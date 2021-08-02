Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-02. The Road to Totalitarianism of our formerly free society. Jabs & pregnancy: Twitter blocks OffG’s truthtelling

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

795,126 concerned citizens.

14,842 medical and public health scientists.

43,660 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The Road to Totalitarianism (of our formerly free society) (link).

‘People can tell themselves that they didn’t see where things have been heading for the last 17 months, but they did. They saw all the signs along the way. The signs were all written in big, bold letters, some of them in scary-looking Germanic script’.

‘They read: THIS IS THE ROAD TO TOTALITARIANISM’

‘I’m not going to show you all those signs out again. People like me have been pointing them out, and reading them out loud, for 17 months now. Anyone who knows anything about the history of totalitarianism, how it incrementally transforms society into a monstrous mirror image of itself, has known since the beginning what the “New Normal” is, and we have been shouting from the rooftops about it’.

‘We have watched as the New Normal transformed our societies into paranoid, pathologized, authoritarian dystopias where people now have to show their “papers” to see a movie or get a cup of coffee and publicly display their ideological conformity to enter a supermarket and buy their groceries’.

‘We have watched as the New Normal transformed the majority of the masses into hate-drunk, hysterical mobs that are openly persecuting “the Unvaccinated,” the official “Untermenschen” of the New Normal ideology’.

‘We have watched as the New Normal has done precisely what every totalitarian movement in history has done before it, right by the numbers. We pointed all this out, each step of the way. I’m not going to reiterate all that again’.

‘I am, however, going to document where we are at the moment, and how we got here … for the record, so that the people who will tell you later that they “had no clue where the trains were going” will understand why we no longer trust them, and why we regard them as cowards and collaborators, or worse’.

‘Yes, that’s harsh, but this is not a game. It isn’t a difference of opinion. The global-capitalist ruling establishment is implementing a new, more openly totalitarian structure of society and method of rule. They are revoking our constitutional and human rights, transferring power out of sovereign governments and democratic institutions into unaccountable global entities that have no allegiance to any nation or its people’.

‘That is what is happening … right now. It isn’t a TV show. It’s actually happening’.

‘The time for people to “wake up” is over. At this point, you either join the fight to preserve what is left of those rights, and that sovereignty, or you surrender to the “New Normal,” to global-capitalist totalitarianism. I couldn’t care less what you believe about the virus, or its mutant variants, or the experimental “vaccines.” This isn’t an abstract argument over “the science.” It is a fight … a political, ideological fight. On one side is democracy, on the other is totalitarianism. Pick a fucking side, and live with it’.

‘Anyway, here’s where we are at the moment, and how we got here, just the broad strokes’.

‘It’s August 2021, and Germany has officially banned demonstrations against the “New Normal” official ideology. Other public assemblies, like the Christopher Street Day demo (pictured below), one week ago, are still allowed. The outlawing of political opposition is a classic hallmark of totalitarian systems. It’s also a classic move by the German authorities, which will give them the pretext they need to unleash the New Normal goon squads on the demonstrators tomorrow’.

‘In Australia, the military has been deployed to enforce total compliance with government decrees … lockdowns, mandatory public obedience rituals, etc. In other words, it is de facto martial law. This is another classic hallmark of totalitarian systems’.

‘In France, restaurant and other business owners who serve “the Unvaccinated” will now be imprisoned, as will, of course, “the Unvaccinated.” The scapegoating, demonizing, and segregating of “the Unvaccinated” is happening in countries all over the world. France is just an extreme example. The scapegoating, dehumanizing, and segregating of minorities — particularly the regime’s political opponents — is another classic hallmark of totalitarian systems’.

‘In the UK, Italy, Greece, and numerous other countries throughout the world, this pseudo-medical social-segregation system is also being introduced, in order to divide societies into “good people” (i.e., compliant) and “bad” (i.e., non-compliant). The “good people” are being given license and encouraged by the authorities and the corporate media to unleash their rage on the “the Unvaccinated,” to demand our segregation in internment camps, to openly threaten to viciously murder us. This is also a hallmark of totalitarian systems’.

‘And that, my friends, is where we are’.

‘We didn’t get here overnight. Here are just a few of the unmistakable signs along the road to totalitarianism that I have pointed out over the last 17 months’.

‘June 2020 … The New (Pathologized) Totalitarianism’.

‘August 2020 … The Invasion of the New Normals’.

