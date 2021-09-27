Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-27. Myocarditis: 1/1k jabbed. Fluoride 4 compliant, gullible & stupid pop. Oz @ tyranny/freedom xroads

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

–

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Over 3,000 children in the UK could suffer life-shortening condition caused by the Covid-19 Vaccine after new Scientific Study finds Myocarditis occurs in 1 in every 1000 people injected with a Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘A new scientific study has been published based on scientific research conducted in Canada which has concluded that the Covid-19 Vaccines are actually causing 1 in every 1,000 people to suffer myocarditis, rather than the 4.3 cases per million doses administered claimed by the UK Medicine Regulator and the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty’.

‘This means that if every chid over the age of 12; estimated to be 3 million children, take up the offer of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, at least 3,000 of them could suffer myocarditis which causes inflammation of the heart and can lead to cardiac arrest, and knock years off life expectancy’.

‘The findings were discovered in a study conducted by the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Canada, which was published to medRxiv on September 16th 2021’.

‘The study was conducted following several reports of a possible link between mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, produced by both Pfizer and Moderna, and the subsequent development of myocarditis and pericarditis’.

‘Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whilst Pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are serious conditions due to the fact the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Myocarditis can permanently damage the heart muscle, and if left untreaated this can cause the heart muscle to be unable to pump blood effectively. Unfortunately the condition can also lead to heart failure’.

–

UK Medicine Regulator confirms there have been four times as many deaths due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 8 months than deaths due to all other Vaccines combined in 20 years (link).

‘In answer to the question asked on the number of deaths due to all other vaccines in the past twenty years the MHRA provided the usual robotic response about how great the Covid-19 vaccines are and how they are the “single most effective treatment for preventing serious illness due to Covid-19” but what they did not do is say that they “do not hold this information”’.

‘Instead they revealed that they had received a total of 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between the 1st January 2001 and the 25th August 2021 – a time frame of 20 years and 8 months’.

‘But how does that fare against the number of reported adverse reactions to all temporarily authorised Covid-19 vaccines associated with a fatal outcome? Well, since the Pfizer jab was rolled out in December 2020 there have been 534 reported deaths, meaning that in just 8 months, this “vaccine” alone outnumbers the deaths due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years’

‘However, the AstraZeneca viral vector injection has fared much worse with 1,083 deaths being reported to the MHRA since January 2020, more than twice as many than what have been reported due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years’.

‘There have also been 17 reported deaths due to the Moderna jab since it was first administered in June 2021, and 28 deaths where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not specified in the report’.

1,662 vs 404.

–

F.O.I reveals the UK Medicine Regulator never inspected the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine trial data prior to its emergency use authorisation (link).

Informed consent for this jab is impossible and I don’t why the regulator has not been sued already over this.

–

Australia’s Medicine Regulator has never seen Pfizer Covid Vaccine study data despite deeming it safe for Australians (June 20, 2021, link).

–

More Than 726,000 COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS as CDC, FDA Overrule Advisory Committees’ Recommendations on Third Pfizer Shot (link).

–

UK to begin nation-wide fluoridation of tap water (link).

‘In 2012 a study from the Harvard School of Public Health found fluoride exposure is detrimental to the intellectual development of children, with an author of the study saying [emphasis added]:’

‘Fluoride seems to fit in with lead, mercury, and other poisons that cause chemical brain drain. The effect of each toxicant may seem small, but the combined damage on a population scale can be serious, especially because the brain power of the next generation is crucial to all of us.”’

‘These findings were confirmed when the same group conducted a pilot study on the effect of long term fluoridation in Chinese children’.

‘The results found that children raised in areas with widespread water fluoridation had markedly lower average IQs than children from areas with no fluoride in the water:’

‘This pilot study in a community with stable lifetime fluoride exposures supports the notion that fluoride in drinking water may produce developmental neurotoxicity’

‘To sum up: Fluoride in the water could potentially make future generations of people compliant, gullible and stupid’.

