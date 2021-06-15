Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-15. Body confident vs Pharma-phile. Dr. Vladimir Zelenko success rate of 99.3% for high-risk patients

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

791,843 concerned citizens.

14,774 medical and public health scientists.

43,524 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Katie Hopkins: Not Anti-vax. Just Body Confident (link).

Body confident vs Pharma-phile. I like these terms.

–

WAYNE ROOT: This Brilliant Hero Doctor Says CDC Bureaucrats and Democrat Politicians Could be Guilty of Mass Murder and Crimes Against Humanity (link).

‘I’ve known for well over a year now that we had an effective treatment for Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of Americans could have been saved’.

‘I knew about this simple, safe, inexpensive treatment with remarkable results because I’ve had a dozen brilliant doctors as guests on my nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, to talk about their success using HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) on patients sick with Covid-19’.

‘But one stood out over all others. His name is Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, M.D. Here is an excerpt from my national newspaper column from a year ago- syndicated in July 2020 by Creators Syndicate. It was written as a plea to President Trump…’

‘“Mr. President, this is the most important column I’ve ever written. We have a successful treatment for Covid-19. Now we need an Executive Order from you to put it into play’.

‘This brilliant New York doctor (Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD) has treated 2,200 Covid-19 patients. He’s had a success rate of 100% for low-risk patients…and a success rate of 99.3% for high-risk patients from using Hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, plus Z Pak antibiotic. He has named it “the Zelenko Protocol.” It’s the synergy that works. Without zinc and Z Pak, the drug hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work as effectively’.

BBC Just Admits 50% of Deaths Include Vaccinated People! (link).

–

Pfizer, Moderna Jabs Cause Heart Inflammation In Some Young Men, CDC Finds (link).

Phase 3 of the clinical trials on these jabs is running to January 2023.

Judge Tosses Texas Hospital Workers’ Vaccine Lawsuit (link).

‘Houston attorney Jared Woodfill, who represents Bridges and other clients (and who thought it wise to include a Holocaust analogy in the original complaint), has promised an appeal’.

‘”All of my clients continue to be committed to fighting this unjust policy,” he said in a statement, adding. “What is shocking is that many of my clients were on the front line treating COVID-positive patients at Texas Methodist Hospital during the height of the pandemic. As a result, many of them contracted COVID-19. As a thank you for their service and sacrifice, Methodist Hospital awards them a pink slip and sentences them to bankruptcy.”’

–

Johns Hopkins scientist: ‘A medical certainty’ Pfizer vaccine caused death of Florida doctor (link).

‘Dr. Jerry L. Spivak, an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, told the New York Times Tuesday that he believes ‘it is a medical certainty’ that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine caused the death of Dr. Gregory Michael’.

Medical professionals break silence on covid “vaccines” and the widespread harm they’re causing (link).

‘Many state governments have told citizens they can’t “go back to normal” until they are injected twice with engineered spike protein software (aka “covid vaccines.”) The terms “antivax” and “vaccine hesitancy” were developed to degrade and divide people, while forfeiting the informed consent principle. People need more information, not coercion. People need an honest interpretation of these vaccine studies and their diagnostic criteria, not more fraud. The world needs more transparency on this experimental protocol and more respect for human dignity and the right of self-decision. People DO NOT need more terror, bribery, theft, isolation, discrimination, virtue signaling, censorship, propaganda, suppression of natural immune system solutions, abuse, social ostracizing, false advertising, deceit, fraud, segregation and threats. Most importantly, no one should feel that they have to physically abuse themselves to please another human being, or have basic rights’.

–

Zuckerberg Group Funnels Six-Figures to Wuhan Lab Partner, Gain-of-Function Advocate. (link).

Before we join in the club that think this virus escaped from the Wuhan lab, we would need to be in the club that think it has been isolated and purified and some samples of the virus need to exist in the labs of health agencies around the world, but neither of these is the case.

Censorship: Facebook Has Removed 16 Million Pieces of Content & Added ‘Warnings’ On 167 Million (link).

