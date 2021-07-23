Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-23. France W/E expect: (tens of) #millions on streets, nationwide. 5 more pilots dead. £3b 4 clot drug

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,140 concerned citizens.

14,823 medical and public health scientists.

43,622 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

FYI: #France is going to kick off on Saturday. Expect #millions on the streets, nationwide. This will be the most broad-based civil protest of modern era. I’m told the people feel the Gov’t has crossed the line with #VaccinePassports & face the sack. It’s going to be big. (tweet).

–

FRANCE: Entering a public place without a Vaccine Certificate or Passport will be punishable by a €15,000 fine plus 1 year in jail. How is France going to punish & jail 30 million unvaxxers ? (tweet).

–

BREAKING NOW! – FIVE JET BLUE AIRLINES PILOTS DEAD, MEDIA INTENTIONALLY HIDING VAXX FEARS (website, bitchute).

–

NHS England puts a 3.2 Billion £ tender for Blood Clot Treatment. @MaizyDaizyZzzz @OurMindsNotURS @Morcia https://contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/bbec3a9a-168a-46c5-a71d-990c2a8a8212?origin=SearchResults&p=1 (tweet).

–

Euro Study: Clot Risk to 18-39s from AstraZeneca Vaccine is TWICE as High as Covid Death Risk (link).

–

5 Times More Children Committed Suicide Than Died of COVID-19 During Lockdown: UK Study (link).

–

Nine in 10 30-year-olds in UK have Covid antibodies (link).

–

This is great news for those who refuse the jibjab, clotshot and the experimental vaccine which are all one and the same Another excellent article from @DailyExposeGB: Fully vaccinated people are 65% more likely to be hospitalised & 1540% more likely to die due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated according to latest Public Health England data (tweet, website).

–

Video: Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (link).

–

Graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology is REAL: Press release from INBRAIN Neuroelectronics describes brain controlling biocircuits using AI-powered graphene (link).

–

Rebellion in Westminster? Tory MPs say they’ll defy Boris Johnson and vote against ‘illiberal’ vaccine passports (link).

It is the BoJo government that is rebellion against the people’s rights.

Four New Scientific Discoveries Regarding the Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ (link).

‘Doctors for Covid ethics has sent the following letter to tens of thousands of doctors in Europe, summarising four recent scientific findings critical to the COVID-19 vaccination program. The letter explains each finding as it relates to the biology of COVID-19 vaccines, including interactions with the immune system’.

‘Taken together, the letter warns that these new pieces of evidence force all physicians administering COVID-19 vaccines to re-evaluate the merits of COVID-19 vaccination, in the interests of their own ethical standing, and their patients’ safety and health’.

‘A video explanation of the underlying immunology by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD is here, with German subtitles here’.

‘D4CE TO PHYSICIANS’

‘Dear Colleague:’

‘Four recent scientific discoveries are herewith brought to your urgent attention. They alter the entire landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they force us to reassess the merits of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2’.

‘Summary’

‘Rapid and efficient memory-type immune responses occur reliably in virtually all unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to SARS-CoV-2. The effectiveness of further boosting the immune response through vaccination is therefore highly doubtful. Vaccination may instead aggravate disease through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)’.

‘Discovery 1: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein circulates shortly after vaccination’

‘SARS-CoV-2 proteins were measured in longitudinal plasma samples collected from 13 participants who received two doses of Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine [1]. With 11 of the 13, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was detected in the blood within only one day after the first vaccine injection’.

‘Significance. Spike protein molecules were produced within cells that are in contact with the bloodstream—mostly endothelial cells—and released into the circulation. This means that a) the immune system will attack those endothelial cells, and b) the circulating spike protein molecules will activate thrombocytes. Both effects will promote blood clotting. This explains the many clotting-related adverse events—stroke, heart attack, venous thrombosis—that are being reported after vaccination’.

‘Discovery 2: Rapid, memory-type antibody response after vaccination’

‘Several studies have demonstrated that circulating SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG and IgA antibodies became detectable within 1-2 weeks after application of mRNA vaccines [1–3]’.

