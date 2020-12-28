Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-12-28. 50 cases. Injectable MOTB. Do vaccines drive disease deeper into interior to become chronic

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician,epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

712,344 concerned citizens.

13,083 medical and public health scientists.39,544 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc). World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99% a unicorn (link).

Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable‘.

Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Repeat after me:

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020, for the United States of America on 1 September 2020 and for Ireland on 8 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70.

This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

Your alternative updates on COVID-19 each weekday since April 2020

COVID-19- the essentials

–

Just 50 official ‘Covid’ cases notified by medical authorities in England and Wales in the week ending December 20th and on this gigantic hoax they are destroying the country because that’s always been the plan (link, link, link).

–

–

TRUST THE SCIENCE: We Are In The Middle Of A Global Experiment Using Injectable Bio-Electronics That Leads Directly To The Mark Of The Beast (link).

‘There is no forgiveness for taking the Mark of the Beast, and while these opening rounds of the vaccines are not the biblical Mark of the Beast, they are being used as a psyop to mentally groom you to receiving an injection from the government. Look around you, what do you see? Airlines mandating you receive a vaccine before flying, sport stadiums telling you that an Immunity Passport will be needed to attend events, countries like Israel and the nations of Europe using Green, Yellow and Red restricted zones. All this for a virus with a 99%+ recovery rate. The Bible is literally unfolding before your very eyes!’

–

–

A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath (link).

‘In the age of COVID, vaccination looms large. As in mandatory. And of course, toxic’.

‘I’ve already covered two new vaccine technologies, one of which has already been pushed forward, to “protect” people from a virus that has never been properly proven to exist’.

‘DNA vaccines, aka gene therapy, permanently alter recipients’ genetic makeup in unknown ways. RNA vaccines (Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, just approved for COVID) can cause auto-immune reactions—which means the body attacks itself. [1] [2]’

‘In this piece, I want to take a look at a few fundamentals about vaccination. In particular, the claim that vaccines have done a fantastic job of reducing case numbers of diseases, and therefore all criticisms of these injections are irrelevant’.

‘From his bio [3]: “Richard Moskowitz was born in 1938, and educated at Harvard (B.A.) and New York University (M.D.). After medical school he did 3 years of graduate study in Philosophy at the University of Colorado in Boulder on a U. S. Steel Fellowship.”’

‘“He took his internship at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Denver, and has been practicing family medicine since 1967, as well as attending about 800 home births. With a background in Oriental medicine and other forms of natural healing, Dr. Moskowitz studied homeopathy with George Vithoulkas in Greece and Rajan Sankaran and others in India.”’

‘In 1987, while writing my first book, AIDS INC., I had a long conversation on the phone with Richard about vaccination. It was my first trip exploring vaccines as a form of immune-system suppression’.

‘I had already seen that AIDS was actually a lumping together of various immune-system problems, none of which needed HIV as an explanation’.

‘I still recall that phone conversation with Richard Moskowitz. I came away from it with an idea about how vaccines could be touted and trumpeted as the reason for vastly reducing cases of diseases, when in fact the reduction of visible symptoms was occurring—a very different thing’.

‘If vaccines were lowering immune-system response, then the acute, vigorous, and all-out inflammatory reaction to germs would be eliminated. And it IS that acute reaction which creates the visible symptoms (rashes, spots, etc.)’.

‘Vaccination equals no cases of measles, the experts say. But really, as a result of vaccination, it’s just the visible rash that is missing, while something more dangerous, out of view, is going on in the body’.

’I’m printing here an excerpt from Richard’s article (written years ago), The Case Against Immunizations. The article is based on a classical view of germs and the action of the human immune system. The pros and cons of germ theory itself are a different matter, about which I’ve spoken and written in other places. [4] [5]’

‘Note: Although the RNA COVID vaccines deploy a technology different from classical vaccines, they still rely on antibody response as the key to “producing immunity.” But that response is only one of many natural reactions in the body which maintain health and ward off disease’.

