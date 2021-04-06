Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-06. Increase ‘perceived threat’ is not ‘follow the science’. Make feudalism cool again

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

The ‘covert tactics’ used to scare Britons into staying at home: How SAGE document called for increase in ‘perceived threat’ of Covid using ‘hard hitting emotional messages’ (link).

‘A document presented to SAGE called for an increase in the ‘perceived threat’ of Covid using ‘hard-hitting emotional messages’, reports claim today’.

‘Psychologists have accused Downing Street of using ‘covert psychological strategies’ to emphasise the threat from Covid-19 without contextualising the risks, the Telegraph reported’.

‘It was said this created ‘a state of heightened anxiety’, adding many people became ‘too frightened to attend hospital’’.

How many people who would still be alive if they had not been frightened out of attending hospital for life threatening conditions?

Perceive (link).

‘to come to an opinion about something, or have a belief about something:’

Not science based but belief based.

–

Boris Scaremongering 😡 DID Happen 🤦‍♂️ Secret GOV Document PROVES They Exaggerated & Scared Us (link).

–

We Cannot Afford To Censor Dissenting Voices During A Pandemic – Prof Martin Kulldorff (link).

‘Now that we are allowed to meet up in groups of six outside their homes, Matt Hancock is warning us not to do anything foolish, like hug one another or breach the two metre rule. “Do it safely,” he tweeted. “Don’t blow it now”’.

‘But in fact, the people who shouldn’t “blow it” are Boris Johnson, Sir Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty and, yes, Matt Hancock. That is the view of Martin Kulldorff, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, biostatistician and epidemiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts, and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration’.

‘Professor Kulldorff has told the UK Government and its scientific advisors exactly who they should be listening to and why if they want to save lives – and it doesn’t include vaccinating the entire population, including children. He said this on Twitter on March 15th:’

‘“Thinking that everyone must be vaccinated is as scientifically flawed as thinking that nobody should. Covid vaccines are important for older high-risk people and their care-takes. Those with prior natural infection do not need it. Nor children.”’

‘…and Twitter attached a health warning to his Tweet:’

‘“This tweet is misleading. Learn why health officials recommend a vaccine for most people.”’

‘Because, of course, a 22 year-old graduate in Whiteness Studies sitting in Twitter’s HQ in Silicon Valley knows much more about infectious diseases than a Harvard professor of medicine’.

Not having a scientific debate is unscientific.

–

Doctors and Scientists Accuse Medical Regulator of Downplaying COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers (link).

–

Why The Push Is On To Make Pandemic Life “Permanent” (link).

‘Assaulting our liberty isn’t the only characteristic these crisis narratives have in common. They share at least two others: dire predictions that turn out to be false and proposed solutions that turn out to be ineffective’.

–

Universal Basic Income And The Road To Serfdom (link).

–

CDC has now admitted that their guidance on cleaning surfaces was ”hygiene theatre” Time to admit masks were nothing more than “safety theatre” a placebo to make people feel safe enough to continue to be in public. (tweet).

–

“Vaccine passports” must be stopped. Accepting them means accepting the false idea that government owns your life, body and freedom. (tweet).

–

How conspiracy theorizing may soon get you labelled a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ (link, link).

‘If you are starting to feel like forces controlling the governments of the west are out to get you, then it is likely that you are either a paranoid nut job, or a stubborn realist’.

‘Either way, it means that you have some major problems on your hands’.

‘If you don’t happen to find yourself among the tinfoil hat-wearing strata of conspiracy theorists waiting in a bunker for aliens to either strike down or save society from the shape shifting lizard people, but are rather contemplating how, in the 1960s, a shadow government took control of society over the dead bodies of many assassinated patriots, then certain conclusions tend to arise’.

‘THREE ELEMENTARY REALIZATIONS FOR THINKING PEOPLE’

‘The first conclusion you would likely arrive at is that the United States government was just put through the first coup in over 58 years (yes, what happened in 1963 was a coup)’.

‘Although it is becoming a bit prohibitive to speak such words aloud in polite society, Nancy Pelosi’s official biographer Molly Ball, recently penned a scandalous Time Magazine article entitled ‘The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Elections’ which admitted to this conspiracy saying:’

‘Even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream- a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”’

‘(Lest you think that this was a subversion of democracy, Ball informs us that “they were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.”)’

‘Another conclusion you might come to is that many of the political figures whom you believed were serving those who elected them into office, actually serve the interests of a clique of technocrats and billionaires lusting over the deconstruction of western civilization under something called “a Great Reset”’.

