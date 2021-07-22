Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-22. “Clear signals” of neurodegenerative disorders: J. Bart Classen. DUTCH PM Caught Out On W6E6F6

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,049 concerned citizens.

14,819 medical and public health scientists.

43,618 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Scientist Sounds Alarm: ‘Covid’ ‘Vaccines’ Producing Symptoms of Parkinson’s, Other Neurodegenerative Disorders (link).

‘Immunologist and former NIH scientist J. Bart Classen analyzed data on COVID vaccine adverse events reported to the UK’s Yellow Card system and found thousands of reports of multiple symptoms that are “clear signals” of neurodegenerative disorders’.

‘As cases pile up (445 as of July 9) of the reportedly “rare” neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome in people who received a COVID vaccine — forcing the sluggish U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to add a warning label to the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot — scientists are issuing urgent warnings about a possible tsunami of other types of neurological injuries’.

‘Immunologist J. Bart Classen, one-time National Institutes of Health (NIH) contract scientist and proprietor of Classen Immunotherapies, a Maryland biotechnology firm, published a paper in February outlining the potential for messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID vaccines to trigger development of prion diseases as well as other chronic diseases’.

‘Prion or “prion-like” diseases include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple system atrophy (MSA) and others. A hallmark of these neurodegenerative diseases is the formation and clustering of misfolded proteins within the nervous system’.

‘Classen’s February conclusions were based on analysis of RNA from the Pfizer injection’.

‘Now, Classen has published a second paper on prion disease risks that draws on actual adverse event data from the United Kingdom following vaccination with the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID vaccines’.

‘These data show the risk of neurodegenerative adverse events is far from theoretical. In fact, the AstraZeneca vaccine is already producing a safety signal for Parkinson’s disease, and the Pfizer vaccine may not be far behind’.

‘Clear signal’

‘Classen’s analysis focuses on roughly six months’ worth of data (through mid-June 2021) for two of the experimental COVID injections currently authorized in the UK — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that deploys genetically engineered adenoviruses and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reliant on lipid-encapsulated synthetic mRNA. (Due to insufficient data, Classen was not able to include the Moderna shot.)’

‘The UK government’s Yellow Card adverse event reporting system organizes the data by organ system and symptom or disease’.

‘Though both vaccines aim to spur production of coronavirus spike protein and related antibodies within the recipient, the two injections are “quite different in their composition,” according to Classen’.

‘This might explain the first startling finding generated by Classen’s scrutiny of adverse reaction data: Thus far, the UK has seen 3.55 times more adverse reactions reported for the AstraZeneca injection compared to the Pfizer injection (745,965 vs. 210,168). Each AstraZeneca report describes an average of 3.63 adverse reactions versus 2.84 reactions, on average, for each Pfizer report’.

‘This general pattern also holds true for “Nervous Disorders,” with 4.14 times as many such reactions reported for the AstraZeneca shot as for the Pfizer shot (statistically significant at the p=0.00001 level)’.

‘Within the “Nervous Disorders” category, Parkinson’s disease reactions display a “highly significant and specific increase … in the AstraZeneca reports compared to the Pfizer vaccine reports.”’

‘The statistically significant findings include:’

185 reported Parkinson’s reactions following AstraZeneca vaccination versus 20 for the Pfizer injections (primarily identified through a specific symptom called “Freezing Phenomenon”)

9,288 versus 937 reports of tremor (another potential Parkinson’s symptom) for AstraZeneca and Pfizer, respectively

58 versus 4 reports of sleep disturbances (a hallmark symptom of a prion disease called “fatal familial insomnia”)

‘Describing these findings as a “clear signal of a specific prion disease, Parkinson’s disease,” Classen notes the findings are biologically plausible because they are consistent with what is known about the pathogenic coronavirus spike protein’.

‘In addition, the stand-out symptoms of freezing, tremor and sleep disturbances match up to the “well accepted pathophysiology of prion disease.”’

The ‘Vaccines Are The Answer’ Narrative Blown To Smithereens As More And More Of ‘The Fully Vaxxed’ Are Becoming Ill And Dying (link).

‘According to the CDC’s own definition of ‘vaccine’, a vaccine is: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease’.