‘From Dr. Richard Moskowitz’s brilliantly articulated article, The Case Against Immunizations: [6]’

‘“It is dangerously misleading, and indeed the exact opposite of the truth, to claim that a vaccine renders us ‘immune’ to or protects us against an acute disease, if in fact it only drives the disease deeper into the interior and causes us to harbor it chronically instead, with the result that our responses to it become progressively weaker, but show less and less of a tendency to heal or resolve themselves spontaneously. What I propose, then, is to investigate as thoroughly and objectively as I can how the vaccines actually work inside the human body, and to begin by simply paying attention to the implications of what we already know. Consider the process of falling ill with and recovering from a typical acute disease, such as the measles, in contrast with what we can observe following administration of the measles vaccine.”’

‘“…Once inhaled by a susceptible individual, the [measles] virus undergoes a prolonged period of silent multiplication, first in the tonsils, adenoids, and accessory lymphoid aggregations of the nasopharynx; later in the regional lymph nodes of the head and neck; and eventually, several days later, it passes into the blood and enters the spleen, the liver, the thymus, and the bone marrow, the ‘visceral’ organs of the immune system. Throughout this ‘incubation’ period, which lasts from 10 to 14 days, the patient typically feels quite well, and experiences few or no symptoms of any kind.”’

‘“By the time that the first symptoms of measles appear, circulating antibodies are already detectable in the blood, and the height of the symptomatology coincides with the peak of the antibody response. In other words, the ‘illness’ that we call the measles is simply the definitive effort of the immune system to clear this virus from the blood. Notice also that this expulsion is accomplished by sneezing and coughing, i. e., via the same route through which it entered in the first place. It is abundantly clear from the above that the process of mounting and recovering from an acute illness like the measles involves a general mobilization of the immune system as a whole, including inflammation of the previously sensitized tissues at the portal(s) of entry, activation of leukocytes, macrophages, and the serum complement system, and a host of other mechanisms, of which the production of circulating antibodies is only one, and by no means the most important.”’

‘“Such splendid outpourings indeed represent the decisive experiences in the normal physiological maturation of the immune system in the life of a healthy child. For recovery from the measles not only protects children from being susceptible to it again, no matter how many more times they may be exposed to it, but also prepares them to respond promptly and effectively to any other infections they may encounter in the future. The ability to mount a vigorous acute response to infection must therefore be reckoned among the most fundamental requirements of health and well-being that we all share.”’

‘“By contrast, the live but artificially attenuated measles-virus vaccine is injected directly into the blood, by-passing the normal port of entry, and sets up at most a brief inflammatory reaction at the injection site, or perhaps in the regional lymph nodes, with no local sensitization at the normal portal of entry, no ‘incubation period,’ no generalized inflammatory response, and no generalized outpouring. By ‘tricking’ the body in this fashion, we have accomplished precisely what the entire immune system seems to have evolved to prevent: we have placed the virus directly into the blood, and given it free and immediate access to the major immune organs and tissues, without any obvious mechanism or route for getting rid of it.”’

‘“The result is the production of circulating antibodies against the virus, which can in fact be measured in the blood; but this antibody response occurs as an isolated technical feat, without any overt illness to recover from, or any noticeable improvement in the general health of the recipient. Indeed I submit that exactly the opposite is true, that the price we have to pay for these antibodies is the persistence of viral elements in the blood for long periods of time, perhaps permanently, which in turn carries with it a systematic weakening of our capacity to mount an acute response, not only to the measles, but to other infections as well.”’

‘“Far from producing a genuine immunity, then, my suspicion and my fear is that vaccines act by interfering with and even suppressing the immune response as a whole, in much the same way that radiation, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and other anti-inflammatory drugs do. Artificial immunization focuses on antibody production, a single aspect of the immune process, disarticulates it, and allows it to stand for the whole, in much the same way as chemical suppression of an elevated blood pressure is accepted as a valid substitute for genuine healing or cure of the patient whose blood pressure has risen. It is the frosting on the cake, without the cake. The worst part of this counterfeiting is that it becomes more difficult, if not impossible, for vaccinated children to mount a normally acute and vigorous response to infection, by substituting for it a much weaker, essentially chronic response, with little or no tendency to heal itself spontaneously.”’

