Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-25. Instructed To Not Record Adverse Reactions To The Vaccine To Make You Erroneously Think It’s Safe

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

WARNING: Biden White House Has Instructed OSHA To Not Record Adverse Reactions To The COVID-19 Vaccine To Make You Think It’s Safe (link).

‘”Are adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine recordable on the OSHA record keeping log?” the frequently asked questions section for COVID-19 states on OSHA.gov. “DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination at least through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.” According to the Centers for Disease Control, Wuhan coronavirus vaccines have a number of side effects, including heart inflammation in young people’.

–

–

“THESE PATIENTS DESERVE TO BE HEARD” -VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER (link).

‘In a Highwire exclusive, Deborah Conrad, a hospitalist physician’s assistant on the frontlines of the pandemic, pulls back the curtain on the complete lack and disregard in her hospital for reporting Covid vaccine injury to VAERS, this country’s only mechanism to track the safety of these rushed-to-market, mandated products. In riveting detail, including emails & recorded phone conversations, Conrad exposes the internal push to turn a blind eye to injuries and “tow the company line” that this vaccine is safe’.

–

–

Israel study questions COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, reveals stunning degree of HARM caused by vaccines (link).

‘A recent study from Israel about the efficacy of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suggests that these injections are doing more harm than good’.

‘The study, which was published last month in the medical journal Eurosurveillance, detailed a nosocomial outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 at Meir Medical Center in Israel. Nosocomial means originating in a hospital’.

‘It started when a fully vaccinated dialysis patient confined in the hospital tested positive with the virus. An outbreak occurred as the patient infected 42 out of 248 total people exposed. Of the 42 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, all but three were fully vaccinated. (Related: VAX FAIL: Latest “covid” outbreak in Israel occurred mostly in “fully vaccinated.”)’

‘Twenty-three of the infected were patients while 19 were hospital staff members. The fully vaccinated patients suffered the most, with five dying and nine experiencing severe illnesses. It is worth noting that two of the three unvaccinated patients only experienced mild symptoms’.

‘The authors of the study expressed concern over their findings, saying that it “challenges the assumption that high universal vaccination rates will lead to herd immunity and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.”’

‘They add: “In the outbreak described here, 96.2 percent of the exposed population was vaccinated. Infection advanced rapidly (many cases became symptomatic within two days of exposure) and viral load was high.”’

–

–

Ireland: Two Counties With 99.7% and 98%+ ‘Fully Vaccinated’ See Massive Covid ‘Outbreaks’ (link).

–

–

High Recorded Mortality in Countries Categorized as “Covid-19 Vaccine Champions”. The Vaccinated Suffer from Increased Risk of Mortality compared to the Non-vaccinated (link).

–

–

“I Cannot Do It Anymore I Can No Longer Remain Silent” – Open Letter From German Public Broadcaster Employee (link).

‘In an open letter, an employee of German public broadcaster ARD is critical of one and a half years of Corona coverage: Ole Skambraks has worked as an editorial assistant and editor at the public broadcaster for 12 years’.

–

–

Slashes Your Risk of COVID in Just 21 Days. Dr. Mercola’s 2021 Biohacking Lecture (link).

‘Story at-a-glance’

In my 2021 Bulletproof biohacking lecture, I addressed simple cost-effective ways to safeguard and improve your health in these troubled times

One of my top recommendations is to optimize your vitamin D level. There’s a strong correlation between your vitamin D level and your risk of dying from COVID-19. At a level of 17 ng/mL, the death rate is nearly 100%. At a level of 35 ng/mL, the death rate is near zero

Another foundational health principle is physical exercise. Strength training in particular is crucial and only becomes more important with age, as it prevents frailty

Other hacks include time-restricted eating, optimizing your NAD+ level with exercise, and avoiding omega-6 linoleic acid, which may be the most detrimental ingredient in the modern diet

If you enjoyed my lecture you can sign up now for next year’s Biohacking conference. Between now and September 15, 2022, you can get 40% off your attendance fee, plus another $100 discount if you use the discount code MERCOLA

‘My absolute favorite event to speak at is Dave Asprey’s Biohacking event. He was kind enough to allow me to run my presentation at this year’s event in Orlando. To say it was beyond fantastic is a serious understatement. I learned so much and had a chance to personally connect with over 1,000 people. It was beyond great’.

