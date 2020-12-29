Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-12-29. Only 377 healthy U60s in England have died with it. PCR is detecting a piece of RNA, not virus

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

UK Journalist Hounded After Pointing Out That Only Old And Sick Die From COVID (link).

‘A British journalist has been targeted by an angry online mob after pointing out that only a relatively small amount of healthy people have died from COVID, and suggesting that the complete destruction of our way of life is not an adequate response’.

‘Talkradio host Julia Hartley-Brewer used the National Health Service’s own statistics to point out that “Just 377 healthy people under 60 have died of Covid.”’

Only 377 healthy under 60s in England have died with covid-19.

–

–

It’s Long Past Time For CDC To Clean-Up The COVID-19 Death Counts (link).

‘Some of us have been questioning the COVID-19 death counts reported by the CDC through the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) for some time’.

‘Of course, CNN and the corporate media love the likely elevated counts to push their narrative. Lockdown Inc. loves them to justify their destruction of lives and livelihoods. A report from the Freedom Foundation, a Washington State think tank, explains why. The foundation’s original analysis of deaths in the state found the number may have been inflated by as much as 13%:’

‘In May, a report released by the Freedom Foundation, an Olympia-based free-market think tank, revealed the DOH was attributing to COVID-19 every death in which the deceased previously tested positive for the virus. However, it’s clear that catching the disease and dying of it are two very different matters’.

‘Washington’s data was riddled with cases – as much as 13 percent of the total – in which the death certificate made no reference to COVID-19 as a cause of death. In several cases, even gunshot deaths were chalked up to the virus’.

‘While the Department of Health did remove 200 deaths from the count, the Freedom Foundation did another analysis. Combining data sources from the Department of Health for nearly 2,000 deaths as of early September, the new analysis found that 170 death certificates did not mention COVID-19. Another 171 deaths had no causal connection to the virus. According to the Post Millennial, the group estimates Washington’s death counts could be inflated by as much as 20%’.

‘New data from the CDC regarding the conditions contributing to deaths where COVID-19 is also involved clearly demonstrates deaths from the virus are overestimated nationwide. This is not surprising given the loose guidelines for attributing a death to COVID-19 and the financial incentives through public and private insurance to put COVID-19 on a patient’s chart’.

‘First, as I have written several times, many COVID-19-positive people who were terminally ill died a few months before they otherwise would have. These “pull-forward deaths” often happen with influenza and pneumonia when a person is elderly or severely compromised. For example, the data shows 3,622 people over the age of 75 died of hypertensive renal disease with kidney failure. Kidney failure is a progressive and terminal condition, even with kidney dialysis. An additional 939 in the same age group died with lung cancer as well as COVID-19’.

–

–

Minnesota lawmakers say coronavirus deaths could be inflated by 40% after reviewing death certificates (link).

The actual inflation is more like 2,000%.

–

–

In case you thought the PCR test detects an actual virus…wrong (link).

‘In a CDC document titled, “Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) 2020 Interim Case Definition, Approved April 5, 2020,” under the section, “Laboratory Criteria,” we have this: [1]’

’“Detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 ribonucleic acid (SARS-CoV-2 RNA) in a clinical specimen using a molecular amplification detection test.”’

‘The test referred to is the PCR. And as you can plainly see, it is detecting, not the virus itself, but a piece of RNA’.

‘A piece of RNA ASSUMED to come from the virus, SARS-CoV-2’.

‘I say ASSUMED because, where is the actual virus? Where is the virus isolated from all surrounding material?’

‘If you don’t have the virus, you can’t say, with any degree of certainty at all, that you have a piece of it (the RNA)’.

‘As I’ve described many times, “isolated” is a term that is tortured by researchers and public health officials, so that it means just the opposite of what it is supposed to mean. [2]’

‘Numerous studies that claim the virus has been isolated actually turn out to mean: “We have the virus in a soup in a dish in the lab. The soup contains various types of animal and humans cells, toxic chemicals and drugs, and other genetic material. The virus is completely surrounded, but it is there. We know this, because some of the cells are dying, and this dying must be the result of infection with the virus…”’

‘This argument not only turns the definition of “isolation” on its head, it reveals, upon a moment’s consideration, that the dying of the cells could come from the action of the toxic chemicals and drugs; and on top of that, the cells are being starved of nutrients, so they could be dying as a result of that deprivation’.

‘Therefore, to say “the virus must be in the soup in the dish in the lab” because is killing cells…well, that’s completely unproven, and therefore…’

‘There is no reason under the sun to claim that the virus is there in the soup at all’.