‘October 2020 … The Covidian Cult’.

‘November 2020 … The Germans Are Back!’

‘March 2021 … The New Normal (Phase 2)’.

‘March 2021 … The “Unvaccinated” Question’.

‘May 2021 … The Criminalization of Dissent’.

‘June 2021 … Manufacturing New Normal “Reality“’.

‘And now, here we are, where we have been heading all along, clearly, unmistakably heading… directly into The Approaching Storm, or possibly global civil war. This isn’t the end of the road to totalitarianism, but I’m pretty sure we are in the home stretch. It feels like things are about to get ugly’.

‘Very ugly. Extremely ugly’.

‘Those of us who are fighting to preserve our rights, and some basic semblance of democracy, are outnumbered, but we haven’t had our final say yet … and there are millions of us, and we are wide awake’.

‘So pick a side, if you haven’t already. But, before you do, maybe look back at the history of totalitarian systems, which, for some reason, never seem to work out for the totalitarians, at least not in the long run. I’m not a professional philosopher or anything, but I suspect that might have something to do with some people’s inextinguishable desire for freedom, and our willingness to fight for it, sometimes to the death’.

‘This kind of feels like one of those times’.

‘Sorry for going all “Braveheart” on you, but I’m psyching myself up to go get the snot beat out of me by the New Normal goon squads tomorrow, so I’m a little … you know, overly emotional’.

‘Seriously, though, pick a side…now…or a side will be picked for you’.

–

–

Covid “vaccines” & pregnancy: Twitter blocks OffG for telling the truth (link).

‘Social media is allowing the promotion of vaccines with unknown effects on pregnant women, and “restricting” any dissent…no matter how well sourced’.

‘We refute the labelling of our tweet as “misleading or potentially harmful”. Our fact-check of the Scottish government was three-fold, and each of the three claims can be supported with evidence:’

‘Claim 1: “Women young enough to get pregnant have a greater than 99.99% chance of surviving Covid”’

‘This is true. Many studies and experts have noted Covid’s low IFR, especially for people below 70 years of age. For example, a paper published in Nature last year found that “For every 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus who are under the age of 50, almost none will die.” And that’s not even accounting for the absurd ways so many countries count “Covid deaths’.

‘Claims 2: “The NHS says there is no evidence Covid19 can cause miscarriage or impact the development of your baby”’

‘Also true. You can read it on the NHS’s own “Covid19 and Pregnancy Website”, along with other choice quotes such as “If you’re pregnant your chance of getting COVID-19 is not higher than anyone else and it’s very unlikely you’ll get seriously ill with it.”’.

‘Claim 3: “The vaccines are experimental and have unknown long-term side effects”’

‘Completely true. The phase 3 trials for the vaccines are not set to conclude until 2023, at least. And clearly we have no long-term data on injections which have literally existed for less than a year’.

‘As you can see, far from being “misleading and potentially harmful”, these claims are both logically sound and supported by sources’.

‘In fact, the tweet to which we are replying could far more accurately be branded “misleading and potentially harmful”, in so far as it is literally medical misinformation that presents a serious potential danger to public health’.

Truth is treason in the empire of lies.

–

–

Twitter Suspends Science Writer After He Posts Results Of Pfizer Clinical Test (link, link).

Truth is treason in the empire of lies.

–

–

UK Column News – 2nd August 2021. (website, odysee, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

DR PETER MCCULLOUGH LAYS WASTE TO THE NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATORS LIES, COERCION & INDISCRETION (website, bitchute).

–

–

Whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated that will not determine if I want to be around you or not.. I will not tell you what to do with your body or ask you personal medical questions. I will treat you as any other person, equal under the heavens with as much care as I can. (tweet).

–

–

IF GRAPHENE REACTS TO 4G LIKE THIS, IMAGINE WHAT 5G WILL DO — BOB KUDLA (link).

–

–

THE POPULATION IS BEING POISONED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE FERRO-MAGNETIC / FERRO-ELECTRIC NANOPARTICLES (website, bitchute).

–

–

Mark Dolan: ‘We are now in a fight for the fundamental values of this country.’ (link).

‘Mark Dolan says one the course of the pandemic, Britain is ‘adopting policies from the People’s Republic of China’, by the Covid measures the country is taking’.

–

–

My friend @Francis_Hoar on @talkRADIO earlier. This “no jab no job” is a disgrace, people have lost their minds by supporting this. Utterly disgusting (tweet).