‘Significance. Rapid production of IgG and IgA always indicates a secondary, memory-type response that is elicited through re-stimulation of pre-existing immune cells. Primary immune responses to novel antigens take longer to evolve and initially produce IgM antibodies, which is then followed by the isotype switch to IgG and IgA’.

‘A certain amount of IgM was indeed detected alongside IgG and IgA in some studies [1,4]. Importantly, however, IgG rose faster than IgM [4], which confirms that the early IgG response was indeed of the memory type. This memory response indicates pre-existing, cross-reactive immunity due to previous infection with ordinary respiratory human coronavirus strains. The delayed IgM response most likely represents a primary response to novel epitopes which are specific to SARS-CoV-2’.

‘Memory-type responses have also been documented with respect to T-cell-mediated immunity [5–7]. Overall, these findings indicate that our immune system efficiently recognizes SARS-CoV-2 as “known” even on first contact. Severe cases of the disease thus cannot be ascribed to lacking immunity. Instead, severe cases might very well be caused or aggravated by pre-existing immunity through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE, see below)’.

‘Discovery 3: SARS-CoV-2 elicits robust adaptive immune responses regardless of disease severity’

‘Serum antibody profiles were reported for 203 individuals following SARS-CoV-2 infection [8]. 202 (>99%) of the participants exhibited SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies. With 193 individuals (95%), these antibodies prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection in cell culture and also inhibited binding of the spike protein to the ACE2 receptor. Furthermore, CD8+ T-cell responses specific for SARS-CoV-2 were clear and quantifiable in 95 of 106 (90%) HLA-A2-positive individuals’.

‘Significance. This study confirms the above assertion that the immune response to initial contact with SARS-CoV-2 is of the memory type. In addition, it shows that this reaction occurs with almost all individuals, and particularly also with those who experience no manifest clinical symptoms’.

‘The goal of the vaccination is to stimulate production of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but we now know that such antibodies can and will be rapidly generated by everyone upon the slightest viral challenge, even without vaccination’.

‘Severe lung infections always take many days to develop, which means that if the antibodies generated by the memory response are needed, they will arrive on time. Therefore, vaccination is unlikely to provide significant benefit with respect to the prevention of severe lung infection’.

‘Discovery 4: Rapid increase of spike protein antibodies after the second injection of mRNA vaccines’

‘IgG and IgA antibody titres were monitored before vaccination and after the first and the second injection of mRNA vaccines [3]. Antibody titres rose with some delay after the first injection, then plateaued, but rose again very shortly after the second injection’.

‘Significance. Even though the antibody response to the first injection is of the memory type, the small time lag after the injection may mitigate adverse reactions, because the abundance of spike protein on the cells in the blood vessel walls and in other tissues may have already passed its peak when the antibodies arrive’.

‘The situation changes dramatically with the second injection. Then the spikes are produced and protrude into the bloodstream that is already swarming with both reactive lymphocytes and antibodies. The antibodies will cause the complement system [9,10] and also neutrophil granulocytes to attack the spike protein-bearing cells. The possible consequences of all-out self-attack by the immune system are frightening’.

‘Antibody-dependent enhancement of disease’

‘As described, memory-type immune responses ensure the rapid rise of antibody titres after initial exposure to SARS-CoV-2, rendering the benefit of vaccine-induced antibody response exceedingly doubtful. Regardless, we should not assume that high antibody titres against SARS-CoV-2 will always improve the clinical outcome. With several virus families—in particular with Dengue virus, but also with coronaviruses—antibodies can aggravate rather than mitigate disease. This occurs because certain cells of the immune system take up antibody-tagged microbes and destroy them. If a virus particle to which antibodies have bound is taken up by such a cell, but it then manages to evade destruction, it may instead start to multiply within the cell. Overall, the antibody will then have enhanced the replication of the virus. Clinically, this antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) can cause a hyperinflammatory response (a “cytokine storm”) that will amplify the damage to the lungs, liver and other organs of our body’.

