Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-27. Dr Fuellmich Talks To J Delingpole. Banned autopsies, all cause mortality is at an all time low

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

792,187 concerned citizens.

14,178 medical and public health scientists.

43,117 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Dr Reiner Fuellmich Talks To James Delingpole (website, rumble).

Reiner is taking this fraud to task in a court of law.

Comment posted on a website – excellent summary … (link).

‘Stolen shamelessly from a very astute poster on the DI forum’

‘EXPLAIN PLEASE……..’

‘People expect so many answers without giving anything back in return’.

‘If the “tin foil hatters” are so nuts, how about the rule followers give some answers for once’.

‘Explain how the flu disappeared but has been replaced with something which has the EXACT same symptoms’.

‘Explain how the only proof that Covid exists is a computer modelled genome with zero physical proof’.

‘Explain how you prove something into existence without going through an isolation or purification process’.

‘Explain why no government agency has any quantifiable proof that “it” even exists’.

‘Explain why they downgraded “Covid 19” to a non consequential infectious disease days before they declared a pandemic’.

‘Explain how they pulled the coronavirus Act 2020 legislation out of their arseholes in a matter of days, despite the act being several hundred pages long’.

‘Explain why they have to use bullshit criteria like “deaths for ANY reason within 28 days of a positive test”’.

‘Explain why they banned autopsies’.

‘Explain why they changed the law to allow any practitioner to diagnose covid through observation alone, even if it is done through video consultation’.

‘Explain why undertakers have seen no difference in custom’.

‘Explain how all cause mortality is at an all time low’.

Explain how millions of protesters across the globe aren’t getting sick with “Covid.”’

‘Explain how this is the only crisis that needs an advertising campaign paired with a constant barrage of repetitive brainwashing propaganda on the TV and in the streets’.

‘Explain how tens of thousands of people stood on the streets of London last Saturday but it wasn’t once shown on ANY TV channel’.

‘Explain how thousands were yelling “shame on you” outside the BBC HQ in both London, Manchester and Cardiff but it wasn’t shown on the TV?’

‘Explain how the people who are wearing the masks and following the rules are the only ones who are catching “COVID”’.

‘Explain how the creator of the PCR amplification tool is on record for stating that the PCR was not designed as a test for infectious diseases’.

‘Explain why they are using the PCR to diagnose an infectious disease’.

‘Explain why it’s been changed from Covid deaths, to covid infections to covid “cases” ‘.

‘Explain how the “anti- vaxxers” are being blamed for the rise in “cases” when the only people who could possibly be contributing to the statistics are the people who are getting the “test” in the first place’.

‘Explain why the hospitals were empty during the height of the “pandemic.”’

‘Explain why 1000s of nurses are getting fired for saying that their hospitals were empty’.

‘Explain why the hospitals are now filling up with vaccine adverse reactions but the MSM aren’t reporting it’.

‘Explain why kids need to be vaccinated when, by your own definitions, covid isn’t dangerous to children’.

‘Explain, if all the vulnerable people have already been vaccinated, why do all the healthy people need to get vaccinated if you’re already protected and the recovery rate was already 99.96% without the vaccine’.

‘Explain why the average age of death with “Covid” is higher than the average age of death without’.

‘Explain how you can get banned from Facebook and Twitter for sharing official government links’.

‘Explain why there are several class actions in progress, taking governments across the globe to court for crimes against humanity, but there is zero MSM coverage’.

‘Explain why most government leaders are reading from the same script’.

‘Explain how all the things that you were laughing at us for talking about last year are now becoming a reality this year’.

“I Don’t Know Of A Bigger Story In The World” Right Now Than Ivermectin: NYTimes Best-Selling Author (link, link).

‘So why are journalists not covering it?’

‘Michael Capuzzo, a New York Times best-selling author , has just published an article titled “The Drug That Cracked Covid”. The 15-page article chronicles the gargantuan struggle being waged by frontline doctors on all continents to get ivermectin approved as a Covid-19 treatment, as well as the tireless efforts by reporters, media outlets and social media companies to thwart them’.