‘This is an explanation of vaccination which chops down the claim that vaccines are wonderful because they eliminate cases of disease’.

‘With experimental RNA COVID vaccines, who knows how long the injected RNA lingers in the body, and what effects it produces over time? The relatively short clinical trials certainly don’t offer useful conclusions. [7] [8] The CDC blithely assures us that once the injected RNA offers “instructions to cells of the body,” the cells destroy the RNA. Sounds magical. The cells wait, receive instructions, THEN destroy the messenger’.

‘And again, as I stated above, RNA technology has, in the past, caused auto-immune reactions, in which the body basically attacks itself’.

Do vaccines drive disease deeper into the interior to become chronic?

–

–

Scientists Scramble To Identify Culprit Behind Covid Vaccine Allergic Reactions (link).

‘All is not going according to plan in the global rollout of what is arguably the most important vaccine in a century, and it is not just growing mistrust in the covid injection effort that was rolled out in record time: an unexpected spike in allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may prove catastrophic to widespread acceptance unless scientists can figure out what is causing it after the FDA’s rushed approval. So in a welcome development, the WSJ reports that according to scientists, the potential culprit causing the allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the compound polyethylene glycol, also known as PEG’.

‘According to the CDC, at least six severe allergic reactions to the vaccine have been reported so far in the US out of 272,001 doses administered through Dec. 19, while at least two cases of anaphylaxis have also occurred in the UK’.

‘Polyethylene glycol – a polyether compound derived from petroleum with many applications, from industrial manufacturing to medicine – is present in both the Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 as a PEGylated lipid, which is used as an excipient. Both RNA vaccines consist of Messenger RNA, or mRNA, encased in a bubble of oily molecules called lipids. Proprietary lipid technology is used for each. In both vaccines, the bubbles are coated with a stabilizing molecule of polyethylene glycol’.

‘Scientists have focused in on PEG as a potential suspect even as health authorities say they are still investigating the incidents and plan to study the issue further. The compound is found in other drugs and is known to trigger anaphylaxis on rare occasions’.

I am allergic, perhaps not to PEG, but definitely to injecting s**t into my body.

–

–

If the COVID Vaccine Injures You, You Can’t Sue Anyone—Probably Not Even the Gov’t (link).

–

–

ITALY. Civil Court of Rome: “There is no ordinary law “which attributes the power to the PM & Council of Ministers to declare a state of emergency due to health risks”. In short, the Covid restriction decrees are all unconstitutional.” (link, link).

First Portugal now Italy.

–

–

UK ‘Variant Fears’ Are Over-Hyped Says Leading US Microbiologist (link).

‘In his brief but highly informative video presentation, leading American microbiologist Prof. Vincent R. Racaniello talks about why most viral mutations and ‘variants’ are of very little consequence, and why claims that it is more transmissible are not supported by the real scientific data’.

‘This then begs the question: are European countries panicking and closing their borders based on fake news being disseminated by the UK government and mainstream media?’

‘Prof. Racaniello points out that the UK Government’s NERVTAG science advisors are not actually following real science in their biological threat assessment, explaining that, “… in the end, I object to the use of epidemiological data to prove the biological properties of a virus. You need to do experiments with the virus to prove that you have increased transmissibility, or at least properties that are consistent with increased transmissibility, and that simply has not been done.”’

‘“In my opinion, all the hype about this variant is unwarranted,” said Racaniello’.

‘“Many of them (mutations) are neutral – they do nothing, and (only) some of them may have an impact. So far with SARS-COV-2, the impacts have been minimal. I haven’t seen any that really have changed the course of disease. If we had one that changed the property, it would be called a ‘strain,’ but we have no new strains yet, in my opinion – only variants,” said Racaniello’.

‘He added, “The SARS-COV-2 genome is always mutating. Does it matter? The real question is whether the mutations are causing amino acid changes in proteins that make a difference.”’

–

–

H.G. Wells’ Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With The Great Reset Agenda (link).