–

Video: Roger Waters Tells “Little Prick” Zuckerberg To “F*** Off” Following Request To Use Iconic Pink Floyd Song For Ad (link).

–

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sounds the alarm over genocidal crimes of Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates (website, brighteon).

–

Here’s the Covid Game Plan for Global Genocide and Enslavement of Humanity (link).

‘What follows is the shockingly intentional step-by-step criminal conspiratorial plot to commit global genocide and seriously debilitate populations around the globe via various type of COVID-19 bioweapons and the ensuing Covid Super Vaccination Agenda’.

‘Given the sheer depth and breadth of this worldwide scheme to deliberately kill and/or injure as many human beings as possible, it’s clear that every major government, globalist institution, Fortune 1000 corporation and nongovernmental organization (especially healthcare), which is controlled by the New World Order globalist cabal, had to have had foreknowledge of this highly complex criminal scheme. Therefore, each remains an unindicted co-conspirator in the greatest crime spree ever to be perpetrated against the entire human race’.

‘Now, here’s what these inconceivably brazen, desperate and reckless Covid criminals meticulously planned out in advance with great attention to the malevolent details’.

‘1) First, the Covid perps quite stealthily and strategically launched a series of bioweapons across the planet in major metro areas where the military deployment of 5G had taken place throughout 2019’.

‘2) Then, they purposefully labeled the sophisticated bioweapon — SARS-CoV-19 — in order to mislead governments everywhere as well as to confuse and confound the international healthcare community. It’s not a coronavirus and has never been isolated scientifically; but is more likely a mix of different pathogenic micro-organisms that includes a bacterial, parasitical and/or viral component’.

‘3) Next, they knowingly distributed a highly defective COVID-19 PCR Test Kit that was guaranteed to give numerous false positives as well as false negatives. Those kits were mysteriously stockpiled around the world for rapid dissemination prior to the first release of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. The long contaminated nasal swabs were also used to either vaccinate the test victim or transmit COVID-19 to them’.

‘4) In the meantime, the top controllers of this extremely complicated bioterrorist operation were determined to prevent any COVID-19 treatment plans, remedies and/or protocols from being approved by any government on Earth. There has never been such a highly coordinated campaign to dismiss proven treatments for a deadly contagion in world history’.

‘5) By quickly and effectively banning the use of successful medications for COVID-19 throughout the world community of nations, they set the stage for fake vaccines to be developed and administered in record time. The various injections, shots and jabs contain gene-altering capability and have multiple detrimental effects on the human bio-organism having nothing to do with the prevention of COVID-19’.

‘6) The various highly experimental Covid injections, each of which has a undisclosed different purpose, were manufactured prior to the manmade pandemic that began in January of 2020. They were then distributed to pre-selected nations to be administered to certain bloodlines in order to produce, as yet, unknown adverse effects’.

‘7) In spite of an extraordinary death toll and rate of vaccine injury caused directly by the Covid shots, the global mainstream media (MSM) was directed not to report that vital data to the general public. Instead, the MSM has been used to trumpet the fake success of the ‘vaccines’ and sell them to every person on the planet like there’s tomorrow’.

‘8) In this way, unaware and uninformed folks were deceitfully coerced and compelled to receive an unapproved ‘vaccine’ that was categorized as “Emergency Use Authorization” ONLY. This universal pattern of deceit — “vaccine by uninformed consent” — was integral to the roll-out of vaccination programs worldwide’.

‘9) Even children are now being jabbed with the exceedingly dangerous and deadly COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ with many of them experiencing heart inflammation, among other serious symptoms and medical ailments. The often fatal blood clot only become more evident by the day as do other serious adverse effects that are occurring after vaccination with increasing frequency. All the while, the MSM reporting on the real risks remains virtually nonexistent’.

‘10) Particularly throughout the early stages of this preplanned pandemic, the standard medical response was not to issue treatment guidelines for COVID-19 prior to hospitalization. This immense institutional failure is completely without precedent in both scope and magnitude. Deliberately withholding vital treatments and appropriate medications was the real linchpin in this plan to commit genocide’.

