Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-24. Rubber bullets @ SoR, Melbourne – roll out swastikas. Jab deaths 41k, hurt 4m, UK’s 30k menstrual

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Australian police lined up and opened fire on peaceful civilians with rubber bullets. They shot round after round. Studies show that 3% die after being hit with rubber bullets and 15% suffer permanent injuries. They say they are doing this to protect public health. (tweet).

–

–

1/7 As an Australian, I want to write something on the significance of what happened in Melbourne this week, and the destruction of societal values. About the scenes of black-clad police firing rubber bullets at protestors at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne. (tweet).

Roll out swastikas for Australian government buildings and swastika armbands for these Australian police officers.

–

–

Bill of Rights [1688] Acts of the English Parliament (link).

‘That it is the Right of the Subjects to petition the King and all Commitments and Prosecutions for such Petitioning are Illegall’.

Being subjects of Queen Elizabeth II these Australians at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne were engaged in petitioning that is protected under the above right to petition clause of this 300-year-old law and as such these police officers have broken their oath to Queen Elizabeth II.

–

–

Victoria, Australia Cut the Internet | Here’s What They Don’t Want You to See (link).

Attach.

–

–

Go on the Aussies. Everyone out in force for no vaccine mandates in Victoria today #Australia #freedomrally #DoNotComply #NoVaccineMandates #StopTyranny (tweet).

The people of Australia are not bowing down to their wannabe overlords.

–

–

In Victoria, they’ve had 8 Covid deaths since November 2020 so can anyone please explain why their police are acting like storm troopers? (tweet).

–

–

They have shut down the internet across the State of Victoria by order of Desperate Dan Andrews. There are more people on the streets of Melbourne than ever before and they don’t want the World to see it! (tweet).

–

–

(World Ecommunist Forum) As Australia leads the way in the next phase of The Great Reset, we have suspended the internet access and blanked media coverage. We must crush this uprising of the troublemakers, not happy with their new freedoms in our new world order. #melbourneprotests (tweet).

–

–

Reminder… it’s all about the money. It’s not about health. It’s about total control. (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

UK Column News – 24th September 2021. Australia: Occupation down under. Premier Investments boss calls for unvaccinated to be banned from shopping centres (which would be a violation of the UK’s Human Rights Act 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination). Melbourne, Australia: Remembrance Memorial (where the black-clad police officers shot rubber bullets at ordinary Australians). When can we expect these police officers to don swastika armbands? Construction workers and ‘far-right’ activists are pictured as they moved the protest onto the West Gate Freeway in Melbourne. Gearing up for civil war? Paris, France protest, teachers protest, medical staff walk-out, fire brigade walk-out. Putting COVID emergency response on war footing. Is the anti-vaccine false flag imminent? Sunday wire Sept 26th guest Chris Sky: “it’s not about safety, it’s about control” (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Deaths: 41,096 Injuries: 4,287,533 (Combined total for Europe, U.K. & U.S. as of 21 Sep, 2021) “This is far and away the most lethal, toxic, biologic agent ever injected into a human body in American History and it’s going strong.” ~ Dr. Peter A. McCullough (Vice Chief of Internal Medicine, Baylor University, Dallas, Texas) Please RT. (tweet).

–

–

Whistleblower Report: The VAERS Scandal of the non-reporting of fake vaccine deaths and injuries (website, banned).

–

–

Isabelli Borges Valentim, Aged 16 – Pfizer Vaccine Death (link).

‘The young student was transferred to a hospital in São Paulo, where it was found that Isabelli extreme low levels of red blood cells and haemoglobin, and that transfusion of eight bags of blood was needed. After a seizure, she was taken to the intensive care unit. She died on September 2nd’.

‘Cristina said Isabelli got the Vaccine because it was a required for going to Disney, which was her dream. “She was always very dedicated. It was just the two of us. She was my life, my reason for living,” said Cristina’.

‘Cristina, says “the death certificate shows that her daughter died from three possible causes: cardiogenic shock, acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and severe anaemia”’

‘Based on unwanted reactions to the vaccine for people aged 12 to 17 years, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in Brazil has suspended the immunization of this age group and an investigation into her sudden death has started’

–

–

30,000+ Women in UK Report Menstrual Problems After COVID Shots, But Menstrual Issues Not Listed as Side Effect (link).