‘In the Time Machine, society one million years in the future has evolved into two separate species called Morlocks and Eloi. The Morlocks represent the ugly dirty producers who by this future age, all live under ground and run the world’s manufacturing. The Eloi are the effect of the inbreeding of the elite, who by this time are simple-minded, Aryan, above-ground dwellers living in idleness and consuming only what the Morlocks produce. What was the trade off?’

‘The Morlocks periodically rise above ground in hunting parties to kidnap and eat unsuspecting Eloi in this symbiotically vicious circle of life’.

‘This famous story was written by a young British writer in 1893 whose ideas and pioneering work in shaping new techniques of cultural warfare which profoundly affected the next 130 years of human history. These ideas led to the innovation of novel techniques of “predictive programming”, and to mass psychological warfare. In contrast to the optimistic views of mankind and the future potential envisioned by the great science fiction writer Jules Verne earlier, Wells’ misanthropic tales had the intended effect of reducing the creative potential and love of humanity that Verne’s work awoke’.

‘To restate the technique more clearly: By shaping society’s imagination of the future, and embedding existential/nihilistic outcomes within his plotlines, Wells realized that the entire zeitgeist of humanity could be affected on a profound level than simple conscious reason would permit. Since he robed his poison in the cloth of “fiction” the minds of those receiving his stories would find their critical thinking faculties disengaged and would simply take in all trojan horses embedded in the stories into their unconsciousness. This has been an insight used for over a century by social engineers and intelligence agencies whose aim has always been the willing enslavement of all people of the earth’.

‘While he is best known for such fiction works as The War of the Worlds, The World Set Free, The Invisible Man, The Island of Doctor Morrow, and The Time Machine, Wells’ lesser-known non-fiction writings like The Open Conspiracy, The New World Order, The Outline of History, The Science of Life and The World Brain served as guiding strategic blueprints for the entire 20th century war against sovereign nation states and the very idea of a society built on the premise of mankind made in the image of God’.

–

–

This thread provides absolute undeniable facts that the mass general public are being herded into a modern day ‘gas chamber’ Please read and share Follow thread (link).

–

–

Now look at these statistics of recovery from the CDC website (link).

Attach.

–

–

A billion people have no legal identity – but a new app plans to change that https://wef.ch/3puEfst #Identity #Tech / Anybody got any new conspiracy theories? All the old ones keep coming true. (link, link).

–

–

France Forced To Postpone “Health Dictatorship” Vaccine Legislation (link).

‘A radical bill proposed by the French Government that would see unvaccinated people refused basic services such as public transport has been put on ice after a massive backlash’.

‘The proposed law mandates that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or “preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine” in order to “access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities.”’

‘However, the government has been forced to delay the legislation after angry protests’.

‘French Health Minister Olivier Véran publicly postponed the bill in an announcement Tuesday evening’.

‘“Because there needs to be trust for the French people to go and get vaccinated of their own free will, because we’re still in a state of sanitary crisis … the government won’t present the text [to the National Assembly] for several months, before we’re out of the crisis,” Véran stated’.

‘The bill was lambasted by political figures across the spectrum, with conservative MP Fabien Di Filippo labelling it “vaccine blackmail.”’

‘RN leader Marine Le Pen branded the vaccine measure “essentially totalitarian.”’

‘“In a backhanded way, this bill does not aim to make vaccinations mandatory, but will prevent anybody who doesn’t comply from having a social life,” she said’.

‘RN party spokesman Sebastien Chenu called the plan a “health dictatorship,” while centrist senator Nathalie Goulet said the draft was “an attack on public freedoms.”’

‘Guillaume Peltier, deputy leader of the center-right LR party, warned that the law would allow the government to “get all the power to suspend our freedoms without parliamentary control.”’

‘France’s vaccination program, set to get underway on Sunday, will not be mandatory, but a majority of 55% of citizens say they will not get the shot’.

‘As we previously highlighted, France has imposed some of the strictest lockdown measures in Europe, with citizens having to fill out a form every time they leave their home’.

–

–

Prominent doctor fired for questioning coronavirus lockdown (link).

‘A prominent California doctor says he was fired after questioning his county’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders’.