‘Attempts to develop vaccines to the original SARS virus, which is closely related to SARS-CoV-2, repeatedly failed due to ADE. The vaccines did induce antibodies, but when the vaccinated animals were subsequently infected with the virus, they became more ill than the unvaccinated controls (see e.g. [11]). The possibility of ADE was not adequately addressed in the clinical trials on any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is therefore prudent to avoid the danger of inducing ADE through vaccination and instead rely on proven forms of treatment [12] for dealing with clinically severe COVID-19 disease’.

‘Conclusion’

‘The collective findings discussed above clearly show that the benefits of vaccination are highly doubtful. In contrast, the harm the vaccines do is very well substantiated, with more than 15.000 vaccination-associated deaths now documented in the EU drug adverse events database (EudraVigilance), and over 7.000 more deaths within the UK and the US [13]’.

‘ALL PHYSICIANS MUST RECONSIDER THE ETHICAL ISSUES SURROUNDING COVID-19 VACCINATION’.

UK Column News – 23rd July 2021. Ping-demic: more than 600,000 people told to isolate by NHS Covid-19 app on the basis of the non-existent asymptomatic spread. Bluetooth bugs are making contact tracing apps spit out tons of errors. Two rules: ‘essential’ & ‘non-essential’. Forcing children to self-isolate ‘needless’. Government / media narrative: social distancing and mask wearing has made our immune system forget other respiratory illnesses because … COVID. Influenza and RSV are resurgent, resulting in triple whammy this winter. Everyone will die. Be afraid. Doctors For COVID Ethics Letter to Physicians: Four New Scientific Discoveries Regarding the Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’. Discovery 1: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein circulates shortly after ‘vaccination’. Discovery 2: Rapid, memory-type antibody response after ‘vaccination’. Discovery 3: SARS-CoV-2 elicits robust adaptive immune responses regardless of disease severity. Discovery 4: Rapid increase of spike protein antibodies after the second injection of mRNA ‘vaccines’. Antibody-dependent enhancement of disease. 302,102 have thus far signed the petition to outlaw discrimination against those who do not get a Covid-19 ‘vaccination’. It must be said that such discrimination is already prohibited by the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination. Orwell’s Australia still banging the drum on the non-existent asymptomatic spread (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

How many will pass this IQ test? (tweet).

List Of UK Venues That Could Mandate “Vaccine Passports” Already Expanding (link, link).

Frankenvaccine minister. During the debate on the Health & Social Care Bill, Nadhim Zahawi helped the bill pass with a crucial speech where he called the bill a ‘Brilliant piece of legislation.’ After it passed, a company called Sthree received contracts worth £2.6m to profit out of the NHS. What’s the connection? Zahawi is a director at Sthree! (tweet).

Protests Erupt In Italy After New “Health Passports” Revealed (link).

Israel rising – arrests and police violence We do not consent! Spontaneous protest In front of PM’s residential (tweet).

I made it clear that through my lawyer I would begin to demand the status of all other employee’s health condition in regards to other forms of communicable diseases. We would be demanding information on employee’s with aids, hepatitis, flu, STDs, measles, mumps and so on. My lawyer already had the papers drawn up so I could serve him the first day he tried it and part of the suit would be to force the company to make immediate policies to section off employees who had any illness they could spread, including the common cold. If they were going to take responsibility in stopping the spread of covid-19 in the building they were now liable for the spread of anything else. Within 24 hours we were all informed that they would no longer demand to see our papers. (tweet).

Eric Clapton Says He Won’t Play At Shows Where COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Is Required (link, link).

‘Eric Clapton said on Wednesday that he will refuse to perform at venues where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of vaccine passports from September for certain events and venues’.

‘“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” the musician said in a statement shared on architect and film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei’s Telegram account’.

If there’s one country whose future I genuinely fear for, it’s Australia. If they can do this over one COVID death with the broad approval of the population, where exactly does it end? (tweet).

He’s Culpable. He’s Lying About It. And He Needs to Be Held Accountable” – Sen. Ron Johnson Says It’s Time to Go After Fauci for Funding Gain-of-Function Research, Lying About It Under Oath (VIDEO) (link).