‘In my video above, I review how COVID gene therapy injections will almost assuredly be granted emergency use authorization for children and babies before this year is over, despite having been linked to serious blood disorders and heart inflammation. Third booster shots have already been rolled out in the U.S. for those older than 65 and anyone at high risk for exposure due to their profession’.

‘We’re also facing vaccine mandates around the country, and vaccine passports are being implemented in certain areas. I predict it won’t be long before a social credit system is rolled out as well, which will be tied together with the vaccine passports and a digital economy’.

‘While times are dire, I firmly believe that, in the end, we will win and sanity will be restored. Unfortunately, things may get a whole lot worse before they get better. With that in mind, what can you do? How can you prepare? How do we keep fighting the good fight for freedom?’

‘Take Control of Your Health’

‘“Take control of your health” has been my catchphrase since I started this website, and right now, that is perhaps the best advice anyone can follow. You need to stay healthy and out of the hospitals’.

‘One of my top recommendations for safeguarding your health at this time is to optimize your vitamin D level. In my lecture, I show a graph that clearly illustrates the correlation between higher vitamin D levels and your risk of dying from COVID-19. At a level of 17 ng/mL, the death rate is nearly 100%. At a level of 35 ng/mL, which is still below the ideal minimum of 40 ng/mL, the death rate is near zero’.

‘Similarly, your vitamin D level is also strongly correlated with COVID-19 severity. In one study, cited in the lecture, 96% of critical and severe cases had low vitamin D levels (below 29 ng/mL) and 93% of moderate cases were deficient. Meanwhile, 98% of those with mild cases had a vitamin D level of 30 ng/mL or higher’.

‘The evidence for vitamin D in COVID-19 is so compelling, I wrote a paper1 on it together with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, which was published in the peer-review journal Nutrients at the end of October 2020. The paper is titled “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity.”’

‘Vitamin D and Your Risk for COVID’

‘As noted in our paper, dark skin color, increased age, preexisting chronic conditions and vitamin D deficiency are all features of severe COVID disease, and of these, vitamin D deficiency is the only factor that is readily and easily modifiable’.

‘You may be able to reverse chronic disease, but that typically takes time. Optimizing your vitamin D, on the other hand, can be achieved in just a few weeks, thereby significantly lowering your risk of severe COVID-19’.

‘In our paper, we review several of the mechanisms by which vitamin D can reduce your risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, including but not limited to the following:2’

Reducing the survival and replication of viruses 3

Reducing inflammatory cytokine production

Maintaining endothelial integrity — Endothelial dysfunction contributes to vascular inflammation and impaired blood clotting, two hallmarks of severe COVID-19

Increasing angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) concentrations, which prevents the virus from entering cells via the ACE2 receptor — ACE2 is downregulated by SARS-CoV-2 infection, and by increasing ACE2, you also avoid excessive accumulation of angiotensin II, a peptide hormone known to increase the severity of COVID-19

‘Vitamin D is also an important component of COVID-19 prevention and treatment for the fact that it:’

Boosts your overall immune function by modulating your innate and adaptive immune responses

Reduces respiratory distress 4

Improves overall lung function

Helps produce surfactants in your lungs that aid in fluid clearance 5

Lowers your risk of comorbidities associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis, including obesity,6 Type 2 diabetes,7 high blood pressure8 and heart disease9

‘Other Health Benefits of Vitamin D’

‘Aside from its benefits against infections, vitamin D also has many other health benefits through both direct and indirect activities. Among its direct actions are:’

Reducing DNA damage

Improving central nervous system functions

Improving cognition and depression

Reducing risk of cardiovascular disorders, including heart attacks and strokes

‘Indirectly, vitamin D also:’

Improves your mitochondrial function

Reduces obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes

Improves autoimmunity

‘Through these direct and indirect actions, plus its ability to control oxidative stress, vitamin D helps to both facilitate healthy aging and prevent pulmonary diseases, falls, cancer and sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss)’.

‘How to Optimize Your Vitamin D’

‘While most people would probably benefit from a vitamin D3 supplement, it’s important to get your vitamin D level tested before you start supplementing. The reason for this is because you cannot rely on blanket dosing recommendations. The crucial factor here is your blood level, not the dose, as the dose you need is dependent on several individual factors, including your baseline blood level’.

‘Data from GrassrootsHealth’s D*Action studies suggest the optimal level for health and disease prevention is between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL, while the cutoff for sufficiency appears to be around 40 ng/mL. In Europe, the measurements you’re looking for are 150 to 200 nmol/L and 100 nmol/L respectively’.