‘Because of ivermectin, Capuzzo says, there are “hundreds of thousands, actually millions, of people around the world, from Uttar Pradesh in India to Peru to Brazil, who are living and not dying.” Yet media outlets have done all they can to “debunk” the notion that ivermectin may serve as an effective, easily accessible and affordable treatment for Covid-19. They have parroted the arguments laid out by health regulators around the world that there just isn’t enough evidence to justify its use’.

‘For his part, Capuzzo, as a reporter, “saw with [his] own eyes the other side [of the story]” that has gone unreported, of the many patients in the US whose lives have been saved by ivermectin and of five of the doctors that have led the battle to save lives around the world, Paul Marik, Umberto Meduri, José Iglesias, Pierre Kory and Joe Varon. These are all highly decorated doctors. Through their leadership of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance, they have already enhanced our treatment of Covid-19 by discovering and promoting the use of Corticoid steroids against the virus. But their calls for ivermectin to also be used have met with a wall of resistance from healthcare regulators and a wall of silence from media outlets’.

‘“I really wish the world could see both sides,” Capuzzo laments’.

‘But unfortunately most reporters are not interested in telling the other side of the story. Even if they were, their publishers would probably refuse to publish it’.

‘That may explain why Capuzzo, a six-time Pulitzer-nominated journalist best known for his New York Times-bestselling nonfiction books Close to Shore and Murder Room, ended up publishing his article on ivermectin in Mountain Home, a monthly local magazine for the of the Pennsylvania mountains and New York Finger Lakes region, of which Capuzzo’s wife is the editor’.

An NHS Nurses Resignation Letter – “I am utterly dismayed and disheartened by my profession” (An absolutely must-read) (link).

‘Dear Ms Sutcliffe and all Executive Directors,’

‘I write to you today as a highly experienced nurse with 27 years service, to inform you that when my registration expires on 31.05.2021 I will not be renewing it and therefore I am resigning my registration and leaving the profession’.

‘The reasons for this are many but to summarise I am utterly dismayed and disheartened by my profession and with you as our governing body at the complete lack of integrity that has been displayed since the beginning of the ‘Covid19 Crisis’’.

‘The facts about the reality and truth of this alleged crisis are readily available for anyone to find and investigate for themselves, not least you, a body that should have been doing just this, seeking the truth and advocating for both your members and our patients, past, present and future. We are patient advocates not government puppets’.

‘Under the guise of ‘Covid19’ (which has never been isolated or purified) a massive injustice has been served onto the people of this country and globally. It was and remains our duty as healthcare professionals to learn the truth and to be the voice of these people, yet there has been a deafening silence and a sickening desire to simply comply by you and so many of my colleagues that I can not and will not condone. Sadly in these times, for me to speak out about these injustices and to be a true advocate for my patients has meant me being bullied and ostracised by my colleagues, removed from clinical practice by hospital management who state they are unable to consider any evidence presented to them that questions the official narrative and state that they must simply comply with government ‘guidance’ regardless of any harm they may cause’.

‘When did our profession cease to be based on evidence? When did we become order followers uninterested in the facts on which we base the care we give and devastatingly now on which we deny patients and their families care? To speak out about the many 1000s of people in this country alone that have had treatment and investigations delayed or have been left to die, has meant me living in constant fear of being ‘struck off’ the register for simply doing what I swore to do, speak and act for the benefit of my patients at all times’.

‘I refer below to the first part of our code of conduct’.

‘“Prioritise People “’

‘You put the interests of people using or needing nursing or midwifery services first. You make their care and safety your main concern and make sure that their dignity is preserved and their needs recognised, assessed and responded to. You make sure that those receiving care are treated with respect, that their rights are upheld and that any discriminatory attitudes and behaviours towards those receiving care are challenged”’.

‘NMC Code of Conduct’

‘This no longer seems to be at the forefront, of too many of my nursing and medical colleagues, minds and motives. I have witnessed personally and professionally many examples of the above ethos being completely disregarded and have been informed by patients and friends of their own experiences where their holistic needs have been disrespected and disregarded because ‘Covid19’ is a priority over, it seems, every other illness, and, a priority over the emotional, psychological and spiritual well being of both our patients and their families. Any nurse who can deny a child their families being with them when they are sick or dying totally contradicts the entire foundations of our profession, care. As does any nurse who denies end of life patients spending precious time with their loved ones, denying them entry into hospices for fear of ‘Covid’ transmission. Enforcing these restrictions rigidly and brutally, making families say their last goodbyes via the internet or knowing that families have slept in hospital/hospice carparks just so that they can feel close to their loved one at the time of death, because we have removed their right to hold their hands and be with them as they pass. The trauma that this must have caused people is unforgivable and not something I will ever condone and nor should you or anyone in our profession’.