IT’S REAL: Science paper documents “self-assembled magnetic nanosystems” for cybernetic biocircuitry interface and control systems in humans, including “DNA hydrogel” tech (link).

‘The average person living today has little idea how far the development of self-assembling nanotech biocircuits has progressed. So-called “fact-checkers” (professional propagandists and liars) deliberately mislead people into thinking there’s no such thing as a self-assembling graphene-based biocircuitry system that could be feasibly injected into people and called a “vaccine,” but the published scientific literature lays out a comprehensive, well-documented body of research that shows this technology is quite real… and has been tested in biological systems for at least two decades’.

‘A “self-assembling” system means that a person is injected with instructions that set into motion a process where a structure is assembled inside the body, using resources available in the blood (such as iron and oxygen atoms). In effect, nanotech self-assembly means that a microchip doesn’t need to be “injected” into someone, since the circuitry can be assembled in vivo after injection’.

‘Every biological creature on Earth is a living example of self-assembly, by the way, since DNA is a self-assembled nanostructure. Genetic replication is, of course, a process rooted in self-assembly. So anyone who doesn’t realize self-assembly is a real phenomenon is rather ignorant, even about the mechanisms at work in their own body. Viral replication is also a self-assembly process, of course’.

‘“A myriad of magnetic nanosystems can be created by using self-assembly as a synthetic tool,” says the abstract of a study published in January of this year. Published in the journal Aggregate Open Access, it’s entitled: Self-assembled magnetic nanomaterials: Versatile theranostics nanoplatforms for cancer’.

You can choose to believe the fact checkers when they say that this is not true or you can the scientific paper on the subject.

INJECTABLE BRAIN-READING NANOSENSORS (link).

‘While watching the lamestream propatainment media’s ongoing “coverage” of the planscamdemic, one thing that is being consistently ignored is the mRNA injection as an “operating system,” even though that’s exactly what Moderna calls their version of it. One concern that has been raised by myself, or people like Catherine Fitts, and others, is that this “operating system” is less about people’s health, than it is about constant surveillance’.

‘With that in mind, K.M. and W.M. both spotted and shared this story:’

‘Scientists Create Injectable Swarm of Brain Reading Nanosensors’

‘Note the following paragraphs:’

‘A team of scientists has developed a new kind of biosensor that can be injected straight into the bloodstream, and will then travel to your brain, where they will — according to the scientists behind the project — monitor your neural activity and even potentially thoughts’.

‘The cell-sized nanosensors, aptly named NeuroSWARM3, can cross the blood-brain barrier to the brain, where they convert neural activity into electrical signals, allowing them to be read and interpreted by machinery, according to work by a team of University of California, Santa Cruz scientists that will be presented next week at a virtual Optical Society conference’.

‘The tech could, the researchers say, help grant extra mobility to people with disabilities in addition to helping scientists understand human thought better than before. However, they haven’t yet been tested on humans or even animals’.

‘“NeuroSWARM3 can convert the signals that accompany thoughts to remotely measurable signals for high precision brain-machine interfacing,” lead study author A. Ali Yanik said in a press release. “It will enable people suffering from physical disabilities to effectively interact with the external world and control wearable exoskeleton technology to overcome limitations of the body. It could also pick up early signatures of neural diseases.”’

‘…’

‘During tests, the team found that their nanosensor swarm is sensitive enough to pick up on the activity of individual brain cells. Single-neuron readings aren’t new, but the ability to detect them with free-floating sensors, and especially the ability to wirelessly broadcast them through a patient’s thick skull, is an impressive technological development. If further tests continue to pan out, those capabilities could make real-time neuroscientific research simpler and neurological medicine more sophisticated. (Boldface emphasis added)’

‘One would have to be willfully irrational not to see a connection between claims that mRNA injections are an “operating system” and the creation of “nano swarms” capable of (1) passing the blood-brain barrier and (2) reading individual neuronal activity and (3) transmitting the results. And one would have to be similarly willfully irrational not to see another possibility: if it’s possible for these nano-swarms to broadcast from inside the skull, it is also by parity of reasoning possible to broadcast to them. Given yesterday’s blog about the appearance of Havana Syndrome in Vienna, Austria, one wonders if perhaps we’re not looking at “the other part of the experiment.”After all, if it’s possible to use broadcast technology to broadcast directly to the brain, then what would make that a more efficient receiver? Answer: inject it with nano-technology, and for good measure, some metals. And one has to wonder, just what are the mind manipulation effects of this technology on people who have received that type of injection. (And rest assured, we’ll probably never see that database.)’