‘While Reuters put out this ‘fact check story’ back in February titled “The mRNA coronavirus vaccine is a vaccine, and it is designed to prevent illness”, we’ve gotten tons of proof over the past few days alone that this so-called ‘vaccine’ isn’t ‘working to prevent illness’ with numerous different stories out recently all across the world blowing the globalists ‘vaccine-is-the-answer-to-Covid narrative’ to smithereens’.

‘And while the left continues to insanely scream about about ‘misinformation’ about vaccines killing people, as Natural News had reported in this July 13th story, according to one medical doctor in the British Columbia in Canada, “the vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure” per Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D’.

‘So we’ll be taking a look in this ANP story at the pure misinformation coming to the American people from our own public servants in government and from the mainstream media, proving they deserve the horrific trust levels they have amongst the American people, with our public servants in Congress approval rating at an absolutely horrific 12% according to this latest poll by Gallup’.

‘So the first story that we absolutely have to take a look at now comes to us from Sky News, with even the ‘correction’ to that story out of the UK blowing up the globalists vaccine narrative’.

‘With that story originally reporting that the UK’s Sir Patrick Vallance had told a news conference that 60% of coronavirus-related hospital admissions were occurring in ‘double-jabbed’ people, but that Vallance later corrected his statement to say that 60% of those in hospitals were actually ‘un-vaccinated’, THAT WOULD STILL MEAN that 40% of those in the hospital for Covid now in the UK had been vaccinated , just the first story proving to us the vaccines don’t work for everybody, if anybody’.

‘And the drubbing of the globalists agenda didn’t stop there’.

‘As this new story over at NBC Chicago reports, at least 151 people have died and more than 500 have been hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 in “breakthrough” cases after they were fully vaccinated , according to state health officials’.

‘And as this new story over at the Daily Mail reports, fully-vaccinated US gymnast Kara Eaker has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tokyo training for the Olympic games, and just days before the opening ceremony. With Eaker just the latest ‘Olympian’ to have tested positive for Covid despite being ‘fully vaxxed’, the fact that the mainstream media is calling these cases of the vaxxed still getting covid ‘breakthrough cases’ hints of HUGE trouble ahead!’

‘With 10’s of millions of Americans relying on the ‘vax’ they’ve taken to protect them from Covid, what ‘vaccines’ are supposed to do according to the CDC, if people kept getting polio following being given the polio vaccine decades ago, would the masses have kept on taking it? Of course not, unless they were forced to’.

‘And with the story of at least 5 fully vaxxed Democrats from Texas who recently traveled to Washington DC and met with Kamala Harris also being diagnosed with Covid after that meeting another emerging story that blows the Democrats sinister vax narrative to smithereens, why are so many people who’ve been vaxxed still ‘catching Covid’? And why would ANYONE still want to be injected by a ‘big pharma concoction’ after reading stories such as that, anyways? My body, my choice!’

‘So we’ll argue here that what are being called ‘breakthrough cases’ by the mainstream mediaof the fully vaxxed still getting Covid is just another part of the huge ongoing coverup of the release of this bioweapon upon America and the world, used by Democrats to encourage massive mail-in voting fraud in America to get Joe Biden into the White House. And more importantly in the globalists eyes, get the America-first agenda out of the highest political office in the land’.

Super Bowl Champ Tells RFK, Jr.: 6 Months After Moderna Vaccine, Wife’s Injury ‘Progressively Worse’ (link).

‘Green Bay Packers hall-of-famer Ken Ruettgers told RFK, Jr. on “The Defender Podcast” he started a website where people can share their stories of COVID vaccine injuries after his wife suffered a “severe reaction” to the Moderna vaccine’.

‘Green Bay Packer hall-of-famer and Super Bowl champion Ken Ruettgers said his wife suffered a “severe reaction” to the Moderna COVID vaccine — and when she connected with other vaccine-injured people on Facebook, the private groups were shut down’.

‘In an interview with Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” Ruettgers said within 48 hours of being vaccinated, his wife Sheryl experienced swollen lymph nodes and a numbness and tingling sensation that progressed from her face all the way down to her legs’.

‘It’s been six months since she received the shot, said Ruettgers, and the sensations of tingling and numbness have grown “progressively worse.”’

‘Searching for answers, Ruettgers said Sheryl connected with a group of doctors and nurses on Facebook who shared similar concerns about COVID vaccines’.