‘Dr. Michael Deboisblanc — the trauma medical director for John Muir Health before he wrote to health officials in Contra Costa County, California — explained in an interview Wednesday he was advocating for parents who want their children to go back to school’.

‘”All the data that I am aware of, looking at children and the virus, shows that it’s safe” to reopen schools, Debloisblanc told Sandra Smith on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”’

‘”There are many other states now that have months of track records showing that it’s safe for their kids to go back to school. And the state of California and the county is just not making that possible,” he said’.

–

–

California Doctor Fired After Writing Letter Criticizing Lockdown Orders (link).

‘A doctor in Northern California has been fired from his job after he co-authored a letter that questioned the science behind his county’s lockdown order’.

‘Dr. Michael deBoisblanc was working as the trauma medical director for John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, California, until last Friday, after he questioned the scientific basis for again locking down citizens of the area’.

‘KNTV reported that deBoisblanc wrote a letter to the county health director and board of supervisors voicing his concern regarding the continued lockdown policies prior to his dismissal’.

‘The former medical director spoke from his own experience as a parent, expressing his apprehension that Bay Area students were not being allowed to attend in-person classes, according to KTVU-TV’.

‘Along with doctors Pete Mazolewski and Brian Hopkins, deBoisblanc wrote that there were “deep concerns regarding more lockdown measures.”’

‘“The science is clear,” the letter continued, “that more lockdowns lead to much more non COVID morbidity and mortality.”’

‘“Public policy is being based on erroneous assumptions,” it added’.

‘The trauma physician said “we’re worried some of the actions the county and government is taking can definitely have negative impacts on the public health,” according to KTVU’.

–

–

BBC Publishes Cringe Guide For “Talking To Conspiracy Theorist Relatives” At Christmas (link).

‘The British Broadcasting Corporation, the bastion of all that is proper and right, has published a handy Christmas guide for how to talk down to relatives who believe in nasty ‘conspiracy theories’, and it’s a huge sack full of cringe’.

–

–

FDA Investigates Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID Vaccine After More Healthcare Workers Hospitalized (link).

‘The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told reporters late Friday the agency is investigating “about five” allergic reactions to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in “multiple states.”’

‘The announcement followed Friday’s news that an Illinois hospital temporarily shut down its COVID vaccination program after four healthcare workers there experienced allergic reactions — one of which was severe — to the vaccine’.

‘Also on Friday, CNN reported that a third healthcare worker in Alaska was hospitalized for six hours for an anaphylactic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. The report came on the heels of last week’s news that two Alaskan healthcare workers had severe allergic reactions — including one woman who was hospitalized for at least two nights after going into anaphylactic shock’.

–

–

Russian Scientist Working on COVID-19 Vaccine Plummets to Death in St. Petersburg (link).

Eliminating the competition to the MOTB vaccine.

–

–

Pharmaceutical factory that manufactures hydroxychloroquine mysteriously bursts into flames, explodes (link).

Eliminating the competition to the MOTB vaccine.

–

–

US Requires All UK Travelers To Test Negative For COVID, CDC Rules (link).

The UK has the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination based on any status (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/42/schedule/1/part/I/chapter/12) which would include test or vaccination status so I say to all the tyrants in the UK bring on your discrimination and we will see how my lawsuit against you goes. Imagine replacing test or vaccination with sex, race, colour, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, association with a national minority, property, birth.

So powerful, from @RobertKennedyJr “This is pharmaceutical-driven, biosecurity agenda that will enslave the human race and plunge us into a dystopian nightmare, where apocalyptical forces of ignorance and greed will be running our lives, and ruining our children” Please RT (link).

–

–

New Study Suggests Asymptomatic COVID Patients Aren’t “Driver Of Transmission” (link).

‘Thanks in part to a massive investment in research by the British government, a lot of interesting data has come out of the UK, including a study which supposedly found evidence that immunity to COVID ‘degrades’ in the months after infection. Now, other studies have come to seemingly contradictory conclusions. It’s just another reminder how fraught and complicated the process of study and research can be during an unprecedented pandemic’.