‘The devastating isolation of residents in care homes was, in my opinion, inhumane. It is equally unforgivable and unthinkable that such treatment could ever have been perpetrated by staff who allege to care for these people. The emotional trauma they and their families must have suffered is irreparable and I am ashamed to be associated with a profession that claimed this was to protect them. Holistic care now seems to be a thing of the past as does an individuals right go choose’.

‘Mask exempt patients have been denied treatment in A&E and spoken to in such a manner that any healthcare professional found to be conducting themselves like this should be investigated and disciplined. Yet they are not, despite so much evidence in the public arena. Why are you seemingly supporting the actions of these health care professionals by omission of action, by your silent acquiescence?’

‘Do you condone the behaviour of the nurses on your register that are bullying and coercing patients into wearing masks and to take the test?’

‘What has happened to informed consent?’

‘Where is the informed consent for masks?’

‘Mask do not work and are potentially harmful. You should know this. Yet you remain silent and allow the people of this country to have this imposed on them despite the absence of any scientific supporting evidence. You remain silent while masks are imposed on children. Surely you have considered the devastating effect this will and has already had on their mental health and consequently their physical health?’

‘The shaming of people who are mask exempt is actively encouraged’.

‘Many of those that are mask exempt are too afraid to leave their homes for fear of the judgement and abuse they may receive. As a nurse I have been told by too many mask exempt patients of the distress they have suffered at the hands of others, healthcare professionals included. They have been bullied, shamed and coerced into feeling they must wear a mask even if this would be detrimental to them. Emotionally blackmailed, ” Wearing is Caring”. Disgraceful marketing campaigns displayed everywhere insisting that masks must be worn otherwise entry/service will be denied. Yet these masks are useless’.

‘Bullies in all types of establishments, once again, healthcare settings included, insisting on proof/ disclosure of exemption and denial of the existence or validity of the ‘Equality Act 2010’. There are people that are simply not mentally robust enough to withstand the discrimination, judgements and verbal assaults, so they either stay home ( meaning further social isolation/exclusion) or succumb to the bullying and wear masks despite it causing them physical or mental distress/ harm. This is totally unacceptable. Yet you remain silent’.

‘Where is the informed consent for tests?’

‘The tests are unforgivably inaccurate. The PCR test was never designed as a diagnostic tool, clearly stated by its inventor Kary Mullis. Surely you are aware of this too? If not why not? It is your responsibility to be aware of the facts. And if you are aware why are you silent? Why are you not challenging the Government policy in order to protect and do no harm?’

‘These inaccurate tests have been used to justify injustices on the people on a scale that is nothing short of criminal’.

‘They have been used to fabricate a health threat and bring this country to its knees through fear’.

‘These tests have been used to label healthy, asymptomatic individuals as a potential threat to the lives of others and to facilitate world governments in rolling out Draconian measures/restrictions on their people, the people they were elected to serve’.

‘So-called asymptomatic cases have never in the history of respiratory disease been the driver for the spread of infection. Rather it is symptomatic people who spread respiratory infections – not asymptomatic people’.

‘Why have you not challenged this?’

‘The measures imposed on us all are responsible for the destruction of lives, livelihoods, mental health and the very essence of what makes us human, our connections to one another, making people, and sickeningly, children, fearful of each other. Dehumanisation’.

‘It has all been ‘marketed’ as protecting the vulnerable’.

‘What about all the other vulnerable members of our society? I am sure I don’t need to list them’.

‘Are their needs no longer important?’

‘The fact that Healthcare professionals across the UK are refusing patients treatment and investigations if they are mask exempt and if they refuse a test and/or being told that they will be removed from treatment and investigation lists if they refuse the test is unethical medical tyranny’.

