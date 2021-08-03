Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-03. CDC: no quantified virus isolates were available. Immunity escape from jab. Test using PCR tech is junk

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

795,126 concerned citizens.

14,842 medical and public health scientists.

43,660 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus (link).

‘The CDC has issued a document that bulges with interesting and devastating admissions’.

‘The release is titled, “07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing.” [1] It begins explosively:’

‘“After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only. CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives.”’

‘Many people believe this means the CDC is giving up on the PCR test as a means of “detecting the virus.” I don’t think the CDC is saying that at all’.

‘They’re saying the PCR technology will continue to be used, but they’re replacing what the test is looking FOR with a better “reference sample.” A better marker. A better target. A better piece of RNA supposedly derived from SARS-CoV-2’.

‘CDC/FDA are confessing there has been a PROBLEM with the PCR test which has been used to detect the virus, starting in February of 2020—right up to this minute’.

‘In other words, the millions and millions of “COVID cases” based on the PCR test in use are all suspect’.

‘To confirm this, the CDC document links to an FDA release titled, “SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel Comparative Data.” [2] [2a] Here is a killer quote:’

‘“During the early months of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, clinical specimens [of the virus] were not readily available to developers of IVDs [in vitro diagnostics] to detect SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the FDA authorized IVDs based on available data from contrived samples generated from a range of SARS-CoV-2 material sources (for example, gene specific RNA, synthetic RNA, or whole genome viral RNA) for analytical and clinical performance evaluation. While validation using these contrived specimens provided a measure of confidence in test performance at the beginning of the pandemic, it is not feasible to precisely compare the performance of various tests that used contrived specimens because each test validated performance using samples derived from different gene specific, synthetic, or genomic nucleic acid sources.”’

‘Translation: We, at the CDC, did not have a specimen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when we concocted the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. Yes, it’s unbelievable, right? And that’s the test we’ve been using all along. So we CONTRIVED samples of the virus. We fabricated. We lied. We made up [invented] synthetic gene sequences and we SAID these sequences HAD TO BE close to the sequence of SARS-CoV-2, without having the faintest idea of what we were doing, because, again, we didn’t have an actual specimen of the virus. We had no proof THERE WAS something called SARS-CoV-2’.

‘This amazing FDA document goes to say the Agency has granted emergency approval to 59 different PCR tests since the beginning of the (fake) pandemic. 59. And, “…it is not feasible to precisely compare the performance of various tests that used contrived specimens because each test validated performance using samples derived from different gene specific, synthetic, or genomic nucleic acid sources.”’

‘Translation: Each of the 59 different PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 told different lies and concocted different fabrications about the genetic makeup of the virus—the virus we didn’t have. Obviously, then, these tests would give unreliable results’.

BREAKING: CDC, FDA faked “covid” testing protocol by using human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold (link).

‘In a shocking revelation first reported by Dan Dicks of Press for Truth (Canada), an FDA document admits that the CDC and FDA conspired to fabricate a covid-19 testing protocol using human cells combined with common cold virus fragments because they had no physical samples of the SARS-CoV-2 “covid” virus available’.

‘Without physical reference material to use for calibration and confirmation, the test has zero scientific basis in physical reality. And all the PCR analysis based on this protocol is utterly fraudulent, flagging people as “positive” for covid when they merely possess tiny quantities of RNA fragments from other coronavirus strains circulating in their blood’.

‘The FDA document, available from the FDA.gov website, is entitled, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)’

‘Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel .” The document astonishingly admits: (emphasis ours)’

‘Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen’.

‘In other words, they had no covid virus from which to develop and calibrate the test, so they mixed up a cocktail of human cells and RNA fragments from a common cold virus, then called it “covid.” The GenBank sequence referred to in this paragraph is simply a digital library definition that’s labeled “covid” but has no supporting reference materials in physical reality either’.

‘That’s because no doctor or researcher has isolated “covid” from any infected, symptomatic patient. As a result, no laboratory instruments can be calibrated against actual covid, and the tests simply rely on digital libraries pushed out by the CDC and WHO, using “covid” as the label’.

‘The PCR tests are then instructed to look for these genetic sequences obtained from the fabricated digital libraries, meaning the entire scheme is junk science circular logic with no basis in physical reality’.