‘It should also be a reminder, particularly as all the world’s top COVID-vaccine manufacturers reassure the public that their vaccines will work against the more infectious mutated strains allegedly discovered in the UK and South Africa, among other places, that the leading scientific and public health authorities aren’t always 100% certain when it comes to – as they like to call it – “the science”’.

‘And in yet another reminder of this principle, the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open journal has published new research from a government-backed study that appears to offer new evidence that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 may be significantly lower than previously thought’.

‘Some members of the public might remember all the way back in February and January when public officials first speculated that mass mask-wearing might not be that helpful unless individuals were actually sick. They famously back-tracked on that, and – for that, and other reasons – decided that we should all wear masks, and that lockdowns were more or less the best solution to the problem, even as millions of Americans continued to flout the new “rules” daily’.

‘But for those who don’t, this paper makes one thing clear: For all the talk in the press about asymptomatic people being infectious, which included a heavy-handed rebuke of a WHO scientist who nonchalantly said a few months back that asymptomatic people don’t spread the virus as effectively, there haven’t been many large-sample-size longer-term studies that study how “asymptomatic” patients actually spread the virus vs. how “symptomatic” patients do, since most public health agencies don’t even collect data on whether people who test positive are asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or symptomatic (a specification which, as most people probably know by now, can vary widely)’.

‘Since the pandemic has only been ongoing for less than a year now, researchers have instead tried conducting “meta studies” – that is, comparing data collected in dozens of studies examining some aspect of the virus’s functionality. In the paper noted above which examined 54 separate studies with nearly 78K total participants, the authors claim that “The lack of substantial transmission from observed asymptomatic index cases is notable…These findings are consistent with other household studies reporting asymptomatic index cases as having limited role in household transmission.”’

‘This is of course not the first time we have heard this. Aside from the WHO scientist example cited above, two British scientists recently published an editorial in the BMJ imploring scientists to rethink how the virus spreads “asymptomatically”’.

‘They pointed to “the absence of strong evidence that asymptomatic people are a driver of transmission” as a reason to question such practices as “mass testing in schools, universities, and communities.”’

‘That’s not to say that asymptomatic people can’t spread the virus, it’s just to say that maybe there is a significant difference in risk levels in terms of exposure. Of course, public health officials at this point seem to be afraid to acknowledge anything that questions the notion that everybody is potentially a threat. To be clear, the WHO’s current guidance on the issue is that “while someone who never develops symptoms can also pass the virus to others, it is still not clear to what extent this occurs, and more research is needed in this area” – but at this point, they have changed their guidance and flip-flopped so many times, who even knows, understands or cares what they say?’

–

–

New Study: Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect in Florida or Nationwide (But the Lie Continues) (link).

–

–

One of my favourite graphs that puts the virus into perspective No pandemic If you add to the fact that do not resuscitate was common and Care homes accused of using powerful sedatives to kill corona victims quickly https://thesun.co.uk/news/12100515/ (link).

–

–

Ontario (Canada) Admits Labelling Deaths As COVID When They’re Not A Result of COVID (link).

‘Any case marked as “Fatal” is included in the deaths data. Deaths are included whether or not COVID-19 was determined to be a contributing or underlying cause of death…”’

‘This has been common theme during the span of this pandemic so far. For example, in late June Toronto (Ontario, Canada) Public Health tweeted that “Individuals who have died with COVID-19, but not as a result of COVID-19 are included in the case counts for COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.”’

–

–

Sir Charles Walker Calls Out Matt Hancock On The BBC As The Host Does His Best To Run Damage Control (link).

–

–

@MinistryDissent I’m at countess of Chester hospital just walked through 3 corridors it’s fucking dead!! Totally empty empty ward nurses stand round (link).

–

–

“Next year I vill be ze only Klaus coming down your chimney.” (link).

–

–

Did Fauci Just Admit He Lied About Herd Immunity To Trick Americans Into Vaccine? (link).

‘Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Democrat-approved ‘science’ in ‘trust the science,’ appears to have just admitted to lying about COVID-19 herd immunity in order to goad more people into taking the vaccine, according to a new report in the New York Times’.

‘At issue is the percentage of the population which must require resistance to the coronavirus – through infection or vaccination – in order for the disease to disappear’.

