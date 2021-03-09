Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-09. EC 2018-2022 Roadmap on Vaccination: feasibility of a ‘vax’ passport. #SackChrisWhitty

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

754,468 concerned citizens.

13,705 medical and public health scientists.

41,458 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link). Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

European Commission 2018-2022 Roadmap on Vaccination (last update Q3 2019, link).

‘Examine the feasibility of developing a common vaccination card/passport for EU citizens’

Good luck with thinking that the idea for this ‘vax’ passport came out of a blue sky.

–

–

Please read, absorb and share. This is incredible evidence, if proven genuine, in a court of law, to arrest and try the EU. (tweet, sub-tweet).

–

–

(Parliamentary Assembly Council Of Europe) Covid-19 vaccines: ethical, legal and practical considerations (link).

‘7.3.1 ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not wish to do so themselves;’

‘7.3.2 ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;’

‘7.3.3 take early effective measures to counter misinformation, disinformation and hesitancy regarding Covid-19 vaccines;’

–

–

#SackChrisWhitty. Look Him In The Eyes. I Manipulate The Science. Chris. Pharma backed Scientist. Control. Lockdown Forever. Liars (tweet).

–

–

I hesitated posting this. It’s a harsh reality & one that’s whispered about but never really put front & center. We are a year into this horrible disease, we are making any & all decisions to preserve life from this disease, we have forgotten about other illnesses. This is a look at the repercussions of doing that. Look at their faces. These children deserved so much more. So did their parents. We need to work on solutions that do their best to keep EVERYONE safe. 1 in 4 young adults are struggling with suicidal thoughts since COVID hit. (tweet).

–

–

SCHOOLS ‘BLACKMAILING’ PARENTS FOR COVID CONSENT & “FAKE NEWS” VACCINE PASSPORTS NOW MAINSTREAM (link).

–

–

One Nurse Dead and Another One Injured as Austria Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Inoculations (link).

‘Corporate news sources are reporting that Austria has suspended their roll-out of the experimental AstraZeneca COVID vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse has died “as a result of severe coagulation disorders,” and a 35-year-old nurse developed a pulmonary embolism following the COVID injections’.

‘A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot’.

‘Both nurses reportedly worked at the Zwettl clinic in Lower Austria province’.

‘The Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) said blood clotting was not among the known side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine’.

‘An AstraZeneca spokesman said: “There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine.”’

‘However, the statistics published by the UK Government’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency last week reported 244 deaths and 157,637 injuries following injections of the experimental AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK’.

‘A recent CDC report in the U.S. found that 62% of nursing home workers are refusing the experimental Pfizer and Moderna COVID “vaccines.” (Source.)’

–

–

1/ OMG. Watch this! Listen to what he is saying very carefully. This guy is very experienced and knowledgable. What he’s saying is that if you get vaccinated unnecessarily and new variants emerge which are able to bypass the vaccines, the vaccine antibodies effective against the (tweet).

2/ ‘old strain’ of the virus will OUTCOMPETE your natural broad spectrum antibodies – which would have protected you against all variants – meaning that you are essentially left COMPLETELY VULNERABLE to the new variant! [23min >>] DO NOT GET VACCINATED! (tweet, youtube Pandemic Podcast).

–

–

Ooh, The Pfizer vaxxeen has the same ingredient used in executions! Who could make this stuff up?? UNBELIEVABLE! (website, tweet).

Potassium chloride is a drug used for executions to stop the hearts of death row inmates.

–

–

People and vaccine manufacturers are claiming success for the vaccine as we see a drop in “cases” and hospitalisations. It is the spring. This is what we see every year with every respiratory virus. There is no evidence this reduction is “due to vaccines.” (tweet, website).

–

–

THEY FAKED “CASE” NUMBERS UPWARDS THROUGH HIGH PCR CYCLE RATES. NOW THEY’RE BRINGING THE NUMBERS DOWN AGAIN BY REDUCING CYCLE NUMBERS (via @robinmonotti) (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Scott Jensen, WHO Confirm: ‘We’ve All Been Played’ on COVID-19 (link).

‘Increasingly, there are serious questions being asked about the factual basis for declaring a pandemic and the growing number of mitigation policies being implemented by governments and corporations. When is a COVID-19 “case” really a case? Moreover, do the case numbers and death numbers that have been touted over the last 12 months by governments in UK, EU, USA, and numerous governments around the world, accurately reflect actual COVID cases and COVID deaths?’