‘11) Once a hospitalization occurred, the medical protocols which were routinely administered became the primary cause of death, not COVID-19. Physicians around the world complained as never before in history that the medical treatments were a HUGE part of the problem; and certainly not part of the solution. The planned result was a culling of the global population via medicide whereby iatrogenic death (and Covid illness) has occurred in record numbers’.

‘12) Just like the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, it has clearly been the premeditated medical response that is responsible for the high mortality rate among the elderly and those with multiple comorbidities. Back in 1918, it was the deadly combination of aspirin and morphine that contributed to the deaths of upwards of 100 million people worldwide. Today, both ventilators and heavy sedation have been systematically utilized in hospitals to kill countless COVID-19 victims’.

‘13) Everything points to a similar genocidal playbook being used in 2020 and beyond in the interest of depopulating the planet and bringing the Covid-vaccinated under complete control. The crucial issue here is that only 10% of vaccine deaths and injuries are normally reported, so we know that the COVID-19 mortality rates and Covid injection injuries are actually much, MUCH worse than being reported’.

With Biden In UK, 24 Members Of Parliament Demand He Let Assange Go (link link).

–

(Project veritas) Fox 26 TV Reporter Ivory Hecker Informs Network LIVE ON AIR She’s Blowing The Whistle On Them (website, website).

Masters and Slaves (website, youtube).

–

Senator Ron Johnson’s Staff is Looking thru 14,000 Hours of Jan 6th Video Footage – 38% of 800 Protesters Were Waved in West Terrace Door by Capitol Police (VIDEO) (link).

‘Touch The Ballots, Go To Jail’: AZ Lawmaker Warns Biden AG As Audit Showdown Brews (link).

‘An Arizona state Senator has warned US Attorney General Merrick Garland that he’ll ‘spend time in prison’ if he interferes with the 2020 post-election audit, after Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department will look into whether any federal laws were broken – and claimed the state was employing ‘abnormal’ methods’.

Arizona AG Fires Shot Across the Bow Against Federal Intervention in a State Audit (link).

‘Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich [Twitter Acct Here] writes a strong letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco after their public threats to intervene in state election audits’.

‘While reminding the DOJ about the 10th amendment, Brnovich writes: The DOJ seems “more interested in supporting the hysterical outcries of leftist pundits on cable television, rather than the rule of law.” … “My office is not amused by the DOJ’s posturing and will not tolerate any effort to undermine or interfere with our State Senate’s audit to reassure Arizonans of the accuracy of our elections’

Is America on course for states rights civil war like that of 1860s?

–

Biden’s Attorney General Issues Chilling Threat: Stop Doing Election Audits or the Justice Dept. Will Get Involved (link).

–

Georgia To Investigate After Fulton County Official Says Election Forms Are ‘Missing’ (link, link).

–

How An Army of Pissed-Off Moms Are Single-Handedly Destroying The Left’s Marxist Plot (link).

‘The one thing you don’t want to do is mess with a mother and her children’.

‘There’s something that happens inside a woman when she senses that her children are in danger. It’s hard to explain how this type of protective nature works, but it’s very primal, instinctual, and powerful’.

‘And that’s precisely what’s happening right now to scores of mothers across the country, as they watch in horror as their children’s educations are poisoned by an anti-American, anti-white, communist curriculum called “Critical Race Theory.”’

‘Critical Race Theory is a theoretical framework that is rooted in Marxism. It imagines individuals as either oppressed or the oppressor based solely on the color of their skin’.

–

BODY COUNT: Reporter Christopher Sign Who First Broke The Story Of Secret Meeting Between Bill Clinton And Loretta Lynch Commits ‘Suicide’ (link).

–

WAS CLINTON CRITIC CHRISTOPHER SIGN ARKANCIDED BY A DEEP STATE HIT SQUAD? (website, bitchute).

–

Secret IRS Files Reveal How the World’s Super Rich Avoid Paying Taxes (link).

–

What The Next Gold Confiscation Will Look Like… And How To Protect Yourself (link, link).