So instead of admitting they got it wrong – many of us warned of ‘immunity escape’ from over-vaccination allowing covid to self-select against the vaccine – they now admit this DID happen ..but, they say, the solution is to do it all over again, “faster” Hybrid immunity folks! (tweet).

–

Well it’s hard to reach herd immunity when they change the definition. (tweet).Attach.-

Vaccines driving the evolution of new COVID variants (from Livestream #86) (youtube, odysee).

–

Repeat after me: “The PCR tests don’t work!” (link).

‘The pandemic is only as real as the test, and test is a dice role’.

‘The PCR tests don’t work to diagnose active infection with covid19’.We all keep saying that don’t we, but we don’t seem able to grasp what it means, because even though we know PCR tests don’t work to diagnose infection we keep accepting all the statistics that are produced as a result of assuming PCR tests diagnose infection‘.

‘We say – “0h wow, covid numbers rising despite the lockdown”. Or “massive spike in people getting covid in THIS care home despite precautions”. Or “look the ‘vax’ doesn’t work because people who get it still catch covid”‘.’No. Wrong. They’re not “covid numbers”, they’re positive-test numbers. It’s not a spike in people ‘getting Covid’ in the care home, it’s a spike of people testing positive. The people who get the vax don’t “still catch covid”, they still test positive‘.’And the reason why these ‘anomalies’ happen, the reason why vaxxed people can still test positive, etc etc is the same reason a papaya can test positive – because the PCR tests don’t work‘.

‘We know it but keep forgetting it. So let’s say it again’.’The PCR tests don’t work’.’The PCR tests. Don’t. Work‘.’We all know the danger of false positives if too many cycles are run. This is admitted even by Fauci‘.’If you run your tests at 30 cycles or more the results are very likely to be junk and any positives meaningless. And, incredibly, most labs performing these tests have been doing just that – running cycles of 30 or more, even up to 45’.’But this well known and important fact hides the even more important fact that even when the tests are done properly they still don’t work – in that they are not designed to do what they are being used for’.’They don’t diagnose infection or detect active infection. They aren’t, for the most part, even specific for SARSCOV2. They just look to see if you have some random fragments of RNA in your body that someone has identified as being similar to some types of assumed viral RNA’.’Even if the test truly finds this stuff inside you, and isn’t just spewing out nonsense from having its cycle threshold set too high, there is literally nothing to show this bit of junk has anything to do with your runny nose, sore throat, pneumonia or death. It might, but much more likely does not‘.’They weren’t even designed using real viral RNA from the (alleged) Sars-Cov-2 virus. They used “synthetic RNA” or “contrived sources”, because there were no isolated samples of Sars-Cov-2 available’.’The CDC says that the 59 different PCR tests on the market can’t have their performance` compared…because they all used different “contrived samples” for their production’.’So, in terms of diagnosis or epidemiology, the information we get is little better than if we took a six-sided die, labeled one side ‘positive’ and five sides ‘negative’ and started rolling’.’Looked at like that, the mystery of post-vaccine “breakthrough infections” or “repeat infections” or “lockdown spikes” etc is not so mysterious is it? Turns out there’s one simple answer to all of them’.’Why can you test positive and then negative and then positive again on the same day?”Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why do ‘breakthrough cases’ turn up?’

‘Because the tests don’t work’.‘Why do ‘spikes’ sometimes happen during lockdowns?’

‘Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why can you ‘catch covid’ more than once?”Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why can you ‘have covid’ without symptoms?”Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why does covid only ‘kill’ people already dying of something else?”Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why can you test positive after getting vaxxed?”Because the tests don’t work‘.’Why can a piece of fruit have covid?”Because the tests DON’T WORK‘.’Why does all-cause mortality not show any sign of a real pandemic?”Because theres isn’t one, because the killer bug is an illusion created by tests – that don’t work‘.

‘Absorb this fact. Internalize it. Stop talking about ‘cases’, stop buying the fundamental lie which sells all the other lies’.’The pandemic is as real as the tests. And the tests don’t work’.’The powers that be have even basically admitted it. Over and over again’.’Why did the WHO start warning about false positives and high CT values after the vaccines were “approved”?”Because they know the tests don’t work’.’Why is the CDC testing vaccinated people at lower CT values than unvaccinated people?”Because they know the tests don’t work’.’Why are vaccinated people told to “skip routine testing”?”Because they know the tests don’t work‘.’Why has the NHS been told to disregard “incidental covid”?”Because they know the tests don’t work‘.’Do you get it yet?”You can die in a traffic accident, fall down the stairs, get bacterial pneumonia, have a coronary thrombosis, die of old age, or shoot yourself in the head – and a PCR test can make you a ‘Covid death’’.’You could be vaxxed every other Tuesday or develop “natural immunity” a million times…but that scientifically meaningless PCR can still turn you into a case any time that chance (or the approved cycle threshold) decide’.’That’s why no one will ever reliably ‘have immunity’ and this pandemic can last forever’.’The pandemic will never end because it never really began’.