‘Early into the pandemic, Fauci repeatedly claimed ‘60-70%‘ herd immunity was required to achieve herd immunity. Beginning around a month ago, however, Fauci’s estimate drifted higher – to “70, 75 percent,” and more recently telling CNBC “75, 80, 85 percent” and “75 to 80-plus percent.”’

‘When asked about it, Fauci essentially said he lied for political purposes due to vaccine skeptics’.

‘In a telephone interview the next day, Dr. Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks’.

‘Hard as it may be to hear, he said, he believes that it may take close to 90 percent immunity to bring the virus to a halt — almost as much as is needed to stop a measles outbreak’.

‘Asked about Dr. Fauci’s conclusions, prominent epidemiologists said that he might be proven right. The early range of 60 to 70 percent was almost undoubtedly too low, they said, and the virus is becoming more transmissible, so it will take greater herd immunity to stop it’.

‘Dr. Fauci said that weeks ago, he had hesitated to publicly raise his estimate because many Americans seemed hesitant about vaccines , which they would need to accept almost universally in order for the country to achieve herd immunity’.

‘And with polls now suggesting more Americans are willing to take the vaccines, Fauci (who said in November COVID-19 ‘won’t be a pandemic for much longer‘) says he’s ready to come clean’.

‘”When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” he said, adding “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”’

‘”We need to have some humility here,” Fauci then said. “We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I’m not going to say 90 percent,” because doing so might discourage Americans’.

‘The Times’ Ross Douthat called Fauci out for shifting the goalposts’.

–

–

New York Gym Owner Gets Huge Court Win Over Cuomo’s COVID-19 Restrictions (link).

–

–

The Dangerous Alliance of Rothschild and the Vatican of Francis (link).

–

–

Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility “spy hub” (link).

‘We now have video evidence that an incoming missile initiated the explosion in Nashville. The following skyline video, embedded below, shows quite clearly an incoming missile trail immediately before the explosion’.

‘We also now know that the location, which was blurred out by Google street maps, housed the AT&T / NSA VoIP Router Complex, which allows the NSA to spy on all phone conversations and phone texts of anyone using the AT&T network. The Intercept article, “The Wiretap Rooms,” explains the existence of “hidden NSA spy hubs” all across America’.

‘The former owner of the building is reportedly Cerebus Capital, which is tied to Yagoobzadeh, which acquired some ownership of Dominion Voting Systems’.

‘Various internet analysts say the blast appears to have been intended to halt a Dominion voting machines audit that was about to take place in the building as well, although that has not yet been confirmed’.

–

–

It’s not the same RV! Official narrative of Nashville “suicide bomber” melts away as RV supposedly used in the bombing found to have different stripe accents (link).

–

–

NSA Whistleblower Exposes Election Steal (link).

–

–

Breaking News: Pennsylvania’s own election data ported straight from the government site found 191,725 ballot records were edited or fixed AFTER election day. (link).

–

–

This is War: Trump Must Act to Stop The Fraud, Says Constitutional Attorney (link).

–

–

International Monetary Fund proposes basing bank credit scores on personal internet history (link).

The Chinese communist social credit score comes to the west.

–

–

The Psychology Of Money (link).

The world stands on the threshold of monetary hyperinflation with the US dollar leading the way. The final months of fiat money are coming into view.

What will replace them – bitcoin or gold?

This article argues that the final solution is bound to be with central banks and government treasury departments retaining their control as issuers of money by the only means at their disposal: deploying their gold reserves to back their currencies, not as fiat, but as credible gold substitutes.

Central banks own no bitcoin, which effectively rules it out. They may try their own equivalents, central bank digital currencies, but they are simply another form of fiat money and will also fail — assuming there is enough time for them to be introduced. In any event, the eventual replacement for fiat money needs to be beyond government control (other than the state acting as a monetary trustee, ensuring gold coins are always available for exchange) and flexible enough for its users to collectively set the quantity that acts as money. A formulaic medium such as bitcoin does not provide this flexibility, but gold clearly does and has proved its suitability in the past.

–