‘Where this was brushed off as an unfounded conspiracy theory not long ago, even Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister (and neo-Nazi supporting Rhodes Scholar) Chrystia Freeland decided to become a Trustee of the World Economic Forum just weeks ago. In this role, Freeland joins fellow Oxford technocrat Mark Carney in their mutual endeavor to be a part of the new movement to decarbonize civilization and make feudalism cool again’.

MIT Researchers Grudgingly Admit COVID ‘Team Reality’ Is Effectively Winning Minds With Real Data (link).

‘On paper, Team Reality should be winning the battle for truth about COVID-19, and it shouldn’t even be close. After all, we’ve got the science along with over a year of hard data to back up our positions against lockdowns, masking, and other useless measures to “stop the spread” of a highly contagious respiratory virus. Team Apocalypse, however, does have the media, Big Tech, and the medical & political establishment firmly behind them, and thus the power to brainwash the majority of the non-critical thinking populace with platitudes, scare tactics, and appeals to authority’.

‘We are making headway though, albeit frustratingly slower than we would like. And while our gains may be snail-like for us, the other side has been paying attention, and they are NOT happy about it. So, how SHOULD the powers-that-be deal with us rebellious, meddling upstarts who refuse to know our place, especially when we happen to have the data on our side and are using it effectively? One team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) did a whole lot of research to find out’.

‘In a paper released in January titled “Viral Visualizations: How Coronavirus Skeptics Use Orthodox Data Practices to Promote Unorthodox Science Online,” MIT researchers Crystal Lee, Tanya Yang, Arvind Satyanarayan, and Graham Jones along with Wellesley College’s Gabrielle Inchoco attempt a deep dive into the topic of how “activist networks use rhetoric of scientific rigor to oppose public health measures.” But although they do try to link “anti-maskers” and other pandemic measure-skeptics to so-called climate deniers, Christian fundamentalists, and Trump supporters, they also give us a grudging measure of respect for our success at using real data in a powerful way’.

Viral immunologist speaks out against ‘abusive’ child-quarantine policies (link).

‘A Canadian immunologist who conducts research into COVID-19 says that Ontario’s child-quarantine policies aren’t based on science and that his family’s not going to be fully following them’.

‘Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph, fired off an open letter over the weekend to public health officials, politicians and media after being instructed to isolate his son alone for two weeks because a student in his class tested positive for the virus’.

The average age of those who have died allegedly with covid-19 is 82.4.

–

OUT OF CONTROL: Riot police storm family home because dad didn’t get Covid test fast enough (link).

‘WATCH & SHARE what happened when riot police pounced on a young family’s home in South Australia. The crime that justified such a heavy-handed response, you ask? Dad didn’t get a Covid test fast enough for local health officials’.

This is some seriously f**ked up s**t. Also, asymptomatic spread is not a thing.

–

Dear members of the covid death cult, Do what you want, but leave me alone with your unscientific conspiracies. If you feel unsafe, then go and protect yourself however you like. But you need to understand that your paranoia doesn’t justify restricting the freedom of others. (tweet).

–

Hearing stories that people are being taken off transplant lists and denied chemo unless they are vaccinated. Can anyone confirm this? Email me at joelsmalley@protonmail.com in confidence. (tweet).

A medical dictatorship has been constructed.

Texas COVID-Positivity-Rate Plunges To Record Low After Mask-Mandate Lifted, Restaurants Back To Pre-Crisis Levels (link).

‘According to the relentless pro-mask propaganda, this wasn’t supposed to happen’.

‘For the better part of the past year, the US public was bombarded with “science” how only the wearing of a mask (or two masks, or three masks or more) was the only thing that stood between the Western way of life and Armageddon (despite the periodic emergence of cold, hard data showing no improvement in covid transmission in states that mandated masks vs those that did not, at least until Twitter decided to ban it). Then, one month ago, Texas had had enough and its governor shocked the Faucis of the world – and the White House – when he declared that the mask mandate in the state was officially over’.

The Nuremberg Code, giving people the right to voluntary consent, was written precisely to protect us from a repeat of history and to prevent such things as vaccine passports and other policies designed to coerce people into vaccinating against their will. (tweet).

–

The mouse dies in the mousetrap coz it doesn’t understand why the cheese is FREE ! (tweet).

–

We’re about to be forced to have a Digital ID, proving we’ve had an experimental vaccine, which doesn’t prevent infection or transmission of a virus that most of us have a 0.05% chance of dying from, so we can live “normal life”. Can people really not see through this? (tweet).