–

BREAKING: Worldwide Call to STOP VAXX NOW! Doctors, Scientists Reveal Findings (link).

–

Jeremy Chardy: I regret getting vaccinated, I have series of problems now (link).

–

Australians Need To Decide If This Is The Kind Of Country We Want To Live In From Now On (link).

‘And they’re acting differently too. They’re firing on protesters with rubber bullets and other projectile weapons with alarming frequency in order to end demonstrations against government shutdowns, lockdowns and vaccine mandates, frequently for no other reason than because the demonstrators are disobeying them’.

‘Use of force by Victorian police is officially required to be “reasonable, necessary and proportionate to the threat posed by an incident.” When you see a video clip of Melbourne protesters just standing around the Remembrance Shrine begin fleeing to escape harm and being fired upon with less-lethal weapons as they retreat, for example, does that seem “reasonable, necessary and proportionate to the threat posed by an incident” to you?’

–

Elderly Australian woman knocked down & PEPPER-SPRAYED by police during Melbourne protest against lockdowns (link).

‘An elderly woman believed to be in her 70s was attacked by Melbourne police and pepper-sprayed while she was on the ground during a protest against Covid-19 lockdowns on Saturday’.

‘As she held an Australian flag and stood on the road facing toward a group of approaching police, one officer shoved the woman, sending her tumbling to the ground. Another officer then pepper-sprayed the woman as she laid motionless and unable to protect herself’.

‘Seconds after the attack – with the offending officers having already moved on – another group of police officers came to the woman’s aid and attempted to help her up’.

‘Videos of the attack from multiple angles went viral on social media this weekend, with many Australians accusing the Melbourne officers of police brutality’.

–

‘The police force in Victoria is out of control’ – Craig Kelly MP (tweet).

–

Australia Has Fallen As Police Visit People’s Homes That They SUSPECT Are Planning Protests (link).

‘Once one of the few bastions of freedom in the world even by Western standards, America’s fellow settler nation Australia has gained notoriety in recent months for enacting erroneous and repeated lockdown measures that not only cripple the economy, but may very well result in excess deaths in every other field of sickness. In fact, even the likes of communist China have expressed their concerns over the militarism behind Canberra’s burgeoning authoritarianism’.

‘According to Summit News, the fallen Land from Down Under has effectively abandoned the spirit of the Magna Carta and have started paying visits to home of Australians, supposedly the descendants of rebellious prisoners, whom they so much as suspect of planning to attend future protests. Word is still out on whether the Morrison government has been mistakenly using Orwell’s book “1984” as a handbook rather than a precautionary lesson’.

–

Any normal liberal democracy observing Australia’s descent into a police state would threaten ceasing trading with them. But instead, our Governments are watching, admiring and learning. (tweet).

–

‘Vax picnic’ – Bondi style: Outrage over double standards as hundreds of revellers gather in large groups to spend the evening eating and drinking at Sydney’s beaches – while restrictions are heavily enforced in the west (link).

Those afraid can hide under their bed, the rest of us should life our lives.

–

Fascist Cult-Owned Facebook Blocks Aussie Orange Vests From Livestreaming Protests. You are going to jail for the rest of your life Zuckerberg. It’s only a matter of time (website, youtube).

–

Despite Horrifying State Violence, Brave Australians Continue to Resist COVID Police State (link).

–

Police move in to force HEALTHCARE WORKERS out of protesting in Melbourne (link).

6m40s Obesity is the biggest risk factor for corona. No one (in the legacy media) has reported that yet. It’s jab or nothing, jab or nothing. Where’s the obesity message?

–

NHS doctors and nurse have been told not to resuscitate patients if they are dying. 😩

When will the person’s that gave the orders be held accountable (tweet).

–

Pulmonary Nurse of 31 Years Testifies How He Followed the COVID Protocols, Unknowingly that They Could Result in the Deaths of Patients (link).

‘Albert Spence is a pulmonary nurse with 31 years of experience. He recently gave public testimony before the South Carolina State Legislature on “therapeutic options” for COVID-19’.

