Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-08. mRNA 35 deaf & 25 blind in UK. 5 ways to trick you. Budesonide could have saved lives

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

754,468 concerned citizens.

13,705 medical and public health scientists.

41,458 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link). Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Your alternative updates on COVID-19 each weekday since April 2020

01) Why we all should not be fans of conflicts of interest on display

02) Why we all should not be fans of the legacy media

03) Why we all should not be fans of belief that asymptomatics spread it

04) Why we all should not be fans of PCR as a test

05) Why we all should not be fans of this virus’ genome mapping

06). Why we all should not be fans of how a death gets counted as covid

07) Why we all should not be fans of wearing a face covering

08) Why we all should not be fans of lockdown

09) Why we all should be fans of vitamin D

10) Why we all should be fans of alternatives to a vaxx

11) Why we all should not be fans of health dictatorship

12) Why we all should not be fans of vaxxes in general

13) Why we all should not be fans of vaxxes for this virus

14) Why we all should not be fans of anti-freedom health passports

COVID-19- the essentials

UK: 35 people deaf and 25 blind after taking mRNA vaccine shots (link).

‘The Yellow Card scheme tracking potential vaccine injuries has flagged a combined 191,832 individual adverse events, or side effects, related to COVID vaccines’.

‘The latest data, which runs up to February 19 and was published on February 22, reveals a plethora of debilitating side-effects, but this has not alarmed officials at the MHRA who maintain that “no other new safety concerns have been identified from reports received to date.” They conclude from this that the “overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.”’

‘The regulator doubled down on supporting the jabs, stating that the “expected benefits of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and serious complications associated with COVID-19 far outweigh any currently known side effects,” including deafness, blindness, and death’.

‘The MHRA justified this position by citing the passively analytical nature of recordings on the Yellow Card scheme: It is a self-reporting system. This means that none of the serious injuries, or even the deaths, are confirmed by a licensed doctor, giving the MHRA some leeway to declare that “the available evidence does not currently suggest that the vaccine caused the event.” Rather, the MHRA favors use of the term “temporally-related” to describe the succession of adverse events from injection with the vaccine, which they describe as “events occurring following vaccination but may or may not be caused by the vaccine.”’

‘John Stone of Children’s Health Defense noted that, despite the passive reporting system used by the MHRA, “[n]evertheless, the very distinct event profiles of two products [COVID-19 vaccines] filtered through the same system after 15 million vaccine administrations [in the U.K.] would suggest that there is something to be investigated and explained.”’

5 ways they’re trying to trick you into taking the Covid “vaccine” (link).

‘1. Bribery’

‘2. Celebrity Endorsements’

‘3. Forced “Scarcity”’

‘4. Fake “Popularity”’

‘5. “Resistance Is Useless”’

Interview with a Stormtrooper (link).

‘DS: But that’s for the people to decide. That’s for the people to be able to have an opinion [on]’.

‘PS1: There’s not. The right to assemble is a qualified right, and that has been suspended because of health concerns which medical science and medical — er — experts …’

‘DS: Some medical science. Some medical experts’.

A New Stink in Auld Reekie (link).

‘We were utterly crushed and massively outnumbered that day; we didn’t manage to assemble. We were threatened, pushed around and intimidated. There was no actual violence but the air outside Edinburgh’s Parliament stank of it. We lost some of our people to the domestic terrorists, picked off on the walk back to their cars and the train station: singled out as easy targets in a thinned-out crowd. It took a while to dawn on me that the annoying woman whose voice was screaming in my ear to get out of there was actually me. We were terrorised on our own streets’.

UK Column News – 8th March 2021. Optimising vaccination roll out cooked up by NHS England & NHS Improvement & Behaviour Change Unit, in partnership with PHE & Warwick Business School – it’s not reason & information & arguments & persuasion, it’s manipulation, trickery & it’s witchcraft that is being used on them. The Behavioural Insights Team is INDEPENDENT under the UK GOVERNMENT. The story of Covid told via Soviet propaganda: 1) 2 weeks to flatten the curve, trust government, wash your hands, no groups 2) trust government, wash your hands, no groups 3) trust government, wash your hands 4) trust government (website, youtube, bitchute pending, odysee pending).

“THIS COULD HAVE SAVED 450,000 LIVES” (Budesonide) (website, bitchute).

WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic (link).

‘Dr. Astrid Stückelberger dropped some major bombshells during a recent interview that completely blew the lid on billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), and other nefarious elements that all conspired together to perpetrate the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic on the world’.

‘A scientist, writer and WHO insider, Dr. Stückelberger used to believe in the work of the United Nations arm until she started to see some serious red flags with the way it operates. Much like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’.

‘As a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland as well as a lecturer within the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Stückelberger is a credible source, by the way, whose insider information about the WHO is noteworthy’.

Doctor Mocks Anti-Vaxxers While Getting Experimental COVID Jab – Dies Days Later (Video) (link).

Hundreds of Florida residents report side effects following Wuhan coronavirus vaccination (link).

Australians hesitate to take COVID vaccines (link).

‘Just 53 percent of the scheduled number of Australians got the jab after the Pfizer vaccine was made available for Phase 1’.

Well done, the people of Australia.

Newsom COVID ‘Equity’ Plan: Vaccinate 2 Million Latinos Or California Won’t Reopen (link).

The choice is clear: leave locked down California for open Texas.

Digital Vaccine Passports Being Rolled Out EVERYWHERE to Prove You’ve “Got Your Shots” (link).

‘CNN has been promoting the idea as well. For instance, in a bizarrely written article where the author labels the concept of “vaccine passports” as “reassuring,” the article shows that documentation requiring vaccination to travel is something that is coming down the pike’.

‘Now we finally see a vaccine passport system being rolled out, and, for many, it is surreal. As costs and difficulty mount for “proving” that you’re healthy, it’s a concern of many that only those with money will find their lives returning to some type of “normal.”’

How bizarre is it when someone does not know if they are not healthy?

Ben Stein Issues WARNING: Suffers Severe Side Effects from COVID Vaccine DAYS AFTER Getting Shot (VIDEO) (link).

Company Who Knew Asbestos Was in Its Baby Powder Now Distributing COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

‘After Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson became the third vaccine to be authorized for distribution in the United States. After its approval, controversy quickly arose as the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and other dioceses from across the country released statements expressing “moral concerns” over the shot due to its use of lab-grown cells that descend from cells taken in the 1980s from the tissue of aborted fetuses. While fetal tissue may be a legitimate concern for many, it is fairly common in plenty of other vaccines. And Johnson & Johnson has given us far greater reasons to be skeptical of their products’.

‘Johnson & Johnson knew for decades their baby powder was tainted with carcinogenic asbestos and they kept that information from regulators and the public. A government-funded study from the mid-1990s found that Johnson’s baby powder caused cancer in rats and other studies have found an increased risk of cancer in women who used their talc-based products. The potential risks have been known to the company for decades’.

‘What’s more, in 2018, the pharma giant was ordered to pay $4.7 billion to thousands of victims who reportedly developed cancer from using Johnson & Johnson’s products. In that case, 22 women alleged the company’s talc-based products, including its baby powder, contained the known carcinogen, asbestos, which caused them to develop cancer. According to reports, there are over 9,000 similar talc lawsuits against the company’.

Will all these mRNA injectables lead to an explosion in cancers and prion diseases?

WSJ, NYT: Cuomo Advisers Altered Report that Undercounted COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths to Shift Blame from NY Gov. (link).

88% Of COVID Deaths Occurred In Countries Where Over Half Of Population Overweight (link).

Eugenics: Over 1,000 Female Prisoners in California Forcibly Sterilized Because ‘It’s Cheaper than Welfare’ (link).

Legal Team Wants ‘Second Nuremberg Tribunal’ to Try Global Lockdown Promoters for Crimes Against Humanity (link).

How And Why Government Creates Disease Panic (link).

‘Famed Johns Hopkins doctor Marty Makary recently wondered why “amid the dire Covid warnings, one crucial fact has been largely ignored: Cases are down 77% over the past six weeks.”’

‘He points out that “If a medication slashed cases by 77%, we’d call it a miracle pill.” The number of cases is “plummeting much faster than experts predicted” because Makary writes, “natural immunity from prior infection is far more common than can be measured by testing.”’

‘Makary has this good news: “Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life.”’