‘All of which, to my mind, makes the claim that the technology has not yet been tested on animals or humans seem a bit laughable if not naive. Animal and human testing of mind-manipulation technologies has been going on since the Clowns In America’s Projects Artichoke and MK-Ultra. I have no difficulty whatsoever believing that this is simply “the notice of an invention” that has been long secretly researched, just as I have no difficulty thinking that we may be watching the “human trials.”’

‘See you on the flip side…’

MAYBE WE SHOULD LISTEN TO THE DOCTOR (Robert W Malone, MD) WHO CREATED THE GENE THERAPY (link, tweet).

‘OK, time for another one of these. My positions – 1) bioethics require full risk disclosure and free choice. Neither of these are being met. 2) For high risk populations, the risk/benefit ratio for the USA vaccines seem to make sense. 3) We do not know all the risks yet’.

I’ve had this article on file for a year now and have spoken at length to one of the journalists who wrote it. Isn’t it strange that this was reported a year ago, then there was no further mention of it? And how strange is it that no paper will re-visit it? Did care homes use powerful sedative (midazolam) to speed Covid deaths? (tweet).

Israeli internist reveals: “Vaccine efficiency is almost zero” (link).

‘Rafael Zioni posted Israel’s Corona statistics on his Twitter page. They are the official data from the Israeli Ministry of Health’.

‘Dr. Zioni is an internist at Israel’s Laniado Hospital. He knows what he is talking about. Most Corona infections and associated hospitalizations in Israel affect vaccinated people. The broad vaccination coverage of the population naturally leaves fewer unvaccinated people. But these seem to survive Corona infections on average even better than those who have already received two doses of the Pfizer serum’.

The most sinister thing this gov has done so far is to announce the vaccination of vulnerable kids, including those with Downs. This is Nazi Germany in the 30’s all over again. They euthanised my mums disabled sister who was just 10 years old. (tweet).

Royal Oak in Widcombe, Bath. New Pub Rules 2021: no face masks; no table service; no more 2 metre rule; you must stay at your table for more than 2 hours; you don’t have to sign in; we only take bookings for bar stools; drink can be consumed anywhere; please use any door to enter & exit; if you get lost now the one way system is gone, stay still & scream for help; welcome back to normal. Regards, Allan & the team (tweet).

Most protective immunity is natural immunity (website, youtube).

French Pasteur Institute study shows how well Ivermectin can treat COVID-19 infection (link).

‘In a normal world the Pasteur Institute’s study would mark a turning point in the COVID-19 crisis, relativizing the ‘vaccine’ narrative’.

Studies prove that vitamin D works against the coronavirus (link).

‘Ever since the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck, a number of cures for COVID have been espoused. These cures included hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and vitamin D. Despite being suppressed by Big Pharma, many studies have shown that vitamin D plays a role in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19’.

‘One such study done in November 2020 found that COVID-19 patients who had low levels of vitamin D had a higher chance of dying from the disease. The study published in Scientific Reports found that severe COVID-19 patients had “markedly low” vitamin D levels and high inflammatory responses. The Indian authors recommended “mass administration of vitamin D supplements” to populations at risk for COVID-19.”’

‘A later study from May 2021, also published in Scientific Reports, noted the positive effects of vitamin D on the immune system. It argued that vitamin D promotes the expression of anti-inflammatory cytokines and reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines. Many COVID-19 treatments focused on eliminating the virus in the body instead of regulating the hyper-inflammation caused by these cytokines’.

‘Cytokines are proteins produced by the body to control inflammation. These cytokines are released in the case of infections, but there are times that excess cytokines than needed are produced. This resulting “cytokine storm” becomes dangerous – and has been linked to the deaths of COVID-19 patients’.