‘I’ve published a comprehensive vitamin D report in which I detail vitamin D’s mechanisms of action and how to ensure optimal levels. I recommend downloading and sharing that report with everyone you know’.

–

–

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines (link).

–

1/ The largest population-based study comparing the unvaccinated/naturally immune to the vaccinated found that vaccinated people were 6 to 13 times more likely to get infected, 27 times more likely to get symptomatic infections, and 8 times more likely to be hospitalized. (tweet).

–

–

Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections (link).

–

–

SARS-CoV-2 antibody-positivity protects against reinfection for at least seven months with 95% efficacy (link).

–

–

Academic Study: ‘Mild COVID-19 Induces Lasting Antibody Protection’ in Bone Marrow for Natural Immunity Support (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 22nd October 2021. 50,000 cases – first time in three months. The Washington Post: A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. NBC Local: two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty was put on a VENTILATOR … two days later, she died. Misty had diabetes. Don Mitchem raced to the hospital for a last conversation before his son Kevin was put on a ventilator. WSB-TV Atlanta: 21-year-old fully-vaccinated UGA student dies of COVID-19, according to family. Shawn Kuhn, who was an exercise science major, died Monday after a six-week battle with ‘COVID pneumonia’. The COVID blog: Shaun “was in the intensive care unit, in a medically-induced coma, and on a ventilator. Note that once a ventilator is utilized, the chances of survival decrease significantly”. Are ventilators helping or harming COVID-19 patients? (April 2020). Aaron Kheriaty, MD: The largest population-based study comparing the unvaccinated/naturally immune to the vaccinated found that vaccinated people were 6 to 13 times more likely to get infected, 27 times more likely to get symptomatic infections, and 8 times more likely to be hospitalised. Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections. SARS-CoV-2 antibody-positivity protects against reinfection for at least seven months with 95% efficacy. Academic study: ‘mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection’ in bone marrow for natural immunity support. Dear Mr Davis (MP) … So I wonder why a libertarian of you calibre consents to, and aids and abets, the evil mechanisms of the party system (in that you belong to the Conservative Party), given that the whole party system is the “revolution against our constitution”… I note with interest that you are a member of 21 SAS. As well as taking an Oath to the Queen in that respect, you will also have taken an Oath as an MP. These oaths are meaningless. I say this because you party politicians have removed the Sovereign’s Executive role, as expressed in the Coronation Oath 1688, when the Sovereign declares to “govern according to our respective laws and customs”… What you seem unaware is the law of England, Act of Settlement 1701, a clause of which states that it is unlawful for an MP also to be in the pay of the Crown. You party politicians ignore this law… Wikipedia seems to suggest you represent your constituents. No you don’t, you are the Conservative Party representative OF your party programme TO the people of your constituency. The people are trapped, because whichever party they vote for, they have consented to the whole manifesto. It is simply a matter of which version of the “elective dictatorship” you prefer. Behind the scenes, there is an agenda common to all the main parties: an anti-nation-state New World Order of supra-national organisation. A social credit pilot scheme: It’s time for someone else to take control of your health and your life (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

UK Column News – 25th October 2021. Nerve disorder (Guillain-Barre syndrome) that affects the feet, hands and limbs is added as a ‘rare’ side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid jab. New Zealand: so you’ve basically said, you probably don’t see it like this, but two different classes of people. You have all these rights if you are vaccinated. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on BBC question time said: “We know who is not vaccinated, we know where they live, and we should be looking at door to door vaccinations.” Sir Keir Starmer: it is unacceptable for children, teachers, or parents to be intimidated and harassed outside their school by protesters peddling misinformation and dangerous lies about the ‘life-saving’ vaccine programme. The uptake of vaccines among children is far too low and the government’s rollout is painfully slow. Everything must be done to get those eligible jabbed as quickly as possible in this public health ‘emergency’. Local Authorities should have the power to impose public spaces protection orders immediately, if agreed by the school, leader of the council, and local police chief constable. Neil Oliver: hey government, we’re not stupid! Losing trust. The five dictatorship enabling acts/bills: Covert Human Intelligence (Criminal Conduct) Act; Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill; Online Safety Bill; Counter State Threats Bill (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

AstraZeneca to be exempt from coronavirus vaccine liability claims in most countries (July 30, 2020, link).

‘With 25 companies testing their vaccine candidates on humans and getting ready to immunise hundred millions of people once the products are shown to work, the question of who pays for any claims for damages in case of side effects has been a tricky point in supply negotiations’.

