many other international and regional treaties’.

‘Beyond the laws and proclamations, the right to privacy is rooted in a citizen’s inherent right to dignity’.

‘In a democracy, the state is subordinate to the citizen hence the government must respect the rights and dignity of the citizen’.

‘The citizen has the right to withhold any information that he or she deems unsuitable for public consumption, provided that the information is not related to any criminal activity’.

–

–

“Identifiable Harm”: Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement (link, link).

–

–

The Boston Marathon Bombing 8.5 Years Later (link).

‘Eight and one-half years ago on April 15, 2013, there was a bombing claiming three victims at the Boston Marathon that had elements of a false flag event, such as crisis actors with pretend injuries. Two brothers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev were blamed for the bombing. Tamerlan apparently died while in police custody. Dzhokhar, shot by police, somehow managed to escape and was later found hiding under an overturned boat in someone’s back yard where he allegedly had written a confession in the dark on the side of the boat he was hiding under’.

‘There were many anomalies about the bombing event, the getaway crimes allegedly associated with the brothers, and the capture of Tamerlan. The entire city of Boston, including airport, was shut down while police went house to house searching for Dzhokhar, a wounded 19 year old. Troops with tanks occupied the city. There was unethical intervention by US prosecutors with the Tsarnaev family. Media did not investigate and simply repeated the prepared narrative’.

‘Many experts raised questions. The crisis actors were exposed. The unprecedented closing of an entire city while police ordered families out of their homes while their homes were searched were shown to be extreme measures just to capture a wounded teenager’.

‘In other words, a thriller terrorist story was orchestrated to make certain the public saw the brothers as dangerous terrorists’.

‘I covered the story at length on my website (see for example August 17, 2015). John Remington Graham saw that the brothers were being quickly convicted in the media, which raised the question whether media conviction was substituting for the lack of evidence’.

‘After 8.5 years the case has reached the U.S. Supreme Court. John Remington Graham, an experienced prosecutor and defense attorney filed an argument for friends of the court before the U. S. Supreme Court, pointing out that the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ignored the exculpatory evidence that was never heard and proved him not guilty. Here is a statement from Graham’s argument:’

‘“In sum, during the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Boston, decisive exculpatory evidence of record or subject to judicial notice, and showing the actual innocence of Mr. Tsarnaev, was never called to the attention of the jury at trial, was left unmentioned by counsel on both sides, and was ignored by the presiding judge when the sentence of death was imposed. The same decisive exculpatory evidence was called to the attention of the circuit court by these friends of the court on motion granted, then again ignored.”’

‘In November 2017, attorney Graham intervened with the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit pointing out that exculpatory evidence had been ignored in Dzhokhar’s trial. The appeals court set aside the death penalty, not, however, on the basis of the ignored exculpatory evidence, but on the basis that Dzhokhar was under the influence of his older brother, Tamerlan, who was primarily responsible, and for the failure of the trial judge to question jurors whether they were influenced by extensive pre-trial news coverage’.

‘Despite Biden’s opposition to the death penalty, the Biden justice (sic) department has asked the US Supreme Court to overrule the appeals court and to reinstate the death penalty. With the Boston Marathon Bombing narrative set in stone, the actual innocence of the accused has become irrelevant. The orchestrated narrative is likely to conclude with an act of judicial murder’.

–