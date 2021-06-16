Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-16. CDC removes 150k deaths from VAERS. Lockdown destroying nearly 40% of small businesses

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

791,914 concerned citizens.

14,775 medical and public health scientists.

43,527 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

CDC REMOVES 150K DEATHS FROM VAERS SYSTEM – VACCINE GENOCIDE (website, odysee).

The Number of Small Businesses Destroyed by COVID Lockdowns Will ASTOUND You (link).

‘COVID shutdowns championed by U.S. governors and D.C. bureaucrats are responsible for destroying nearly 40% of small businesses since the virus was unleashed on the world—and we know now that it was for little to no damned good reason. A study by the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences revealed recently that shutdown orders made little to no difference in COVID’s impact. From the abstract of the study:’

‘“Previous studies have claimed that shelter-in-place orders saved thousands of lives, but we reassess these analyses and show that they are not reliable. We find that shelter-in-place orders had no detectable health benefits, only modest effects on behavior, and small but adverse effects on the economy. To be clear, our study should not be interpreted as evidence that social distancing behaviors are not effective. Many people had already changed their behaviors before the introduction of shelter-in-place orders, and shelter-in-place orders appear to have been ineffective precisely because they did not meaningfully alter social distancing behavior.” [Emphasis added]’

‘And it should have been evident for those caring to look’.

‘While bureaucrats gave Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, and other big-box stores “essential” status, allowing them to stay open during the COVID pandemic, 38.9% of America’s small businesses, the providers of most of the country’s jobs, were forced to close based on fear, hackneyed social-distancing rules, early ignorance about transmission, and an insatiable desire by governors to micromanage the affairs of men’.

The Shocking Truth Of The COVID Lockdowns Isn’t Just Devastating, But Should Be Considered A Deliberate Act Of War Against The American People (link).

Covid vaccines causing men to become infertile, develop prostate cancer (link).

‘A Florida urologist says that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines appear to be triggering a massive uptick in prostate cancer and infertility among his male patients’.

‘Dr. Diego Rubinowicz spoke with local media recently, revealing that men’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) values are mysteriously spiking after they receive an experimental injection for the Chinese Virus, which has him concerned’.

‘“I have seen patients’ PSA to be falsely elevated for at least six weeks after getting the vaccines,” he says, suggesting that men’s PSA levels might just be artificially high post-injection’.

‘“I was seeing patients who were coming in with a history of having a stable PSA and all of a sudden the PSA has risen.”’

‘Eventually, some of the men’s PSA levels later returned to “normal levels,” but having them jump at all – sometimes up to nine times higher than base levels – is a cause for concern and could point to later development of prostate cancer, infertility or other problems’.

‘One anonymous patient saw his PSA level jump from 0.4 to 3.4 after receiving a Wuhan Flu shot. This person’s PSA levels eventually went back down to 1.5 but this is still almost four times the original number’.

‘“Essentially, the anonymous individual went from having the PSA levels of a healthy person in their twenties or thirties to having the levels of a 60 or 70-year-old man,” Infowars reports’.

Another Japanese Regulator Bombshell: Astrazenca Vaccine Being Found In BONE MARROW & SCIATIC NERVES (website, odysee).

What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About Covid-19 Vaccines (link).

‘I’ve said it many times, most Americans are not comfortable with making independent decisions, especially potential life-and-death healthcare decisions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is as if Americans must make a group decision, which gives rise to the term “sheeple” to describe modern-day Americans. It almost seems as if opposition to experimental vaccination is unamerican. If only the “sheeple” knew’.

‘Decisions to vaccinate made along political lines’

‘The decision to vaccinate may follow along family lines’

‘Many will delegate the decision to inoculate to a physician’

‘News media censorship’

‘COVID-19 Is Not Ten Times More Fatal Than The Flu’

‘False advertising: COVID-19 vaccines are not 95% effective against COVID-19’

‘But vaccination is causing infections rates to dive, right? Wrong’.

‘Absurd denial RNA-DNA COVID-19 Vaccines are experimental’

‘Importance of zinc over vaccination’

‘Vaccines ARE experimental’

‘What is the risk for dying from COVID-19 versus dying from the vaccine?’