‘“This is a unique situation where we as a company simply cannot take the risk if in … four years the vaccine is showing side effects,” Ruud Dobber, a member of Astra’s senior executive team, told Reuters’.

Those being jabbed are taking the risk that AZ et al are not willing to take, so for that reason: I’m out. How about you guys?

–

–

Physicians & The Vaccine Tyranny (link, link).

‘I find myself in the position that I must use an alias for fear of reprisal. Those days may be quickly coming to an end, as hospitals are denying requests for vaccine exemptions with impunity. I will likely soon be out the door, with nothing to lose. Even if I survive this round, if the “pandemic” continues, it won’t be long before I am shelved like a can of spam’.

‘Doctors need to be called out. From early in the pandemic, it was like a mass hypnosis or forgetfulness of everything we had learned in medical school. Immune system knowledge was shelved and replaced by government dictates. The thought of early outpatient treatment with “off label” drugs that could modulate the immune system was forbidden. We essentially told patients that they had to go home and wait until they were sick enough to be hospitalized, then treatment would begin. Imagine telling all diabetics that there is no metformin, Glucophage, or insulin. Would we really wait until patients are in diabetic ketoacidosis, and then treat them only at the hospital? It is medical malfeasance of a grand scale’.

‘We physicians gave up our training and our reasonable medical thought process. The reasons are multiple. First, it was the easy way out. Second, many of us are employed and fear reprisal. Third, despite what the public thinks, we physicians are not bold leaders, we tend to be sheep, and are afraid of having an entire institution ostracize us or our colleagues to think us crazy’.

‘As we got to the point of vaccine rollout, doctors were not using the scientific method, questioning and challenging prevailing hypotheses. They kept their heads down, closed clinics, converted to telemedicine, and pushed only the jab’.

‘I had conversations with doctors who are supposed experts in virology and immunology denying the lasting immunity of natural infection’.

‘Conversations about natural immunity:’

‘“I have antibodies.”’

‘“But they will wane.”’

‘“But I have memory cells.”’

‘Dumbfounded look.’

‘Really, are these the leaders we want?’

‘Other conversations about the safety of vaccines:’

‘“The vaccine is safe.”’

‘“No, we would have shut down any trial in the past after even 100 deaths.”’

‘“This is more serious.”’

‘“But the survival rate is about 99.6%.”’

‘“It’s killing people.”’

‘“So is the vaccine”’

‘“You can’t believe VAERS.”’

‘“It was set up to help protect the public, and if anything, it is underreporting side effects.”’

‘“You’re a conspiracy theorist.”’

‘Or conversations about early treatment’

‘“You must get the vaccine, it is the only “proven” treatment, there are no other treatments.”’

‘“Really, ivermectin has eradicated COVID in India, parts of Mexico, Japan….”’

‘“It is a horse dewormer.”’

‘“It won a Nobel Prize in medicine, is a WHO essential drug, and has been around for decades with a great safety profile.”’

‘“No, only the vaccine works.”’

‘“But it is failing”’

‘“You are a denier and a conspiracy theorist.”’

‘“Sigh….”’

‘Lately, it has been all about getting 100% of the population jabbed. For what reason? I am not sure, and some of the more detailed and investigated theories scare me. I shudder to think. But last year’s heroes are being labeled selfish and villainous for not getting the vaccine. Hospital systems have abandoned their community’s health and ignored early successful outpatient treatment in favor of huge government subsidies for inpatient and ICU treatment. The success of these treatments was not great, but that is another article. Now we have the same hospital systems turning their backs on their own employees. Basically, health providers have a choice, get shot, or get fired. How does that help? Both vaxxed and unvaxxed can spread the virus, so it doesn’t help anyone. It only helps the hospital to get more government money by meeting quotas’.

–

–

MIT Scientist on COVID Vaccine: ‘Don’t Go Near It’ + Warnings for Pregnant Women (link).

‘The latest episode of CHD.TV’s “Against the Wind” with host Dr. Paul Thomas featured an interview with Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who discussed the “stealth design” of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines’.

‘Thomas also interviewed Neil Z. Miller, medical research journalist, director of Think Twice Global Vaccine Institute and author of “Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies,” on his extensive research on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and COVID vaccines’.

‘Thomas began the show with a big announcement: He is taking care of pediatric patients again. His medical license, suspended by the Oregon Medical Board days prior to publishing a vaccinated versus unvaccinated study, was reinstated in June’.

