Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-01. Wolf: vax passports spell ‘end of human liberty’. Criminal fraud behind Big Pharma

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Naomi Wolf: Vaccine passports spell ‘the end of human liberty’ (link).

‘Liberal author and feminist icon Naomi Wolf is warning that the proposed “vaccine passports” would mean the end of liberty in the free world’.

–

–

Florida Executive Order Will Forbid Vaccine Passports (link).

–

–

Coming Soon – Vaccine Passports Will Determine Where You Can Go And What You Can Do (link).

‘But, according to Dr. Naomi Wolf, founder and CEO of Daily Clout, the passport violates people’s liberty’.

‘Last night on “The Next Revolution” with Steve Hilton on Fox News, Wolf said:’

‘“I am not overstating this. I can’t say it forcefully enough. This is literally the end of human liberty in the west if this plan unfolds as planned. Vaccine passports sound like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do …’

‘“It’s not about the vaccine. It’s not about the virus. It’s about your data. And once this rolls out you don’t have a choice about being part of the system. What people have to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all. What that means is that it can be merged with your Paypal account, with your digital currency, Microsoft is already talking about merging it with payment plans. Your networks can be sucked up. It geolocates you wherever you go. Your credit history can be included. All of your medical history can be included.”’

‘Wolf isn’t the only one slamming vaccine passports. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said in a statement to Fox News:’

‘“Vaccine credentials would be a complete government overstep. Individuals in America have a personal responsibility for their health,” said Sessions. “Implementing a ‘vaccine passport’ runs the risk of undermining public trust and substantially limiting normal day-to-day essential activities’.

‘“As a leader, I have chosen to be vaccinated – that was my own decision.”’

‘Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also blasted the idea on Twitter, declaring the measure “unconstitutional.”’

–

–

In a parallel universe: “Vaccine passports are a great idea for the vaccinated, we need to know exactly where these genetically modified humanoids are at all times. We don’t want them mixing with us pure blood humans, we might catch something unsavoury from them.”

Sound familiar? (tweet).

–

–

NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Get Ready For The Digital Dollar, Digital Identification And A COVID Biometric Vaccination Passport Here In America (link).

–

–

Situation Update, Mar 30th, 2021 – Project Looking Glass reveals future timelines converging into mass AWAKENING and the defeat of evil (link).

‘Beyond all that, we take a closer look at Project Looking Glass, which is a secret government program based on exotic (alien?) technology that allows scientists to query the future and get answers in terms of probabilities and certainty statistics. This stunning technology, according to multiple whistleblowers (whose videos are available on Brighteon.com), reveal that all future timelines have converged into a single track with a single outcome… and that outcome is one of awakening and ascension. God wins and evil is defeated’.

‘Importantly, we have already passed the point of convergence in these timelines, meaning there’s nothing that Satan, the deep state and demonic forces can do to stop the ultimate victory of good over evil. It doesn’t mean they won’t try to cause as much pain, suffering and destruction as possible in their last remaining moves, but the final outcome is already preordained’.

–

–

Situation Update, Mar 31st: Those taking vaccines are shockingly ignorant of the criminal fraud behind Big Pharma (link).

‘Many people don’t seem to realize it, but nearly every vaccine manufacturer currently profiteering from covid-19 vaccines has a long history of criminal fraud, bribery, kickbacks and faked science. This fact has even been covered by the corporate news media over the years. For example, ABC News reported in 2010 that AstraZeneca, “illegally marketed the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel to children and elderly patients for uses not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”’

‘The AstraZeneca company, whose vaccines are now killing people with blood clots, was caught engaging in massive bribery and kickback schemes to reward doctors for prescribing its Seroquel drug for off-label use, which means the FDA had never approved the drug for those uses. As ABC News explained in 2010:’

‘The government claims that AstraZeneca intentionally marketed the drugs — by paying kickbacks to doctors — for a variety of illnesses for which it had never been tested, including aggression, Alzheimer’s, anger management, anxiety, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dementia, depression, mood disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleeplessness. It was given to the elderly, children, veterans and inmates, who were treated as “guinea pigs,” according to the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania’.