–

PREGNANT WOMEN VACCINATED WITH mRNA “VACCINES” PASS … (link).

‘Briefly put, the article is really stating that pregnant women who took versions of the mRNA COVID “vaccine” have passed the antiobodies to their offspring, but the article is vague on whether or not the babies themselves are producing their own antibodies. That’s a question that needs to be asked, because if the answer is yes, it’s an indicator that this is an inter-generational effect that needs to be closely watched, for the simple reason that we have as yet, by the nature of the case, no long-term inter-generational studies of the potential adverse reactions or long term effects. In and of itself, the article is an admission that there is an inter-generational effect, though not of the same sort my question implies. Sadly, I suspect we will eventually hear of such adverse effects, and I suspect sooner rather than later. That aside, however, the article raises a further question, and that is this:’

‘What of women (or men, or both) who have taken these “vaccines” and then decide to have children? Does the same anti-body response occur? Does the child, in other words, inherit something from the “vaccine” via his or her parents? Of course, we are assured by countless websites in the service of the Big Science of Big Pharma that the mRNA vaccines produce no effect on DNA, and hence the question seems – to them – an absurd impossibility. Absurd or impossible, I don’t care, because these people’s assurances in the light of the rest of their behaviour during the planscamdemic makes me skeptical about pretty much everything they say’.

‘See you on the flip side…’

–

The hidden hands behind every government are installing a global dictatorship and depopulation program. (tweet).

–

I know someone whose father is dying of colon cancer. He was given the vaccine (two shots) and now he is very close to death. I know this is not the same but Y would a doctor give permission for a dying person to be vaccinated TWICE? (In north London.) (tweet).

–

Christian cake baker in court again for refusing to bake gender transition cake (link).

–

WARNING: This is an inclusive society and if we feel you are talking, thinking or behaving in a non-inclusive way will be EXCLUDED (tweet).

–

The Life and Death of Objective Peckham (link).

‘Kat Craig, a lawyer with the London-based human rights group Reprieve, told me that she believed there was “mounting evidence” that the British government has used “citizenship-stripping” as a tactic to remove legal obstacles to killing people suspected of becoming affiliated with terrorist groups’.

‘“If the U.K. government had any role in these men’s deaths — including revocation of their citizenship to facilitate extra-judicial killings — then the public has a right to know,” Craig said. “Our government cannot be involved in secret executions. If people are accused of wrongdoing they should be brought before a court and tried. That is what it means to live in a democracy that adheres to the rule of law.”’

‘Since 2006, the British government has reportedly deprived at least 27 people of their U.K. citizenship on national security grounds, deeming their presence “not conducive to the public good.” The power to revoke a person’s citizenship rests solely with a government minister, though the decision can be challenged through a controversial immigration court. When cases are brought on national security grounds, they are routinely based on secret evidence, meaning the accusations against individuals are withheld from them and their lawyers’.

–

The Assassination Complex (link).

‘The system for creating baseball cards and targeting packages, according to the source, depends largely on intelligence intercepts and a multi-layered system of fallible, human interpretation. “It isn’t a surefire method,” he said. “You’re relying on the fact that you do have all these very powerful machines, capable of collecting extraordinary amounts of data and information,” which can lead personnel involved in targeted killings to believe they have “godlike powers.”’

‘“Anyone caught in the vicinity is guilty by association,” the source said. When “a drone strike kills more than one person, there is no guarantee that those persons deserved their fate. … So it’s a phenomenal gamble.”’

‘The military labels unknown people it kills as “enemies killed in action”’

‘The documents show that the military designated people it killed in targeted strikes as EKIA — “enemy killed in action” — even if they were not the intended targets of the strike. Unless evidence posthumously emerged to prove the males killed were not terrorists or “unlawful enemy combatants,” EKIA remained their designation, according to the source. That process, he said, “is insane. But we’ve made ourselves comfortable with that. The intelligence community, JSOC, the CIA, and everybody that helps support and prop up these programs, they’re comfortable with that idea.”’

‘The source described official U.S. government statements minimizing the number of civilian casualties inflicted by drone strikes as “exaggerating at best, if not outright lies.”’

A modern day witch dunking. As it is always the case that sins committed abroad sooner or later end up being committed at home, I would like for all these people drone bombed to death to have had their day in court because I would like for me to have my day in court before anything like this happens to me.

–

Drone Whistleblower Case Will Be First Espionage Act Conviction Of Biden Presidency (link).

–