‘Next, Thomas asked Seneff why doctors like Peter McCullough and scientists like herself believe mRNA vaccines pose more risks than benefits to everyone who receives them, including the elderly and children’.

–

–

Sweden Suspends Moderna Shot Indefinitely After Vaxxed Patients Develop Crippling Heart Condition (link, link).

–

–

Children are 69% more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 if Fully Vaccinated according to latest UK Health Security Agency report (link).

–

–

SECRET RECORDING: Exxon Exec Reveals How Politicians Are Bought (link).

7m20s ‘We live in a rapacious oligarchy, ladies and gentlemen, and now you see how it works. The politicians don’t represent you at all, that’s who they represent, they represent corporate America’.

–

–

NIH Admits Funding Gain-Of-Function COVID Experiments; Gives EcoHealth Five Days To Report Data (link).

‘A top NIH official admitted in a Wednesday letter that the US-funded so-called “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China – and that the US nonprofit which conducted it, EcoHealth Alliance – led by the controversial Peter Daszak, “failed to report” that they had created a chimeric bat coronavirus which could infect humans’.

‘In a letter addressed to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak cites a “limited experiment” to determine whether “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” According to the letter, humanized mice infected with the modified bat virus “became sicker” than those exposed to an unmodified version of the same bat coronavirus’.

…

‘As we noted in September, proof that the US funded of GoF research was blown wide open thanks to materials (here and here) released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by The Intercept against the National Institutes of Health, revealing that EcoHealth was paid to make chimeric SARS-based Covid that they confirmed could infect human cells’.

‘While evidence of this research has been pointed to in published studies, the FOIA release provides a key piece to the puzzle which sheds new light on what was going on’.

‘”This is a roadmap to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic,” said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of Covid-19 (via The Intercept)’.

–

–

Big Pharma Owns The World (link).

‘Big Pharma will earn billions in profits this 2nd pandemic year; projected to be $16 billion for Moderna this year 2021 and $38.7 billion in 2022, as a startup vaccine maker. Pfizer’s RNA vaccine is expected to $54.5 billion in 2022, says the drug industry resource Fierce Pharma’.

‘Big Pharma has the world by the tail, able to make an RNA vaccine for a variant viral strain overnight and put it on the market with no advertising, using public health officials “vaccinate or die” sales pitch, or the false Executive Order for a vaccine mandate, issued by paid-off politicians’.

‘The well-publicized fear of dying of Covid-19 is countered by the fact 99% of the infected got well on their own. In fact, a report issued by Children’s Health Defense indicates 81 research studies confirm natural immunity to Covid is “equal” or “superior” to vaccine immunity’.

–

–

THE COVID CONSPIRACY IS REAL AND IT HAS US IN ITS GRASP (link).

‘Below is an extremely important analysis by a high level expert that explains and documents the engineering of the gain of function Covid virus driven by Tony Fauci and the engineered “vaccine” which is not a real vaccine but a concoction designed to produce endless variants of the virus, health injuries, deaths, infertility, and the injection of metallic markers for control purposes. This is not a conspiracy theory in the sense used by the media meaning that it is false. What the explanation does is to reveal a conspiracy against humanity. This long article is the true explanation of what is being done to us’.

‘Ever since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the media has used “conspiracy theory” to discredit every explanation that challenges, contradicts, or disapproves an official narrative. This trick has blinded not only many Americans, but also people throughout the Western world to what is happening to them’.

–

–

The Controlled Media, Brought To You By Pfizer (link).

–

–

Everything Happening Now Is Tied To ‘Population Reduction By Whatever Means Necessary’ As Even Medical Doctors And ‘Big Pharma’ Executives Warn ‘The Vax’ Is A ‘Depopulation Weapon’ (link).

–

–

Italian Senator suspended for not showing vaccine passport (link).

‘Granato first managed to get in, but was “reported” for deciding not to show the document. The senator was in this way prevented from taking part in a meeting that was discussing precisely the green passes, which became mandatory both for public and private sector workers on Friday’.

–

–

–

Return of the Face Mask: The Cloth of Compliance is risking the health of our Children (link).

FACEMASKS ARE NOT REGULATED OR RISK ASSESSED

Firstly, face coverings intended for use by the general public are not PPE or medical devices, they do not carry a CE/CE UKNI/UKCA mark and not regulated by the governments’ Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. It would be an impossible task to regulate the various facemask worn by children particularly as the government has advised that face coverings can be bandanas, cloths, or a handmade cloth covering. The facemasks worn by children have not been safety tested, nor has a risk assessment been carried out in the schools enforcing the measure.