‘Unprecedented vaccine-related deaths mounting’

‘Will current vaccines protect against new gene variants of COVID-19?’

‘Ivermectin to the rescue (but not in the USA)’

‘The most vulnerable should wait’

‘Lied to’

‘What was the respiratory disease outbreak in the US in late 2019?’

‘Guinea pigs for the slaughter: making money off your death’

‘Profiteering off your dead body’

‘Anti-vaxxers believe in myths. Sure they do’.

‘What are vaccinated Americans to do?’

‘Worse Than the Disease’ – Dr. Stephanie Seneff Sounds Off on Covid Jab After Shocking Jump in Vaccine Deaths Reported at VAERS Tracking Site (AUDIO) (link).

CDC HOLDS EMERGENCY MEETING ABOUT VACCINE DEATHS, FORMER PFIZER VP SAYS VACCINES WILL KILL CHILDREN (website, bitchute).

DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI – ALL COVID19 ‘VACCINES’ ARE LETHAL & SHOULD BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY (website, bitchute).

The COVID vaccine and depopulation; the beginning of the trail (link).

‘Since the rollout of the COVID vaccines, reports of bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, and miscarriages have surfaced’.

‘Children’s Health Defense, February 3, 2021: “Health Officials Push Pregnant Women to Get COVID Shots, Despite Known Risks” [1]:’

‘“…as of Feb. 12, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had already received 111 reports of adverse events experienced by women who were pregnant at the time of their Pfizer or Moderna injection…”’

‘“The first such report was submitted Dec. 22, just 10 days after authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly a third (31%) of the women had miscarriages or preterm births, which occurred within as little as one day of injection — the majority after a single dose of vaccine.”’

‘“The descriptions of miscarriages and premature births accompanying the VAERS reports are tragic and hair-raising.”’

‘“For example, a 37-year-old who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at 28 weeks of pregnancy, just after an ultrasound showed a healthy placenta, was discovered to have ‘significant placenta issues just one week later.’ A repeat ultrasound showed that the placenta had ‘calcified and aged prematurely,’ leading to recommended hospitalization for the duration of her pregnancy.”’

‘“A 35-year-old, also vaccinated at around 29 weeks of pregnancy, ‘noticed decreased motion of the baby’ two days after receiving the Pfizer injection. The following day, ‘the baby was found to not have a heartbeat’.”’

UK Column News – 16th June 2021. Superb Musicals, Songs & Assemblies for Primary Schools: Wow! What A Year!; H.E.R.O.; Put That Mask On; A Shot In The Arm, Running Free. A very creepy line up of songs. Children ‘may need to get (Emergency Use Authorisation and in phase 3 clinical trial until January 2023) Covid jabs to avoid disruption to education. (Emergency Use Authorisation and in phase 3 clinical trial until January 2023) Covid jabs to become mandatory for care home staff in England. Hospitals overwhelmed as Delta variant fuels increase in Covid around the world. Fresh questions over 21 June reopening as NHS boss warns hospitals going at ‘full-pelt’ with non-Covid backlog. Van Morrison is a toxic menace – Glastonbury shouldn’t be hosting him: preaching supposed extremism around Covid. School of Health and Related Research: We found that 31% of adults admitted to hospital with suspected COVID-19 during the first phase of the pandemic had a DNACPR decision recorded on or before their day of attendance, after excluding those who could not be classified; most patients (59.4%) with an early DNACPR decision survived to 30 days and 11.6% received some form of organ support. These findings show that potentially life-saving treatments were provided to a significant proportion of people potentially addressing concerns that DNACPR decisions may be conflated with ‘do not provide active treatment’; the use of invasive intervention, particularly mechanical ventilation, in people with a DNACPR decision was an unexpected finding. The BBC reporter Nick Watt was supposedly abused by entirely peaceful protestors some of whom were asking him about the BBC mis-reporting the numbers by a factor of a thousand at protests in London not least on 29 May while independent journalists like Resistance GB are being systematically abused by police. Independent journalists like Resistance GB wouldn’t exist if the legacy media told the truth and did honest journalism. G7 Cornwall: 12 of our glorious leaders not following the rules regarding social distancing. Prevention of Terrorism Act 2000: man gets 5 years for having 3 lawful books and THE WRONG VIEWS. The most repulsive of all this is book burning by backdoor political censorship. But rather than burn the book, they choose to burn the reader instead (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

REPLACING THE DEAD: Corporations already planning to replace “vaccinated” employees who will likely die within a few years (link).