‘Like always happens, AstraZeneca paid a $520 million fine — as a “cost of doing business” — and continued its unethical practices and dangerous drug operations, leading us to 2021 when the company fudged testing results data and released a deadly vaccine that has already been suspended in at least 25 countries’.

‘This is business as usual in the pharma / vaccine industry, where it has always been about profits over people’.

–

–

Deaths in Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), since its start in 1990. (link, tweet).

–

–

EXCLUSIVE: Per the CDC There Are Nearly Twice As Many Vaccine Related Deaths SO FAR in 2021 (1,755) Than All the Vaccine Deaths this Past Decade (994) (link).

–

–

BAIT & SWITCH: Scientists Now Saying That Current COVID Vaccines Will Be Ineffective Within A Year And Everyone Gets Jabbed Again And Again (link).

‘The planet could have a year or less before first-generation Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and modified formulations are needed, according to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists’.

‘This is so funny, and by ‘funny’ I mean deadly, end times, super-serious and life-threatening kind of funny, if there is such a thing. Now that they have convinced half a billion people to take two rounds of the COVID jab, including people who swore last year they would never take it, today comes the ‘update’ that within a year all those jabs will be ineffective, and it will all have to be done over again. And again, and again, and again, I think you see where this is leading, don’t you?’

–

–

AstraZeneca Rebrands COVID-19 Vaccine After Public Becomes Aware of Its Dangerous Side Effects (link).

‘The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is rebranding their COVID-19 vaccine as the public becomes aware of the dangerous side effects associated with the experimental vaccine’.

‘They are calling their vaccine “Vaxzevria” now, changing it from the previously more generic name of “AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine.” Although the packaging may be different, the contents of the vaccine will remain the same’.

–

–

Can We Trust America’s Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Statistics? (link).

‘According to the latest figures derived from the European Medicines Agency’s database of Covid-19 vaccine adverse reactions, 162,610 injurious events and 3,964 deaths have now been reported. Among the three major vaccines approved and deployed in Europe, Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccine accounts for over two-thirds of reported injuries and mortalities, or 102,100 and 2,540 events respectively. Curiously, women disproportionately account for 77% of adverse events; this greater than 1:4 gender ratio is also being observed for Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccines. So far there seems to be no scientific explanation to account for this gender disparity’.

‘Recently, we have been alerted that AZ’s adenovirus vaccine is particularly worrisome. It has been less than two months since its administration in the EU commenced; already there have been over 54,000 injuries and 451 deaths registered. Consequently, many European nations, which are more committed to protecting their citizens than increasing pharmaceutical profits, have placed moratoriums on administering AZ’s Covid vaccine. In the UK, over 114,000 adverse reactions from AZ’s product or 4.6 reactions per 1,000 recipients have been reported’.

‘However, the EU’s vaccine injury statistics are disturbing for another reason. It seems very apparent in our review of government and institutional figures that the EU has a far more robust and accurate vaccine injury reporting system in place. Given that the US started vaccinating adults against SARS-CoV-2 before the EU, we would expect to observe the number of reported adverse effects higher or at least proportionate. However, this is not the case. Since December 14, 2020, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has only reported 44,606 adverse events and 2,050 deaths – a small fraction compared to Europe and where the average European citizen is generally healthier and where far fewer doses have been administered’.

‘Consider two other anomalies. According to Oxford University’s global Covid-19 vaccine tracker, as of March 27th, the US has administered over 136 million doses, which accounts for about 25 percent of all Covid-19 vaccines administered worldwide. On the other hand, the EU nations have only administered 66 million doses — less than a half compared to the US. In addition, the US vaccination rate is now approximately 41 per 100 Americans. EU nations have individually vaccinated 17 per 100 citizens or less. Therefore, why is there such an enormous discrepancy of adverse vaccine reactions between the US and EU? The EU is reporting a 0.2 percent adverse reaction rate whereas the US is claiming only 0.03 percent, almost a ten-fold difference’.

‘Various studies have estimated that only between 1 to 10 percent of vaccine injuries are reported in VAERS. In the past, the CDC has relied upon the conservative 10 percent estimate, which may account for the ten-fold discrepancy in adverse Covid-19 vaccine events in the EU and US. A 2011 Harvard study in collaboration with the Federal Agency for Health Care Research has estimated actual adverse event reporting may be as low as 1 percent. The study states,’

‘“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”’

‘If we assume the European Medicines Agency’s statistics are relatively accurate, we would therefore expect that the actual number of US adverse reactions should be in the neighborhood of 335,000 injuries and over 8,100 deaths’.