–

–

Why Is a Toxic Vaccine Being Mandated? (link).

‘Two medical scientists acquired the animal studies that Pfizer provided Japanese health authorities in its application for emergency use authorization of its Covid vaccine in Japan. The scientists saw that the animal studies had a number of red flags that were ignored in the rush to market a vaccine. The scientists discuss the vaccine, how it works, and the ignored red flags: https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Pfizer-pharmacokinetics-and-toxicity.pdf They conclude that it was gross negligence for regulatory authorities to grant emergency use of the vaccine. They say that the use of the vaccine constitutes crimes against humanity’.

‘Here are the scientists’ conclusions:’

‘“Pfizer’s animal data clearly presaged the following risks and dangers:’

‘blood clotting shortly after vaccination, potentially leading to heart attacks, stroke, and venous thrombosis’

‘grave harm to female fertility’

‘grave harm to breastfed infants’

‘cumulative toxicity after multiple injections’

‘“With the exception of female fertility, which can simply not be evaluated within the short period of time for which the vaccines have been in use, all of the above risks have been substantiated since the vaccines have been rolled out—all are manifest in the reports to the various adverse event registries. Those registries also contain a very considerable number of reports on abortions and stillbirths shortly after vaccination, which should have prompted urgent investigation’.

‘“We must emphasize again that each of these risks could readily be inferred from the cited limited preclinical data, but were not followed up with appropriate in-depth investigations. In particular, the clinical trials did not monitor any laboratory parameters that could have provided information on these risks, such as those related to blood coagulation (e.g. D-dimers/thrombocytes), muscle cell damage (e.g. troponin/creatine kinase), or liver damage (e.g. γ-glutamyltransferase). That the various regulatory agencies granted emergency use authorization based on such incomplete and insufficient data amounts to nothing less than gross negligence’.

‘“Of particularly grave concern is the very slow elimination of the toxic cationic lipids. In persons repeatedly injected with mRNA vaccines containing these lipids— be they directed against COVID, or any other pathogen or disease—this would result in cumulative toxicity. There is a real possibility that cationic lipids will accumulate in the ovaries. The implied grave risk to female fertility demands the most urgent attention of the public and of the health authorities’.

‘“Since the so-called clinical trials were carried out with such negligence, the real trials are occurring only now—on a massive scale, and with devastating results. This vaccine, and others, are often called “experimental.” Calling off this failed experiment is long overdue. Continuing or even mandating the use of this poisonous vaccine, and the apparently imminent issuance of full approval for it are crimes against humanity.”’

–

–

Richard Tice: Michael ‘unjabbed are selfish’ Gove is a ‘hypocrite’ (link).

–

–

Coercive ‘Vaccinate or Face Testing’ Plan for Federal Workers Tramples Rights, Violates Nuremberg Code (link).

–

–

REGISTERED NURSE – A COVID VACCINATION CATASTROPHE IS BEING COVERED UP PLEASE SHARE (website, bitchute).

–

–

Makary To Fauci: “It’s Time To Stop The Fearmongering” Amid Widespread Natural Immunity (link).

–

–

Insanity: Hospitalizations and Deaths Among Vaccinated Surge, While Health Authorities Blame the Unvaccinated (link).

–

–

From 2-Weeks to Flatten The Curve to EVERYONE MUST GET THE SHOT – Part 1 (link).

–

–

CDC releases study showing 3/4 Delta cases are among the vaccinated, says masks are the answer (link).

–

–

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses on Set After Receiving Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

–

–

Humanity were always trapped in a new world order net, we just didn’t see it closing in on us, the totalitarian tip toe has been creeping up on us since the beginning of time but agendas have sped up due to the rise in consciousness & great awakening threatening the tyrants grip. (tweet).

–

–

French senator: ‘We had the impression we were law-making with a gun to our heads’ (link).

‘It is partly the left that is standing up to President Macron’s tyrannical decisions forcing people to get the experimental injection’.

‘Less than a week after the French Senate adopted the law that will make the COVID vaccine mandatory for the healthcare professions as of September 15, together with a “sanitary pass” for all citizens aged 12 and over, the media run by France’s high chamber of Parliament published a story quoting senators who were angry at the way the debate took place. “We had the impression we were law-making with a gun to our heads,” said Senator Pierre Ouzoulias, of the communist group’.