Wayne Smith, the man exposing the Midazolam mass murder care home scandal called the ‘Covid first wave’, who was about to take part in an Ickonic documentary and has been questioning Tory MP Luke Evans over his ‘Commons’ Midazolam interchange with Hancock, has been found dead. More background when we know (website, banned.video).

Mexican President Rejects Jabs For Kids, "Won't Be Held Hostage By [Profiteering] Pharma Companies" (link).

Mexico won’t be ‘hostage’ to Big Pharma, president says, as internet predicts trouble after country rejects Covid jabs for kids (link).

Big pharma does not rule in Mexico, their elected public servants do.

–

-Several months ago, I tweeted that Facebook’s vaccine fact checker was funded by an organization that holds $1.8 billion of vaccine manufacturer stock. I feel obligated to correct that statement. I was using last year’s valuation. The value of that stock is now over $2 billion. (tweet).

Dr. Stella Immanuel is suing CNN and Anderson Cooper for $100 Million. The suit contends that HCQ is an effective treatment for Covid, and by discrediting it they caused hundreds of thousands of deaths whose lives could have been saved had they been treated early on with HCQ. (tweet).–

IVM: From a real Dr to a treacherous Dr. (tweet).

The Perilous Censoring of Dr. Peter McCullough (tweet, website).

‘Robert W Malone, MD, Inventor of mRNA vaccines and RNA as a drug, Bench to Bedside vaccines and biologics consulting’.

The Perilous Censoring of Dr. Peter McCullough (tweet, website).

'Robert W Malone, MD, Inventor of mRNA vaccines and RNA as a drug, Bench to Bedside vaccines and biologics consulting'.

'Back in 1633 there was a guy named Galileo Galilei who was deemed a nut job by the Catholic Church because of his heretical belief the Earth revolved around the sun. Galileo was sentenced to house arrest and ordered never again to teach his heresy. Centuries later the Church apologized, and Albert Einstein declared Galileo, "the father of modern science.""In 1846 a Hungarian doctor named Ignaz Semmelweis was fired and declared a nut job for his preposterous advocation that hand washing was one of the most important tools in public health, particularly for surgeons. Semmelweis took so much abuse from the medical establishment that he wound up in an asylum'.'In the early 40s a cardiologist named Bernard Lown was expelled from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine because he protested medical segregation by altering blood-bottle labels that denoted donors' race. Decades later Lown invented the defibrillator, which has saved countless lives. In 1973, he founded The Lown Institute, a think tank focused on ground-breaking research to improve the quality of U.S. healthcare'.'Some of the greatest minds since the world was flat were scientists and doctors persecuted and shunned because they saw or interpreted things differently. That's why they are heralded as visionaries. Widely held beliefs often are proven wrong, and on Wall Street the rare few with 20/20 vision profit handsomely. The CEO of Enron graced the covers of business magazines and was heralded by the folks at McKinsey as a business genius until a trader who specialized betting against conventional wisdom studied the company's regulatory filings and determined it was a fraud. Harry Markopolos, a financial analyst repeatedly warned the SEC that famed investor Bernie Madoff was running a Ponzi scheme, but he too was deemed a nut job'.'Jeff Bezos at the turn of the century was uniformly doubted by analysts and the media who said Amazon could never be profitable. Investors who ignored the naysayers likely aren't reading this commentary'.'Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who prior to Covid was among the most respected in his field, is a modern-day doctor who the medical establishment, the government, and the media want silenced. His views are very controversial, and I don't have the scientific or medical expertise to evaluate them. But I know quite a bit about one of the hospitals where McCullough trained and one of the cardiologists who trained him'.'His name is Joel Kahn, and he was a public champion of my critical reporting about Michigan's Beaumont Health when it wasn't yet widely known how extensive cost-cutting had irreparably harmed the company's flagship hospital. McCullough did his fellowship under Kahn when they both worked at Beaumont. Kahn, who has a considerable national following promoting the merits of a plant-based diet and other heart-healthy lifestyle measures, has supported and advocated McCullough's views. LinkedIn has censored several of Kahn's posts highlighting what he says are alarmingly high deaths and other serious complications from COVID vaccines. Kahn admirably doesn't delete highly critical comments on posts that escape LinkedIn's censors, including personal attacks calling him a "quack" and advocating the hashtag #canceljoelkahn'.'McCullough and Kahn have put themselves at great financial and professional risk. McCullough's previous employer, a hospital whose foundation established a scholarship in his name, last week sued him for more than $1 million, alleging that McCullough has repeatedly misrepresented to the media he still works there and that it has been harmed by the association. McCullough's lawyer issued a statement saying the lawsuit was a "politically motivated attempt to silence Dr. McCullough." The Federation of State Licensing Boards last week issued a warning that physicians who post COVID misinformation on social media could lose their medical licenses, so more punishment could be in the offing'."It's understandable why McCullough's former employer, which filed its lawsuit on the same day it announced it was requiring all its employees to be vaccinated, no longer wants anything to do with him. McCullough maintains the COVID vaccine doesn't protect against the Delta variant and isn't necessary for people under age 50. He's also very critical of health authorities for focusing on how best to stop the spread of COVID rather than how best to treat it. A rebuttal to some of McCullough's positions can be found here'.

