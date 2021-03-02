Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-02. Certification/Passport MVP 18 Dec 2020. 1/4 of all UK Covid fatalities ‘had dementia’

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

754,468 concerned citizens.

13,705 medical and public health scientists.

41,458 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Covid-19 Certification/Passport MVP 18 December 2020. Its @BorisJohnson & lying idiot @nadhimzahawi need tagging in Dont let them forget this (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

Quarter of all UK Covid fatalities ‘had dementia’ Why isn’t this on the front page @DailyMailUK but hidden on page 11 ?? (tweet).

–

–

Nice weather, UK people in parks: On Sunday night the Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank & file officers in the UK’s biggest force, said: “Police don’t want to police this. We have had enough of this. It is not policeable. It is not manageable.” (tweet).

–

–

Welsh Man Arrested, Claims He Was Strip-Searched For Going For A Walk Too Far From Home (link).

FFS.

–

–

EXPLOSIVE UPDATE! Top WHO Official Caught on Video in December 2019 Revealing Coronavirus Manipulation at Wuhan Lab Before Pandemic (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

World Health Organization insider blows the whistle on what is happening inside the Gates-owned WHO and Gates-created GAVI – his vehicle to vaccinate the entire human population – and ‘Gates tried to get himself recognised as member-state COUNTRY of the WHO (website, bitchute pending).

–

–

Masks in schools are ‘ludicrous’ – Government accused of breaking WHO guidance (link).

‘The Government was last night accused of breaking World Health Organisation guidance by recommending the “ludicrous” use of masks in classrooms without evaluating the harms’.

‘The accusation follows a series of studies showing mask wearing among children could paradoxically increase the risk of transmission of infections such as coronavirus and is also linked to headaches, drowsiness, problems concentrating, less happiness,and fatigue as well as reluctance to go to school. Last week Boris Johnson issued guidance stating secondary school students in England should wear masks in the classroom when it is not possible for them to keep two metres apart’.

–

–

9 elderly care home residents die in Spain days after receiving Pfizer’s vaccine jab (link).

–

–

VAERS: 4.10% of reported adverse reactions to Covid19 vaccines are deaths. This is more than 10X the mortality risk from all other vaccines. https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html (tweet).

–

–

India – joining Sweden as a country the rest of the world’s political leader’s didn’t exist. No mandates, no distancing (after a brief attempt before they realised how harmful it was), mortality rates a fraction of ours. Life there is basically normal. (tweet).

–

–

The reason why all measures other than hygiene & self-isolation of sick people do no good but do harm is the lack of asymptomatic transmission, which we had learned in medical school and is proven by many studies also for SARS-CoV-2, dear notorious liars! (tweet, subtweet).

Attach.

–

–

No great surprise as I was doing research on Prof Anthony Staines I see that Prof Yaneer Bar-Yam who is an advisor to the Zero COVID Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) is a member of the WEF and he isn’t the only one. Upcoming tomorrow (tweet, website).

–

–

1. As I pointed out yesterday with this graphic (now updated) the Cambridge study data shows that since December only a miniscule percentage of people without COVID-like symptoms have the virus. But it also exposes massive contradications in the official Government data. (tweet).

–

–

Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell (link).

–

–

£7,151,713 has been received in Gates Foundation grants by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency [MHRA], for various #vaxxtermination related purposes. Of course that didn’t have had an impact on the fast-tracking of the COVID vaxxes. (tweet, website).

–

–

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s sponsorship of The Guardian (22nd May 2020, link).

–

–

Italian Politician Demands Bill Gates Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity (link).

–

–

The Government’s campaign to terrify people into compliance with Covid rules was shameless and cruel (link).

–

–

“Socialism On A Global Scale”: Sky News Host Demolishes Davos Elites And ‘Great Reset’ Scheme (link).

‘Sky News Australia host Cory Bernardi has just taken a flamethrower to the global elite, telling us we need to be mindful “of any organization with the term “world” in their name” in a monologue which would never see the light of day in most Western nations’.

‘After flaying the World Health Organization (WHO) for ‘giving China a free pass on the Wuhan Flu,‘ while banking $500 million on pandemic bonds, Bernardi demolishes the World Food Program, the World Meteorological Organization, the World Tourism Organization, and the World Trade Organization – for lies, misinformation and climate-related pretzel logic to justify policy’.

‘”All these authorities are pushing an agenda – it’s the same agenda, to decarbonize, deindustrialize, and disempower the Western world. They are part of a concerted plan to redesign capitalism in a new image,” Bernardi says, adding: “That image of course is socialism.”

‘Spearheading this effort is the World Economic Forum (WEF) that meets annually in Davos, Switzerland’.

‘”The WEF is the architect of the Great Reset, and the fourth industrial revolution. They coined the “build back better” hashtag, that is actually proving so popular with big government elites right across the globe,” says Bernardi. “Under the WEF vision, the Davos attendees will own what you’ll be renting. And trust me on this, it’s not gonna be a philanthropic enterprise.”’

‘”By reducing you to a mere user rather than an owner, the world does actually become more equal, because it will concentrate power, authority and money in the hands of a tiny few, while the rest of us become mere economic vassals for these oligarchs.”’

–

–

4 Arrested In Texas On 150 Counts Of Voter Fraud (link).

‘Four people were arrested in Texas last month on 150 counts of voter fraud dating back to the 2018 Medina County Primary Election, according to reports.’