‘I have personally been party in my professional capacity to my colleagues proudly stating how they have informed patients that if they refuse a test they will be removed from the waiting list. I asked a senior colleague to show me where in the admission process we asked patients for their informed consent for mask wearing. I was told, that patients are told they must wear a mask and they know if they do not then they will not be admitted to the hospital and therefore they will not get treatment, so they wear a mask. I witnessed all surgical patients being expected to wear surgical masks post surgery and even some Consultant Anaesthetists insisting patients requiring oxygen therapy must wear surgical masks beneath their oxygen delivery masks, without any evidence of efficacy or potential harm this may cause. I saw my own colleagues enforcing this, without any evidence to back up this new practice’.

‘Do you condone this?’

‘Again, if you do not then why are you silent?’

‘Where is the informed consent for the experimental vaccines?’

‘Do you have the supporting evidence that the vaccines are safe and do not cause harm?’

‘In the absence of this evidence why are you not challenging Government roll out of the vaccine?’

‘Why are you not speaking out about the Government proposals to make it a requirement for healthcare professionals to have the vaccine ? Surely consultation is necessary? Why are you not in consultation with the Government on this matter?’

‘I called your helpline and was told that you were not in consultation and would simply follow the guidance of the Government’.

‘Why are you not advocating for your members and the people of the UK?’

‘Are you aware of the many devastating adverse reactions that are being experienced by people who are having this experimental vaccine? Are you aware of the deaths caused by this experimental vaccine?’

‘Why have you not challenged this?’

‘To be a healthcare professional who asks questions now is to be labelled ‘uncaring’ a ‘firebrand’ or a ‘conspiracy theorist’’.

‘This is wrong, we have a duty to question’.

‘We have a duty to be informed, to inform and to provide care that does no harm and is consented to via informed consent’.

‘I assume you agree’.

‘Yet part of our training on radicalisation now includes those people who question the official government narrative on ‘Covid 19’ as having been potentially radicalised into extreme views’.

‘This is wrong. Do you support this?’

‘Are your members that are in support of the vaccine roll out and are administering these vaccines fully aware of all the facts of each vaccine?’

‘Are they providing patients with all these facts? If not why not?’

‘I would suggest that this is in the very least negligence by any party to be not appropriately informed and to not appropriately inform’.

‘Are you aware that Dr Reiner Fuellmich has initiated legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO and the Davos Group for crimes against humanity and violations of the Nuremburg Code?’

‘“Fuellmich and his team present the incorrect PCR test and the order for doctors to describe any comorbidity death as a Covid death – as fraud’.

‘In addition to the incorrect tests and fraudulent death certificates, the “experimental” vaccine itself violates Article 32 of the Geneva Convention…’

‘Under Article 32 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, “mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not required for the medical treatment of a protected person” are prohibited’.

‘According to Article 147, conducting biological experiments on protected persons is a serious breach of the Convention’.

‘The “experimental” vaccine violates all 10 Nuremberg codes – which carry the death penalty for those who try to break these international laws”’.

‘Soren Dreier’

‘09.05.2021’

‘You will of course be aware that a ‘Covid’ death, is a death from any cause within 28 days of a positive test’.

‘A test that is inaccurate and deaths whose primary (actual) cause could have been anything, yet the people of the UK have had their businesses, lives and health destroyed based on these figures’.

‘And still you remain silent’

The NHS app has been updated to include far more than vaccine jabs because of the conspiracy you refuse to believe in Ms Hartley-Brewer but which is staring you in the face. Best maintain your image than the truth, though, eh? Better for your career (website, tweet).

‘The NHS app has been updated to include far more than vaccine jabs. Julia: “Data relating to mental health, lifestyle, ethnic origin, biometric data and alleged criminal behaviour; what the hell does that have to do with proving you’ve had two jabs!?” @JuliaHB1| @silkiecarlo’

Vaccine Deaths in the USA have increased 27-fold over the average seen in the previous decade thanks to the ‘Covid’ Jabs (link).

French Ambulanceman and Nurses Report Massive Increase in Deaths Following ‘Covid’ Shot – a human catastrophe is unfolding across the world (link, link).

Full analysis: Vaccines confirmed to be efficient extermination weapons… all human beings have the right to resist in self-defense (link).