"This isnt science, it's tyranny with a needle" (tweet).

The Government have played a blinder I now trust no waxxines I no longer trust Doctors I don’t trust the Government or media and am now questioning everything I’ve ever been told by MSM/Government. (tweet).

Why has questioning become taboo (tweet).

-Twitter Suspends Science Writer After He Posts Results Of Pfizer Clinical Test (link).

–

Deadly shots! Former Pfizer employee confirms graphene poison in ‘Covid vaccine’ (link).

–

IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON – Dr Andrew Goldsworthy on vaccine-induced magnetism. (link).

‘HIGHLIGHT: “…Wherever It (the magnetism) goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer’s disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue….”’

‘Dr Andrew Goldsworthy is a retired lecturer and Biological Safety Officer from Imperial College London’.

‘Yesterday, we had an enlightening conversation around the mechanisms of vaccine-induced magnetism’

Dr Andrew Goldsworthy is not only a true gentleman, but generously and fearlessly offers his knowledge and insights in this statement below. Please read to the end’.

‘What could cause this magnetism?’

‘Hypothesis by Dr Andrew Goldsworthy

‘The vaccine-induced magnetism hinges around the possibility that a graphene-like compound was used as an adjuvant to increase the rate of uptake of the mRNA’.

‘This is based on electron microscopy, where graphene oxide was found to be in the vaccine. See here’

‘It has been difficult to obtain further samples for investigation because the manufacturers insist that all unused vials and used syringes have to be returned after the shots are delivered’.

‘Why the secrecy?’

‘This may be the reason. Follow this link to an open-access review on the toxicity of the graphene family (including graphene oxide). It looks pretty horrific. Also, see this.’

‘But how could this have happened since neither graphene or graphene oxide are magnetic? The answer is that both graphene and graphene oxide, can conduct enough electricity across the cell membranes to magnetise nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite to cause a widespread magnetisation of people receiving the vaccine. It’s just as the iron core of an electromagnet becomes magnetised when an electric current is passed through the coil of wire wound around it’.

‘To make this argument more quantitative; the electrical conductivity of graphene on the nano scale is two orders of magnitude greater than copper See here’

‘What does this mean for living cells?’

‘The answer is that the transmembrane voltage gradient of living cells is of the order of ten million volts per metre (100 mV across a 10 nm membrane)’.

‘This means that a transmembrane strand of graphene or graphene oxide (from the vaccine) could carry a huge electric current and be likely to magnetise any superparamagnetic materials such as ferritin or magnetite that may be close by’.

‘This effect could spread like wildfire across the membrane as each magnetized particle magnetizes its neighbours and then to those of the next cell, so that the magnetic effect increases and’

‘Ultimately, it could spread to all parts of the body via the bloodstream, starting with the blood cells themselves, including those white cells needed for our immune system, then the veins, then the heart, followed by the lungs and finally the brain’.

‘Wherever It goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer’s disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue’.