‘In time, all the people who have been injected will start to see the effects of this when their immune systems are unable to ward off simple diseases like influenza and the common cold that become more prevalent yearly during the winter months’.

‘Could it be that the effects of these injections will fully manifest in the fall and winter when the sun grows dimmer, temperatures grow colder, and sickness abounds? Many believe this will be the case, and there are only a few months that remain before we find out for sure’.

‘“Once you realize that ALL vaccines are the head of pyramid schemes, everything begins to make sense,” a Natural News commenter wrote. “We are lied to about most everything. Vaccines and medications bring in tons of profits and power. All pharm products are dangerous and deadly.”’

‘“The injected spike proteins destroy your immune system,” wrote another. “When the poisonous ingredients break down to their half-life in the body, they turn into other poisons. Side effects include fluid in the lungs, looks like covid and will be blamed on covid.”’

Where Has All The Midazolam Gone? – David Icke (website, banned).

Delingpole: No Masks, No Distancing – The Disgraceful Covid Hypocrisy of the G7 Elite (link).

Denmark Ditches Masks 🇩🇰 And Phases Out Passports (link).

Exclusive: Dad Says Life ‘Not the Same’ for 21-Year-Old Student Who Developed Myocarditis After Second Moderna Shot (link).

‘A New Jersey student whose college, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, requires all students to be fully vaccinated in order to attend classes in the fall became ill within hours of receiving the second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine’.

Mexican Program Accidentally Proves Covid Vaccine Magnet Theory While Attempting to Debunk It (link).

‘“In truth, I don’t know,” Dr. Pepe says, failing to come up with an explanation for the phenomenon’.

overheard a conversation at work about someone falling ill w very mysterious respiratory illness. never usually ill, but feels just awful. “It can`t be covid, he`s had both jabs!” When will they connect the dots? (tweet).

Dr. “Zev” Zelenko: Jab Death Count, Death by Government Tyranny, Censored Real Solutions (1of2) (website, rumble).

“I took the second AZ shot. The reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again. But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone….” — Eric Clapton (tweet).

Covid-19 vaccines: In the rush for regulatory approval, do we need more data? (18 May 2021, link).

‘As hundreds of millions of people around the world get vaccinated, it may seem like wordsmithing to highlight the fact that none of the covid-19 vaccines in use are actually “approved.” Through an emergency access mechanism known as Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), the products being rolled out still technically remain “investigational.”3 Factsheets distributed to vaccinees are clear: “There is no FDA approved vaccine to prevent covid-19.”4’

U.S. College COVID Vaccine Mandates Don’t Consider Immunity or Pregnancy, and May Run Foul of the Law (link).

‘Broad mandates in the civilian population of an unapproved Emergency Use Authorization product are unprecedented, and the legality may ultimately be answered in court’.

‘For Joshua Hauser, a junior at the University of California Berkeley, the requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine before fall semester is like getting a plum campus housing assignment. “People are really excited about getting the vaccine on campus,” he says. “It will help us feel safe at school.” And he’s hopeful it will mean a return to normal. “On Zoom, that’s all we talk about — we just wish we were together in person.”’

‘Beginning in late March, some U.S. colleges and universities began issuing requirements for students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to return to campus this autumn. Some policies include faculty and staff. What began as a handful of colleges soon turned into dozens by mid April, and to date, some 350 institutions have issued such policies — even though all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. remain under emergency use authorization (EUA) status, and not approved’.

‘Broad mandates in the civilian population of an unapproved product are unprecedented, and the legality may ultimately be answered in court. So at some institutions, the mandates come with fine print. The University of California System policy, for example, is marked DRAFT in red and will go into effect only if a vaccine receives full approval’.