‘Once again, we are finding that nurses who have been working on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients are the most informed people in the U.S. right now who truly know what is going on in the hospitals, especially when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, and the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”’

‘We absolutely need to be listening to these frontline workers right now instead of the talking head “doctors” on TV who never actually treat patients, if we truly want to know what the truth is. Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry now control the corporate media, and they will never publish testimonies like this, even though it is public knowledge now having been recorded by the South Carolina legislature’.

‘In this public testimony, Mr. Spence relates how he followed all the advice in the beginning of how the medical system wanted him to treat COVID patients, even though so much of it went against his 30+ years of experience in treating patients with respiratory illnesses’.

–

UK Column News – 27th September 2021. (Contrived) petrol crisis forces thousands of commuters to WFH. Remainer HGV boss accused of sparking petrol shortage ‘panic and chaos’. Driver shortage is pan-European. Government risks lorry driver shortage during coronavirus crisis, unless medical rules are relaxed. Regarding the physical to update their HGV Driver’s License: we were instructed to say we were not performing those exams due to the covid pandemic. Emails to UKC: Imposed jabs on care staff; murder by ventilator. Undisclosed private companies analysing facial data from NHS app (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble pending, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Portugal judge Rui Castro suing Portuguese government officials for crimes against humanity over ‘Covid’ (website, youtube).

–

‘I won’t be locked down again… my door will be open to my friends, my family, my neighbours.’ GB News presenter Neil Oliver says ‘he will be paying no attention’ to any future lockdown. (tweet).

–

‘Back to normal everyday life’: Norwegian PM announces end of Covid restrictions (link).

–

Echoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage (link).

‘Tony Blair’s Labour government was faced with a crisis in September 2000 when up to 3,000 petrol stations ran out of fuel. The crisis had been caused by farmers and lorry drivers blockading oil refineries and panic buying of petrol’.

‘The British government has promised to take measures to solve a chronic shortage of lorry drivers which has caused hundreds of petrol stations to shut down temporarily around the country’.

‘The situation has echoes of the crisis which Tony Blair feared would bring down his government in September 2000’.

‘Petrol tanker drivers earn £35k per year yet there’s a shortage of them. At the same time there’s a bunch of over-entitled millennials, complaining that there aren’t enough well-paid jobs. How does that work?’ (tweet).

–

Police, Fire, Military Being Gutted by Vaccine Mandate: Is This China’s Plan to Destroy the USA? (link).

–

United Airlines Employees Sue Over COVID Vaccine Mandate (link).

‘The plaintiffs, on behalf of a class of what attorneys believe will be around 2,000 employees, are asking for a temporary restraining order against United’s plan to put unvaccinated employees on six years of unpaid leave. Attorneys argue United Airlines’ handling of its new vaccine rule violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964’.

–

Nicki Minaj: The Celebrity Who Skipped the Met Gala Over Vaccine Mandate and Unmasked Elitist Hypocrisy (link).

‘The story begins in early September, when Minaj announced she would not be attending the Met Gala fundraising event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City due to the Covid-19 vaccine requirement. Harmless enough, right? After all, ‘my body, my choice;’ if a citizen of a democracy comes to the conclusion that they don’t want to receive a drug courtesy of the pharmaceutical industry then everyone should respect that decision and move on. Sadly, those days of free choice are quickly coming to an end’.

–

President of Croatia exposes media for LYING and spreading panic about covid, says NO MORE vaccination allowed in his country (link).

–

Romania Opens Investigation Into How Covid Vaccines Were Acquired And Shutsdown Its Vaccine Centers (link).

–

El Salvador Issues Free ‘Covid Treatment Package’ Including Ivermectin (link).

–

Never Say Neigh: FDA Lists ‘Horse Drug’ As Approved COVID Treatment (link).