‘Most Americans haven’t heard Makary’s forecast. While he was sharing good news, Anthony Fauci moved the goal line further back, saying it will not be until 2022 when life will “approximate the kind of normality we’ve been used to.”’

‘Makary observes, “Many experts, along with politicians and journalists, are afraid to talk about herd immunity.” He rebukes those who mislead the public saying, “Scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth.”’

‘· Efforts to hide the truth won’t end soon. It’s been almost one year since Covid-19 lockdowns began in America. Yet, many days still bring evidence of ongoing, out-of-proportion reactions to the virus. Teachers’ unions refuse to go back to work. Nursing homes extend cruel policies isolating elders from loved ones’.

‘Like many of us, Don Boudreaux wants to know “What’s so special about this communicable and dangerous disease that causes humanity to treat it as differing categorically from the countless other communicable and dangerous diseases that we regard with utter blasé-ness?”’

‘Philipp Bagus, José Antonio Peña-Ramos, and Antonio Sánchez-Bayón (subsequently referred to as Bagus) in their journal article “COVID-19 and the Political Economy of Mass Hysteria” provide comprehensive answers to Professor Boudreaux’s question. They argue that “people have been scared by SARS-CoV-2 to an extent not easily explainable by their own minuscule risk of death from it.” The article exposes causes of widespread “irrational behavior.”’

‘Bagus considers “how the modern state influences the development and extension of mass hysteria” and creates “adverse consequences for public health.” It’s easy to manipulate risk perceptions, they write, “when risks are viewed as unfair, uncontrollable, unknown, frightening, potentially catastrophic, and impacting future generations.”’

Public Health Officials are Lying About Lockdowns (link).

Lockdown without end? Extending furlough till the end of September suggests no return to normal in June (link).

Here we go … the plan all along … Canada Cabinet Ministers ‘Very Supportive’ of Basic Income (the dependency pittance to control you which is why lockdowns have been used to destroy independent livelihoods and never had ANYTHING to do with health) (link, link).

Banks Turn Away Customer Deposits due to Negative Interest Rates in Germany (link).

‘Banks in Germany have been telling customers to take their deposits elsewhere as they can no longer sustain the cost of parking money at the ECB, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The central bank has been imposing negative interest rates since 2014. The rate is currently -0.5%, which is unlikely to change any time soon, according to the central bank’.

A greater advertisement for bitcoin I cannot imagine.

New NASA satellite data prove carbon dioxide is GREENING the Earth and restoring forests (link).

Guardian Promotes “Global Lockdown” Every Two Years To Combat Climate Change (link).

School Principal Fired By Fascist School District For Criticising Fascist Silicon Valley And Defending Free Speech (website, youtube).

Home Invasions: All the Ways the Government Can Lay Siege to Your Property (link).

‘What we have been saddled with is a government that has not only lost sight of its primary reason for being—to protect the people’s rights—but has also re-written the script and cast itself as an imperial overlord with all of the neo-feudal authority such a position entails’.

‘Let me put it another way’.

‘If the government can tell you what you can and cannot do within the privacy of your home, whether it relates to what you eat, what you smoke or whom you love, you no longer have any rights whatsoever within your home’.

‘If government officials can fine and arrest you for growing vegetables in your front yard, gathering with friends to worship in your living room, installing solar panels on your roof, and raising chickens in your backyard, you’re no longer the owner of your property’.

‘If school officials can punish your children for what they do or say while at home or in your care, your children are not your own—they are the property of the state’.

‘If government agents can invade your home, break down your doors, kill your dog, damage your furnishings and terrorize your family, your property is no longer private and secure—it belongs to the government’.

‘If police can forcefully draw your blood, strip search you, probe you intimately, or force you to submit to vaccinations or lose your so-called “privileges” to move about and interact freely with your fellow citizens, your body is no longer your own—it is the government’s to do with as it deems best’.

Former Clinton aide turns whistleblower in pedophile Epstein case, gives evidence that could implicate former president: Report (link).

BREAKING: Bill Clinton Aide Doug Band Flips, Implicates Boss In Epstein Probe (link).

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Early Indications Are That Ballots Found Shredded in Maricopa County Dumpster Are Completed Ballots from the 2020 Election (link).

After Finding Shredded Ballots in the Dumpster Earlier Today – A Mysterious Fire Breaks Out at Maricopa County Official’s Farm (link).

–