‘They are literally branding our kids’: Fury as teachers label unvaccinated students with black MARKERS ahead of prom at New Hampshire high school (link).

As Drug Makers Set Sights on Vaccinating 5-Year-Olds, Latest VAERS Data Show Number of Injuries, Deaths Continues to Climb (link).

‘VAERS data released today showed 329,021 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 5,888 deaths and 28,441 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and June 4, 2021’.

‘Drink water!’ Anti-fizzy drink fanatic Cristiano Ronaldo pointedly REMOVES Euro 2020 official sponsor’s Coca-Cola bottles in front of him at press conference (link).

‘The brand is an official sponsor of Euros but Portuguese star made views clear’

‘Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to pander to sponsors as he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference last night’.

‘The health-obsessed 36-year-old – who has previously revealed that it irritates him when his son drinks fizzy drinks – moved the two bottles away from his chair before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Drink water!’’

‘He then brandished a water bottle and placed it in front of himself for the remainder of the interview, muttering ‘Coca-Cola’ with noticeable disdain’.

This guy’s achievements and longevity speak volumes for all the correct health choices he has been making. Perhaps there wouldn’t be an epidemic of obesity if more people aspired to a healthy lifestyle.

HUGE UPDATE: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Used Imperial College Model — NOW CONFIRMED AS A COMPLETE FRAUD — To Persuade President Trump to Lock Down Entire US Economy! (link).

WHO Chief Scientist Accused of Suppressing Evidence that Ivermectin Cures Covid (link).

‘Dr. Soumya Swaminathan chief scientist for the World Health Organization, has been charged by the Mumbai-based association of lawyers of “running a disinformation campaign against Ivermectin by deliberate suppression of effectiveness of drug Ivermectin as a prophylaxis and for treatment of Covid-19, despite the existence of large amounts of clinical data compiled and presented by esteemedd, highly qualified, experienced medical doctors and scientists.”’

‘Are public health bureaucrats trustworthy, or are they on the take from Big Pharma? Why do they suppress the evidence of known cures and instead push dangerous and deadly vaccines?’

YouTube censors Dr Noorchashm, a retired cardiac surgeon with a PhD in immunology, for “misinformation” (link).

and now there seems to be a leaked email from Imperial College saying UK will be permanently locked down (tweet).

‘Introducing COVID-19 Digital ID Was Always The Plan’ (April 9, 2021, link).

‘This is effectively the Chinese system where Citizens are scanned as they board busses, approach crosswalks, and cross barricades. A complete record of movements and body temperatures, hour-by-hour and interaction-by-interaction, is compiled and tracked for many citizens’.

Eric Greitens at AZ AUDIT: NO BALLOTS = NO VICTORY “I Think We’re Going to See a Freight Train of Audits Across the Country” (VIDEO) (link).

Developing: The Same Suspicious SQL Software Discovered in Michigan Dominion Voting Machines Was Just Found in Pennsylvania Dominion Voting Machines (link).

NOW WE HAVE PROOF: FBI and DHS Attempted to Recruit Green Beret to Infiltrate Oath Keepers Before Jan. 6 Riot — AND HE RECORDED IT (link).

The CIA Has ‘Ghosted’ Its Weather Modification Story At A Time When A Killer Drought Is Striking America And Water Is Absolutely Necessary For EVERYONE’S Survival (link).

Mao was a Yale Man Crafted By The New World Order Elites– A Yali with Skull and Bones (link).

North Korean Defector on U.S. Ivy League Education: ‘Even North Korea Was Not This Nuts’ (link).

‘Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector and human rights activist, says some aspects of the increasingly woke culture at elite universities in the U.S. are more “nuts” than the totalitarian education in her homeland’.

Bitcoinization: JPMorgan Notes ‘Similarly Situated’ Countries Could Make Bitcoin Legal Tender Like El Salvador (link).

Joe Biden At G7 Announces $40,000,000,000,000 Plan To ‘Build Back Better For The World’ In Stunning Globalist Move Towards Great Reset (link).

What exchange rate for BTC in national currencies with all this funny money being issued?