‘While the media has spent more than a year ridiculing the widely-prescribed drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – branding it a ‘horse dewormer for idiots,’ they’ve kept oddly silent about another widely prescribed drug that’s also used in horses, which is being pushed by official bodies worldwide to treat the disease’.

‘The NIH, CDC, WHO and FDA have all recommended dexamethasone – a corticosteroid which has shown efficacy in the treatment of severe covid. It’s also a commonly used drug to treat allergies in horses’.

–

Italy Orders Companies Not To Pay Unvaccinated Workers (link, link).

‘The Italian government has passed a decree applying to both the private and public sector ordering companies to withhold pay from workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘The decree mandates that all employees get the vaccine ‘green pass’, which led to questions about what would happen to the millions of Italians who remain unvaccinated’.

‘The government is attempting to avoid potential legal action by directing companies not to fire the unvaccinated, but simply to not pay them while telling employees not to show up to work under threat of being fined if they do so’.

‘“Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld,” writes Ken Macon’.

‘“Those found to be working without a vaccine passport could be punished with fines of up to €1,500. Additionally, the government said it would not cater for the test costs for those who would prefer not to take the vaccine.”’

‘Even those who have had the virus, recovered and developed anti-bodies will still have to get at least one dose of the vaccine, presumably just as a performative show of compliance’.

‘Italy extended its vaccine passport scheme to schools and universities on September 1st’.

‘Teachers were told they faced being fired if they didn’t take it and students were mandated to take it to attend classes’.

‘The unvaccinated were also banned from using long distance public transport, meaning that holidays, travel for work and visiting relatives has become impossible for many’.

–

PRESS RELEASE: Holocaust survivors call on the International Criminal Court to proceed with the joint request from the UK, France, Czech Republic and Slovakia for an investigation of CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY by coerced experimental mRNA injections that break the NUREMBERG CODE. (tweet).

–

WHO Published Guidelines for Governments to Implement Vaccine Passports (link).

‘Back on August 27, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) quietly published a detailed directive which instructs governments around the world how to standardise and implement the digital segregation system which they are calling a ‘digital COVID-19 certificate’ aka vaccine passport, immunity passport, health pass, green pass, or digital wallet (as the EU has since renamed it)’.

‘By positioning itself in this way, the WHO has elevated itself to de facto global government status, with little or no interest in the democratic processes of individual sovereign nations and their people. Instead, they are simply pushing forward with their own globalist agenda – clearly run on behalf of the transnational pharmaceutical cartel – in concert with a cadre of billionaire elites (led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation which funds the WHO to the tune of $265 million per annum) and another key unelected non-state actor, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland’.

–

Apple To Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccine Card Slot In iPhone Wallet (link).

–

The time of Covid has simplified and sorted the world into the great mass of things that cannot be trusted at all and the small, priceless collection of things that can. (tweet).

–

UN Food Summit Taken Over by Corporations & Gates (link).

‘Nils McCune and Camila Escalante say the meeting represents a hostile takeover of world governance by corporate forces and the billionaire elite’.

–

“Lettuce” Vaccinate You and Other Reasons You Can’t Trust the Food Supply (link).

–

Salad vaccines? Mad scientists want to grow mRNA covid “vaccines” in genetically modified lettuce, so you can EAT spike protein bioweapons as required by government (link).

–

One Year in, the Struggle of Indian Farmers is Set to Intensify (link).

‘It’s been 12 months since the three controversial Farm Laws passed, and the protesters are yet to be heard, even as the state cracks down on their movement’.

‘It is now one year since controversial farm bills were passed into law in India in September 2020. The three bills and the subsequent legislation have triggered a massive 15-month farmers’ protest that has attracted worldwide attention and support’.

‘Farmers, farmers’ unions and their representatives demand that the laws be repealed and state that they will not accept a compromise. Farmers’ leaders welcomed the Supreme Court of India stay order on the implementation of the farm laws in January 2021 which remains in effect. However, based on more than 10 rounds of talks between farmers representatives and the government, it seems that the ruling administration will not back down’.