‘Another effect is that membrane damage to our sensory cells could make them hyperactive and send false signals to the brain to give symptoms very similar to electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) resulting in headaches whenever we use a mobile phone, pins and needles when straying too close to a WiFi router dizziness and nausea, to name but a few’.

‘Perhaps the most serious danger is if you have an MRI scan, when the extremely powerful magnet in the machine would try to pull these magnetised particles out of your body and, in the case of the brain or spinal cord scan, immediate and possibly permanent damage could result’.

‘When other parts of the body are scanned, the results may be less noticeable in the short term, but become apparent later as an unexplained “idiopathic” illness’.

‘This needs careful monitoring by an independent observer’.

‘Best wishes,’

‘Dr Andrew Goldsworthy’

‘Lecturer and Biological Safety Officer (retired)’

‘Imperial College London’

‘To learn more about vaccine-induced magnetism explore the films and resources here’

‘Please see our urgent MRI warning letter for doctors here’

Don’t Get Jabbed: Powerful Video on “Killer Vaccine” that Needs to be Watched by Everyone (link).

‘In the words of Dr. Gary G Kohls:’

‘Here is a must-watch, totally-truthful, science-based, vaccinology-literate video for anyone who is considering getting a booster (or even an initial) dose of any of the still-experimental, still unproven for long-term safety or efficacy, mRNA Covid-19 inoculations. and then quickly forwarded on to loved ones before one of the many powers-that-be finds a way to shut it down’.

–Just updated from the CDC. 2020-21 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by age (1-year increments) (tweet).

–

-France yesterday. Msm oh just a few hundred anti vaxxers (tweet).

–

Thousands march across France as nationwide opposition to domestic Covid ID shows no signs of fizzling out (VIDEOS) (link).

–Vive la France (tweet).

Attach.–Protesters Rage In Paris Against “Health Passports” (link).

Protesters Rage In Paris Against "Health Passports" (link).

'The health passes are directed at forcing those who are not vaccinated to get immunized'.'However, when the government treads on freedom and forces a segment of the population to take an experimental vaccine, there will be blowback, especially when the first round of vaccinations were supposed to liberate folks and return life to normal'.'Now there's more restrictions, less freedom, and the government wants to continue feeding people an experimental drug. People are beginning to turn on the government:""We're creating a segregated society and I think it is unbelievable to be doing this in the country of human rights," Anne, a teacher who was demonstrating in Paris, told The Guardian. She refused to give her last name'.'"So I took to the streets; I have never protested before in my life," Anne added. "I think our freedom is in danger.""Protesters were also out in other metros, including Marseille, Lyon, Montpelier, Nantes, and Toulouse, yelling "Freedom!" and "No to the health pass!"'

Once your State ID is required for domestic travel or in the future to even start your car, it will be easy to restrict movement for “climate change” pretexts. Therein lies one of the key drivers of this upside down response to a cough. (tweet).

–

-SYDNEY: A police helicopter addressing people in a park that they are not allowed to exercise with more than 2 people, must be wearing a mask and local police will be attending shortly to issue fines for breaching public health orders!!! A child cries,”Mama I’m scared” (tweet).

–Brisbane. Arrested for doing Yoga in park (tweet).-

–

Katie Hopkins: Australia is penal colony once more. This time the inmates are the Australian people (link).

–

-Hospitals in Australia? I thought only one person died in Australia the past month. A man in his 90s. However, there have been several deaths from the AZ vaccine. (tweet).

–

–

German newspaper BILD APOLOGIZES for pushing COVID lockdown hysteria and harming society (tweet).

CNN just declared that unvaccinated people should be starved to death (link).

‘People who refuse to get injected with a “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) as demanded by Pedo Joe should not be allowed to enter grocery stores to buy food for their families, says Don Lemon of CNN’.

‘During a recent broadcast, Lemon went on a tirade about how he believes that the only people who should be able to buy and sell are those who take the Mark of Science in their bodies, permanently altering the genetic blueprints that were placed there by God’.

‘“Um, I don’t know, I’m sure a lot of people are not going to agree with this but, um, don’t get the vaccine, you can’t go to the supermarket,” Lemon blathered in a lengthy monologue’

Jimmy Savile: 10 years on, what has changed in uncovering abuse? (link).

Too many of us have normalcy bias to recognise evil when it has so many friends in high places.

–