CJ Hopkins: Greetings From “New Normal” Germany! (link, link).

‘On April 1, 1933, shortly after Hitler was appointed chancellor, the Nazis staged a boycott of Jewish businesses in Germany. Members of the Storm Troopers (“die Sturmabteilung,” or the “Storm Department,” as I like to think of them) stood around outside of Jewish-owned stores with Gothic-lettered placards reading “Germans! Defend yourselves! Do not buy from Jews!” The boycott itself was a total disaster — most Germans ignored it and just went on with their lives — but it was the beginning of the official persecution of the Jews and totalitarianism in Nazi Germany’.

‘Last week, here in “New Normal” Germany, the government (which, it goes without saying, bears no resemblance to the Nazi regime, or any other totalitarian regime) implemented a social-segregation system that bans anyone who refuses to publicly conform to the official “New Normal” ideology from participating in German society. From now on, only those who have an official “vaccination pass” or proof of a negative PCR test are allowed to sit down and eat at restaurants, shop at “non-essential” stores, or go to bars, or the cinema, or wherever’.

‘Here’s a notice from the website of Prater, a popular beer garden in Berlin:’

‘Of course, there is absolutely no valid comparison to be made between these two events, or between Nazi Germany and “New Normal” Germany, nor would I ever imply that there was. That would be illegal in “New Normal” Germany, as it would be considered “relativizing the Holocaust,” not to mention being “anti-democratic and/or delegitimizing the state in a way that endangers security,” or whatever. Plus, it’s not like there are SA goons standing outside shops and restaurants with signs reading “Germans! Defend yourselves! Don’t sell to the Unvaccinated and Untested!” It’s just that it’s now illegal to do that, i.e., sell anything to those of us whom the media and the government have systematically stigmatized as “Covid deniers” because we haven’t converted to the new official ideology and submitted to being “vaccinated” or “tested.”’

‘Protesting the new official ideology is also illegal in “New Normal” Germany. OK, I think I should probably rephrase that. I certainly don’t want to misinform anyone. Protesting the “New Normal” isn’t outlawed per se. You’re totally allowed to apply for a permit to protest against the “Covid restrictions” on the condition that everyone taking part in your protest wears a medical-looking N95 mask and maintains a distance of 1.5 meters from every other medical-masked protester … which is kind of like permitting anti-racism protests as long as the protesters all wear Ku Klux Klan robes and perform a choreographed karaoke of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama’.

‘Who says the Germans don’t have a sense of humor?’

‘I don’t mean to single out the Germans. There is nothing inherently totalitarian, or fascist, or robotically authoritarian and hyper-conformist about the Germans, as a people. The fact that the vast majority of Germans clicked their heels and started mindlessly following orders, like they did in Nazi Germany, the moment the “New Normal” was introduced last year doesn’t mean that all Germans are fascists by nature. Most Americans did the same thing. So did the British, the Australians, the Spanish, the French, the Canadians, and a long list of others. It’s just that, well, I happen to live here, so I’ve watched as Germany has been transformed into “New Normal Germany” up close and personal, and it has definitely made an impression on me’.

‘I couldn’t have been more wrong’.

‘Here we are, over a year later, and waiters and shop clerks are “checking papers” to enforce compliance with the new official ideology. (And, yes, the “New Normal” is an official ideology. When you strip away the illusion of an apocalyptic plague, there isn’t any other description for it). Perfectly healthy, medical-masked people are lining up in the streets to be experimentally “vaccinated.” Lockdown-bankrupted shops and restaurants have been converted into walk-in “PCR-test stations.” The government is debating mandatory “vaccination” of children in kindergarten. Goon squads are arresting octogenarians for picnicking on the sidewalk without permission. And so on. At this point, I’m just sitting here waiting for the news that mass “disinfection camps” are being set up to solve the “Unvaccinated Question.”’

‘Whoops … there I go again, “relativizing the Holocaust.” I really need to stop doing that. The Germans take this stuff very seriously, especially with Israel under relentless attack by the desperately impoverished people it has locked inside an enormous walled ghetto, and is self-defensively ethnically cleansing’.