‘In May, they wrote a letter to Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They introduced themselves as an “ever growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by COVID vaccines.”’

‘The letter said:’

‘“We deserve and strongly request transparency and acknowledgment of these vaccine reactions so that there can be a beginning to the discoveries and developments in the care that we desperately need. Until acknowledgement of these adverse reactions exists, it will be impossible for people to receive care. We are pleading that you make the medical community aware of these reactions so we can get the medical care that we need and hopefully recover and return to our previously healthy lives.”’

‘They never received a response. Ruettgers said that’s why they launched C19 Vax Reactions, a website where people hurt by COVID vaccines could share their stories’.

‘Listen to the full interview to hear Ruettgers discuss how Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) listened to stories from the vaccine injured, how the NFL is pressuring young players to get the jab and Facebook’s aggressive censorship of groups talking COVID vaccine injuries’.

WATCH DUTCH PM Caught Out On Klaus Schwab / Great Reset Hugo Talks #lockdown (link).

When the first thing out of their mouth is conspiracy theory when you mention Shwaub you know you have them dead to rights.

They changed their testing standards, but ONLY for people who got the experimental shot. (website, tweet).

‘Old news: the CDC used universally acknowledged inaccurate PCR testing techniques, massively exaggerating case numbers’.

‘Update: they changed their testing standards, but ONLY for people who got the experimental shot’.

‘Wow. The deception and manipulation is endless’.

Journalist Attacked and Falsely Imprisoned On England’s “Freedom Day”: Willsy’s Statement (link).

‘On the 19th of July 2021 – the UK’s supposed ‘Freedom Day’ – Will was attacked by police and falsely arrested on fabricated charges, while he was filming the anti-lockdown protest in London’s Parliament Square. This is yet more evidence that independent free press and citizen journalists/videographers are being politically targeted and silenced for trying to expose what is happening to our country. Included: Will’s statement from the police station, with the livestream clip leading up to his attack, and Media Consumer’s footage of his police assault’.

This Abuse Cannot Continue (link).

‘Update from Willsy after he returned home after being assaulted and falsely arrested during England’s “Freedom Day”, prefaced with footage of injuries and damaged equipment; an account of the day’s events with thanks to all the people who showed their support on the ground and online; comments on the unlawful police conduct being witnessed in Britain 2020/2021’.

WATCH: Demos in Parliament Square (link).

‘Photos, videos and speeches in support of a REAL “freedom day”’

‘Thousands gathered in scorching heat in Parliament Square on Monday 19th July to demand the ending of all lockdown restrictions in the UK on the day that the British government had promised to be Freedom Day’.

‘The restrictions have not been lifted completely, and indeed in his speech on Freedom Day, Boris Johnson linked the opening of some leisure facilities to vaccine status. He even said:’

‘We reserve the right to mandate certification at any point, if it is necessary to reduce transmission”’.

‘Those in the anti-lockdown resistance communities have lost all faith in the government led by Boris Johnson’.

‘People were gathering in Parliament Square from 9am, taking over the green, the pavements and the adjacent roads, but the biggest numbers arrived at midday. As before, an ever-growing variety of placards, t-shirts, banners and leaflets reflects the passion and sincerity with which people communicate their frustration. And as in the previous protests people often strike up conversation by commenting and appreciating each other’s slogans and t-shirts. There were many people with megaphones making local ad-hoc speeches’.

‘This kind of heat is unusual in London and protesters had to endure temperatures of over 30C and much higher in the full sun. The only respite was at the north end of the square which offered some shade from the canopy of the trees. There, by the statute of Mahatma Gandhi, Piers Corbyn gave a speech whilst other people were congregating nearer the Houses of Parliament’.

‘The main address came from Mark Sexton, a retired Police Constable well known in the resistance communities for his recently circulating video recordings in which he is seen serving evidence of crimes committed by the UK government delivered to his local police station. Mark Sexton’s speech, lasting about 20 minutes, was delivered next to the Houses of Parliament protected by a row of policemen on duty’.

‘Sexton revealed that the Covid pandemic, based on the inappropriate use of PCR tests, was fraudulent, and called upon the police present to enter Parliament and arrest Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Nadhim Zahawi, Priti Patel, Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty and Michael Gove. He said:’

‘“You are not fit to govern me, my family, my friends, my children or any member of the United Kingdom. You are not fit for purpose. You are not welcome. Leave!”’