‘The authors of the May 2021 study then looked at the effects of Pulse D therapy on COVID-19 patients’ cytokine levels. Pulse D therapy involved daily high-dose supplementation with vitamin D – as much as 60,000 international units (IU) – for a period of eight to 10 days. The therapy was done alongside standard therapy that COVID-19 patients received’.

‘The patients who underwent Pulse D therapy saw their vitamin D levels increase significantly. Meanwhile, their inflammatory markers significantly decreased without any side effects. Thus, the study authors concluded that Pulse D therapy could be safely added to COVID-19 treatment protocols for improved outcomes’.

‘A study using vitamin D3 also reported the same effect’

Would you like to be part of the placebo group who according to Nadhim Zahawi yesterday are considered “fully jabbed”? Simply don’t get jabbed and declare yourself part of the Control Group for the vacc trials which run till mid-2023. Thank you for playing your part. (tweet).

Coronavirus: Why Everyone Was Wrong (link).

‘The immune response to the virus is stronger than everyone thought’.

‘The original article was published in the Swiss magazine Weltwoche (World Week) on June 10th. The author, Beda M Stadler is the former director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Bern, a biologist and professor emeritus’.

‘Stadler is an important medical professional in Switzerland, he also likes to use provoking language, which should not deter you from the extremely important points he makes’.

‘This article is about Switzerland and it does not suggest that the situation is exactly the same globally. I am advocating for local measures according to local situations. And I advocate for looking at real data rather than abstract models. I also suggest to read to the end, because Stadler makes crucial points about testing for Sars-CoV-2’.

‘Why everyone was wrong’

‘The coronavirus is slowly retreating. What actually happened in the past few weeks? The experts have missed basic connections. The immune response against the virus is much stronger than we thought’.

‘This is not an accusation, but a ruthless taking stock [of the current situation]. I could slap myself, because I looked at Sars-CoV-2 way too long with panic’.

‘I am also somewhat annoyed with many of my immunology colleagues who so far have left the discussion about Covid-19 to virologist and epidemiologist. I feel it is time to criticise some of the main and completely wrong public statements about this virus’.

‘Firstly, it was wrong to claim that this virus was novel’.

‘Secondly, It was even more wrong to claim that the population would not already have some immunity against this virus’.

‘Thirdly, it was the crowning of stupidity to claim that someone could have Covid-19 without any symptoms at all or even to pass the disease along without showing any symptoms whatsoever’.

‘But let’s look at this one by one’.

‘1. A new virus?’

‘2. The fairy tale of no immunity’

‘3. The failure of modellers’

‘4. Immunology of common sense’

‘5. The problem with corona immunity’

More Bad News for Masks (link).

‘STORY AT-A-GLANCE’

Researchers analyzed the CO2 content of inhaled air among children wearing two types of masks, as well as wearing no mask

CO2 in inhaled air under surgical and filtering facepiece masks came in between 13,120 ppm and 13,910 ppm; the German Federal Environmental Office set a limit of CO2 for closed rooms of 2,000 ppm

Younger children appeared to have the highest CO2 values; a level of 25,000 ppm was measured from a 7-year-old wearing a facemask

The researchers believe the use of facemasks could lead to “impairments attributable to hypercapnia,” which is a buildup of CO2 in the blood

Children wearing facemasks at school have reported symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, irritability, fatigue and difficulty concentrating

‘Critical workers’ will be exempt from pingdemic: Government announces 16 sectors from transport to police and food suppliers where key staff WON’T have to isolate – but ignores business pleas that app is crippling recovery (link).

In George Orwell’s Animal Farm all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.

Just found out my friends son (15) threw himself in front of a train last night. What have they done to our kids? It’s just hideous, can’t even think of a word to describe it. Heartbreaking (tweet).

I’ve just tested positive for having the ability to think for myself! (tweet).

Some people who are double jabbed & are now ill with Covid have decided it’s the fault of unvaccinated people who are apparently—somehow—despite feeling perfectly healthy—extremely contagious – but they’re not asking questions about the vax, oh no, not that. (tweet).