‘Something is very seriously amiss with this scenario’.

–

–

I Confront My Dentist About His Role in Promoting Covid-19 PROPAGANDA! (link).

–

–

Bill Gates Declares EU ‘Won’t Be Back to Normal’ Until Late 2022 – When Everyone is Vaccinated (link).

The modern day Doctor Joseph Mengele who isn’t a doctor.

–

–

Covid Vaccine Nonsense (link).

‘US-based human rights lawyer breaks down the contradictory claims of “effectiveness”, the incomplete studies and legal minefield of forced use of experimental vaccines’

‘The efforts to require every American to be injected with an experimental vaccine for Covid-19 are based on the false notion that vaccination will protect recipients from becoming infected with SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, or protect them from passing along the infection to other people’.

‘The FDA, the CDC, the NIH and the pharmaceutical companies involved have all stated very clearly that there is no evidence to support this idea’.

‘None of the three experimental Covid-19 vaccines now being distributed in the United States have been demonstrated to protect against infection with or transmission of the virus believed to cause Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), or even prevent symptoms of Covid-19 disease from developing’.

‘This fact is indisputable, yet media, medical providers, and politicians continue to repeat the lie that vaccination provides “immunity to Covid” and even sources like the Mayo Clinic make irresponsible and unsubstantiated claims that vaccination “might prevent you from getting” or “spreading” Covid-19. The same lies are the basis for President Biden’s hard press for mass vaccination to “make this Independence Day truly special.”’

‘On February 27, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it had “issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the third vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine’.

‘This announcement is virtually identical to the EUAs previously issued for Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna’.

‘In each of the EUAs, the FDA has been careful to avoid any claim that the vaccines provide protection against infection or transmission of the virus. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have each publicly stated that the vaccines have NOT been shown to prevent infection or transmission’.

‘All of their regulatory documents and commentary addressing the issue state clearly that there is no evidence that the vaccines affect either infection with or transmission of the virus, nor do they prevent symptoms of Covid-19 from appearing’.

–

–

I warn news outlets who took Gates $$, Govt $$ for ‘Covid’ and ‘vaccine education,’ and elected officials: when people fall out of a mass hysteria they do so all at once and the tide turns quickly with ferocity. Nuremberg trials are always a model. Don’t be the last person lying. (tweet).

–

–

How Bill Gates Premeditated COVID Vaccine Injury Censorship (link).

‘STORY AT-A-GLANCE’

Gates supported and helped organize Event 201, a meeting of global “experts” who developed strategies to control a potential pandemic, the population and the narrative surrounding the global event

Communication strategists were employed to help identify and plan for tactics that would control public behavior, improve surveillance and increase the number who would take a vaccination

Social media censorship played prominently in the Event 201 plan, and in the events of 2020, ensuring that accurate information about vaccine development, production and injury was not well disseminated

The NIH produced vaccination communication recommendations that were close to those studied by Yale University, touching on feelings about health, helping others and fear

It is vital to be vigilant and seek the truth so that you can understand how to distinguish between fact and a fictional narrative that promises you liberation but eventually enslaves you

–

–

Freedom in sight? Judge orders Belgian government to scrap lockdown… and a barrage of Covid court cases is sure to follow (link).

–

–

If lockdowns and masks really are necessary to protect lives, then why isn’t everyone in Florida and Texas already DEAD? (link).

–

–

Pope Benedict’s Private Secretary Calls Out Lockdowns: ‘Enormous Collateral Damage’ (link).

‘Archbishop Georg Gänswein also said that ‘the Catholic Church herself is in a deep crisis — with a serious internal dissent within the Church as not seen for centuries.’’

‘Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s private secretary Archbishop Georg Gänswein referred to numerous consequences of coronavirus-related lockdowns, including “enormous collateral damage and alarming suicide number that are strictly taboo.” He also talked about the “deep crisis” in the Church, as well as the resilience of Catholics amid crises’.