–

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

‘Part I: “Covid deaths” & mortality’

‘1. The survival rate of “Covid” is over 99%’.

‘2. There has been NO unusual excess mortality’.

‘3. “Covid death” counts are artificially inflated’.

‘4. The vast majority of covid deaths have serious comorbidities’.

‘5. Average age of “Covid death” is greater than the average life expectancy’.

‘6. Covid mortality exactly mirrors the natural mortality curve’.

‘7. There has been a massive increase in the use of “unlawful” DNRs’.

‘Part II: Lockdowns’

‘8. Lockdowns do not prevent the spread of disease’

‘9. Lockdowns kill people’.

‘10. Hospitals were never unusually over-burdened’.

‘Part III: PCR Tests’

‘11. PCR tests were not designed to diagnose illness’.

‘12. PCR Tests have a history of being inaccurate and unreliable’.

‘13. The CT values of the PCR tests are too high’.

‘14. The World Health Organization (Twice) Admitted PCR tests produced false positives’.

‘15. The scientific basis for Covid tests is questionable’.

‘Part IV: “Asymptomatic infection”’

‘16. The majority of Covid infections are “asymptomatic”’.

‘17. There is very little evidence supporting the alleged danger of “asymptomatic transmission”’.

‘Part V: Ventilators’

‘18. Ventilation is NOT a treatment for respiratory viruses’.

‘19. Ventilators killed people’.

‘Part VI: Masks’

‘20. Masks don’t work’.

‘21. Masks are bad for your health’.

‘22. Masks are bad for the planet’.

‘Part VII: Vaccines’

‘23. Covid “vaccines” are totally unprecedented’.

‘24. Vaccines do not confer immunity or prevent transmission’.

‘25. The vaccines were rushed and have unknown longterm effects’.

‘26. Vaccine manufacturers have been granted legal indemnity should they cause harm’.

‘Part VIII: Deception & Foreknowledge’

‘27. The EU was preparing “vaccine passports” at least a YEAR before the pandemic began’.

‘28. A “training exercise” predicted the pandemic just weeks before it started’.

‘29. Since the beginning of 2020, the Flu has “disappeared”’.

‘30. The elite have made fortunes during the pandemic’.

–

–

Neurology Professor: “If you’re under 19, your chances of having harm from the vaccine is about four to five times higher than getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 itself” “there is no such thing as ‘mild myocarditis’ .. greater chance of heart attack ” (tweet, website).

–

–

Israeli cardiologist: I see many vaccinated patients with #myocarditis The MoH data about myo was NOT precise I saw a young patient yesterday, 50% of her heart was damaged due to the vaccine Suddenly Docs break silence.. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER #pfisrael #vaxexposed (tweet).

–

–

Strictly’s intelligent unvaccinated pros would rather QUIT the show than receive the ‘Covid’ fake vaccine despite pressure from furious stars (uninformed idiots) and Cult-owned PM Boris Johnson (link, link).

‘Reacting, ex-Strictly contestant Dr Ranj Singh said: ‘I think, you know vaccination is not mandatory, it’s an offer, and I think we should all be playing our part and doing whatever we can to try and keep everybody safe. Not just ourselves but those around us’.

Their body, their choice. However, I don’t think an informed choice is possible what with some much that is unknown.

–

–

FDA Official Busted Joking About ‘Blow Dart’ Forced Vaccinations, ‘Jewish Star’ Registry To Track Unvaxxed (link).

‘A FDA official was caught on undercover video calling for forced COVID vaccinations, and a “Jewish Star” type registry for all unvaccinated Americans’.

‘Taylor Lee, an economist with the Food and Drug Administration, was filmed by a Project Veritas undercover journalist fantasizing about going “door to door” where he would “stab everyone” with Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘”Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it [forced COVID vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money. But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated . Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany,” said Lee, adding “Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it like the Jewish Star [for unvaccinated Americans].”’

‘While discussing the African American community’s reluctance to take the Covid vaccine, Lee’s solution (which he applied to several other demographics), was to “blow dart” them’.

Their body, their choice. However, I don’t think an informed choice is possible what with some much that is unknown.

–

–

My front-row view of the Covid drug corruption scandal (open letter from Dr Steven J Hatfill, a former White House adviser on Covid-19 to President Trump, link).