‘In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) itself has admitted that the entire basis for collating “case” numbers since the beginning of this ‘global pandemic’ is effectively null and void. In its directive published in late January, the organization stated that medical professionals should not be using PCR Testing with high Cycle Threshold (CT) levels due to the high likelihood of generating false positives in people, and also that the PCR Test should not be used as the sole metric for diagnosing and should be accompanied by a professional clinical diagnosis. In other words: the PCR Test cannot rightly be used as a medical diagnostic tool, and yet, it has been widely used as such for the last 12 months. This admission should have grave implications for every public health official, politician and media editor on the planet, but the silence is deafening – as most are simply ignoring this fact’.

‘The following directive was issued on January 20, 2021 by the WHO:’

‘Description of the problem: WHO requests users to follow the instructions for use (IFU) when interpreting results for specimens tested using PCR methodology’.

‘Users of IVDs must read and follow the IFU carefully to determine if manual adjustment of the PCR positivity threshold is recommended by the manufacturer’.

‘WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1). The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load. Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology’.

‘WHO reminds IVD users that disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases (2). This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as prevalence decreases, irrespective of the claimed specificity’.

‘Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information’.

‘In addition, from the beginning of the ‘pandemic,’ arbitrary and broad guidelines for symptom diagnosis for COVID were being encouraged, and not surprisingly this corresponded with a complete disappearance of season influenza’.

–

–

Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford Doctor, Calls Lockdowns the ‘Biggest Public Health Mistake We’ve Ever Made’ (link).

–

–

My county ENDS ALL COVID RESTRICTIONS today! And ends “the single worst public health mistake in last 100 years” with “catastrophic health and psychological harms” for a generation. Take back your freedom at the local level where battles are won. https://newsweek.com/stanford-doctor-calls-lockdowns-biggest-public-health-mistake-weve-ever-made-1574540 (tweet).

–

–

Where is the advice to avoid ultra processed food & low quality carbs for healthy weight loss & rapid improvement in metabolic health to optimize immunity?? This tweet in itself tells us that the Big Corporates are in control of public health. And we know what that’s done (tweet, sub-tweet).

–

–

India: 1.4 billion people. No lockdown. No masks. No vaccine passport. No devastating lockdown collateral damage. Death rate 1/16th that of the UK, achieved using generic medicines distributed in kit form by government, free of charge (cost less than £3 per person). (tweet).

–

–

Mainstream journalist sees the scam after it happened to her: ‘My dad Ted passed three Covid tests and died of a chronic illness yet he’s officially one of Britain’s 120,000 victims of the virus and is far from alone … so how many more are there?’ Oh, try ALL of them (link, link).

‘A week after his death, my father’s few possessions came back from the care home, kept there in case of ‘infection’. Yet I was told that he had died in his sleep’.

‘The things I’d packed on January 5 when he first went into the home — clothes, family photographs, a favourite cushion, a special simple ‘Alzheimer’s’ music player, the little teddy bear mascot he liked so much — all made me intensely sad’.

‘Yet in truth, Dad had been visibly fading for months. His cough — a result of long-standing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) — was worse, and so were his frustrated moods and confusion, caused by vascular dementia’.

‘You long for the person you love to have peace, yet the finality of death makes you cry. But here on my desk, his official death certificate ignites that sorrow into anger’.

‘This is not because Ted Mooney contracted coronavirus in the very good (and expensive, it must be said) care home three miles from our house, as statistics will now state’.

‘Because he did not. Yet the principal cause of death is set down officially as Covid-19 — and that, in my view, is a bizarre and unacceptable untruth’.

‘You read of such things, but — dazed by an accumulation of figures, as we have all been for nearly a year — you can fail to take them on board’.

‘The nightly shroud-waving and shocking close-ups of pain imposed on us by the TV news bewildered and terrified the population into eager compliance with lockdowns.

‘We were invited to ‘save the NHS’ and to grieve for strangers — the real-life loved ones behind those shocking death counts’.

‘Why would the public imagine what I now fear, namely that the way Covid-19 death statistics are compiled might make the numbers seem greater than they are?’

–

–

Im proud to announce ive just ripped up my vaccine invitation and placed it neatly into the recycling bin, i really dont need the NHS writing to me in patronising inch high letters, informing me that i need an injection of any kind, I DECIDE WHEN IM ILL NO ONE ELSE DOES! (tweet).

–

–

Ah crap, just seen 3 of my oldest friends have had the jab! All posting on FB well done to each other, clearly I’m the odd one out

Face with rolling eyes

this craps causing so much division. Everything I’ve said over past year has come true, stuff that was dismissed. Yet ppl still say conspiracy. (tweet).

–

–

Edward Snowden 2021| The Most 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐓 10 Minutes of your LIFE! (link).

–

–

Edward Snowden 2021 Will It Be MANDATORY?| It Is HAPPENING NOW!! (link).

How about instead of the government giving each of us a score as to how trustworthy they think each of us is as citizens, we give a score as to how trustworthy we think our government is?

Of course, they would score zero with me.

–