‘Hence, the claim that the PCR test is detecting a piece of RNA from the virus is unwarranted. Because, again…where is the virus? Where is the truly isolated virus?’

‘Nowhere’.

‘And on that basis alone, the PCR test is irrelevant, useless, and deceptive’.

–

–

Biomedical scientist who has used the PCR test confirms David Icke’s contention that it’s being used to perpetuate a scam (link).

‘Hello,’

‘I have contacted You before about Your fantastic and splendid show on Gaia. What I’d like to tell You this time is about the Coronavirus Hoax’.

‘As I have been in the past a medical laboratory technologist, I have used these PCR and Antigen tests quite frequently’.

‘What I wanted to tell you is that here in Finland everyone who is about to be sent to a hospital ward from the ER, is tested for influenza viruses (A, B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, abbreviated as RSV) – and of course these days for the so-called coronavirus’.

‘Before this “virus spread out everywhere from China”, now that is also a compulsory test for those before they are admitted to a hospital ward’.

‘As I have done these tests (mariPOC-analyzer) for antigens and (GeneExpert [cepheid]) for Influenzas. There have been over years those who will test positive for coronavirus (antigen), their specimen has been saved in the fridge for possible further analysis (which have never reached the daylight, by the way)’.

‘I am very well aware how the reverse-PCR-test works, and I coincided with You that this is a false flag’.

–

–

Football Fans Refused Entry Without Negative COVID Test (link).

–

–

COVID-1984: WHO changes official definition of “herd” immunity to remove natural immunity (link).

–

–

Israeli Man Dies After Receiving COVID Vaccine As 5K+ “Health Impact Events” Reported In US (link).

‘Following a handful of reports, including one involving a priest from the Philadelphia area who volunteered as a trial participant, about patients who received a vaccine dying in the weeks following the second dose, one man in Israel has died 2 hours after receiving the vaccine’.

‘According to reports in the Israeli press, a 75 year old man from Beit Shean died Monday morning from a hear attack about 2 hours after receiving the vaccine’.

‘The patient has received the vaccine at 0830 in the morning, then waited for the customary time at the health clinic before he was released to his home after reportedly feeling well. Some time after that, the man lost consciousness, then was pronounced dead’.

‘The Israeli Health Ministry released a statement on the death: “A 75-year-old man from the north of the country suffering from active heart disease and malignant disease, who has undergone a number of heart attacks, was vaccinated this morning against the coronavirus and died at home shortly after the procedure.”

‘An investigation into the man’s death has been ordered by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, who has appointed a case investigation committee to be led by the head of the MoH’s Safety and Quality Division’.

‘News of the man’s death follows reports that 5K out of the first 215K recipients of the vaccine in the US reported some kind of “adverse health impact event”, which could be anything that seriously limits an individual’s ability to function and/or complete daily tasks. These events should be severe enough to require medical attention, but exact details are unclear’.

–

–

Doctor Reportedly Suffers Severe Reaction Moments After Receiving Moderna COVID Vaccine (link).

‘The first allergic reaction to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine took place last week in Boston’.

‘A Boston physician developed a severe allergic reaction shortly after being vaccinated on Thursday, according to The New York Times’.

‘Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, who is a geriatric oncologist at Boston Medical Center, said that shortly after being vaccinated, he felt dizzy and felt that he had an elevated heart rate’.

‘Dr. Sadrzadeh, who has a shellfish allergy, brought his EpiPen to his vaccination for fear of a reaction. He said that the symptoms of his reaction included a heart rate of 150 beats per minute, a cold sweat, dizziness and rapidly falling blood pressure’.

–

–

CDC Issues New Guidelines, Launches Probe After 1000s Negatively-Affected Following COVID-19 Vaccination (link).

–

–

Spain Plans A “Registry” For Those Who Refuse COVID Vaccine (link).

They mean like nazi officials implemented the Jewish badge (an identifying badge to mark Jews) between 1939 and 1945 in Germany?

–

–

The New COVID-19 Strain Is A Political Disaster Of Our Own Making (link).

‘By seeking answers to scientific questions no-one had asked, we find ourselves assigning importance to discoveries which may have none…’

‘In justifying the move to a new national lockdown, the leaders of the UK briefly enjoyed the political fortune of a headline-grabbing finding: a new strain of Covid-19, possibly more virulent than the old’.

‘This strain, despite the paucity of scientific data, has been described as “up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant,” and it is this figure which has gripped the media and policymakers. The tendency towards catastrophism is palpable’.