So here I am in a long term relationship with someone I no longer recognise and I can only describe as one of the sheep… where do you go from here? (tweet).

Spain’s high court rules coronavirus lockdown was unconstitutional, violated citizens’ ‘fundamental rights’ (link).

‘Vox leader Santiago Abascal called the coronavirus lockdown the ‘worst violation of Spanish citizen’s rights and liberties throughout our history.’’

‘Following a recourse by Vox, a popular conservative movement, Spain’s Constitutional Tribunal has judged that the first COVID-19 confinement in the country was illegal and unconstitutional and that the “fundamental rights” of Spanish citizens were violated by government measures against the sanitary crisis, even though they had been approved by successive votes in Parliament’.

‘Vox and the Partido Popular both called on the government to step down after the decision’.

‘The decision was made public by the court on Wednesday after a 6 to 5 vote by the Tribunal’s supreme judges, who have theoretically opened the way for all those who were fined for not complying with the severe confinement rules to ask for a refund of their money’.

‘All fines that have not been paid are annulled by the decision, as well as penal procedures against those who did not comply with lockdown measures, but the Tribunal decided to protect the authorities from massive refund claims for fines by ruling that “citizens have the juridical duty to endure the material damages they have undergone,” which is curious, to say the least. Other sanctions can be revised, though’.

‘Vox, not content with being the only political group in Parliament that consistently fought for citizens’ rights throughout the COVID crisis, is also responsible for this major victory, since it was Vox that took the matter to court, forcing the constitutional judges to disavow the socialist-communist government’s actions against the Spanish population last year’.

‘A press statement released Wednesday by the Constitutional Tribunal revealed that the major grievances presented by Vox had been taken into account. The Royal Decree of March 14 setting up a “state of alarm” because of the “sanitary crisis” was declared null and void in several of its dispositions’.

I don’t think Schwab is going to get his Reset. I honestly don’t. (tweet).

NWO GLOBALISTS AND BANKSTERS ARE ACCELERATING THE GREAT RESET TO ALIGN WITH THE SUPER SHEMITAH of 2022/2023 (link).

‘The bottom line here is that the power elite are running scared—very scared. In fact, they have already passed the point of no return. Hence, TPTB will attempt to do anything necessary to preserve their status quo of absolute supremacy for themselves while inexorably pushing the 99% into permanent financial ruin and unending economic hardship’.

‘This is exactly what the GREAT RESET is all about as businesses around the world have been shut down forever as national economies have been destroyed pushing the whole world into a “Second Great Depression”. All the while, the ever-prevaricating mainstream media reports none of the bad news for the 99%, but ceaselessly tells us how great the wealthy and famous are doing via a stock market that’s hopelessly plagued by insider trading. Similarly, the rich and powerful are incessantly enriched by ill-gotten gains, all of which represent the greatest transfer of wealth in human history from the have nots to the haves’.

Order now: Your personal non COVID-vaccinated declaration (link).

Student, 26, who was first Briton known to have caught Covid died after taking Ecstasy, cannabis and pills and sharing bottle of Jack Daniel’s with flatmate, inquest hears (link).

‘The student believed to be the first Briton to catch coronavirus was killed by a cocktail of illegal drugs including ecstasy and cannabis after ‘never getting over lockdown in China’, a coroner said today’.

Will the covid body count be reduced by 1?

Americans Are Avoiding ‘Biden’s Shots’ As If They Are ‘The Plague’ Itself Because Most Americans No Longer Trust The Media, Congress, Biden Or Our Medical And Education Systems (link).

Five Million Dollar Bust: Vaccine Lottery Sees 68% Jab Decline (link).

‘That’s because Polis’ Colorado state government and our Permanent Panic Class in the Washington/New York/Hollywood Axis have totally broken the public trust’.

IT BEGINS: Conservative MI Group That Hosted America’s First Lockdown Protest Will Host Huge ‘TRUMP WON’ Rally (link).

Chinese Communist Party Is ‘Cornered’ as World Awakens to Its Abuses: Religious Freedom Commissioner (link).

Central Banksters ADMIT They Are “Planning For Absolute Control!” (link).

–