‘The communist group? Yes, it is partly the left that is standing up to President Macron’s tyrannical decisions forcing people to get the experimental injection — ostensibly for the health professions, and de facto for the rest of the population who will need to exhibit a less than 48 hours old proof of COVID negativity for such everyday things as traveling by long-distance train, enjoying a drink at a bar or restaurant terrace, going to the library or any cultural or leisure venue, indoors or outdoors, where more than 49 people congregate. Even non-urgent healthcare will be subject to the sanitary pass, as well as visiting family in hospital or in a home for the elderly’.

‘To date, a number of representatives from the whole political spectrum have condemned the law pushed through Parliament at breakneck speed, with Macron’s “LREM” (La République en Marche” party) and the “Républicains” very limp “liberal conservative” party offering most support to the sanitary dictatorship’.

‘Opposition to the measures is manifold, as recent demonstrations have shown: The hundreds of thousands who took to the streets in France last Saturday were truly from all quarters of society, and in this fight for freedom against powers that oppose the people, no-one is paying very much attention to the flag waved by those who resist, as long as they truly resist’.

‘It is remarkable that “PublicSénat,” a media entirely owned and run by the French Senate, should have given a lot of space to Senators of various convictions under the title: “Sanitary pass: the senators criticize a text adopted ‘with a gun to their heads.’” “Part of the Senators are still furious at the way they worked on this bill,” wrote journalist Elodie Hervé’.

‘This fact alone should lead the Constitutional Court, which is at present examining the law and has until August 5 to give its response as to its compliance with the French Constitution, to raise doubts about the extraordinary limits the text aims to put on individual freedoms’.

–

–

Laurence Fox says “lack of opposition” to vaccine passports is “horrendous” (link).

–

–

Piers Morgan Calls For Unvaccinated To Be Denied Medical Treatment (link).

Why not cut to the chase and kill the ‘unvaccinated’ right now?

–

–

Tyranny on the Rise: Australian MP Says Unvaccinated People ‘Need to be Controlled and Restricted’ (link).

‘In other words, those who refuse to take the vaccine should become second class citizens, be discriminated against and remain under de facto lockdown indefinitely’.

–

–

Wake the F up. This will make me immune, right? No. You can still get Covid. Will I have to keep wearing a mask? Yes. If this harms me, is the manufacturer liable? No. So why did I do this? No idea. I’m just following orders (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

AS CASES AND DEATHS SURGE AMONG FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE, THE MEDIA GOES INTO COMPLETE PANIC MODE (website, bitchute).

–

–

Former Australian Liberal National Party leader blasts colleagues for abandoning ‘fundamental Australian values’ during Covid-19 (link).

‘“The last straw for me has been the destruction of people’s livelihoods, jobs and freedoms under governments’ heavy-handed response to COVID-19 across the nation,” he declared in a statement, adding that though it “is important to keep Australians safe,” it is “equally important to keep us free.”’

–

–

1/ One of my more important threads. Appreciate a RT. In 2009, Tony Holohan, after recommendation by NIAC, said this about the Swine Flu Vaccine (including Pandemrix):

Source: https://irishtimes.com/news/authorities-insist-on-safety-of-vaccine-1.847977 (tweet, Oct 20, 2009, website).

5/ And there were investigations which showed Public health officials and the manufacturer had hidden early warning signs in their efforts to pressure the public to take the vaccines. The early warning signs were right. The vaccine was not safe. Source: https://bmj.com/content/362/bmj.k3948 (tweet, 20 September 2018, website).

–

–

TubeShift makes it easy to find censored YouTube videos on Odysee, Rumble, BitChute and more (link).

–

–

Iceland’s Chief Epidemiologist Suggests COVID-19 Restrictions Could Last For Up To 15 Years (link).

–

–

COVID VACCINE MANDATES BEGIN (link).

Phase 3 of their clinical trial is running until January 2023 so, no, these governments cannot make people become unwitting test subjects.

–

–

I never in a million years thought that @GOVUK would turn on its own people in such a horrendous way & worse still there are members of the public going along with the betrayal It is truly terrifying what is going on at the moment with so many blind to the evil taking over! (tweet).

–

–

Episode 1,107 – Freight Train of Audits is Full Steam Ahead as More Gets on Board (link).

–

–

Episode 1,102 – Trump Not Only Won, He Won By A Landslide (link).

–