–

–

No Pandemic Australia! – If You Believe There Was Then You Should Ask If Its Deadly Effect Doubled After the Covid “Vaccine” Roll-Out (link).

Mortality statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (“ABS”) show there never was a pandemic.

Except for a short period in 2020, 29 March to 12 April, the number of deaths due to all causes rarely ventured outside the usual high-low range for the previous five years – when they did the number was actually lower than the five-year average.

Then, in March 2021 deaths began to rise until in April they exceeded the March/April peak of the “2020 pandemic.” Two months prior to 2021 deaths reaching 2020 “pandemic” levels, Australia had launched its Covid injection campaign.

There will be those who claim the so-called “Covid pandemic” would have been “worse” if governments had not responded as they did – not restricted our rights and our liberties. But many studies, scientists and doctors have refuted that any of the responses – such as closure of businesses, closure of schools, “stay at home” orders, social distancing, masks, PCR testing – to control “the spread of the virus” would have any positive impact on any virus circulating in a population.

Anyone who feels this information is “breaking news” needs to research for themselves and stop relying on corporate media to present the facts. A good place to start is Dr. Michael Yeadon’s “8 Covid Lies” which he explains during an interview on The Highwire HERE.

–

–

What is the “Global Public-Private Partnership”? (link).

The Global Public-Private Partnership (GPPP) is a world-wide network of stakeholder capitalists and their partners.

This collective of stakeholders (the capitalists and their partners) comprises global corporations (including central banks), philanthropic foundations (multi-billionaire philanthropists), policy think-tanks, governments (and their agencies), non-governmental organisations, selected academic & scientific institutions, global charities, the labour unions and other chosen “thought leaders.”

The GPPP controls global finance and the world’s economy. It sets world, national and local policy (via global governance) and then promotes those policies using the mainstream media (MSM) corporations who are also “partners” within the GPPP.

Often those policies are devised by the think-tanks before being adopted by governments, who are also GPPP partners. Government is the process of transforming GPPP global governance into hard policy, legislation and law.

Under our current model of Westphalian national sovereignty, the government of one nation cannot make legislation or law in another. However, through global governance, the GPPP create policy initiatives at the global level which then cascade down to people in every nation. This typically occurs via an intermediary policy distributor, such as the IMF or IPCC, and national government then enact the recommended policies.

The policy trajectory is set internationally by the authorised definition of problems and their prescribed solutions. Once the GPPP enforce the consensus internationally, the policy framework is set. The GPPP stakeholder partners then collaborate to ensure the desired policies are developed, implemented and enforced. This is the oft quoted “international rules based system.”

In this way the GPPP control many nations at once without having to resort to legislation. This has the added advantage of making any legal challenge to the decisions made by the most senior partners in the GPPP (it is an authoritarian hierarchy) extremely difficult.

–

–

“David’s Law”: How the Amess attack will be used to control the internet (link).

The recent killing is already being used as ammunition to attack independent social media and the very idea of anonymity on the web.

The first reaction to the Amess attack has been renewed coverage of, and loud calls for, the “online harms” bill to be put to a vote. All this despite there being no publicly released evidence linking the Amess attack to any “online harms” at all.

The “Online Harms Prevention Bill” is not in any way a response to Amess’ death and has actually been in development for a while. A white paper reporting the need for the bill was first published in April 2019, then updated in December 2020.

This was followed by a draft bill in May 2021 and then a report on “Regulating Online Harms”, published in August.

The Bill has existed for over eighteen months, and any attempts to link it to David Amess are purely manipulative tactics designed to force it through parliament on a wave of emotion.

It might be dismissed by some as ‘callous’ to talk about the alleged murder of a seemingly innocent person in terms of cynical agenda – but it’s the very opposite. It’s an expression of concern and social responsibility. The establishment uses these events as gambits, so we have to get used to reading them as such if we want to protect the rights and freedoms that will be freshly attacked.

–

–

Homeopathy Doesn’t Work. So Why Do So Many Germans Believe in It? (link).

I wonder how much big pharma paid this person.

–

–

Watch: Condoleezza Rice Crushes Critical Race Theory: “White Kids Shouldn’t Be Made To Feel Bad For Being White” (link, link).

–

–