‘But, seriously, there is no similarity whatsoever between Nazi Germany and “New Normal” Germany. Sure, both systems suspended the constitution, declared a national “state of emergency” enabling the government to rule by decree, inundated the masses with insane propaganda and manipulated “scientific facts,” outlawed protests, criminalized dissent, implemented a variety of public rituals, and symbols, and a social segregation system, to enforce compliance with their official ideologies, and demonized anyone who refused to comply … but, other than that, there’s no similarity, and anyone who suggests there is is a dangerous social-deviant extremist who probably needs to be quarantined somewhere, or perhaps dealt with in some other “special” way’.

‘Plus, the two ideologies are completely different. One was a fanatical totalitarian ideology based on imaginary racial superiority and the other is a fanatical totalitarian ideology based on an imaginary “apocalyptic plague” … so what the hell am I even talking about? On top of which, no swastikas, right? No swastikas, no totalitarianism! And nobody’s mass murdering the Jews, that I know of, and that’s the critical thing, after all!’

Johns Hopkins Prof: Half Of Americans Have Natural Immunity; Dismissing It Is “Biggest Failure Of Medical Leadership” (link, link).

‘A professor with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has said that there is a general dismissal of the fact that more than half of all Americans have developed natural immunity to the coronavirus and that it constitutes “one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership.”’

‘“Please, ignore the CDC guidance,”’

Rand Paul Says He Won’t Get COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Show Me Evidence’ (link).

200 Indian Villagers Jump Into Saryu River To Avoid Forceful COVID-19 Vaccination (link).

‘When the Health Department team arrived at the Sisoda village in Uttar Pradesh to vaccinate them, the villagers ran to the shore. When the team surrounded them at the shore almost 200 villagers jumped into the river Saryu to escape forceful COVID-19 vaccination’.

‘Sisauda is a village with a population of 1500 people located in the Terai, 70 km from the district headquarters of Barabanki’.

‘There is so much awareness about the adverse events from vaccine and post-vaccination deaths in this village that when the Health Department team arrived here for vaccination, about 200 villagers ran away and reached the shore of river Saryu’.

‘When the Health Department team got information that the villagers were out of the village towards the river, they went to convince them’.

‘Seeing the team coming towards them, the villagers could not find a way to escape and jumped into the Saryu river to avoid getting vaccinated forcefully’.

‘Seeing the villagers leap into the river, the Health Department team requested the villagers to come out but the villagers were not ready to move out’.

‘Later, Ramnagar SDM Rajiv Shukla and Nodal Officer Rahul Tripathi reached the spot and told the villagers that would not be vaccinated, only after which they came out of the river’.

‘This is how villagers are being forced to take the #COVID19 #vaccine. Here the lady from the Health dept says if you dont get the jab your pension will be stopped. There are numerous such cases all across rural India. Its #VaxAssault not #VaccineHesitancy’.

All the official and media sources who have lied by the hour for well over a year about ‘Covid’ are now pushing the ‘Wuhan lab outbreak’ narrative and great chunks of the alternative media believe them – absolutely SHOCKING (link, link).

It’s the same wherever you look – cremation and burials in Cornwall in 2020 compared with previous years – where’s the pandemic? (Where’s the ‘virus’ ‘realised from the Wuhan lab’???) THERE IS NO ‘VIRUS’ (link).

Get Ready for the ‘Plate Reset’ – Planned by the Rockefeller Foundation and Executed by the World Economic Forum (link).

Mysteriously Dead Doctors And Scientists Surrounding Covid, Including This Dr. Fauci Critic, Provide More Ominous Signs The ‘Vaxxed’ Are Part Of A Huge ‘Big Pharma Mafia’ Experiment (link).

CDC Discovers More Blood Clotting Issues With COVID Vaccine (link).

‘As reported by Reuters and Medscape, the CDC has documented more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting — called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS — among people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The agency has now identified 28 cases of TTS among the more than 8.7 million people who received the J&J vaccine. So far, three of the 28 have died’.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Bill to Ban Coronavirus Vaccine Passports (link).

Bishop Asks for Resignation of Catholic Priest Who Blasted “Godlessness of the Democrats” and Allowed Parishioners to Attend Mass Without Masks (link).