‘Yet this new strain, VUI-202012/01, quickly transcended its role within national politics as the justification for introducing Tier 4 lockdowns. The fear of a new, super-transmissible mutant strain has spread to other nations, who are similarly eager to display the sort of knee-jerk reactionary interventions being generously described as “decisive leadership.” Over 30 countries have banned entry by UK citizens over fears of the new strain, with chaotic scenes at Dover exacerbating already tetchy Brexit negotiations’.

‘Never mind that the Department of Health committee whose recommendations regarding the new strain expressed considerable uncertainty about the transmissibility and dangers posed. At present, the precautionary principle completely dominates decision making in Westminster and the devolved assemblies. “Better safe than sorry,” we hear, as further lockdowns are announced without the slightest hint of legislative oversight’.

–

–

Top Pandemic Scientist Admits Emulating Communist Chinese Model to Strip Civil Liberties Away (link).

–

–

Cashing in on COVID: Pandemic turns 50 doctors and scientists into BILLIONAIRES – with more than half hailing from China, Forbes reveals (link).

–

–

Trump Gives In, Caves in the 11th Hour and Signs the Pork Filled Ominibus / Covid Package (Cartoon) (link).

Attach.

–

–

Trump finally SIGNS Covid relief bill – but still demands $2,000 checks as he says he will send ‘redlined version’ back to Congress with list of ‘wasteful items’ to be removed (link).

–

–

Ukraine Press Conference Explicitly Ties Hunter & Joe Biden To Corruption (link).

‘A video from a press conference in Ukraine is going viral. It is the follow-up to a video press conference that Ukraine released over a year ago, in which Members of the Ukraine Parliament demanded that President Zelensky and President Trump investigate billions of dollars of corruption in Ukraine that is tied to the U.S. The newly released video is meant to provide documentary and eyewitness information about the corruption – and the Biden family figures prominently in the story’.

‘The video is long – over an hour – and not all of it involves the Biden family. This post quotes those portions of the press conference that address Biden family corruption. The gist of it is that, while Democrats obsess about Trump’s purported criminality, despite the absence of any evidence, their chosen standard-bearer is extraordinarily corrupt’.

‘Indeed, I would argue that Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians ever in America. In the past, corrupt politicians have confined themselves to playing dirty in their own back yard, making money from deals with fellow Americans’.

‘I believe that Biden is the first person ever to serve in the highest reaches of government – the Senate and the Vice Presidency – who sold his country out to the highest foreign bidders. It’s an insult to everything America has stood for since its inception that massive election fraud might allow this person to set foot in the oval office’.

‘With that intro, here’s the video, followed by quotations from the video regarding Joe and Hunter Biden. I recommend Nabu Leaks for more information, enlarged pictures of the relevant documents naming the Bidens, audios of phone calls between Biden and former President Poroshenko after Trump won the election, and the full transcript of the press conference’.

Attach.

–

–

Situation Update, Dec. 28th – Orbital weapons platforms reveal Trump is in a WAR much bigger than any election (link).

‘It is now increasingly clear that the explosion in Nashville was not caused by an RV bomb, nor a conventional missile but rather a “Directed Energy Weapon.”’

‘The evidence for this includes:’

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper warning in September that China possessed “killer satellites” and “directed energy weapons” that could threaten the United States.

The apparent missile “trail” in the skyline video of Nashville, which is also consistent with a stream of ionized atmosphere and particular matter suspended in the air. (High-powered lasers can transform molecules into plasma.)

The large blue “plasma flash” observed on a street-level video camera, an instant before the kinetic explosion. This blue plasma light is consistent with the use of an extremely high-powered, high-altitude laser system that instantly transforms solid matter into its plasma state. This same technology has been used in pilot programs to transform landfill waste into simple elements such as carbon. This process is called “plasma torch gasification” and is considered a “green” technology to eliminate landfill by transforming matter into carbon.

Interestingly, this “plasma torch gasification” process, which can also be created by an extremely powerful laser burst, releases huge amounts of hydrogen gas, which is itself explosive in a conventional (chemical) sense. What an observer would see is first a bright blue plasma light, followed by a yellow fireball, followed by black carbon dust all over the ground, and this is what we observe in Nashville.

The fact that no explosion crater appeared on the street under the RV, but rather a layer of charred carbon, which is consistent with the aftermath of a plasma state caused by an energy weapon (most likely a laser used for ablation of samples in the laboratory, which would typically be a laser in the 198nm range, or what is called “Deep-UV”. Some ablation lasers also use 266nm.)

–

–

HERE IS PROOF THE RV IS NOT THE SOURCE OF THE EXPLOSION (link).

–