‘Factual events’

‘2005 The United States creates its first National Pandemic Plan, outlining the actions to combat a serious respiratory viral disease pandemic. This is based on the previous Biological Weapons Improved Response Plan’.

‘2008 President Obama closes the White House Global Health Security Office’.

‘2013 After the SARS and MERS outbreaks, Chinese virologists collect hundreds of samples from bats for study at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Collaborative research begins on the coronaviruses, including gain of function (GOF) experiments (research which involves increasing the capacity of a pathogen to cause illness) in China and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’.

‘2014 The West Africa Ebola virus outbreak occurs. Dr Anthony Fauci MD [director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)] promotes a single layer of gloves for nursing Ebola patients and other inadequate protective measures. His instructions endanger the lives of health care workers, and national guidelines for protection must be urgently updated’.

‘2014 United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) ban GOF research. The ban was implemented for 2014-2017’.

‘2015 Chinese virologists and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conduct unauthorised GOF experiments on coronaviruses’.

‘2017 The 2005 Health and Human Services (HHS) National Pandemic Plan is updated. The specific responsibilities of local authorities, states and the federal government have been clearly stated. The national plan is to use early, outpatient antiviral drug treatment, home quarantine, and case contact tracing to cover the ‘vaccine gap’ (the time needed to develop a vaccine to combat any pathogen)’.

‘December 2019 Chinese authorities report the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan. On January 21, 2020, the first recognised case of Covid-19 occurs in the United States’.

‘February 2020 Dr Steven Hatfill MD, a specialist physician and recognised virologist, is brought into the White House as an outside medical adviser’.

‘Some members of the Covid-19 Task Force are considering the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a safe and effective FDA-approved drug, to control the rapidly spreading pandemic. The drug proves to prevent hospitalisation if taken when early symptoms of Covid-19 arise. The drug is cost-effective at 60 cents per tablet with Covid-19 treatment consisting of 11 tablets taken over five days. The FDA considers HCQ to be a safer drug than Tylenol’.

–

–

For the Ivermectin naysayers. Totality of evidence. https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/SUMMARY-OF-THE-EVIDENCE-BASE-FINAL.pdf (tweet).

–

–

We’ve been living on a prison planet for millennia: the fact that we’re just noticing it is a good sign. (tweet).

–

–

In Israel, vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease [95%CI:13-57, adjusted for time of vaccine/disease]. No COVID deaths in either group. (tweet).

–

–

US naval commander challenges mandatory (experimental) vaccinations for the military on the grounds of dangers to health from what is in them (website, youtube).

–

–

We’ve witnessed a reversal of criteria: we used to require proof that someone was sick (e.g., a doctor’s note to miss work). Now one is assumed to be sick until one proves that one is healthy (e.g., a negative test before traveling). The default assumption is that we’re all sick. (tweet).

–

–

“… vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) can cause multiple organs involvements & devastating clinical features.” “Early identification & appropriate management may prevent the catastrophic complications & improve patient outcomes.” (tweet, website).

–

–

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Bill De Blasio mask up for the cameras. (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

Buy one (Boris Johnson) get one free (Keir Starmer, tweet).

Attach.

–

–

“The point of a vaccine passport is you lose your freedom every time a new booster comes out’ (tweet).

–

–

In Norway it is illegal for companies to require employees show a covid passport to be allowed to work. In Italy all workers will be forced to show a covid passport or risk over $1700 fines and be suspended. Why the difference? (tweet).

–

–

Former UN Employee Mary Otto-Chang exposes the Great Reset (website, youtube).

–

–

In February, Swiss cardiologist Dr. @Thomas_Binder was arrested, forced to undergo psychological evaluation, and had his medical license revoked for posting this article on his blog. (tweet).

–

–

In a court case in 2013 Pathology v myriad Genetics, Inc. in the united states the Supreme Court ruled that you cannot patent human DNA as it was a “product of nature”. But at the end of the ruling the Supreme Court did rule that if you were to change a humans genome by mRNA vaccines (which are being used currently) then the genome can be patented. This means that everyone who has had the vaccine is now technically “patented” and something that is patented is “owned” and will come under the definition of ‘trans human’. Those people that are legally identified as ‘trans human’ do not have access to Human Rights or any rights provided by the State. (tweet).

–

–

BBC Retracts Blatant Lies About Syria (link).

The false flag in Douma on 7 April 2018 will never go away, just another lie from government and legacy media.

–