‘He then went on to detail the charges:’

‘The crimes that these people are responsible for committing unabated since March 2020 […] against you and me are: misfeasance in public office, misconduct in public office, murder, genocide, terrorism, crimes against humanity, fraud, conspiracy to commit murder, torture, false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance or poison with intent to cause harm of death , multiple breaches of the human rights act, child abuse, kidnapping, blackmail, theft, attempted murder, corporate manslaughter, and conspiracy to commit all of the above.”’

‘Sexton then went on to say that the pandemic regulations and the introduction of the vaccines are not about public health but about ‘controlling us and we will not let that happen. The vaccine programme is a disaster and must be stopped’’.

‘He also said that the double standards shown by the powerful who continue to travel without quarantine which ordinary people are denied shows that “Covid is of no concern to the rich and powerful.” Sexton also addressed the police, reminding them that they had all sworn an oath to protect the public from injury or loss and that they have failed us. He repeated his call to the police to act on the knowledge of the committed crimes – which was echoed by the crowds chanting to the police: ‘do you job, do your job!”’

‘Finally, Mark Sexton turned to the protestors and informed them that it is within the law for them, the people, to arrest those who commit crime. His speech was finished by calling the people to realise their right and powers’.

‘He said that as the people we are the higher authority and we would not accept the curtailment of our God-given rights. He said that all government buildings, all state property, all court buildings are owned by the people. “We own it!” he said’.

‘Finally, he called on the people present to use their right and vote in 12 new laws there and then. These laws were all to be voted in by those present by shouting either YES, YES, YES, or NO, NO, NO. “Today we will vote in our own laws. They come from the people and are voted in by the people”:’

To stop all those in public office responsible from committing any further harm. To stop the vaccination programme immediately. To stop the vaccination programme being administered to our children. To remove all restrictions imposed as a result of the Coronavirus Act 2020 An immediate withdrawal of the Coronavirus Act 2020 and never to be allowed to be part of British law or our constitution ever again. To remove any influence from WHO and WEF and the UN to put an immediate halt to Agenda 21. To open all NHS establishments including GP surgeries and to start to reduce the significant backlog of treatments, surgeries and patient care. To put in place an emergency government that is fit for purpose of the benefit of the wellbeing of the people of the UK. To cancel all court cases in relation to any breach of the Coronavirus Act 2020 and any fines in relation to breaching our rights to protest. To refund in full any person or business issued any fines in relation to CA 2020. To remove all stickers on all screens in shops and public space transports that bear any reference to social distancing and wearing masks. To make a national broadcast to the people of the UK on all television channels to make them aware of the above laws, to allow the their freedoms to go about their daily lives without being subject to fear and propaganda, confirming the removal of face masks and all restrictions forthwith.

‘After Max Sexton, Kate Shemirani, recently struck off from the register of the Nursing and Midwifery Council for ‘promoting conspiracy theories and claiming Covid 19 is a hoax’ and who calls herself a natural nurse in a toxic world, delivered a passionate speech about medical abuses committed against children in care, the elderly and those in care homes’.

Comparisons with Nazi Germany are lazy… This is a document from Nazi occupied France, stating all the establishments that Jews were forbidden from frequenting (link).

Fmr HHS Secretary: The Unvaccinated Should Not Be Allowed to Work, Have Access to Children, or Travel (link).

‘Recently, on CNN’s “OutFront” the former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, made some utterly totalitarian claims on what she thinks should happen to those who abstain from the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. In short, this proponent of Obamacare says that Americans who have not had one of the COVID-19 vaccines should not be allowed to go to work or have access to children, nor should they be allowed to freely travel’.

‘Given that less than half of all Americans have been “fully vaccinated,” Sebelius is advocating for a massive dystopian situation, yet she has no problem standing behind it’.

Australian MP Says Unvaccinated People “Need to be Controlled and Restricted” (link).

Ghana to Become First Country to Use Contactless Biometrics in National Vaccination Program (link).

End Times Villains George Soros And Bill Gates Form Global Access Health Partnership To Buy Mologic, A COVID Rapid Test Kit Company In The UK (link).

Democrat Who Featured In Infamous ‘Maskless Flight’ Pic Calls For “Universal Mask-Wearing” (link, link).