–

–

Stand Up to Tyranny: How to Respond to the Evils of Our Age (link).

‘In every age, we find ourselves wrestling with the question of how Jesus Christ—the itinerant preacher and revolutionary activist who died challenging the police state of his time, namely, the Roman Empire—would respond to the moral questions of our day’.

‘For instance, would Jesus advocate, as so many evangelical Christian leaders have done in recent years, for congregants to “submit to your leaders and those in authority,” which in the American police state translates to complying, conforming, submitting, obeying orders, deferring to authority and generally doing whatever a government official tells you to do?’

‘What would Jesus do? ‘

‘Study the life and teachings of Jesus, and you may be surprised at how relevant he is to our modern age’.

‘A radical nonconformist who challenged authority at every turn, Jesus spent his adult life speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo of his day, pushing back against the abuses of the Roman Empire, and providing a blueprint for standing up to tyranny that would be followed by those, religious and otherwise, who came after him’.

‘Those living through this present age of government lockdowns, immunity passports, militarized police, SWAT team raids, police shootings of unarmed citizens, roadside strip searches, invasive surveillance and the like might feel as if these events are unprecedented. However, the characteristics of a police state and its reasons for being are no different today than they were in Jesus’ lifetime: control, power and money’.

‘Much like the American Empire today, the Roman Empire of Jesus’ day was characterized by secrecy, surveillance, a widespread police presence, a citizenry treated like suspects with little recourse against the police state, perpetual wars, a military empire, martial law, and political retribution against those who dared to challenge the power of the state’.

’A police state extends far beyond the actions of law enforcement. In fact, a police state “is characterized by bureaucracy, secrecy, perpetual wars, a nation of suspects, militarization, surveillance, widespread police presence, and a citizenry with little recourse against police actions.”’

‘Indeed, the police state in which Jesus lived (and died) and its striking similarities to modern-day America are beyond troubling’.

–

–

We will be issuing proceedings tomorrow against the Government. They said “data not dates”. But they have relied on “fiction not facts”. Directors of Public Health, House of Commons Committee, and Treasury’s own research all agree that hospitality is not to blame for infections (tweet).

–

–

The Vast Majority Of The Global Population Has Eagerly Embraced A Giant Deception (link).

–

–

24 world leaders announce international pandemic treaty to implement Great Reset agenda (link).

–

–

LETTER FROM LONDON: A Troubling Decision (link).

‘Alexander Mercouris says the conviction of former British diplomat Craig Murray undermines the right of the media to report cases, which is vital to protect the right to a fair trial’.

‘In my previous letter I wrote of my concern that a conviction in Murray’s case would undermine the right of the media to report cases, which is important in order to protect the right of accused persons to a fair trial, as enshrined in Article 6(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights’.

‘It seems that with this ruling that is exactly the danger which the media are now facing’.

‘According to this judgment, it seems that even if, when the media reports a case, the media has no intention of breaking the law, and does not intend that what it reports should lead to the identification of a witness — and even if no witness is in fact identified because of anything the media has reported, then the media is still guilty of contempt of court if the Court decides that its reporting has failed what the Court says is an “objective test.”’

‘The concept of an “objective test,” entirely divorced from both intention and harm (whether that harm is actual or prospective) appears to be both arbitrary and contentious. One wonders how “objective” such a test can actually be and how court reporting of a case like Salmond’s would be possible on this basis?’

‘I doubt that such a ruling would be possible in the United States. In the U.S., court reporting carried out in good faith, with no intention of breaking the law or of doing harm, and with no evidence of harm being committed, should — one would think — be protected by the First Amendment’.

‘To Be Appealed’

‘Murray has said that he intends to appeal his conviction to the U.K. Supreme Court in London’.

–

–

HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Arizona Senate Republicans Courageously Announce Team Who Will Perform Maricopa County Election Audit and It’s Good News for America! (link).

–

–

Biden Puts Susan Rice in Charge of Effort to Expand Mail-in Voting to Make it Easier For Democrats to Steal Elections (link).

–

–

Great Reset: IMF to Redistribute U.S. Wealth Via Proto-Global Currency (link).

–

–

Border Patrol Declares Innocent Man’s 5 Bullets ‘Munitions of War’ and Steals His Truck (link).

–