‘In November 2020, a nationwide general strike took place in support of the farmers and in that month around 300,000 farmers marched from the states of Punjab and Haryana to Delhi for what leaders called a “decisive battle” with the central government’.

‘But as the farmers reached the capital, most were stopped by barricades, dug up roads, water cannons, baton charges and barbed wire erected by police. The farmers set up camps along five major roads, building makeshift tents with a view to staying for months if their demands were not met’.

‘Today, thousands of farmers remain camped at various points on the border. They have been there for nine months throughout the cold, the rain and the searing heat. In late March 2021, it was estimated that there were around 40,000 protestors camped at Singhu and Tikri at the Delhi border’.

‘On 26 January, India’s Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers held a farmer’s parade with a large convoy of tractors and drove into Delhi’.

‘In September 2021, tens of thousands of farmers attended a rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Hundreds of thousands more turned out for other rallies in the state’.

‘These huge gatherings come ahead of important polls in 2022 in UP, India’s most populous state with 200 million people and governed by Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP won 325 out of a total of 403 seats’.

‘Speaking at the rally in Muzaffarnagar, farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait stated:’

‘We take a pledge that we’ll not leave the protest site there (around Delhi) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious.”’

‘Tikait also attacked the Modi-led government for:’

‘…selling the country to corporates…We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved; the country should be saved.”’

–

Guess who was sitting next to DNI Avril Haines? Professor George F. Gao is the Director-General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Listen to what he says at Event 201. Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines say, she agrees (tweet).

–

Just had a great workout! Please workout too so my workout will work. (tweet).

–

Why The West Can’t Ban Bitcoin The Way China Did (link).

‘For one thing, decentralized crypto currencies have already changed the game in the West in a way where there is no going back. It is estimated that by 2024, there will one billion Bitcoin HODLers, and that makes them a real constituancy’.

–

Brave introduces Brave Talk, a private Zoom alternative that works directly in the browser (link).

‘Privacy and security-first Brave browser users can now use the final version of Brave Talk – a video conferencing feature that doesn’t require installation of additional apps or add-ons’.

‘Video conferencing has seen a boom during the pandemic, and even the rise of highly successful alternatives to some apps previously dominating that market – but from Skype to Zoom, most are severely lacking in the privacy department. Announcing Brave Talk on the company blog, its makers mention some of these apps’ most contentious features happening under the hood: call monitoring, collecting metadata, and collecting people’s data that can be monetized by selling or sharing without user consent’.

–

REASONS TO DECERTIFY AZ – THE LIST: 70,000 Duplicated, Fraudulent, Illegal or Ghost Ballots (7 Times Biden’s Margin of Victory), Devices Missing, Data Deleted, Criminal Acts Referred to Authorities (link).

–

57,735 fraudulent votes in 1 Arizona county alone… There are 3,006 counties in the entire U.S…. All states need you be audited! (tweet).

–

Episode 1,286 – 50k Illegal Ballots In One County Alone (link).

–

AZ Audit Finds Proof of Pre-Meditated Fraud: Multiple Ballot Envelopes Had “Verified and Approved” Stamp That Appears to be PRE-PRINTED BEHIND Signature Box – Several Approved With No Signature at All (link).

–

Massive Duplicate Ballot Discrepancies Revealed In Audit Report (link).

–

BREAKING – ‘WISCONSIN HOT’ – Grassroots Group Uncovers 23,000 Votes with Same Phone Number and 8,000 Voters Registered in 1918 All In One County! (link).

–

“We’re Going to Take Back Our Country from These Lunatics” Massive Crowd in Georgia Greets President Trump (link).

–

It Gets Worse: Look Who Worked Together to Frame Donald Trump With Fake Russia Hoax (link).

‘How much more frightening will this conspiracy get? Now, according to court documents reported by JusttheNews.com, we learn that The Dark Lord himself, George Soros, paid for his own investigator to work for the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee to plant the fake Trump-Russia story–and that then-Senator John McCain let him do it’.

